Multimedia Weekly Digest: Picking Powell

President Trump ended the speculative Fed Chair chatter last week when he appointed Jerome Powell, who will replace Janet Yellen. Felix Salmon covered the news, along with Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann, and political risk consultant Anna Szymanski.

We have a new Fed Chair...who is kinda like the old Fed Chair. This is a fascinating story to me. The Accidental Fed Chair? Ya, number one he kind of got appointed by accident... The fact that he even got nominated to the Fed at all is kind of random and now he's the chairman and no one can seem to find any particular reason to object to him...and will probably just continue more or less doing the same things that Janet Yellen was doing. The big objection here is if you're going to do the same things that Janet Yellen was doing then the whole point about central banking independence is - you renominate Janet Yellen. There's this incredibly strong norm that if you don't have a major objection to the central bank Fed Chair then you renominate that person because central bank Fed Chair is not a political appointee.

Russell Investments noted that Powell's nomination caused very little reaction in markets.

Why? Markets hate uncertainty more than anything else - and in choosing Powell, Trump chose someone whose viewpoints on monetary policy are closely aligned to those of the current chair, Janet Yellen. "The fact that there was not even a ripple in equity or bond markets shows that both expect Powell to perpetuate the same policies that Yellen has been pursuing," Ristuben said, adding that Powell may be a little more open to dialing back on regulatory measures.

