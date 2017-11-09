ViaSat: I Wish I May, I Wish I Might, Oh Wait, It's Just A Satellite

Even if in a perfect world VSAT meets these aggressive EBITDA targets, we do not think there is significant upside in the stock -- maybe 15%.

ViaSat Inc. (VSAT) is a $3.7b market cap and $4.5b enterprise value communications equipment company involved in Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems.

ViaSat Reports an Essentially Inline Quarter

After the market close today, November 8, ViaSat reported essentially an inline F2Q18 quarter, with revenue slightly worse than expected revenue and adjusted EBITDA slightly better than expected. Also today, the company announced separately its in-flight internet system would be installed onto JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) aircraft beginning in fall of 2018.

F2Q18 revenue of $393.07m missed consensus of $403.43m, and adjusted EBITDA of $61.94m was slightly better than expected consensus of $60.29m. Revenue was down 1.5% y/y, and the adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.7% was down more than 7 percentage points from 23.3% last year. LTM key efficiency ratios and margins were down sequentially and y/y, with LTM ROA, ROC, ROE all slightly below zero, down from slightly above zero in the prior quarter and last year. I do not think the revenue miss is significant enough to be a big deal, but I see the market reaction as slightly negative.

Cash Increased with the Help of Debt

The company ended the quarter with $242.7m of cash, up from $160.6m in the previous quarter, helped by an increase of total debt to $1019.4m, up from $850.1m of total debt the previous quarter.

Cash flow statement information is not available, but in the previous quarter cash from operations less capex was running close to break-even. Weighted average shares outstanding did not change very much sequentially, up 0.5m to 57.8m

Color of ViaSat's Segment Results

ViaSat's Satellite Services business showed a decline of adjusted EBITDA to $55.4m from $73.9m in the same period last year, with the decline related in part to costs associated with its ViaSat-2 service launch and commercial in-flight connectivity service ramp, both of which are expected to occur in the second half of its fiscal year ending March 2018.

Commercial adjusted EBITDA of $(45.0)m declined from $(25.6)m last year, and Government Systems adjusted EBITDA improved to $51.5m from $44.9m.

ViaSat's LTM Market Multiple

The company is trading at 2.8x and 23.0x LTM revenue and LTM EBITDA, respectively - which compares to the group average of 2.1x and 24.7x, respectively. Based on this simple analysis, there is nothing here in this report to suggest that the stock will be removed from our short sale list at the next rebalancing period.

To clarify, as we have learned more about this stock, we do not think it is a good short sale candidate. However, since our short sale list is composed quantitatively of "low-quality" stocks -- stocks that rank poorly on a number of near-term metrics -- we do not expect it to move off this list anytime soon. We would characterize this stock as dead money for some time, in our opinion. VSAT seems more of a useful hedge component in a long/short portfolio than an outright short sale candidate (For more information about our model long/short model portfolio, please see our report 36 Stocks for November 2017).

Hope for the Advocates

Advocates of ViaSat will point out that near-term financial results for this company are irrelevant. And they are probably right, to an extent, because the entire story rests on the assumption the company will ramp adjusted EBITDA (and more importantly, the associated free cash flow that implies) to the $1b level in FY2022.

Advocates will also point to its strong backlog and the fixed costs of its high speed satellite Internet effort, which it can leverage over time as it attracts more customers. The first two of its satellites are scheduled for delivery in 2019, and are intended to support ViaSat's satellite network that supports 100Mbps Internet service and up to 1Gbps speeds for maritime applications.

The Gleeful Schadenfreude of Skeptics

Skeptics would counter that customers are always harder to acquire than expected, and the "fixed costs" satellite companies tend to grow unexpectedly as well, with the help of debt, with little follow-through on ROIC. Skeptics might also point to competitive efforts by other satellite companies, and of alternatives - such as broadband hot air balloons.

In the past, one reader mentioned to us that famed investor Seth Klarman was an investor in VSAT - which if true, is absolutely hilarious because the few things I have read about him is that is a value investor who abhors leverage. (Please pause for a minute while I finish laughing.)

Rudimentary Valuation Shows in a Perfect World, VSAT Could be Worth at Most 15% More

Current consensus estimates adjusted EBITDA are expected to grow from an estimated $283m for the fiscal year of 2018 ending March, to more than $1b in FY2022. On a enterprise value to 2022 adjusted EBITDA basis, the company is currently trading at a 4.3x. If the company meets that generous trajectory, we think it may trade in 2022 at 8.0x - the average NTM multiple two established satellite peers Echostar Corp. (SATS) and IntelSat S.A. (I).

Using a financial calculator, we can discounting that 2022 value of $8b back at 10% over 4.5 years to get a present value of $5.2b. In other words, if everything goes perfectly, the company might be worth $5.2b today, representing 15% upside to the current enterprise value of $4.5b. Subtracting today's net debt level of $777m from the $5.2b implies a perfect-world present value for the equity at $4.42b or $75 per share, just ~$10 or ~15% ahead of the current stock price. If net debt only doubles to $1.5b over 4.5 years, the equity may be already at fair value.

By way of comparison, Echostar Corp.'s total debt now stands at $3.64b and net debt is at $360m (6.4% of total enterprise value). IntelSat's total debt was last reported at $14.5b and net debt at $13.9b (96.8% of total enterprise value). Once again, there seems to be little upside to this roughly calculated $75 stock price target, and massive downside if ViaSat is unable to manage its debt effectively.

We Remain Skeptics

In general, sell side long-term growth estimates tend to be overly optimistic, and especially so for unproven developmental stage companies. In addition, as a former sell side telecom analyst, I have found long-term growth targets tend to be overly optimistic as a matter of practice. I would not be surprised if these long-term targets are revised down over time.

Based on this brief rudimentary analysis that indicates 15% best case potential upside, there does not seem anything to get excited about at the moment. ViaSat is in an industry that tends to be fraught with negative revisions to long-term targets and higher than expected additions to debt.

I Want to Believe

ViaSat believers: Exactly what gives you the confidence that the company will achieve $1b in adjusted EBITDA by 2022? Exactly what gives you confidence the company will not need to massively expand debt over the next few years? What is going to drive ROIC well above an assumed cost of capital of 10% over the next 4 years? Unless your name happens to be Seth Klarman, you can leave him out of your argument.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a simple quantitative model based on fundamental rankings, our portfolio models do not take into account rumors or pending M&A transactions. Theoretical return data reflect simple cumulative returns (not compound returns) and do not assume the impact of costs such as execution fees, margin fees, slippage, the availability of stocks for short selling, or any other kind of cost. There are limitations inherent in our theoretical model results, particularly with the fact that such results do not represent actual trading and they may not reflect the impact material economic and market factors might have had on our decision making if we were actually managing client money. We do our best to provide accurate information in this report, but do not guarantee its accuracy.