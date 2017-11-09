Energy Transfer: Why A Good Quarter Could Not Help The Stock

The cost of equity is sky high and distribution analysis into 2018 suggests that no raises would be the best way to go.

Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) and Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) reported good Q3-2017 numbers. The stocks though were down on heavy volume. We analyze the Q3-2017 numbers for ETP and give you our take.

1) The adjusted EBITDA increase was substantial

Compared to the Q2-2017 numbers adjusted EBITDA rose across the board with the exception of the midstream section.

$145 million delta in adjusted EBITDA or $580 million annualized is a very big move, even for companies the size of ETP and ETE. On the negative side, interest expense crept up by $21 million.

2) Debt increase

The interest expense got us looking at where the net debt stood this quarter versus the last.

Net debt moved up by $1.15 billion in just one quarter. That is quite a move considering that this was also the quarter where ETP issued close to $1 billion in units through the equity raise done in August. These are of course for ongoing investments and some of the numbers are reflecting this but it is still an extraordinary pace of going through cash.

3) Distribution reinvestment plan ((NYSEARCA:DRIP))

The DRIP was reinstated close to last quarter's distribution and likely most people who wanted to enroll were not able to do so in a timely manner. Still there were a few additional units issued and by few we mean 1.8 million (4.6 minus 2.8 seen in Q2-2017).

With the distribution date approaching, with our estimated 40% participation, and the current depressed unit price, we could see an excess of 15 million units in Q4 alone! This is a big, big number to us.

4) Project timelines

While some projects are moving ahead in a timely manner, there were also a few delays.

Mariner East 2 will now come on in Q2-2018, versus Q4-2017.

Mariner East 2X will now be a 2019 event, versus late 2018.

Revolution project will now be operational in Q1-2018, versus Q4-2017.

The 24-inch segment of Bayou Bridge from Lake Charles to St. James, construction will now be operational in the second half of 2018. This was scheduled for Q1-2018.

These are large complex projects with multiple regulatory and logistic hurdles and some delays are inevitable. Nonetheless, this will definitely hurt their distribution capacity in 2018. We had previously created a range of distributable cash flow (DCF) between $4.5 -$5.3 billion at Q4 2018 run rates. The high end is pretty much looking impossible with these delays.

5) Raising of capital

With an additional $3 billion of capital spending in 2018 and management committed to not raising capital through equity issuance (except using DRIP which is just as bad), the question was asked as to where this is going to come from. The response,

This morning, ETP filed a prospectus supplement detailing a perpetual preferred equity security offering for which we will be holding a number of marketing calls over the next few days. We have watched this market develop and feel this security provides an extremely cost effective means of raising capital. Generally, these types of securities will receive at least 50% equity treatment from all three rating agencies. These types of securities provide equity credit a lower yield then common equity and without the associated IDRs. Additionally, they are not convertible into common units.

It will be interesting to see what kind of rate they get on that and how much they do raise. The hybrid of course implies that the cost should fall somewhere between the yield on the common and that on the debt That is a large range and based on where the common is trading, we would be surprised if these were issued at less than 7%. It is still a great option where additional debt risks a rating downgrade and the equity is ridiculously expensive (see below).

6) Distribution coverage

Even after additional interest and maintenance costs, adjusted EBITDA did improve from Q2-2017 and the distribution was covered.

If we did factor in that this was last quarter's distribution and take into account, the increase (from 0.55 to 0.565) and adjust for 2018 rate of IDR waivers, the distribution would not be covered. Of course between now and then more EBITDA increases are likely but management will have to deliver great results to keep this under 1.0X, especially if they are issuing more units and preferred securities. This fact was not lost on some analysts.

Brian Joshua Zarahn - Mizuho Securities USA, Inc. Good morning. Just following up on the distribution policy. Given that ETP's distribution yield's 13%, understanding a desire to return cash to unit holders, but does it really - given that you do have $3 billion of projects for next year, wouldn't a pause on the distribution make some sense, given where the equity is currently? Kelcy L. Warren - Energy Transfer LP Well, as you've - and, Tom, I'd like for you to talk about this, too. We're not issuing equity and don't have plans to issue equity for the foreseeable future, so that's number one. We do think that our unit price will recover. I think at some point, there's got to be some sanity to come back into the market. So with those factors, we - if we were issuing a lot of equity over the next 12 to 18 months, then we might view this differently, but we're not.

Whatever may be Kelcy's approach to this, there is a bit of disharmony when you talk about:

1) Distribution growth

2) IDR waivers

3) Capital raises through hybrid means

4) Large equity issuance through back door route (DRIP),

all in the same conversation. At the current closing price, the DRIP discount and the IDRs that will be attached to new equity units, the cost of equity is close to 25%.

So while Brian phrased it really politely, we would have probably taken a stronger tone. "Why would you increase distributions which cost you 25% (via DRIP) when you can do a upsized offering of preferreds at a much lower rate?" At the minimum we think there should not have been any increase in distributions.

Conclusion

The results were unequivocally good for the quarter to us. We heard chatter that the revenues missed the consensus estimates but we are not sure if that is accurate. The project delays and additional capital raises which just don't seem to stop, were negatives for us and probably for the market. Management did a small walk back from guaranteed distribution increases.

Tom Abrams - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC All right. And then just - I don't want to ask the question so much on the distribution, but just the way I'm understanding it, depending on the size of the preferred, maybe a joint venture, just how the regular business goes, when projects actually come up, all those things adding to EBITDA, coupled with the desire to build coverage, and be, I think Kelcy used the word, safe on the distribution means that you could keep increasing it at the current rate, or you might go flat in 2018, but it's something that you're just evaluating as you go. Is that a fair way to summarize all the commentary? Thomas E. Long - Energy Transfer LP I think that's probably fair. In other words, I want to make sure I highlight that we do look at this every quarter and we do have discussion. But when we look at it each quarter, we're also looking out and looking at these projects. So, yes, by all means, I think that's probably a fair way of stating it.

That might not be appreciated by some yield hogs, but was probably for the best. At current time we have a small position established through selling of Jan 2019 $18 puts. But since ETP and ETE are also large holdings of Infracap MLP fund (AMZA) which we also own, our total exposure is not trivial.

Hence we have decided not to add at present as there are better risk reward opportunities elsewhere. On our scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in March 2009," we would rate ETP a Buy and at 6.0. While the stock is no doubt cheap and it is in a sector we are positive on, we don't see eye to eye with management on proper use of cash flow and that restricts our enthusiasm for the stock. We are instead increasing our position in this moderate yielding but much better positioned midstream stock.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

