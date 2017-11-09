Value: Tesla S, X, 3 Compared To Apple

Time Value of Money Analysis:

Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) share price has shot upward and dived back down again to the whims of writers, each with their own raison d'étre and logic for making their analyses. The time value of money analysis, on the other hand, hasn't changed for the past year aside from indicating a slowly increasing value. To me, this is a more stable and better method for analyzing a company like Tesla.

One trick is to add value for estimated percentage completion of the Model 3 production line. Here, however, I will just introduce the concept and method and avoid more complex evaluations that deal with partial completion of the various Tesla projects.

Imagine Tesla wanted to sell the Model 3 car, production line, orders and all. What price should it ask? The company should be worth more than whatever that value turned out to be, as large companies buy products from small companies all the time and pay for a license agreement that shares the future value of the product line with the creator and the purchasing company.

This is one method to explore the origin of value within Tesla activities using estimates for future cash flow streams. The estimates I will use are reasonable based on numbers floating around, but, are nonetheless guesses. The reader may prefer to use different numbers than I. This evaluation draws some lines in the sand to say, Tesla should be worth more or less than these figures, if these events unfold as here guessed.

In this article, I am only going to evaluate the value of Model S, X, and 3 for Tesla. Of course, Tesla could fold tomorrow as some expect, and theses valuations would be meaningless. And also, of course, Tesla may succeed at further developments, including Energy, Model Y, Semi Truck, Supercharger Network profits etc.

Value Estimate for Apple Comparison:

Time value of money is something any accountant understands well. I will use Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) as an example to help anyone not familiar with using a time value of money for this sort of value estimate.

Today, according to the site I grabbed data from, Apple has a $902 billion valuation. "The Company posted quarterly revenue of $46.9 billion and quarterly net income of $9 billion".

A time value of money valuation doesn't care how or where the money comes from. The inputs are present value, interest, payments, number of periods, and future value. If you input any 4, the 5th can be solved. Useful when buying a car or a home, by the way.

From the figures above, Apple's net income is $3 billion per month. I will assume this income could be generated for 20 years into the future and that the interest rate I expect is 4% and that the future value is $0, so that I'm only looking for the present value of the cash flow stream.

While 4% is a low interest expectation, it is reasonable for large companies. Also, I use the same rate for analysis of both Apple and Tesla, so that the comparison would be valid if I used a different rate. In other words, the rate chosen isn't important if I use it for both companies.

To do this, I plug 240 months, 4% interest, -$3 (billions), and $0 future value into the Zen Wealth Online Calculator and I get: $495 (billion) for the present value of the cash flow stream. (At 8%, I get $358 billion)

We see that for a strong company like Apple, the real valuation is greater than the value estimated present value for the cash flow stream. For Apple, the market cap is double the value of its 20-year net cash flow stream using today's net income.

For comparison to Tesla, I will assume that IF investors felt Tesla was a growing successful company that the value would be greater than any present value for its revenue stream found here.

Model 3 Line Value at 5k/Week:

Now, let's repeat these for Tesla and see what happens. I'll use projection numbers I think are reasonable. You can use your own.

I will require the same 4% return on investment and assume the net cash flow stream is 25% of $40,000 = $10,000 per car. 250,000 cars when the line is running at 5k/week, and $0 future value. I'm going to use 20-year term. While the Models S, X, and 3 may not last 20 years, if Tesla is successful, then some new models will take their place.

This is the same as using 20 years for Apple where the Apple iPhone 6 will certainly no longer be a product. And if we're honest, in 20 years, it's possible that neither company still exists. So, here are the numbers.

The Model 3 average sale price guess I will use is $40,000. The base price is $35k, and many trims cost $50k, so a $40k average price is hopefully in the ballpark and most likely low. The margin is supposed to be 25%, so that means $10k gross profit per car sold. Initially, the production line is designed to produce 5k cars per week or 250k units per year.

To create a first estimate, we can require a 4% internal rate of return, 20 years of sales for the Model 3 (or its replacements), 250,000 units per year, and a gross profit of $10k per unit. Plugging those values into the same online time value of money calculator yields a present value for the cash flow stream of $34.3 billion. (At 8%, I get $24.9 billion)

Model 3, Effect of Six-Month Delay to Production on Present Value:

In the earnings call, Musk stated that the 6-month delay to production at a 5k per week rate wouldn't alter the net present value significantly. Was that correct?

If I delay the production line by 6 months while holding the same 20-year run for the Model 3 design, then it means Tesla loses out on the value of 6 months of revenue for the production line.

In this case, the Model 3 value must be reduced by $1.2 billion so that the present value of Tesla for the Model 3 and successors is $34.3 billion - $1.2 billion = $33.1 billion. And, the 6-month delay imposes a 3.6% reduction in Tesla's present value.

While the delay does reduce the net present value by a few percent, Musk was correct in asserting it doesn't change things significantly. The Model 3 production line is still worth around 10 times what it cost to build.

Model S, X Product Values:

According to Business Insider, the Models X and S sold about 100,000 units at about $100,000 average price. That's a gross revenue of $10 billion, and if the same 25% net margin holds, those two car lines generate $2.5 billion per year in net revenue (same as Model 3 line alone). Plugging those values into the same calculator and using the same criteria yields a present value of $34.3 billion.

No, that's not a mistake. It just happens that the annual net revenue for the Model 3 line at 5k/week is the same as for the Model S and X lines combined, at current sales and margin figures.

Combined Tesla Value Based on Models S, X, 3:

The value sum of all three models is therefore $68.6 billion, and if I reduce that by the 6-month delay for the Model 3 line, the net present value calculated in this (rudimentary) way is $68.6 billion - $1.2 billion = $67.4 billion. The share price for this valuation would be about $403.9 per share.

So, if the Model 3 line is up and running by April or May, then the value will be around $67.4 billion. Today, if the line is, say, 80% completed, we could assign 80% of the Model 3 value. Doing that would yield a steady increase in Tesla value from the start to the finish of the production line, rather than the up and down share price that has taken place. Today, then, we might assert that the value of Tesla should be around

$34.3 billion (Model S, X) + ($34.3 billion - $1.2 billion) * 0.80 = $60.8 billion

If Tesla was assigned this value, the share price would be around $365. Hmmm? That seems about reasonable and about what the price was before the latest flurry of fear. Of course, remember that if we compare to the Apple valuation, the share price would be about double this value, but that's another story. In my opinion, the value today is about $365, and in a few months, it will be over $400.

Model 3 and Tesla Present Values at 10k/Week Build Rate:

Once the Model 3 production line is up and running, what that will mean is that the designs for the machinery needed to produce 5k cars per week will be fully defined. Blueprints for parts are already fully made, except for the stations being fixed. Once the line is running, it is also ready to be duplicated.

Building a second production line is FAR easier than building the first. And further, many production stations, probably the majority, are already able to produce their activity at a 10k per week rate. So, the cost of doubling production will be less than the cost of this first 5k per week line.

It would cost maybe $3 billion in line improvements to speed production to the 10k per week level. But the revenue will then jump by another $34.3 billion to $102.9 billion total. The share price for that value would be approximately $617 per share. Tesla should be capable of getting to that production level by the end of next year, IF it succeeds at getting the first line running by April. Otherwise, the timing will be delayed, but as was seen for the delay of the Model 3 line, the value of Tesla will take a big jump upward as soon as it can get the line running. The same goes for whenever Tesla gets a Model Y line and or a Model "Semi Truck" line running.

Further, the same value jumps are appropriate as other endeavors begin generating significant revenues. And, of course, the opposite is also true. If the Solar City arm generates significant losses, those subtract off of the above estimates in the exact same time value of money way.

Comparison of Tesla to Apple:

If we now reflect upon how Apple was valued, we realize that these crude product evaluations should be less than (half???) the corporate value...IF...people felt the company was growing, stable, and a leader in the field. IF Tesla were universally understood to be growing and stable, then using the numbers above would yield from 2 * $67 billion = $134 billion to 2 * $102.9 billion ~ $206 billion for the current valuation. Those numbers would mean a stock price of from about $750 per share to around $1,200 per share. These figures are very much higher than the current Tesla valuation.

I suggest that Elon needs to understand these figures because, in my opinion, Tesla is severely undervalued based on its potential. In other words, his comment a year or so ago that he felt the Tesla stock price was possibly too high is not correct. My take is that Tesla stock price is far too low, but then, I expect Tesla will easily succeed at building the Model 3 production line based on my background getting CNC (computer numeric control) production started up.

But I also agree that Tesla is overvalued if one wants to focus solely on its balance sheet. The problem with this approach, taken by all of the bears, is that the balance sheet doesn't tell the true story because it does NOT add value for the percentage completion of the Model 3 assembly line and instead records all line expenses as losses. The reality should be that for every dollar spent building the line, Tesla should show a $10 increase in value. If that were the case, then a typical analysis would work and would show the value in Tesla rapidly rising.

For a large automaker, there is always another new model line being built, so that the cost of that line is always folded into the overall company value. But for a new automaker, building the first ever production line, the accounting distorts the true value in a very negative way that bears have latched onto as if it's important. It is not. If the balance sheet had a line item for percentage line completion, times, net present value of future sales, then the balance sheet would show a huge profit on operations. That's not how accounting works, but it is how company valuation should work.

In other words, the money spent on the production line construction is adding to a future net revenue stream at between 5x to 10x of the money spent. Tesla is spending a few billion to generate tens of billions in net present value on future sales.

However, people do NOT agree on this point. And, for this reason, the share price goes up and down as the article onslaught shifts from positive to negative appraisals, and back again.

In contrast, the value as calculated here, has remained very steady.

Conclusion:

In this evaluation, I didn't value other profit centers yet to be realized, including the Supercharger Network, Model Y, Semi Truck, Solar City, and Tesla Energy activities. I expect that every one of these areas will be profitable in the future once cash flow is available to develop those market spaces.

Once the Model 3 line is approaching the 5k per week rate, and investors see the changes to the earnings, the stock price should rise above $400 per share. And, the share price should go significantly upward from there as additional profit centers come into their own.

