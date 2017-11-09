Conn's Woes Are Not Over

Recent efforts of the new management to prop up the company’s financing arm are detrimental to its core retail operations.

Conn’s retail operations have been suffering from persistent declines in revenues and same-store sales over the last two years.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) is a retailer of durable goods that specializes in providing financing solutions to customers who are typically subprime borrowers. The company’s four biggest product categories are furniture and mattresses, home appliances, consumer electronics and home office. Conn’s operates 116 stores with 55 of them located in Texas.



Retail Revenues Lead To Credit Revenues

Conn’s divides its business into two segments – retail and credit. On the retail side revenues are generated from sales of company’s products and the costs consist primarily of SG&A expenses and COGS. The credit segment’s revenues come from the interest that customers pay on financing solutions.

The main costs of this segment are SG&A expenses and provision for bad debt. Since the credit segment revenues are generated from the financing of products purchased at Conn’s stores, they can be expected to grow or decline approximately in-sync with the revenues of the retail segment. This direct causal relationship between the two can clearly be seen in the chart below:



Note: since Conn’s fiscal year ends on January 31, fiscal 2017 runs from January 31, 2016 to January 31, 2017 and overlaps with calendar 2016; the same holds for other fiscal years.



Historical Mismanagement Of The Credit Segment

The chart above shows Conn’s growth spurt that started in calendar 2012 and continued through 2015. To finance this rapid expansion from 68 stores to 116, Conn’s took on a substantial amount of debt. The company’s debt grew from $372M in calendar 2012 to $1,061M in the second quarter of calendar 2017, representing a debt-to-equity multiple expansion from 0.9x to 2.0x. The company managed to maintain strong retail margins from 2012 onwards. However, the profitability of its credit business markedly deteriorated in calendar 2014, 2015 and 2016, as the following chart illustrates:



Note: Years are fiscal years not calendar years. 2018 H1 represents the period covered by two quarters from January 31, 2017 to July 31, 2017.



Conn’s seriously misjudged the robustness of its credit segment and mismanaged the credit business during the expansion phase. The largest negative impact came from an increase in delinquencies on customer debt as a proportion of the overall credit portfolio. The increase in Conn’s bad debt from 2013 to present highlights this. In other words, during this time, Conn’s was overly aggressive with lending and lent to people who were not able to pay back the loans.



Note: Years are fiscal years.



Conn’s Becomes A Turnaround

The deterioration of Conn’s credit segment has dragged down the company’s profitability since 2014. By calendar 2016 (fiscal 2017), the interest payments on Conn’s debt had become higher than its total operating income and the company began to lose money on a net basis. Conn’s explored various solutions and eventually settled on a complete overhaul of its management team.

The first and most important transition occurred in August 2015 when Norm Miller came on board as the new CEO and President. Mr. Miller has extensive experience in finance, as indicated by his seven-year appointment as President and COO of DFC Financial Group from January 2007 until December 2013. DFC Financial Group’s primary business involves providing payday loans, pawnbroking and gold buying services to low-income or bad-credit consumers. Due to the trouble in its credit segment, Conn’s found the finance bent of Mr. Miller to be attractive.

In its September 9, 2015 press release, Conn’s identified the key to Mr. Miller’s role as CEO “the ability to strengthen oversight of [Conn’s] credit and risk function.” Following expectations, Mr. Miller implemented extensive changes aimed at propping up Conn’s credit segment. However, as this article will argue, his apparent improvements of the financing side of Conn’s business have come primarily from short-term revenue boosting and short-term profitability.

During Mr. Miller’s tenure, the underlying problem of customer delinquencies has worsened and same-store sales have progressively deteriorated. In Q1 and Q2 of the current fiscal year, same-store sales have declined by over 14%. According to Conn’s revised guidance of October 23, 2017, same-store sales are expected to decline by an additional 5% to 9% in Q3.



With the stock price significantly depressed in 2016 and early 2017, Conn’s became a turnaround play for the bulls. The bears, on the other hand, have been betting that the business will eventually collapse under the burden of its debts and falling revenues. In the last few months, the bullish sentiment has prevailed and the stock price has shot up approximately 250% since the end of March.



Note: monthly price candlesticks and volume.



Concerning Trends



A close examination of the results reported so far this year reveals a less optimistic story than the bulls envision. Many investors and analysts appear to be focused on short-term metrics, disregarding some concerning trends. While investors focus on the credit business of the company, they are forgetting that Conn’s is still a traditional retail big box store and that this model is under attack by on-line retailers and smaller, more nimble competitors. The retail numbers for Conn’s tells a cautionary tale.



During each of the past seven quarters, there was a decline in same-store sales. Revenue across all product lines have decreased drastically in the first half of calendar 2017 compared to the first half of calendar 2016. Same-store sales in consumer electronics and home office sales declined the most, decreasing by 18.6% and 22.4% respectively. As these lines continue to underperform and/or get deliberately curtailed, Conn’s product mix will continue to shift towards mattresses, furniture and home appliances.

However, even these product lines have seen revenues tumble. Same-store sales for products in the furniture and mattress category and same-store sales for products in the home appliance category have decreased by 13.6% and 18.6% respectively, in the first half of calendar of 2017 compared to the first half of calendar 2016. It is clear that Conn’s retail business is getting disrupted.



Conn’s has attributed the stagnation in revenues to some transitory factors such as the underwriting changes implemented by the new management team and the transition to Progressive, a virtual lease-to-own platform. in our opinion, Conn’s is underselling the long-term structural issues within its retail segment. The decline in retail revenues is likely to be more prolonged than the management is indicating.



Another factor that the company has cited as an additional culprit for same-store sales decline is “general consumer softness.” According to Conn’s, the problem has been exacerbated in markets around the Mexican border, which were impacted by the current administration’s immigration policies. This assessment is plausible, but it hard to see why this will change for the better. The unfavorable situation with immigration will likely continue in the foreseeable future.



Recent earnings calls indicate that stemming the bleeding of declining same-store sales has not been a top priority for Conn’s new management team. On the fiscal 2018 Q2 call, conducted on September 3, 2017, Norm Miller addressed same-store sales with only one comment: “We anticipate same store sales will improve as last year’s meaningful underwriting changes were lapped at the end of the second quarter, and the penetration of our lease-to-own offering increases throughout the year.”

Management does not articulate a specific business strategy to actually improve same store sales. It is also telling that so little is being said about this issue, and that the company is so vague. This communicates to us that the company is not as focused as they should be on the retail business.



On the face of it, the results of the last two quarters show that Conn’s efforts have been a net plus to the overall business. The company returned to profitability in Q2. Operating margins for the credit segment have improved from a dismal -33.9% in calendar 2016 to -8.9% in the first half of calendar 2017. Over the same period, retail operating margins have only slightly declined, remaining above 11%.

The bulls have taken this as a sign that Conn’s turnaround efforts are on the right track and have sent the stock price to 52-week highs. A closer inspection, however, reveals that the bulls are likely overlooking some important details, and are overly optimistic.



As described earlier, credit revenues are driven by revenues from the retail business. The more products that customers buy from Conn’s, the more likely it is that those customers will finance the purchases. The chart below, however, shows that in the last two quarters, there was a big discrepancy between growth of revenues in the retail and credit segments. While retail revenues continue to decline, credit revenues are increasing.





What is this reason for this apparent anomaly? Looking carefully through the 10-Q for the latest quarter ended July 31, 2017, we find the following statement by Conn’s:

“During the third quarter of fiscal 2017, we implemented our new direct consumer loan program across all Texas locations. During the first quarter of fiscal year 2018, we implemented our new direct loan program in all Louisiana locations. The states of Texas and Louisiana represent approximately 72% of our second quarter of fiscal year 2018 originations, which under our previous offerings had a maximum equivalent interest rate of approximately 21%, compared to an interest rate of up to 30% under our new direct loan programs. Additionally, we are working through the regulatory framework to raise our interest rates in certain other states. In states where regulations do not generally limit the interest rate charged, we increased our rates in the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 to 29.99%.”



The large increases in interest rates through the newly implemented direct loan program is the primary reason for the recent boost in credit revenues and for the margin improvement in the credit segment. Conn’s has been improving credit revenues not by selling more products, and customers financing more purchases, but primarily by dramatically increasing interest rates.



The Impact Of Higher Interest Rates On The Retail Segment



This strategy is not sustainable. While offering credit incentivizes purchases, exorbitant interest rates will have the opposite effect. More importantly, the higher the interest rates charged, the greater the debt burden on borrowers. Conn’s customers are generally sub-prime borrowers who clearly don’t have the option of putting the purchases on credit cards that charge lower interest rates. Conn’s customers are clearly struggling to maintain payments. The chart for the allowance of bad debt, presented above, shows that this allowance is currently at an all-time high of 13.7%. We expect that this allowance will continue to rise. The company’s strategy of raising interest rates will continue to lead to a high percentage of bad debts. Unless the company fixes the retail business, this is unsustainable over the long-term.



The Impact Of Hurricane Harvey



Hurricane Harvey had a major effect on Conn’s. Management projects an expected 100 selling days lost due to the hurricane. Because of the weather conditions and unprecedented levels of flooding, the company closed 23 of its 116 retail stores, two distribution centers and one corporate office. We believe there will be a significant impact on the company’s collection efforts and receivables business. Yet management seems to be underplaying this. In its October 27, 2017 guidance press release, Conn’s states:



“The turnaround underway in credit continues and has provided the company with flexibility to withstand Hurricane Harvey's impact on credit results. In addition, the requirement that all in-house credit customers have property insurance has insulated the company's net exposure to credit losses from Hurricane Harvey, as well as provided protection for customers.” (Emphasis added)



In nearly all cases, property insurance does not cover flood damage. If the company is basing its guidance on the assumption that its subprime customers will have insurance coverage from losses resulting from the flooding of Hurricane Harvey, we believe that Conn’s will sorely disappoint investors.

The Crippling Effect Of Debt



Conn’s is in a tight spot due to the burden of its debt. High interest expense presents a significant hurdle to generating income on a net basis. The chart below illustrates that Conn’s had a net loss for four quarters prior to the most recent one (on a TTM basis) and is only barely profitable in the latest quarter.





There is clearly an inverse relationship between the company’s interest expense and operating income. The Company’s profitability depends greatly on its ability to reduce interest expenses. Until Conn’s finds a way to meaningfully pay down its debt, and reduce interest expense, they are simply rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic.



Conclusion



The bulls may point to Conn’s most recent bottom line improvement as evidence that turnaround efforts are succeeding. But a temporary return to slight profitability should not be taken as a sign that all is well. Most of the operating income gains in the last two quarters have come from aggressive changes to Conn’s credit policies implemented to boost credit revenues. Charging customers substantially higher interest rates will not help the retail segment, and it will worsen the problem of rising delinquencies.



Conn’s business model is unsustainable. The company will eventually unravel as it continues to focus primarily on the credit segment of the business while the retail segment deteriorates. The business remains in trouble and the most recent run up in the stock price creates an opportunity for the bears.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.