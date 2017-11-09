Cisco: An Undervalued Dividend Stock Jewel

Investors should closely eye deferred revenue development and management's evaluation of its M&A activities as this is where the growth is to be found.

At the same time the company is on an acquisition spree whose results are yet to materialize.

With Cisco (CSCO) due to report earnings on Nov. 15, 2017 I felt it is time to review the bull narrative for the stock and outline why Cisco stock, despite its market-beating Q4 performance, remains a great and undervalued dividend growth stock.

Here is why investors should refrain from getting distracted by top-line revenue contraction and consistent EPS/revenue beats and instead focus on what is below the surface.

What is going on at Cisco?

Cisco's stock has enjoyed a whip-saw run in 2017 outperforming the market in the first 1.5 quarters before tanking after Q3 results were published and dipping even lower after Q4 results released in mid-August. Impressively, in a very strong run, the stock has managed to eliminate all its losses and trade at a fresh 52-week high of $34.75.

Thus, while it marginally trails the performance of the overall market the stock so far has not benefited from the very strong tech rally in 2017 and thus is only trading at a fairly cheap 18 times earnings valuation.

Business-wise, Cisco's most recent quarter matched the expectations from the market, but it was the guidance that caught investors on high alert and led to the sell-off that you can see on the first chart.

Revenues declined by another 4% Y/Y and Q4 EPS was in line with expectations. Revenue stagnation and decline has been an ongoing trend for several quarters now, in fact, since late 2015. This is a well-known fact among Cisco's investors and yet always grabbing center stage during the earnings call. However, the things in Cisco's business which are most important to investors should actually be:

Cisco's enormous number of multi-billion dollar acquisitions that it has executed over the years, the most recent being announced in October 2017 and featuring a $1.9 billion purchase of BroadSoft which I will cover subsequently. Cisco's deferred revenue growth as the company shifts its business model from traditional contracts to subscription offerings which in turn stretches and shifts revenue recognition.

Let's start off shedding some light on both of them by showing how Cisco intends to deliver value through M&A exemplified by its latest takeover of BroadSoft:

BroadSoft, Inc. provides software and services that allow mobile, fixed-line, and cable providers to deliver voice and multimedia services. Its products include BroadWorks, BroadCloud and BroadTouch. The BroadWorks software enables service providers to deliver enterprises and individual consumers with a cloud-based offerings, like hosted IP Centrex, video calling, SIP Trunking, unified messaging, call centers and audio conferencing.

This move should further support Cisco's collaboration business feature services such as Spark and WebEx. While the market in which Cisco is operating here, the enterprise collaboration market, is expected to almost double by 2021 (hitting almost $50 bn), Cisco's current attempts to grow with the market have not really paid off yet. Collaboration revenues declined by 3% sequentially and by 2% annually for 2017.

As Collaboration together with Wireless and Security should be Cisco's future growth businesses given the decline in its legacy Switching and Routing business, those numbers in the Collaboration do not look impressive at all. Instead of helping offset declines in the legacy business segments it further contributed to Cisco's revenue decline.

The idea for the Collaboration business is that BroadSoft helps that business segment to return to top-line growth by building extended customer experiences, empowering workforce innovations and boosting productivity across teams. This should help drive growth in Cloud and better position Cisco among enterprise customers against the high-flying agile Atlassian (TEAM) platform boasting Confluence and JIRA as its main productivity tools. How successful that is going to be remains to be seen but it certainly looks like a better attempt compared to the outdated WebEx technology. TEAM though, as I can recall from my current work experience, is likely to remain the gold stand for team and collaboration software. Its valuation is very high at 11x EV/FTM revenues and could already be a take-over target for either Cisco or its large cloud rivals Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN).

Let's now turn to the importance of deferred revenue figures for Cisco.

For FY 2017 and also for FY 2018/Q1 Cisco has and is guiding for a 1-3% Y/Y revenue decline. Thus, this should not surprise markets and instead one should focus on the impact of subscription-based offerings. As part of Cisco's annual investor day "Cisco live!" the following slide was published:

Here we can see that by "actively moving existing offers to subscriptions" the company has recorded deferred revenues of more than $2 billion over the last 4 years and around $1 billion just in 2017. This impact is even going to accelerate until FY 2020. This is the metric which I will eye closely during the upcoming earnings report but I am not sure if Mr. Market will also finally acknowledge this and shift its focus away from pure top-line figures given that those are expected to decline for some time.

So, as overall revenue development is expected to see declines for a while, let's focus on how deferred revenue growth evolved and how Cisco is in shape from a cash flow perspective.

Regarding deferred revenue growth, the company's security business posted 49% revenue growth. For FY 2017, this segment contributed more than $2 billion in revenue. CEO Charles Robbins said:

This caps off a year in which we delivered 9% revenue growth with more than $2 billion in revenue making us the only company growing at this scale. Our leadership position in network security continues to expand driven by our next generation firewall portfolio with over 6,000 new customers added in the quarter which is three times our nearest competitor. Bringing our total customer base to nearly 80,000.

Remember, this 49% growth we see here looks completely different to the 9% growth in terms of top-line revenue figures. That's quite some difference and I am also not able to translate it into future top-line figures at this stage. That's why it is so important to monitor how that metric is trending and how management, not the markets, are interpreting it.

Another example is in data center and cloud where the company reported another 50% growth in deferred revenue. On that account management stated:

Our strong momentum continued in Q4 with 50% growth to $5 billion in deferred product revenue related to software and subscriptions which has doubled from two years ago.

Overall, the company saw recurring offers grow by 40% Y/Y.

31% of our total revenue was recurring and revenue from subscriptions now represents 51% of our software revenue. Going forward, you should expect to see our software business benefit from the transition of our campus networking portfolio to a subscription model.

On Cisco's balance sheet, the item termed "deferred revenue" now stands at $18.5 billion, up almost $2 billion Y/Y. This represents a Y/Y increase of 12% which in turn was primarily driven by "deferred revenue relating to recurring software and subscription businesses":

How about Cisco's dividend?

Cisco is yielding around 3.3% now and is due to declare a dividend raise in February.

Cisco paid its first ever dividend in 2011 as backed by the company's leadership position in its market, management was convinced that now is the right time for Cisco to pay back to its shareholders, particularly as the company has finally overcome the nightmare and aftermath of the 2000/01 dot-com bubble. Although only six years old, the company's dividend track record is impressive and aggressive alike.

The company has grown its dividend by a staggering 333% in that period. The year-over-year increases have excited investors:

2012: +33%

Late 2012: +75%

2013: +21%

2014: +12%

2015: +11%

2016: +24%

2017: +11.5%

Such impressive dividend growth amidst declining sales has certainly increased the payout ratio. Right now, both the company's cash dividend payout ratio and EPS payout ratio remain +/- 7.5 pp above/below 50%. In terms of free cash flow the ratio stands at 70% which is certainly not low but still comfortable for a stock yielding above 3% and with 7 years of consecutive double digit dividend growth rates.

On top of that Cisco is one of the richest companies in terms of cash reserves. Cisco currently sits on $70.5 billion in liquidity, which is up around $2.5 billion sequentially and up almost $5 billion Y/Y. The majority of that cash pile is held overseas with only $3.0 billion in cash and cash equivalents being available in the United States. Thus, the cash pile increased by around 7% despite the fact that the company raised its dividend by 11.5% in February 2017 and by a whopping 24% in February 2016.

As such dividend investors should not really worry about the rising payout ratios as the dividend is rock solid and likely to be raised again in February.

Cisco's next dividend has not yet been declared, but the stock is expected to go ex-dividend in early January.

To keep track of dividend payment and ex-dividend dates, I use the newly released Dividend Calendar and Dashboard Tool, which shows my expected dividend payments, in this case for October 2017. Here we can see that I was expecting a sizable payment on October 24 from Cisco with the stock predicted to go ex-dividend around October 3.

Investor takeaway

The market is not really liking Cisco due to revenue declines and tepid growth outlooks. The company's still low valuation (it only trades at 18 times earnings), stellar dividend growth and its war chest of cash does little to ignite confidence in the company's future and end the stock's flat performance.

Although a tax reform under the Trump administration gets more and more unlikely, such a move which would allow Cisco to repatriate its overseas cash should reward shareholders accordingly through a combination of dividends and buybacks.

Regardless of whether this happens, the company's product portfolio and the services it is offering is and remains in demand and only expected to increase the more connected and intertwined the world is going to be. Once the company's business transformation is complete and the market starts to fully appreciate Cisco's enormous growth in deferred revenues, latest by then, Cisco's stock will start trading at higher multiples.

Investors should closely monitor how deferred revenues are developing and how Cisco's M&A activities are performing when Cisco reports earnings next week. Reported top-line figures will show a decline in revenues but the actual growth can only be found below the surface.

Right now Cisco offers a stable, growing and very solid dividend for long-term oriented dividend investors and offers an attractive valuation to get into in the mid of a market trading at all-time high and 25x earnings.

What's your opinion on Cisco? Are you holding it into earnings?

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO, MSFT, TEAM.

