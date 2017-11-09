The Feds Are Looking Into Carl Icahn's White House Role

News broke yesterday in a variety of financial media outlets, including Bloomberg and CNNMoney, that federal investigators are digging into Carl Icahn's activities involving the revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2] biofuels blending mandate during his stint as an adviser to President Donald Trump. While the headlines have only recently appeared, the announcement itself was quietly released last Friday, buried at the end of the 10-Q recently filed by Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP):

The U.S. Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York recently contacted Icahn Enterprises L.P. seeking production of information pertaining to our and Mr. Icahn's activities relating to the Renewable Fuels Standard and Mr. Icahn's role as an advisor to the President. We are cooperating with the request and are providing information in response to the subpoena.

While Icahn Enterprises subsidiaries CVR Energy (CVI) and CVR Refining (CVRR) are not explicitly mentioned by that 10-Q in relation to the investigation, Bloomberg reports that subpoenas have also been sent to those two firms. The U.S. Attorney office's interest in "Mr. Icahn's activities" almost certainly stems from those companies' effort to "short" the Renewable Identification Number [RIN] market earlier this year even as Mr. Icahn actively lobbied the White House to modify the RFS2 in a way that would have financially benefited both subsidiaries.

I have written in detail about Mr. Icahn's relationship to the short trade here. As a quick review, however, CVR Refining is a so-called "obligated blender" under the RFS2 in that it is required by law to blend a predetermined volume of biofuel with its refined products every year. As with many of its fellow merchant refiners, the company has only limited biofuel blending capabilities. It therefore purchases blending credits, the aforementioned RINs, in sufficient numbers to meet its obligations. The high prices that have characterized the RIN market since 2013 have caused CVR Energy, through its stake in CVR Refining, to report increasingly-large RIN expenditure totals since 2015, in turn prompting Mr. Icahn to begin lobbying for steps to be taken that would reduce refiners' RIN expenditures since 2016.

The market began to pay close attention to Mr. Icahn's proposal after President Trump's unexpected election victory in November 2016 and decision the following month to name Mr. Icahn a "special adviser to President Donald J. Trump on issues relating to regulatory reform", as stated in an earlier filing by Icahn Enterprises. RIN prices fell sharply in response, with those of the largest RIN category falling by more than half in the weeks after Mr. Icahn's appointment (see figure). This movement coincided with a decision by CVR Refining and CVR Energy to stop purchasing the RINs necessary to meet their annual obligations. These obligations are mandatory, however, effectively making the decision a short trade since the RINs need to be purchased at some point: management at the firms was betting at a time that Mr. Icahn was actively talking down RIN prices that, by waiting, they would be able to purchase the RINs at a lower price in the future.

The short trade worked - temporarily, at least. That said, it became clear in Q2 2017 that Mr. Icahn's efforts to convince the Trump administration to adopt his proposed changes to the RFS2 were not bearing fruit and in Q3 Mr. Icahn resigned from his White House position. Even that action was not without intrigue, coming only a few hours before the publication of a detailed profile piece on Mr. Icahn by journalist Patrick Keefe in The New Yorker that, among other things, quoted a former government prosecutor and ethics lawyers as suggesting that the short trade might land the famed investor in legal trouble. Last week's announcement by Icahn Enterprises that federal investigators are formally looking into both Mr. Icahn's attempt to modify the RFS2 and his former status as an adviser in the Trump administration strongly indicates that these quotes were not unreasonable.

The White House, Icahn Enterprises, and the U.S. Department of Justice have all failed to respond to journalists' requests for comment in response to last week's 10-Q filing, leaving investors with relatively little new information to process. The paragraph from the filing quoted above does indicate that the federal investigation is two-pronged, however. The fact that the subpoena covers information "pertaining to [Icahn Enterprises'] and Mr. Icahn's activities" involving the RFS2 indicates that the RIN short trade is a likely subject of inquiry, as that was the only connection between Icahn Enterprises and Mr. Icahn with regard to the blending mandate (via the former's subsidiaries).

Equally notable is the statement that the federal investigators are also looking into "Mr. Icahn's role as an advisor to [President Trump]. As I wrote on Seeking Alpha last August, the White House's attempt to backpedal from the piece in The New Yorker included a denial that Mr. Icahn had continued in his advisory position after Mr. Trump's inauguration - a denial that flatly contradicted Icahn Enterprises' own SEC filing from after the inauguration, which stated that "Mr. Icahn is currently serving as a special advisor to President Donald J. Trump" (as opposed to President-elect Donald J. Trump). CVR Refining's market capitalization increased by roughly $500 million in the weeks after Mr. Icahn's appointment was announced (see figure), complicating efforts to argue that the distinction was not material.

Investors should not read too much into the news of the formal investigation, of course. Yes, the fact that subpoenas have been issued means that federal investigators have concluded the initial, informal inquiry that normally precedes formal demands for information and determined in response that a closer look is merited. And yes, the Southern District of New York's previous head, U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, was controversially fired by Mr. Trump earlier this year. However, not all subpoenas result in the launching of civil, let alone criminal, proceedings, nor is there any indication that Mr. Bharara's sacking was related to either Mr. Icahn or Icahn Enterprises.

The worst news for investors in Icahn Enterprises to come out of all of this is that the short trade appears to have failed, with CVR Energy reporting earlier this month that it has been effectively unwinding the position by purchasing RINs at a time when they are 200% more expensive than in Q1. This hasn't affected any of the companies' share/unit prices given the large Hurricane Harvey-induced crack spreads that CVR Refining reported in Q3, which in turn prompted it to relaunch its distribution. Investors will want to closely watch this investigation as it develops, however, especially given that it has coincided with calls by at least one member of Congress for the FBI to also launch its own investigation into Mr. Icahn's attempt to change the RFS2. This has the potential to continue to garner negative headlines for the three firms involved moving forward.

