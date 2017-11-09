MidWestOne Financial Group Is Still Looking For An Earnings Driver

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) is a $3.1 billion asset bank with 43 banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Florida. When I first wrote about the company at the end of 2015, I thought earnings were undervalued but that the company might have overpaid for its most recent acquisition.

The chart on that article reads $29.95 per share, and today you can buy the stock for $34.08. Considering how strong financials have performed compared to this rate of return, I wanted to check in to see if MOFG has had enough time to completely grow into its valuation, and if the market was overlooking something now.

Loan Portfolio Still Settling In

After adding $1.17 billion to assets in 2015, when the Central Bancshares merger was closed, additional balance sheet growth has been slow to come. This was a big acquisition so it makes sense that the company tapped the breaks to allow time for integration, but I do think the market was looking for a faster turnaround. With that said, some growth has been offset by a few branch sales (3 in 2015-16), but recent reports show net loans increasing 4.6% from year-end, when at the half-way announcement they had fallen by ~1%. With little help from the yield curve, MOFG will need to continue to add loans in order to increase earnings.

Approximately 50% of all loans fund commercial real estate (CRE) ventures. The second largest loan type for the bank is commercial and industrial (23%), which is followed by residential real estate (21%), and agricultural (5%). In the past few years we've seen a lot of banks drastically transitioning their balance sheet from retail to business assets, but MOFG's portfolio mix has been a little more consistent. Long-term trends, though, do reveal significant changes at a granular level. Over time MOFG's balance of nonowner-CRE concentrations have increased while the percentage of owner-occupied assets have fallen, and during the same 5-8 year period there has been a steady withdraw from agricultural and farmland loans.

Overall, the loan mix does appear to be in a better position for higher rates. Duration has fallen and MOFG continues to sell most if not all primary residential loans that they have originated. Selling these mortgages could be interpreted as another constraint to loan growth, but at the same time it keeps customers coming in, and it's a positive stream of revenue.

With a lot of give and take still going on within the lines MOFG has chosen to hold in the investment portfolio, short-term growth might fail to make a significant impact on earnings. However, CRE commitments, that are a leading indicator, are up to about 5% of total assets (was around 2.5% a couple years ago). The latest portfolio build indicates that these commitments are starting to bear fruit and that the portfolio has bottomed. But, just as it does, support that has been provided by nonrecurring revenue is starting to expire.

Earnings Outlook

MOFG investors have had to stomach volatile earnings reports tied to merger related items. But thankfully, these reports include several helpful reconciliations (p.7) that make it easy to understand and track core earnings (that fell 12% last quarter). The bank is still on track to beat last year's results (up 6% based on YTD earnings), but there is another item that isn't included in the adjusted earnings calculation that investors should be mindful of (pointed out by management but not factored into adjusted earnings).

In the last quarterly report, net interest income was up $1.9 million, with 36.8% of this increase coming from discount accretion. Discount accretion represents the capturing of markdowns on purchased loans (difference between book value), that's realized over time if and when cashflows exceed book value. As discount accretion is earned the 'gain' gets added to net interest income, which in-turn temporarily inflates loan yields - that improved 18 bps last quarter. Some of the recent increase is owed to advancing asset yields, but last quarter's accretion was significant at $700K. YTD accretion stands at $3.8 million, which is up from $2.4 million in 2016, but the remaining amount that could potentially be captured is lower at $2.2 million.

To be clear, accounting for accretion income is in no way related to earnings management (that gets a bad rap). But, while a positive tailwind now, finding another income source to fill this future $3.8 million hole is a big headwind. $3.8 million sounds small compared to YTD core operating revenues of $98 million, however it accounts for a larger percentage of core net income of $20.28 million (YTD accretion income assuming a 35% tax rate is equivalent to 12% of YTD core net income).

In some ways accretion income could be interpreted as recouped acquisition costs that an acquiring bank was able to save. The balance here has been meaningful, though I'd argue that MOFG shareholders are still paying for the Central Bancshares purchase.

Everything discussed so far indicates that the growth gears are grinding at a slow-yet-steady pace, but underneath those gears is a much larger balance of outstanding shares. The higher count means 6% YTD net income growth translates into a 1% add to diluted earnings. And, if you look at the evolution of tangible book value (now at $22.20 per share), you'll notice that it was trending sideways up until the bank raised $24.4 million at the beginning of the year. To be clear, I see the equity raise as a plus for shareholders (sold above book value - for ~$32.50 per share), but this is 'artificial' or nonrecurring growth.

A lot of times, it's at this point in the article that I start to feel like I've been a little too skeptical. But, this is the story the numbers have to tell. The portfolio is still settling in, and I see no clear earnings driver in place that's large enough to scale past mounting headwinds. Because of this, I see no reason to believe the current valuation can improve.

If I'm looking for a hole in this assessment, it might be my discounting the ability of the bank to lower ongoing provision charges. YTD charges doubled to $6.6 million, but non-accrual loans are $4.4 million higher than the same time last year, and coverage of nonperforming loans only added 3 bps to 1.17%.

Bottom Line

Even after falling below market performance for an extended period of time, MOFG shares are pricing-in future growth that make a buy today hard to justify. At $34.08 per share, the P/TBV isn't ridiculously high (1.54X), but best/rational case scenario is earning around 12% on tangible common equity (which is possible - trailing 5-quarter average ROATCE is 11.35%), and that yields an earnings ratio of only ~7.5%. I think the company can get there, but there's a lot of hurdles to clear and the risk/reward doesn't favor above average returns.

