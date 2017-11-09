Time Warner: DOJ Weakness Play

In October of 2016 I made my biggest ever single stock bet on Time Warner Inc. (TWX). I bought a very large (for me, anyway) lot of shares that amounted to ~4% of my overall portfolio at $87.20. Typically, I build positions by purchasing lots with 0.375%-0.5% weightings. I felt comfortable essentially diving head first into TWX a year ago because of the ~24% arb spread that the market had left of the table with the proposed AT&T (T) acquisition. This arb spread, combined with my bullishness of the potential combined T/TWX entity, and TWX's valuation attractive valuation, even after the ~10% bump or so that shares saw when the T deal was announced, inspired me to make this big bet.

I've since sold all of those TWX shares, locking in nice profits at $99.05 and $102.61 as the spread narrowed. Well, on this recent weakness that TWX experienced due to reports that the DOJ is asking for major (and unprecedented in more than four decades of anti-trust regulation) concessions from AT&T in this vertical integration, I decided to get back into the name. The spread is wide again and TWX's valuation is actually more attractive now than it was at $87 a little more than a year ago. I began averaging into a new TWX position at $88.15 just before the bell on Wednesday. I didn't dive in head first this time due to capital restraints, but I will continue to build this position if TWX's share price goes lower.

First Thing's First…

I think this deal will go through. I've listened to and read commentary on the DOJ news throughout most of the afternoon and most analysts seem to agree that this is more of a political move than anything else and I think it will backfire on the executive branch. There isn't any sort of modern precedence for a vertical integration like this to be blocked and if the Trump administration ushered in a new way of regulatory thinking, it would upset a large portion of Wall Street, a place whose success, the President loves to laud (and take credit for). A move like this would be out of the ordinary for the Republican party, to say the least, and although I don't doubt that the POTUS loathes the coverage that CNN gives him, I can only assume that at the end of the day, cooler heads will prevail. Blocked the merger will certainly have broader implications across the anti-trust space and I don't think this is a Pandora's box that the GOP wants opened on its watch.

And, if I'm wrong, I think this will be a relatively easy win in court for AT&T/Time Warner, should they be forced to go that route. There are little competitive overlaps here. Yes, T would now own the pipes as well as the content, but there is already a precedent for this type of merger (think, Comcast and NBC Universal) and I think behavioral constraints should be placed on the deal rather than structural ones. AT&T CEO, Randall Stephenson already made a statement confirming that he had no intention to sell CNN, so it appears that the DOJ/Executive branch is in for a fight if it doesn't relent.

The problem with this is that a court case will take time. It will be a drag on returns for investors hoping to capture this arb spread in a time sensitive matter. The deal has already been held up for over a year. AT&T was confident, up until today, that the deal would be closed before the year's end. However, this morning the company's CFO made an announcement saying that the time line was "now uncertain." Obviously, uncertainty isn't what anyone in the market ever wants to see. That said, I'm hoping to personally take advantage of the volatility inspired by this uncertainty with this new position.

Valuation

Right now at $88/share, TWX trades for less than ~14.2x 2017 expected EPS and ~13.5x forward 2018 projections. I'm quite happy buying TWX at these levels. While TWX has only produced slight revenue growth over the past 5 years or so, it has managed to regularly grow its bottom line. Operational cash flows are strong at TWX, and growing. The company has used them effectively with regard lowering debt, buying back shares, and paying investors an increasing dividend in recent years. Net and Operating Margins have increased nicely since 2012 while Gross Margins remained steady. TWX is a highly profitable company with solid assets and I'm happy to make a bet on the arb spread currently available in the AT&T deal because I feel comfortable owning the underlying company at these valuation levels should the deal go through.

In the event that the deal does completely fall apart, I can't imagine the stock falling below $80 or so. I actually think the stock would be significantly undervalued at those levels; I think fair value is in the $85-88 area, which is why I decided to buy. You have to remember, his deal was announced around $80 last year, but TWX has a year's worth of growth under its belt now.

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 ttm Revenue $28,729 $29,795 $27,359 $28,118 $29,318 $30,551 EPS $3.09 $3.92 $4.34 $4.62 $4.96 $5.27 Dividend $1.04 $1.15 $1.27 $1.40 $1.61 $2.01 Outstanding Shares 932000 895000 832000 795000 772000 778593

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Top Notch Content

I discussed much of TWX's content offerings in more detail in my original pieces focused on my purchases of the company a year ago. Frankly put, not much has changed since then.

CNN remains a talking point for this company because of the divisive political environment that we live in. With that said, CNN also remains profitable and while this is a somewhat controversial asset, it's still an attractive one. Also, as far as divesting CNN goes, I don't see how this would do the President much good. Sure, AT&T wouldn't own the network, but someone would and I'm sure CNN would continue to be highly critical of him. Actually, I wouldn't be surprised if this highly politicized move by the DOJ doesn't lead towards more negative coverage of the POTUS, which likely isn't what he wants. Nothing the President can do can make CNN simply disappear. Simply put, I don't understand what a potential change of ownership accomplishes here.

I'm still attracted to TWX's sporting rights. I think the NBA has the best long-term growth runway of any professional sports league and TNT and TBS has great relationships with the league. Major League Baseball appears to be an afterthought for many sports fans these days since it just doesn't get the in depth coverage as the NFL or the NBA; however, the last two World Series were fantastic and there were record setting home run numbers during this past season. I wouldn't be surprised to see the MLB's popularity grow in the coming years as well. The NFL is struggling and TWX doesn't really have a close relationship with that league. AT&T does though, which could also be playing into this push back from the executive branch.

HBO remains the crown jewel of the company. This is a wonderful OTT platform that should really differential AT&T's pipes from its competition. T-Mobile (TMUS) is now offering free Netflix (NFLX) with its plans and T has already added HBO to its packages; adding content to the more commoditized data plans seems to be the new direction that these big cell phone companies are headed and I like the fact that T is trying to own (and profit from) the content that it is delivering. It's important to note that HBO owns much of the content it produces, which isn't always the case in the media space. For instance, Netflix doesn't own many of the originals that it produces, those rights go to the studios (which means it still has to pay a royalty for the content).

One bit of news that was released since my last TWX article is the fact that HBO plans to continue to roll out content from the Game of Thrones universe even after this upcoming, final season depicting the main plot line is over. I love the idea of prequels or alternative story lines. George R.R. Martin has created such an intriguing world with a variety of different histories and storylines that I'm sure viewers would continue to flock towards.

Another positive note that has happened since my original bullish thesis is the fantastic results of the Wonder Woman film for Time Warner's studios. I mentioned the D.C. Comics content that TWX owns as a part of my original articles, however I never would have assumed Wonder Woman would be such a hit. Gal Gadot was perfectly cast for the role and this movie is now considered to be one of, if not the very best, super hero flick produced in recent years. I think the success of Suicide Squad and Wonder Woman will drive consumer demand for the upcoming Justice League film, creating a long runway for the D.C. universe moving forward.

And lastly, I'll mention that TWX's films from the Harry Potter universe remain incredibly popular and I suspect that these films also have a long runway of profits ahead of them.

Conclusion

Admittedly, the simple returns from a closed deal are good bit less now at $88 than they were at $87 when the deal was announced due to the fact that it's a half cash/half stock deal and AT&T's share price has suffered. Right now, the value of the deal is in the $101 range, though this could improve if T's share price rises. That said, the current spread is still nearly 15%. I'm always happy when a trade results in a double digit return. The problem with the potential for a judicial solution to the recent DOJ hurdles that the deal faces means it may not close for another year though. That wouldn't be ideal; however, I think parking cash in TWX at these prices is a relatively safe bet which will generate ~1.8% annually with its dividend.

Before I go, I will say that I don't expect TWX to increase its dividend anytime soon. It hasn't done so since the deal was announced, breaking a small streak. If the T deal does dissolve, I suspect TWX will begin increasing its dividend once again.

Also, I think the buyout premium on this company will stay in place even if T isn't the eventual buyer; the content assets that TWX possesses are simply too strong to be ignored by a market that is spending billions upon billions to build up content libraries/generation. I could see an Apple, or an Alphabet, or even a Disney taking a close look at Time Warner should regulators deny the current deal with T (which, as I said before, I see as being highly unlikely). To me, this represents further downside protection.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWX, T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.