Importance Of Bloomberg's Article On Apple's AI Headset Project

The importance of the mainstream media reporting on AR is discussed, with a $200+ price target for Q1 2019 proposed and justified.

This is very different than what he has ever said about the "Apple Car" or an Apple TV.

Tim Cook has been going out of his way to talk AR up, more than I would expect if he was dubious that it would augment AAPL's profits very much.

Apple is said to be moving as rapidly as possible to introducing an attractive, highly functional augmented reality headset, perhaps in 2020.

Introduction - AR and its role in AAPL's bull run

With Apple (AAPL), there have been numerous periods since Steve Jobs rejoined the company as CEO in 1997, when the stock's ascent has been interrupted by a trying sell-off. Then, seemingly inevitably, the rebound was not just a rebound, but a powerful blast-off to new highs: then another seemingly inevitable sell-off. Now that this is happening one more time, with AAPL's TTM P/E stretching a little above the peak of 18X we have gotten used to as a sign of an impending top, most AAPL-watchers want to know whether we have a sign of much more upside to come, or whether it's time to accept that nearly doubling in 18 months is "it" for a while.

I think that ultimately, the Bloomberg News article that first ran Wednesday, Apple to Ramp Up Work on Augmented Reality Headset, may be a good positive portent for AAPL's performance, at least and especially during the seasonally strong period for equities that runs until May. It may lay out the key catalyst for another round of growth from AAPL as well as a reason for investors to keep AAPL's TTM P/E from declining to, say, low double-digits again.

First up, a brief review of augmented reality, or AR, then how AAPL has been approaching it as a huge opportunity.

AR - background info

This is not a new technology. Most readers have heard about, and may have played, Pokemon Go, an AR application. Two well-known uses of AR that AAPL's iPhone X enables are the native capability to make faces in front of the phone, with the phone then simultaneously translating those facial movements onto an emoji. One can then, for example, sent an audiovisual message to someone which can be received by an older, simpler phone as the sender's voice spoken by what looks like an animal, robot, etc. whose lips are moving and whose head might be bobbing and weaving. Another use that is ready to go is an Ikea app that allows one to point the phone at a wall and place a virtual Ikea furniture piece against the wall, thus seeing how it looks there.

Types of AR

There are different ways to categorize what AR can do. One classification describes 4 types of capability:

marker-based AR, also called image recognition

markerless AR

projection-based AR

superimposition-based AR.

Details and one picture for each are found at the above link.

The goal of AR and basic concepts

From the above link:

In order to understand how augmented reality technology works, one must first understand its objective: to bring computer generated objects into the real world, which only the user can see. In most augmented reality applications, a user will see both synthetic and natural light. This is done by overlaying projected images on top of a pair of see-through goggles or glasses, which allow the images and interactive virtual objects to layer on top of the user's view of the real world. Augmented Reality devices are often self-contained, meaning that unlike the Oculus Rift or HTC Vive VR headsets, they are completely untethered and do not need a cable or desktop computer to function.

The article walks the reader through the components of the technology in enough detail that it would dominate the article. This and other resources may be of interest to non-techies.

ARKit, AAPL's software for AR

AAPL introduced ARKit with iOS 11. AAPL describes it this way on one of its web pages that speak directly to software developers:

Introducing ARKit iOS 11 introduces ARKit, a new framework that allows you to easily create unparalleled augmented reality experiences for iPhone and iPad. By blending digital objects and information with the environment around you, ARKit takes apps beyond the screen, freeing them to interact with the real world in entirely new ways.

This web page for developers goes on to provide useful information, including for investors:

Overview TrueDepth Camera iPhone X and ARKit enable a revolutionary capability for robust face tracking in augmented reality apps. Using the TrueDepth camera, your app can detect the position, topology, and expression of the user's face, all with high accuracy and in real time, making it easy to apply live selfie effects or use facial expressions to drive a 3D character. Visual Inertial Odometry ARKit uses Visual Inertial Odometry (VIO) to accurately track the world around it. VIO fuses camera sensor data with Core Motion data. These two inputs allow the device to sense how it moves within a room with a high degree of accuracy, and without any additional calibration. Scene Understanding and Lighting Estimation With ARKit, iPhone and iPad can analyze the scene presented by the camera view and find horizontal planes in the room. ARKit can detect horizontal planes like tables and floors, and can track and place objects on smaller feature points as well. ARKit also makes use of the camera sensor to estimate the total amount of light available in a scene and applies the correct amount of lighting to virtual objects. High Performance Hardware and Rendering Optimizations ARKit runs on the Apple A9, A10, and A11 processors [iPhone 6s series and later]. These processors deliver breakthrough performance that enables fast scene understanding and lets you build detailed and compelling virtual content on top of real-world scenes.

This is fun stuff for the owner of an advanced iPhone.

A related web page, which provides guidelines for developers, includes reminders that AR uses via the iPhone are not optimal if they bother the consumer. For example, one bit of guidance advises the developer:

Be mindful of the user's comfort. Holding a device at a certain distance or angle for a prolonged period can be fatiguing. Consider how people must hold their device when using your app, and strive for an enjoyable experience that doesn't cause discomfort.

So, it would appear that in the real world, iPhone-based AR will not fully take us all the way with AR. It's more than a gimmick, but not a fully-baked cake.

Yet AAPL is rhetorically going all in for AR. This suggests to me that Bloomberg's title has the ring of at least a certain amount of truth, because AAPL does not do this lightly at any level, much less the CEO level.

Let's explore what Tim Cook and company are saying about AR.

The high degree of AAPL's enthusiasm for AR

AAPL's CEO, Tim Cook, spared little effusiveness for this technology in his prepared remarks during the Q3 conference call, saying (my emphasis added):

The launch of iOS 11 also made iOS the world's largest platform for augmented reality. There are already over 1,000 apps with powerful AR features in our App Store today, with developers creating amazing new experiences in virtually every category of apps aimed at consumers, students and business users alike. Put simply, we believe AR is going to change the way we use technology forever. We're already seeing things that will transform the way you work, play, connect and learn. For example, there are AR apps that let you interact with virtual models of everything you can imagine, from the human body to the solar system. And of course, you experience them like they're really there. Instantly, education becomes much more powerful when every subject comes to life in 3D. And imagine shopping when you can place an object in your living room before you make a purchase, or attending live sporting events when you can see the stats on the field. AR is going to change everything.

That's unequivocal about how AAPL looks at AR's future.

It's important to note that the huge size of the iPhone market and the speed with which so many iPhone users upgrade to the latest iOS version may well make iOS ideal for AR software developers.

Where AAPL wants to go to take AR to the next level

A TechRadar article from last month, Augmented reality is ready for the big time - but it needs one more thing, explains the practical problem and where things have to go for AR to be more useful. From the final section of its article:

EyePhones But there's still a slight issue - holding the phone up in front of your face still feels weird. The space to prod is small, even with phablets, but tablets are cumbersome to carry around. The idea that you can watch a movie played out in 3D on your dining table is amazing, but you'll soon tire of holding a device out... Throughout all the demonstrations, it became clearer and clearer where the watershed moment lies with AR: a pair of glasses that enhances everything you're looking at.

Whether this writer was correct that it is "glasses", as we currently think of them, is not the main point. Time will tell on that.

From an interview that Tim Cook gave while in London last month with the Independent, we get a good look at AAPL's thinking:

Cook claims that shopping will be changed "entirely" by augmented reality, and says that he doesn't think "anything will be untouched".

He is really pumped about AR.

And, AAPL believes that AR can provide AAPL with a large competitive advantage. From the same newspaper report:

"Our competitors are trying to mimic what we've done," says Greg Joswiack, Apple's vice president for iOS, iPad and iPhone marketing. "But they just don't have that scale we bring to it."

This sort of statement begins to get me pumped as an investor. And:

[Apple's] competitors "don't control the hardware and software", Cook says. "It goes to what Apple is about - the integration of those two things, with the App Store on the server side. I think it's going to be hard for other folks [i.e., Android]."

AAPL is talking tough here. Again, AAPL under Tim Cook has tried to double down on secrecy, so I take what it does say at the CEO level seriously.

Elsewhere in this interview, Cook overtly compares the ramp of AR to the ramp of the App Store itself: a slow starter, and underestimated, but then huge.

However, there's a big "but:"

"There are rumours and stuff about companies working on those - we obviously don't talk about what we're working on," Cook says... "But today I can tell you the technology itself doesn't exist to do that in a quality way. The display technology required, as well as putting enough stuff around your face - there's huge challenges with that. "The field of view, the quality of the display itself, it's not there yet," he says. And as with all of its products, Apple will only ship something if it feels it can do it "in a quality way".

So, AAPL is looking and, I infer, researching matters with avidity, but it's not "there" yet.

All this provides the backdrop for the Bloomberg article.

The AR rumor (or is it fact?)

Bloomberg reports:

Apple Inc., seeking a breakthrough product to succeed the iPhone, aims to have technology ready for an augmented-reality headset in 2019 and could ship a product as early as 2020. Unlike the current generation of virtual reality headsets that use a smartphone as the engine and screen, Apple's device will have its own display and run on a new chip and operating system, according to people familiar with the situation. The next step [after ARKit] - creating a headset with a built-in display capable of streaming 3D video without draining the battery -- is much more complicated... Referring to challenges creating displays, Chief Design Officer Jony I've told a tech panel last month that "there are certain ideas that we have and we are waiting for the technology to catch up with the idea."

There is a good deal of detail stuffed into that brief article, which I will not quote. One that must be mentioned is that according to Bloomberg's information:

Because Apple doesn't have a fully operational headset of its own, engineers have begun using HTC Vive headsets for testing purposes.

If this is true, then I doubt that anyone can really put a time frame on what will be ready at any specific time. But this does lay down a marker for us as AAPL investors or potential investors.

Why the whole AR story can help AAPL move higher

Broadly speaking, for a stock to be viewed and valued as a growth stock, it needs the vision thing. A song from an old musical says it well:

Happy talk, keep talkin' happy talk,

Talk about things you'd like to do.

You got to have a dream,

If you don't have a dream,

How you gonna have a dream come true?

AAPL needs a new dream to really get its P/E above 20X in this market.

For starters, it will be great if more AR applications arrive for the iPhone and iPad. They will help increase sales, with the iPhone X (and future latest-greatest new models) the greatest beneficiary. Better, if AR on iDevices really takes off, the App Store will sell that many more AR apps, which will be higher-priced apps. Thus, AAPL's services segment should be a big beneficiary, especially given its high profit margins.

However, for AR to simply drive extra iPhone and app sales, it is not necessary for AAPL to have its CEO make the very high profile endorsements of what AR is going. This makes me think that AAPL wants the entire AAPL ecosystem to become increasingly invested in AR, from app developers to customers looking forward to the next hit AR-based games, to various practical uses... and then to a more comfortable, more capable system. In other words, Google Glass (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), but much more functional and attractive.

Which gets to the AR dream that could help AAPL power higher.

How AR-dreaming may help make AAPL a (relatively) high P/E stock again

Regardless of the veracity of the details in Bloomberg's report, I think that it is clear that AAPL wants to take AR far beyond the Google Glass concept, but do it with the level of fit and finish, and commercial potential, that is AAPL's hallmark. (It is interesting to wonder if what Bloomberg reported was actually an authorized leak from AAPL, as part of managing - and beating? - expectations.)

Based on prior and sometimes lesser AAPL opportunities, such as large screen TVs that Gene Munster and others latched onto, I am now watching out for additional leaks, rumors, what-have-you about AAPL and its interest, progress, etc. in AI.

Remember, AAPL never said much publicly about the Car. That was a media thing. I think that was because AAPL knew that the Car was a difficult, uncertain project that it did not want to have the CEO make a stand on. That's the opposite of how it is handling AR.

From an AAPL stock price perspective, I put the AR initiative and Bloomberg article within the pattern of a cycle that AAPL has engaged in before:

At the bottom parts of AAPL's sinuous uptrending chart, Mr. Market looks backward at AAPL's temporary flattening sales and profit trends and assigns a low P/E to what has, so far, always ended being trough EPS. Then, AAPL comes out with some great new device or service. In the case of this season's intros, it was a trifecta: the great iPhone 8 series, the really great new Apple Watch, and AAPL's latest triumph, the iPhone X. The result: AAPL again soars to new highs. Then, with sales and EPS in record territory and Mr. Market's faith in AAPL's spirit of innovation re-established, Mr. Market swings from pessimism to optimism, and finds a new bright shiny growth object that can justify not a P/E of 12X or less, but a P/E of 17X or more (TTM basis).

Leaving aside that I expect AAPL to trend higher regardless of dreams of the future, I propose that AR is an important and future current and future bright shiny object that could help send AAPL to higher prices if the story continues to be viewed optimistically even before there are major advances.

In the final section, some numbers and price targets are proposed for your consideration.

Trying to augment today's AAPL reality with thoughts about AAPL's 2019 stock trading

ETrade (ETFC) shows consensus EPS for AAPL in this fiscal year of $11.44. Based on that, which usually is a number that AAPL beats when it has strong new product offerings and there is no recession, I am comfortable proposing $12 EPS for calendar year 2018. If that is achieved, what P/E will AAPL trade near when that number is reported? In other words, think that it is March 2019, and all of 2018 has been fully reported and digested by Mr. Market. If the AR story (? augmented by newer reality) is evolving well, then I would look at AAPL trading toward the upper end of its multi-year P/E band, say at around 17X TTM EPS. That would suggest a $204 price target for Q1 2019. Broadly speaking, from Wednesday's closing price around $176, that would suggest a 15-20% total return for about the next 16 months. That is enough to frustrate mega-bulls but more than enough for a long-term AAPL shareholder to be satisfied. While I do think that in financial theory, AAPL is more undervalued than this price target would suggest, my theorizing on AAPL's value is not something that I can impose on Mr. Market, and the world's largest market cap stock does tend to trade "heavy" as it moves into uncharted new high territory.

Conversely, trading risk needs to be considered. Leaving all the macro market (SPY) influences on AAPL's share price aside, let us say that AAPL earns $12 in CY 2018, but Android has copied or is about to copy FaceID and other AAPL innovations, and AAPL is perceived to be falling behind in AR gear as well as in the self-driving car races (and so on). Could AAPL swing back to, say, a 12X P/E on $12 EPS, or a $144 share price? Yes.

So, two final thoughts emerge. I would really, really like AAPL to bust above the $12 EPS level in CY 2018. Then, it will be very nice along the way to see AAPL itself, or at least mainstream news organization such as Bloomberg, advise us of progress with AAPL's AR efforts as well as progress with AAPL's automotive efforts. This will help me think of AAPL keeping a relatively high P/E based on its own trading history, with the chance that this P/E climbs above 20X and stays there (where I think it belongs to be).

Overall, I favor the bull case for AAPL, though with the caveat that when the Fed tightens, I'm watching out for P/E shrinkage for the market as a whole.

One more thing. In the Steve Jobs eras and now the Tim Cook era, the safest and easiest way - therefore arguably the best way - to trade AAPL is not to trade it. AAPL now sits at the very top of its tech pyramid. It sees and probably has access to all the new technologies other than those that its largest, strongest competitors such as Alphabet and other tech titans develop. The entire management team is engaged, cohesive, aggressive, and seemingly still loves making AAPL even greater than it has been in its already-storied history.

With no technical resistance and its leading position in secular growth fields, with many ways to grow, AAPL continues to look to me like a legitimately bright, shiny stock market opportunity to me, with a long-term perspective on achieving alpha from its total return prospects.

