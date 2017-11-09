Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Valeant Remains Risky, Novartis's Kisqali, Tesaro Tumbles

Summary

Valeant remains a risky bet.

Novartis’ Kisqali meets primary endpoint in a Phase 3 trial.

TESARO drops below $100.

This abridged "Daily Scoop" is published by Avisol Capital Partners



Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: Valeant

Today we will discuss an article on Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX) by Michael Wiggins De Oliveira, titled “Valeant: 11 Months Later: The Countdown Continues.

As the title suggests, this is a follow-up article to Michael’s article on Valeant in December last year, titled “Valeant Is A Great Investment To Start 2017.” In last year’s article, the author had noted that VRX trades at a discount of at least 70% to its intrinsic value. So how has VRX done this year?

Year-to-date, VRX has gained almost 2.50%. The stock, as expected, has been extremely volatile, climbing to a 52-week high of $18.71 in July before retracing to under $15. While VRX has generated positive return for the year, which is a change from recent years, it is significantly underperforming the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (ETF) (IBB), which is up nearly 18% for the year. Add to this the fact that investing in IBB carries significantly less risk.

Michael’s latest article on VRX discusses the company’s recently reported third-quarter results. The author notes that the market under-reacted to what were solid results. One major concern with Valeant has been its debt levels. This debt was amassed during VRX’s best years when the company generated phenomenal returns over a five-year period. During this period, Valeant acted more like a leveraged hedge fund. The debt was used to make strategic acquisitions. The strategy was simple. Acquire assets for cheap, hike prices, lever up the balance sheet and generate significant returns for shareholders. Wall Street analysts loved Valeant but the company finally caught the ire of lawmakers. When price gouging became a major political issue, Valeant suffered the most. Valeant was also attacked by short sellers after the Philidor issue came to light.

Since the beginning of 2016, Valeant has been seen by bulls as a potential turnaround story. Their investment thesis has been based on the argument that VRX has been so beaten down that the market is significantly undervaluing its assets. B+L, the company’s eyecare division for example, would be valued significantly more than what the market is valuing VRX at now. B+L has been reporting solid results on a consistent basis. Recently, Valeant also got an approval for Vyzulta, which could be a major revenue growth driver.

Michael indicates in his article that the much anticipated turnaround is finally here. Indeed, the third-quarter results and some recent developments hold a great deal of promise. But even Michael notes in his article that sustainable growth is still some time away. We agree on this. However, the author goes on to add that investors are not pricing in any growth at the moment. Here we disagree. The reason market is singing a different tune to what Valeant bulls want to hear is that the debt load still remains worrisome. And while there are some hints of a potential turnaround, there is still no visibility on when VRX will return to sustainable growth. Until that happens, we believe that locking money in VRX is not the best investment idea. While the stock may look undervalued, for us it is still too early to get into, especially considering the risks. We believe that there are better opportunities in the biotech space with a more promising risk/reward profile.

Stocks in the news: Analysis of SGEN, NVS, RNN, TSRO

Seattle Genetics and Astellas launch early-stage study of enfortumab vedotin in urothelial cancer

Company:(NASDAQ: SGEN)

Co Name

Seattle Genetics, Inc.

Ticker

SGEN

Focusarea

Oncology

Today's Price

$57.87

52-week high

$75.36

52-week low

$45.31

%diff--52w-low

27.72

Mktcap

8.2B

Volume

1,130,315.00

CashBalance

1.9B

Therapy: enfortumab vedotin, in combination with Merck's KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) or Roche’s TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab),

Disease: locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer.

News: Seattle Genetics (SGEN -1.1%) and development partner Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:OTCPK:ALPMF) announce that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 1b clinical trial, EV-103, assessing the safety and tolerability of enfortumab vedotin, in combination with Merck's (MRK +0.5%) KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) or Roche's (OTCQX:OTCQX:RHHBY) TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab), for the first- or second-line treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer.

Analysis: Enfortumab vedotin is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC). The drug is being developed to deliver the cell-killing agent monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE) to the target Nectin-4. The EV-103 study will enroll up to 85 patients who are ineligible for first line cisplatin-based chemotherapy or have progressed following treatment with a regimen containing platinum-based chemotherapy.. The trial’s primary endpoint is to evaluate the drug’s safety and tolerability. Key secondary endpoints of the trial include overall response rate (ORR), progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS).


Novartis' Kisqali successful in late-stage study in younger women with advanced breast cancer

Company:(NYSE: NVS)

Co Name

Novartis AG (ADR)

Ticker

NVS

Focusarea

healthcare products worldwide

Today's Price

$82.94

52-week high

$86.90

52-week low

$66.93

%diff--52w-low

23.92

Mktcap

197B

Volume

2,098,790.00

CashBalance

4.7B

Therapy:KISQALI (ribociclib)

Disease: premenopausal women with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer

News: A Phase 3 clinical trial, MONALEESA-7, evaluating Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) KISQALI (ribociclib) in premenopausal women with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS).

The results will be presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in December.

Analysis: Kisqali has already been approved in the U.S. and Europe as a treatment against breast cancer in women after menopause. The drug has made a solid start but Novartis is hoping for a label expansion to pre-menopausal women, which could the company achieve its targeted $1 billion in sales with Kisqali.

Mid-stage study underway assessing Rexahn's RX-3117 in pancreatic cancer

Company:(NASDAQ: RNN)

Co Name

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Ticker

RNN

Focusarea

Oncology

Today's Price

$1.97

52-week high

$7.10

52-week low

$0.38

%diff--52w-low

418.42

Mktcap

65M

Volume

633,657.00

CashBalance

8.7M

Therapy: RX-3117, in combination with Celgene's (CELG -0.3%) ABRAXANE (albumin-bound paclitaxel)

Disease: chemotherapy-naive metastatic pancreatic cancer patients

News: The first subject has been dosed in a Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating Rexahn Pharmaceuticals' (RNN -0.5%) RX-3117, in combination with Celgene's (CELG -0.3%) ABRAXANE (albumin-bound paclitaxel), in chemotherapy-naive metastatic pancreatic cancer patients, an Orphan Drug indication in the U.S.

Analysis: The Phase 2a study is evaluating the safety and efficacy of RX-3117/ABRAXANE combo. The first stage of the study will determine the optimum dose of the combination therapy. In the second stage of the trial, the company plans to enroll 50 patients and the primary endpoint will be progression-free survival. In a Phase1b trial, RX-3117 showed promising single agent activity.


TESARO down 14% after Q3 report, takes Clovis along, down 10%

Company:(NASDAQ: TSRO) & Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS)

Co Name

TESARO Inc

Ticker

TSRO

Focusarea

Oncology

Today's Price

$98.44

52-week high

$192.94

52-week low

$94.36

%diff--52w-low

4.32

Mktcap

5.33B

Volume

554,011.00

CashBalance

507M

News: PARP inhibitor leaders TESARO (TSRO -14%) and Clovis Oncology (CLVS -9.6%) are both in the red.

Investors appear disappointed with the former's forecast with ZEJULA (niraparib), an expected blockbuster that is projected to generate more than $1B in sales by 2021. Q3 sales were $39.4M, roughly in-line with consensus of ~$37M. In its earnings call, the company said its expects ZEJULA, launched in April, to generate $105M - 115M in sales this year, so Q4's expectation is $39.7M - 49.7M, up 0.8 - 26.1% sequentially.

Clovis' Rubraca (rucaparib) booked a more modest $16.8M in sales for the quarter. Peak sales are estimated at $750M.

Analysis: We believe the sharp drop in TESARO on Wednesday, which pushed the stock below $100 now creates a good opportunity. TSRO is now well-off its 52-week high of $192.94. The surge came on the back of expectations of a potential acquisition. But TSRO jumped too high too soon, making any potential deal difficult without overpaying. But at current levels, TSRO is a much more attractive takeover target.


Analyst Ratings

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD): HC Wainwright reiterates buy with target of $60.00. ACAD is in our portfolio with strong conviction and target of $50, while consensus target is $49.11. The stock last closed at $29.41, which is a good entry point, below our suggested entry price of $35. See also our coverage.

Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR): HC Wainwright initiates buy with target of $35.00. See our analysis of ACOR.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY): B. Riley lowers target to $220.00 with buy rating; Barclays PLC raises target to $158.00 with overweight rating. See Avisol's coverage.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX): Mizuho reiterates sell with target of $37.00. We have covered EGRX here.

Gilead Sciences (GILD): Mizuho raises target from $77.00 to $83.00 with buy rating. GILD is in our model portfolio. We have also covered the stock extensively.

Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO): BMO Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity raise target from $15.00 to $18.00 with market perform rating and from $17.00 to $19.00 with buy rating respectively. HALO is also in our model portfolio. See our coverage here.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ): Royal Bank Of Canada and Wells Fargo & Company reiterate outperform while lowering target to $195.00 and $172.00 respectively. See our JAZZ analysis here.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX): Stifel Nicolaus lowers target from $7.00 to $5.00 with hold rating. KERX is in our watch list with entry price of $6.5 and target of $9.00. We recently covered the stock.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD): HC Wainwright reiterates buy. See Avisol's coverage.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR): Jefferies Group and Mizuho reiterate buy rating with target of $35.00 and $30.00 respectively. See our coverage of NKTR.

Omeros Corporation (OMER): HC Wainwright initiates buy rating with target of $30.00. See our analysis of OMER here.

Seattle Genetics (SGEN): Cann initiates hold. See also our coverage of SGEN. SGEN is also in our model portfolio.

TESARO (TSRO): HC Wainwright reiterates buy; Morgan Stanley reiterates overweight and lowers target from $181.00 to $165.00. TSRO is in our watch list with entry price of $110 and target of $160. See also our coverage on TSRO here.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (VRX): Deutsche Bank AG reiterates hold with target of $19.00; Royal Bank Of Canada sets price target of $18.00 with sector perform rating. See Avisol's coverage.

More analyst ratings in appendix.


Insider Sales

Amgen Inc (AMGN): Director De Carbonnel Francois sold 4000 shares, 20% of their holding, for $694,422.

Cryolife Inc (CRY): Director Ronald C Elkins sold 1000 shares, 1% of their holding, for $19,030.

Cutera Inc (CUTR): Director Oshea Timothy J sold 4000 shares, 10% of their holding, for $164,000; EVP North America Sales Laber Larry sold 2200 shares, 3% of their holding, for $92,400.

Fibrogen Inc (FGEN): Chief Medical Officer Yu K Peony sold 7500 shares, 4% of their holding, for $415,244.

Novocure Ltd (NVCR): CTO Palti Yoram sold 60000 shares, 4% of their holding, for $1,263,760; Chief Science Officer Kirson Eilon D. sold 9100 shares, 24% of their holding, for $200,200; CEO Danziger Asaf sold 6919 shares, 1% of their holding, for $152,218.

Orthofix International N V (OFIX): Director Faulstick Luke T sold 4800 shares, 38% of their holding, for $245,846.


Insider Purchases

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO): President, CEO & 10% shareholder Rosenwald Lindsay A Md acquired 40000 shares for $1,000,000.


Earnings

Atrion Corporation (ATRI) announced its third quarter revenue at $37.9 million, in comparison to $37.8 million revenue for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Its operating income was at $11.5 million, up from $11.0 million while net income jumped from $7.6 million to $8 million on year over year basis.

Humana Inc. (HUM) reported its third quarter revenue at $13.28 billion, down 3 percent down while its operating income dipped 9.6 percent to $858 million. However, the company reported 10.9 percent increase in its net income and 15.4 percent increase in its EPS to $3.44.

Perrigo Company Plc (PRGO) reported its third quarter net sales at $1.2 billion. Its GAAP net income of $45 million and reported diluted earnings per share of $0.31 compared to a loss per share of $11.10 last year. Its adjusted net income stood at $197 million and adjusted diluted EPS at $1.39 compared to $1.23 last year, up by 13%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) announced its Q3 revenue at $1.5 billion, up 23 percent. The company’s operating income jumped 54.3 percent to $559.9 million while its EPS increased to 46.3 percent to $3.32.

Appendix/Tables:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

