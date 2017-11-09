Beat The Dividend ETFs For Yield And Total Return With This Closed-End Fund

The missing component that would make BIF the top dividend growth fund on the market is an increase in the fund's distribution.

I've been writing about Boulder Growth and Income (BIF) every few months since August 2016. When I first started beating the drum on the closed-end fund, it was priced just shy of a -20% discount and yielding 4.67%. I reiterated my thesis on the fund last February when the discount was -18.5%. when I came back to it two months later the discount was -16.5%. With my last look at the fund here in July it was -16.1%. At that writing, I made the case that BIF was the best dividend fund you could find. The data continue to support that assertion: none of the dividend ETFs built for equity yield from quality companies comes close, not for yield and not for total return.

In each of those articles I emphasized four points: Discount, Portfolio Quality, Performance and Yield. I'm going to do it again because all four of those points continue to deserve our attention. Let's hit the high points: The fund has an outstanding discount that is completely out of line with its performance record. The discount is steadily shrinking; it's now at -14.60%, adding another 150bps to the fund's value on the discount move alone since our last look. The fund holds a strong, value-focused portfolio that has been beating the market consistently. The fund pays a distribution that sets its yield above the top-quality dividend ETFs. Yield is the current sticking point. The fund's performance and discount reduction has driven it to below 4%, still high relative to the dividend ETFs, but lower than it has been. And much lower than what will be needed to drive continued discount reduction.

Discount

My original thesis on BIF was that its discount would decline from its near -20%. I based this on an assortment of reasons starting with the wholesale restructuring of the fund accompanied by marked changes in management and management philosophy.

This thesis was borne out but progress has been incremental: There is still plenty of room for BIF to continue along its discount reduction path. BIF's current discount (-14.6%) ranks sixth for the 134 domestic equity funds listed by cefconnect. If we thin the field to only those funds with a market capitalization of over $200M (n=96), it ranks second to Central Securities Corp (CET)'s -16.63% discount.

BIF's 52-week average discount is -17.4%. The difference between BIF's current discount and it 52-week average has to be seen in the context of what has been happening in CEFs broadly over the past year. Only 31 of the 96 domestic equity funds with market caps over $200M have deeper discounts than their 52-week average discount, and 21 of those are energy infrastructure funds. By that measure BIF's discount reduction does not stand out as being particularly strong.

This chart shows the discount trend since I first wrote about BIF on Seeking Alpha.

There was an opportunity for a timely buy in August of this year when the discount dropped sharply. Otherwise it's been a steady march up over the last twelve months. You'll notice a small drop in the past week; I'll come back to that.

Performance

Let's start with a chart of NAV, market price and market price adjusted for distributions.

So, not only is BIF gaining value for its shareholders on discount reduction, the fund is generating impressive returns at NAV as well.

BIF continues to beat all appropriate comparisons. Here we have BIF charted against the S&P 500 ETF (SPY), its value component, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE), and its growth component, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW). The chart covers market price change (which excludes any consideration of distributions so we'd expect a strong advantage to the lower yielding S&P 500 funds), total return (with distributions and dividends reinvested in the fund) and net asset value (which excludes discount and distribution or dividends). First is the period since my first BIF article last August.

Next is the past year.

For both periods, BIF beats all three ETFs on price return and total return. It only lags SPY and the growth cohort of the S&P 500 for NAV change, which excludes the distributions and the gains achieved from discount reduction. When I call BIF's record market beating, these are the results that support the statement.

Performance vs. Other Equity CEFs

How does BIF's performance compare with other CEFs in its category? Setting the category at the 94 domestic equity CEFs over $200M market cap, BIF ranks 10th (89%tile) for one-year total return at market and 16th (83%tile) for one-year at NAV (with distributions included in the return calculations).

These returns are not coming from the super-charged momentum stocks that have been driving market gains for the past year. The portfolio is long on Buffet holdings and value positions.

The fund currently has a large cash position. In the fund's last report, management addressed this and noted that the cash position would likely increase as market conditions have not been favorable for new investment opportunities "at an attractive valuation that provides an adequate margin of safety." The portfolio manager acknowledges the risk of relative underperformance that can result from that large cash position but considers that risk acceptable.

Distribution and Yield

If you're a regular reader of my work, you'll realize this is a continuation of what we've seen from the fund over the past year or more. So, you may be wondering why I've opened yet another look into BIF. I'll come to that now.

BIF pays a modest distribution relative to other closed-end funds. If you look at its portfolio you'll notice that 30% of the equity positions pay no dividends at all (BRK.A) and (BRK.B). The highest yield comes from the one closed-end fund, Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (UTF), which pays 6.9%, high by the standards of this portfolio but not exceptional for its closed-end fund category.

With the NAV growth and discount reductions, BIF's yield is now down to 3.85% and decreasing as the discount decreases. That yield ranks 88th in the 94-fund category, and is a large part of the reason BIF's discount remains as deep as it is. To appreciate how important yield is in driving CEF discounts, consider that CET, the only fund with a deeper discount than BIF, is just behind BIF with its yield of 3.7%. Yet, like BIF, CEF is turning in outstanding performance stats; it's one-year NAV yield is fourth in the category. (If CET sounds interesting, you might want to take a look here for an analysis of the fund.)

BIF vs. the Dividend ETFs

CEF investors are primarily income investors, often to their own detriment. They will bid down funds with distribution yields at the bottom of their category despite other performance achievements. But to an investor who is focused on growth and income, BIF's 3.85% yield should look very attractive. In the past I've called BIF the best of the dividend funds (The Best Dividend Fund: Not What You Expect). Skeptical? Let's look.

Here's a list of five top-performing dividend ETFs that are popular among Seeking Alpha's income investing community: PowerShares S&P 500 High Div Low Vol ETF (SPHD), Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF™ (SCHD), iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG).

Here's how BIF and those funds compare for yield and performance TTM on Price (excludes distributions and dividends), NAV (excludes discounts or premiums) and total return (includes gains or losses to discount/premium changes and reinvested distributions or dividends).

So, with BIF an investor would have received higher yields and better performance in every case but one: DGRO beats BIF if we take away consideration of the distributions/dividends and any gains from discount moves).

If we go back two years the picture is much the same with BIF lagging only on NAV returns:

I'll not go back beyond that because, as I've noted, BIF is not the same fund it was more than two years ago. Although the fund existed under its current name, it had been completely transformed though a multi-fund merger, new management and a new distribution policy. Most importantly, the fund moved from having a disdainful attitude toward shareholder interests to what has proven to be a much more shareholder-friendly management philosophy.

Will We See Growth in the Distribution?

But that doesn't answer the question of why write about it now. The one thing uncertain about BIF is the extent to which we might expect dividend growth. Last November BIF announced a modest distribution increase from $0.033 to $0.034 per share for the November distribution. The fund announces three-month distribution schedules about the 10th of the month in February, May, August and November, so we should hear about the Nov-Jan distributions about the end of this week. There has been no indication that BIF's board is planning to raise the distribution. But if they are serious about their stated goal of reducing the discount, it will almost certainly mean increasing the distribution. As we have now hit the one-year anniversary of BIF's first raise since going to a managed distribution policy, this would be an appropriate time to send a message to shareholders that their priority for reducing the discount is more than mere lip-service by moving to increase the yield.

With its rising NAV and falling discount, BIF's yield has fallen below 4% this month. At the end of October 2016, at the last distribution raise, market yield was 4.82% and NAV yield was 3.87%. Currently the market yield is 3.85% and NAV yield is 3.29%. With the growth in NAV the fund has had since the last distribution raise, it would seem that another increase would be appropriate.

I don't want to make too much of the small discount increase this month. Another factor in the discount move has to be the wariness surrounding Berkshire Hathaway's looming insurance liabilities from the multiple natural disasters of 2017. BRK.A and BRK.B account for 30% of BIF's portfolio and Berkshire Hathaway has given up -2.2% over the past two weeks. BIF has dropped -1.03%, although its NAV has only given up -0.08%.

Along with the distribution falling to below 4% there has been a slowing of the discount reduction. So far, this is of little consequence and there is no good reason to attribute it to the falling yield, but a dividend increase, even a small one, would help to stem the fall and bring the fund back on track to further discount compression.

Discount reduction is a stated goal of the fund's board and we are told that the board continues "to be frustrated that it remains elevated relative to other equity focused closed-end funds." The surest way to move the discount would be to raise the distribution.

Return of Capital

BIF has been reporting return of capital periodically throughout 2017. Fiscal year to date RoC accounts for 32% of the fund's distributions. This is based on the monthly Section 19a reporting and will likely change when final tax accounting is sent to shareholders. With the excellent NAV growth, I find no reason to be concerned about the potential return of capital. Furthermore, I'd not be surprised to see the lion's share of the reported RoC gone when shareholders receive their 1099s.

Readers who have a knee-jerk rejection of any fund that reports RoC would be well served to better understand that RoC is a tax accounting item and in a fund like BIF can have positive tax implications in that it defers the tax liability until the fund is sold.

Clearly BIF is not going to be able to pay a 4% distribution (or its current 3.85%) on dividend income. Not when 30% of its portfolio pays no dividends. The other source of distribution income is capital gains, which must be returned to shareholders annually for the fund to retain its tax status. BIF uses an opportunistic covered call strategy to generate income. This income, when it is returned to shareholders, is considered return of capital.

Summary

I continue to be pleased with BIF's performance and remain strongly bullish about its future. I've added to the fund as the discount dips because I think continued discount reduction is the key to continuing to see market-beating returns from the fund.

It would be great to see a distribution increase, less for the enhanced income than for the signal that the fund is following through with its stated intention to bring down the discount. The single most important change they could make to further that goal is to get the distribution yield at least above 4%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIF, DGRO, SPHD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment professional and nothing I write here should be taken as professional advice. Everyone's personal situation is unique. It is the role of finance professionals to provide advice in the contexts of an individual's personal situation. What may be right for my investment goals and risk tolerances may well be quite wrong for someone else. Do your own due diligence. Consult with professionals on your own needs, objectives and tax circumstances before you invest. I do not give advice and ask that readers refrain from asking for it.