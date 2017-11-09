Successful Turnaround Continues At SeaChange International On Its Path To A Potential Sale

If SEAC were acquired for a same multiple as TiVo received, it would trade at $4+.

Its relationship with Liberty Global, LG, has strengthened and is a highly desirable relationship to several industry players.

SEAC has managed its liquidity position well and has $42M in cash/investments while FCF is estimated to be breakeven to positive in 2018.

We believe SeaChange (NASDAQ:SEAC) continues to make important strides in positioning itself for an ultimate successful sale. The board has been strengthened with two new directors, legacy directors have been sent packing, and William Markey has been named Chairman of the Board replacing Steven Craddock. Activist shareholder VIEX Capital Advisors (11% owner) deserves great credit for bringing about necessary board changes.

Moreover, the early decisions of CEO Ed Terino in focusing and streamlining R&D expenses are paying off. In September, SEAC was awarded an OTT contract with Israel’s second-largest mobile provider, Partner TV. Partner TV launched its all-IP multiscreen OTT video service on SEAC’s Adrenalin video platform. It is particularly noteworthy that SEAC displaced the incumbent vendor, Kaltura, a leading Israeli video software company. Our research indicates SEAC was awarded this contract because it was materially superior to Kaltura’s offering.

The company has managed its liquidity position well and possesses $42 million in cash/investments, resulting in a current enterprise value of roughly $53 million based on a $95 million market cap. FCF in 2017 is estimated to be slightly negative and 2018 is estimated to be breakeven to positive with a likely monetization of its Layer3 TV investment (currently carried at $2 million).

We believe SEAC’s relationship with Liberty Global, LG, has strengthened and is a highly desirable relationship to several industry players. SEAC currently trades at roughly .65x EV/Revenue. TiVo was purchased by Rovi (NASDAQ:ROVI) in 2016 for 1.7x EV/Revenue. At 1.25 EV/Revenue, plus cash/investments, it results in a price above $4/share. We recently interviewed Ed Terino, CEO, at our Investor Day and discussed his overall plan for the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SEAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The specific security identified and described does not represent all of the securities purchased, sold, or recommended, and the reader should not assume that investment in the security identified and discussed was or will be profitable.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.