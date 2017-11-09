Hudson Technologies: Comments From The 3Q Earnings Call Strengthen Our Conviction

With inconsistent R22 pricing data and margin guidance of "possible" mid-teens, we think Hudson's 2018 "conservative" guidance is still too high.

Hudson Technologies (NSDQ: HDSN) reported third quarter earnings yesterday. We highlight a number of items that make us scratch our heads. Unless otherwise cited, the information contained in this article comes from the 3Q2017 conference call and investor presentation.

R22 Prices

Hudson stated on the conference call that prices during the quarter dropped to $16-17 per pound:

At the time of our second quarter 2017 earnings release, R-22 prices had decreased to about $18 per pound and the pricing pressure continued through the end of the third quarter of 2017 with R-22 prices declining further to the current level of about $16 to $17 per pound.

This figure is significantly higher than our industry checks of $13-14 per pound. Don't trust our numbers? Ask a bullish analyst.

Roth Capital, whose analyst generally cites his price checks on every conference call, put out a note on November 3rd that stated "prices in October were as low as $13 per pound." Notable, he did not cite his checks on this call, despite the wide discrepancy.

We also note that Hudson removed a small, but in our opinion, crucial data point from its slide deck. In its August 2017 investor presentation it provided a slide that stated a potential $1 Billion R22 reclamation market and gave a comp of $30 per pound based on last generation CFCs.

Source: Hudson August 2017 Investor Presentation

In the 3Q2017 slide presentation, the CFC comp and historical pricing data has been removed.

Source: Hudson 3Q2017 Investor Presentation

Why would management remove a potential price target? We think either 1) management is backing off its price target or 2) because $1 Billion potential market at $30 per lbs implies R22 demand in 2020 of 33 Million pounds, significantly lower than the 50 Million pound EPA demand estimate.

Guidance

The current price of R22 is very important because management provided 2018 guidance based on flat R22 prices (i.e. inline with its $16-17 figure). If the current price is really $13-14, we think next year's "conservative" guidance needs to come down further.

Regardless of R22 prices, we think the 2018 guidance is flimsy. Operating margins of "possible" mid-teens does give us a lot of confidence.



Source: 3Q2017 Investor Presentation

Proforma Figures

Why did Hudson not provide pro-forma financials (including the Airgas acquisition) for the trailing twelve months ending September 2017?

They provided twelve months ending December 2016 and six months ending June 2017. How is providing six month pro-forma financials for the peak quarter before refrigerant prices fell helpful in assessing the current financials of the combined HDSN/ARI business?

Hudson often discusses the "importance of looking at our business through the perspective of nine months selling season," so why is not important to see this year's pro-forma nine month selling season?

Leverage

Hudson stated that the company now has a leverage ratio of 3x EBITDA based on "trailing twelve month pro-forma adjusted EBITDA as defined in the company's credit facility." The credit facility states that the "closing date ebitda" was $63 Million, but it does not state if this is for the period ending September or June.

The 3Q2017 slide deck states pro-forma revenue for the twelve months ending June 2017 was $275 Million. If we assume the $63 Million is an ending June 2017 figure, that implies EBITDA margins of 23%. Provided that the combined company's SG&A is around 12% of revenues and Hudson's gross margins for the nine months ending September 2017 were 30%, we think we can safely assume the leverage figure provided is for the twelve months ending June 2017 (otherwise $63 Million would imply EBITDA margins above gross margins).

So again we ask, why not provide current financials or at least clarify what date the leverage ratio refers to?

Substitutes

During introductory statements on the conference call, management stated that substitutes reached 30% of overall R22 demand. That comment was later retracted and clarified to be 20% of overall R22 demand. Either way, the figure quoted is higher than the figure management provided just a few months back on the 2Q2017 conference call:

[Substitute demand is] Not as severe or as great as we saw in that second quarter of 2013. So it's a slight blip up relative to where it might have been last season. It's probably a little bit above single-digits I mean like 10% to 15% as opposed to I think in 2013 it could have peaked as much as 20% of in that quarter.

Stockpile Vs. Inventory

Management attempted to address the stockpile issue discussed in our latest report by drawing a distinction between stockpile and inventory:

It's always been recognized that there is a large supply of R-22 inventory held for aftermarket by wholesalers, retailers, contractors, end-users at hundreds and thousands of locations at businesses throughout the country. As the EPA was writing the final rule covering the allocations for the 2015 to '19 years, it was apparent to us that there was also a stockpile of R-22 which is product held for sold by certain companies at the top of the chain, these files have not yet been introduced in the conference and we're not being accounted for in the calculations from these allocations. We worked very hard to get the EPA to write 114 letters which would allow them to obtain information on the stockpile volume which EPA could then utilize when calculating allowances for the final rule. EPA follow through by writing 114 letters in 2013 and 2014 and these letters identify specific volume levels held by primarily allocation holders which we believe represented approximately 95% of the stockpile volume which was not considered by the EPA in its previous calculations.

We think the distinction between stockpile and inventory is nothing more than semantics. The R22 reclamation story says there will be equipment that requires R22 after virgin R22 production is completely curtailed.

ARE INVESTORS TO ASSUME THAT THE HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF WHOLESALERS, RETAILERS, CONTRACTORS AND END-USERS WHO HOLD "INVENTORY" DO NOT COMPETE WITH THE STOCKPILED, VIRGIN OR RECLAIMED R22? WHAT ARE THE WHOLESALERS AND CONTRACTORS GOING TO DO WITH THEIR "INVENTORY", JUST SIT ON IT?

Again we point investors to Hudson's comment letter where it took issue with the sample size of the EPA's 114 letters to determine the size of the industry stockpile. But now we are to believe that they think the 114 letters represent 95% of the industry stockpile?

Source: Hudson Comment Letter April 22nd, 2014

We are also confused by another statement made on the 1Q2017 call. When asked yesterday about the stockpile and the effect on R22 prices, management said a producer who flooded the market was not selling stockpile:

When we said the producer in the beginning of this year [1Q2017] went early, it wasn't with stockpile gas, they wouldn't have much stockpile we don't believe. This was saying the yearly supply, not extra inventory.

However, on the 1Q2017 conference call (when the producer was flooding the market) management stated they believe the industry was consuming stockpile but never really knew what was stockpile or allocation:

We're still approaching the way we manage inventory similarly to prior years or past experience as there still is some amount of virgin refrigerant. We never really know whether the virgin supply is allocation or stockpiled, but it appears obviously that that the amount of virgin supply out there is certainly above allocation levels, which then indicates or-- one believe that we're consuming the stockpile.

R22 Demand

Management again cited the EPA's 2020 demand estimate of 50M lbs. We still have trouble reconciling this with statements made by Hudson and other reclaimers in 2014, particularly Airgas who said 2013 demand was less than 50 Million pounds.

Mixed Gas

Management had this to say about mixed gas:

Moreover the contractor accidentally mixed two different refrigerants, the reclamation process required separation of the different refrigerants. Hudson was not only one of the first prime reserve market, it also is one of the first separate refrigerants going back to the 90s.

We note that being the first does not mean they are the best. Hudson notably did not answer whether or not it uses other reclaimers to reclaim any of its mixed gas inventory.

Distribution Model

Management described how Airgas' distribution model goes directly to end-users:

Hudson has very strong relationships with HFC supply houses and this acquisition complements that channel by adding channels directly to end-users.

For some reason, investors have cheered the fact that Hudson just acquired a business whose practice is to cutout the wholesaler customers Hudson has served for years.

Conclusion

As we predicted, earnings for 2017 are going to come in well below analyst expectations. Based on today's call, we think the trouble for Hudson investors is far from over. We are reiterating our price target of $2.00.

Disclosure: I am/we are short HDSN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: IMPORTANT - Please read this Disclaimer in its entirety before continuing to read our research opinion. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence into these factors. This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. This article expresses the author's investment opinions, which are based upon interpretation of certain facts and observations, all of which are based upon publicly available information. The information set forth in this article does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any security. This article contains certain "forward-looking statements," which may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "think," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "potential," "outlook," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms. All are subject to various factors, any or all of which could cause actual events to differ materially from projected events. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from sources the author believes to be reliable; however, such information and sources cannot be guaranteed as to their accuracy or completeness. The author makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information set forth in this article and undertakes no duty to update its contents. You should assume that as of the publication date the author (possibly along with or through our members, partners, affiliates, employees, and/or consultants) and clients have a short position in all stocks (and are long/short combinations of puts and call options of the stock) covered herein, including without limitation Hudson Technologies, Inc., and therefore stand to realize significant gains in the event that the price of its stock declines.The author may also cover his/her short position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence.