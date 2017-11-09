Informa: 30%+ Upside Potential On Underappreciated Growth Profile

Informa (OTCPK:IFJPD) is currently undervalued compared to its closest peer group by about 30% and may re-rate in the next few months. The company has made a significant business overhaul in the past few years and is now very well positioned to grow sustainably going forward. Despite this profile, its valuation seems to be too cheap and a potential high dividend increase may be the catalyst for a re-rating of its shares.

Company Description

Informa Plc provides several services in the knowledge and information economy, including business intelligence and academic publishing services. It offers information in several industries, including finance and insurance, maritime transport, beyond others. Informa is based in the U.K., but has over 7,500 employees around the world, serving commercial, professional and academic communities.

The company has a market capitalization of about $7.5 billion and trades in the U.S. on the over-the-counter market. Investors should be aware that its stock has much more liquidity in its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange than in the U.S. Informa is usually considered part of the media industry, even though its business is quite different from traditional media companies, like ad agencies or TV broadcasting.

Business Overview & Growth

Informa has a well-diversified business profile, operating in the knowledge and information economy under four divisions: academic publishing, business intelligence, global exhibitions and knowledge & networking [K&N]. These businesses have clear revenue synergies between them, as the company’s business model is based on customer relationships and cross-selling of different services, to its current and prospective client base.

Informa has made a significant business turnaround since 2014, when it presented a transformative business plan. At the time, the company was heavily exposed to academic publishing, which was facing some issues.

Informa has performed several divestitures and acquisitions since then to rebalance its portfolio and create a strong base for sustainable long-term growth. One important step that Informa took to change its business profile was the large acquisition of Penton Information Services in 2016. This created a more international group, with higher exposure to the U.S. and a stronger position in global exhibitions and business intelligence units.

The execution of the plan was successful and its revenues are nowadays more balanced across divisions, with Global Exhibitions being the largest unit accounting for 32% of revenues. Academic publishing is now the second-largest business with a weight of 30% on revenues, followed by business intelligence (23%) and K&N (16%). Geographically, the company’s major market is the U.S., generating about 58% of its revenues following the acquisition of Penton in 2016. Its domestic market is only responsible for 6% of revenues, while Europe has a weight of 9% and the Rest of the World represents 27%.

Beyond the increased business and geographical diversification achieved in the past few years, Informa also has changed considerably its revenue mix. It has decreased its revenue dependence on retail markets and one-off conferences to a more recurring and predictable revenue stream.

It has currently more than 25,000 subscribers to its intelligence products, increased the weight from journals to subscriptions and the pre-booking of stands and event space. In aggregate, these businesses provide a recurring revenue stream for the company in the long-term, which accounts for more than 60% of its annual revenue base, pro-forma for the acquisition of Penton, providing a good level of visibility on cash generation.

Reflecting its sound business model and good track record, Informa’s strategy is to grow sustainably in the long-term by building strength and scale in international markets in the knowledge and information economy. Informa has recently presented its new business plan for the next three years, aiming for growth across its four divisions. It targets higher than 3% annual underlying revenue growth and margins over 30% on a group level, which should be supported mainly by its global exhibitions (5%+ annual revenue growth) and business intelligence (3%+ revenue growth per year) businesses. At its academic publishing and K+N units it expects positive growth, but it has set a much more conservative ambition for the coming years.

In business intelligence, Informa benefits from market growth of about 4% annually and a business model based on subscriptions (more than 75% of revenue), making this unit a cash cow for the group. In exhibitions, the company has good growth prospects, targeting mid-single digit growth for the next few years, due to expansion of its activities to new industries like Health, Agriculture or International Yachting. Moreover, this target may be conservative as the company may make small acquisitions and beat easily its growth target.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, Informa has delivered very good results over the past few years, being able to increase its revenues and profits steadily during a phase of business turnaround. This is even more remarkable given that the media sector is facing structural headwinds in several other sub-industries, including satellites, ad agencies or TV broadcasting. This shows that Informa’s business is more related to information services, rather than traditional media.

In 2016, Informa achieved the third consecutive year of growth in revenue, profit, cash flow and dividends. This performance was mainly driven by global exhibitions, which posted strong growth, while its K&N unit had the worst performance with revenues down by 4% during the year. At the group level, its revenues increased by 11% to £1.35 billion ($1.76 billion), mainly due to acquisitions, while its organic revenue growth was 1.6%. Its EBITDA amounted to £423 million ($553 million), representing an EBITDA margin of 31.4%.

Even though Informa’s EBITDA margins are very good, the company should benefit from operating synergies due to the acquisition of Penton, with a target of £14 million ($18 million) by 2018. This is expected to lead to higher margins in the coming years of about 300 basis points (bps), increasing its EBITDA margin to levels between 34-35%. This is due to a higher weight of exhibitions within the group, which is the business unit with higher margins at close to 39%. Informa expects that margins should stabilize after 2019, when synergies should be fully achieved.

This is a strong support for future earnings growth, which according to analysts’ estimates is expected to increase by 65% in 2017, from £172 million ($225 million) in 2016 to about £284 million ($371 million). This clearly shows the benefit of the Penton acquisition, increasing Informa’s scale and profitability.

During the first six months of 2017, Informa has maintained a very good operating performance. Its reported figures increased substantially due to the Penton integration and positive currency effects (revenues and profits up by 41%), which means that the best way to analyze its operating performance is to look at underlying figures. Informa’s underlying revenues increased by 3.7% in this period and adjusted EPS growth was 12.7%, which is a very strong performance. This was driven largely by its exhibitions unit that reported double-digit underlying revenue and operating profit growth.

The integration of Penton is running ahead of plan and Informa is on track to reach expected synergies in the next few quarters. Going forward, Informa should maintain solid growth and has room to beat its own targets on continuing momentum, especially at exhibitions and business intelligence.

Balance Sheet & Dividends

Regarding its financial profile, Informa’s balance sheet leverage has increased following the Penton acquisition, with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 2.6x at the end of 2016, at the top of its usual leverage ratio (between 2-2.5x). This means that Informa has higher financial leverage than desired, but 2016 was the peak year of investment and the company expects to deleverage its balance sheet going forward.

Large acquisitions are not expected in the next few years and capital expenditures should decrease, given that the investment period of the past three years is now completed. Its capital expenditures [capex] amounted to 4% of revenues in 2016 and going forward is for capex to be between 3-5% of revenues.

This should allow a gradual reduction of its debt levels in the next few years, due to its strong cash flow generation capacity and high conversion of profits into cash. Indeed, its free cash flow generation in the past couple of quarters has been very strong (up 52% year-on-year) and leverage should decrease in the next couple of years to the bottom of its target range.

Its strong cash flow generation capacity is also a supportive factor for its shareholder remuneration policy. Informa has delivered a growing dividend in the past few years, in-line with its commitment to increase the dividend annually by at least 4%.

Its last annual dividend was £0.193 ($0.25) per share related to 2016 earnings, an increase of 4.3% from the previous year. At its current share price, Informa offers a dividend yield of about 2.75%. Informa pays dividend twice per year, with its interim dividend being about a third of its total dividend.

Even though Informa is not a high-dividend yielder, its dividend is sustainable and has room to increase given that its dividend payout ratio has been around 46% in the past few years. This is conservative ratio and may be revised upwards as the company is now beyond its investment phase. On the other hand, it still needs to reduce balance sheet leverage, thus an increase in the dividend payout ratio should be gradual.

Supported by its recent positive performance and showing confidence in the business prospects, Informa has decided to increase its interim dividend by 6.2% to £0.0665 ($0.087) per share, but its dividend payout based on half-year earnings was only 27% (down from 29% in the same period of 2016). Therefore, Informa has a lot of room to increase significantly its full year dividend, something that is expected to be announced in the first quarter of next year.

Conclusion

Informa is a growth company that has made a significant business turnaround over the past few years and is showing very good operating performance recently. Informa is now geared to information services operations, providing it very good growth prospects in the next few years.

This profile is quite rare among the media sector in Europe and may be one reason why Informa’s valuation seems to be undemanding. There are structural headwinds pressuring traditional media companies (advertising revenues are declining consistently) and this is leading to investors’ negative sentiment towards the sector.

However, this also creates undervaluation for other companies, which aren’t affected by this issue, like Informa. The company is currently trading at 14.4x forward earnings and 2.7x book value, at multiples close to media companies facing structural issues, even though Informa has much better growth prospects.

Source: Bloomberg.

Additionally, on a relative basis, it trades at a significant discount to its closest peers, as shown in the next table.

P/E P/BV Div. Yield Informa 14.3 2.7 2.75 Wolters Kluwer (OTCPK:WTKWY) 17.8 5.0 2.0 Axel Springer (OTC:AXSPY) 21.1 3.2 3.2 Relx NV (RELX) 19.7 5.3 2.4 Pearson (PSO) 14.0 1.4 2.6 Experian (OTCQX:EXPGY) 22.2 7.5 2.0 Average 19.0 4.5 2.44

This means that Informa is currently undervalued, and this doesn’t seem to be warranted due to its good growth prospects justifying a valuation closer to its peer group. Also, Informa has a lot of room to increase its dividend payout ratio to a level of about 60% and still retain a lot of cash to pay down debt. This would lead to a dividend increase of 20% and may be a catalyst for a re-rating of its shares. If Informa closes its valuation gap to its peer group, it may have upside potential of about 33%.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.