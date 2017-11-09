Lithium Americas: Potential Big Gains

Lithium important?

The emergence of a global paradigm shift to greater use of electric cars is underway. The demand value of mined Lithium, essential to produce millions of Lithium-ion car batteries, is increasing.

Photo: Tesla Lithium Power Cells

Global Lithium Demand

Ramp up in Lithium-ion battery production due to rapidly grown global demand has driven Lithium prices to an all time high. Leaders in the lithium mining markets are aiming to capitalize on this momentum via expansion of mining operations to advance extraction efforts. According to research group Freedonia Group, World Lithium growth will be driven by rapid expansion in the lithium-ion battery industry as world demand for hybrid and electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and high-drain portable electronics continues to grow. The global demand for lithium metal is projected to rise 8.9 percent per year through 2019 to 49,350 metric tons. In Lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) terms, the value of the global Lithium market is projected to reach $1.7 billion. In order to meet demand, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) alone says it needs to secure at least 15,000 tons of raw Lithium to meet its production up to 2020. Meanwhile, demand could double, given that Tesla expects to increase car production tenfold by 2018. Tesla's Nevada Gigafactory, to be completed in 2018, will produce more Lithium-ion batteries than were produced globally in all of 2013. Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO has already announced plans to build four more Gigafactory's. Volkswagen alone will spend 24 Billion on electric cars by 2030, and that's just one company. China and India are moving to 100% electric vehicles. Every major car manufacturer has electric models. Volvo has even promised to phase out traditional internal combustion engines by 2019. Chinese Gigafactory's will provide 3.5 times more gigawatt-hours of battery cells than Tesla's current Gigafactory.

Lithium Americas Corp.

The first article in the series featured NRG Metals, Inc. (OTCQB:OTCQB:NRGMF). This article features Lithium Americas Corp (OTCQX:LACDF).

Lithium Americas Corp. (otcqx:OTCQX:LACDF) recently announced an update on the Lithium Nevada Project located in Nevada, USA. The Company is developing the 100% owned Lithium Nevada Project, a clay-based lithium resource in the McDermitt Caldera, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lithium Nevada Corp. ("Lithium Nevada"). Building on years of exploration and testing, a Preliminary Feasibility Study (the "PFS") on the Lithium Nevada Project is expected to be complete by the end of Q2 2018. It also has large-scale lithium carbonate production with its partner and industry giant, Chile's SQM, and Critical Elements Corp. (tsx.v:CRE.V) (otcqx:OTCQX:CRECF), whose Rose project in Quebec offers a low-risk jurisdiction with expected production by 2021.

Lithium Americas Share-Price Appreciation Chart

Since July, share value has been trending higher peaking in mid October followed by a recent dip. However, shares closed higher at 1.53 on November 7, up 3.38%. The 52 week price range is 0.38 - 1.53, a fourfold increase in price appreciation.

Vital Statistics

Technical Data

Slow stochastic data show an over-sold condition that has turned the corner. Continued upward movement would show investors are buying the dip.

Financial Health

In analyzing a number of Lithium producers for small cap growth, financial health is a prime requisite. This especially true when dealing with a junior company that is not expected to be profitable for about three years.

To be clear, this company is a comer in a very high demand market. The advantage to investors is a cheaper entry fee. But there are risks and the company's ability to fund growth and maintain low debt is a critical set of variables for assessing its resiliency to disruptions.

Cash Flow

Cash flow becomes a critical variable to consider. Can the company make it through financial disruptions? Does it have sufficient resilience to meet disruptive contingencies while maintaining growth to profitability.

The chart indicates the company is able to meet short term debt based on growing asset equity at this time.

What about its commitments to other stakeholders such as payments to suppliers and employees? In times of adverse events, LAC may need to liquidate its short-term assets to pay these immediate obligations. The test for LAC's ability to meet these needs by comparing its cash and short-term investments with current liabilities. The analysis shows that LAC is able to meet its upcoming commitments with its cash and other short-term assets, which lessens concerns for the company's business operations should any unfavorable circumstances arise.

Debt-to-equity ratio tells us how much of the asset debtors could claim if the company went out of business. In the case of LAC, the debt-to-equity ratio is 1.19%, which means debt is low and does not pose any significant threat to the company's operations.

The waiting period before profitability requires continued future performance. Key variables to monitor are growth viewed the prism of earnings growth, across time.

Growth

Earnings

Performance

The chart data reflect staying power that requires a 3 to 5 year growth period to maturity. The SIMPLY WALLET chart analysis is based on less than 3 analysts, but the graphics are easy to interpret. This, IMO, is a conservative baseline for future monitoring.

U.S. NYSE American Listing

On November 3, Lithium Americas announced that it has applied to list common shares on the NYSE American stock exchange.

In connection with the planned U.S. listing, and as previously authorized by its shareholders, the Company is implementing a consolidation of its outstanding common shares. The Company's board of directors has determined that the consolidation will be effected on the basis of one new common share for every five currently outstanding common shares. The consolidation will take effect on November 8, 2017 and the Company's common shares are expected to commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on a post-consolidation basis beginning at the open of markets on November 8, 2017. There are currently 442,281,126 common shares issued and outstanding, and it is expected that there will be 88,456,225 common shares issued and outstanding following the consolidation.

This development is pending and may indeed have a bearing on share value. It opens the door to facilitating purchasing stock shares.

Take-Away

The article expands my input about Lithium producers in a time of growing demand. The key will be the number of Electric cars actually produced in the coming years.

I plan to cover other Lithium producers in coming articles to create a larger watch list of the industry including information helpful to investors. I see this as an investment project requiring a long-term time horizon. A good understand of the companies in this area, a strategic investment plan for up and coming producers with potentials for large profits and favorable buy points for investment selections are, in my opinion, a winning strategy.

.

