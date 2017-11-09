GLD: Setting Up For A Year-End Rally

Source: therealasset.co.uk



SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) has traded in a wide range this year, varying from under $110 all the way up to over $128. However, after reaching its yearly high in early September the ETF has been under some pressure giving up roughly 6% of its gains, and now appears to be trading around a crucial inflection point ($1,280-$1,300 in gold). So, is it likely that GLD loses more ground from here, or will the underlying fundamental and technical elements surrounding gold and GLD propel this ETF significantly higher into year end?



About GLD



GLD is the largest physically backed gold exchange traded fund in the world, with roughly $35 billion worth of net assets. GLD offers market participants a very efficient way to access the gold market. The ETF is an attractive alternative to trading gold futures for many investors, as it can be traded much like a stock on the NYSE Arca exchange instead of having to deal with alternative exchanges and trading requirements pertaining to futures contracts.



Furthermore, GLD is an appealing alternative to buying physical gold, as investors get the same exposure as they would to gold, but can buy and sell the underlying commodity using GLD with great fluidity. Therefore, investors do not need to worry about the inconvenience of having to deal with the physical metal.

Since GLD is backed by physical gold and mimics the price movement of spot gold almost exactly, we will use GLD and gold interchangeably throughout this article.

Interest Rate and Inflation Dynamic



One of the most prominent elements concerning GLD/gold prices is the interest to inflation rate relationship. When key rates such as the 5, and 10-year note are higher than the rate of inflation, gold doesn’t appear to be particularly attractive as an asset class, because investors can receive a higher yield than the rate of inflation by owning various bonds. However, when inflation is above the yield rate investors receive from popular safety assets such as widely held bonds, gold becomes very appealing, due to its supreme inflationary hedging abilities.



Source: Kiplinger.com



For example, if an investor holds a bond that they receive a 2% yield on and inflation is at 3%, the real rate they receive on their bond investment is negative 1%, thus gold makes for a suitable investment in this instance, as it safeguards value against inflation.



Currently, the 5-year note yields approximately 2% and the 10-year note provides a yield of roughly 2.32%, for an average key bond return rate of about 2.16%. Inflation has been gathering strength throughout the past few years, after bottoming out in 2015. The most recent CPI reading came in at 2.23% and appears to be in an upward trajectory.





In addition, wage growth, another important inflation gage has been particularly strong in recent months. The 3-month moving average for median wage growth is at 3.6%, illustrating some of the highest wage growth numbers since 2009. If we average out these two underlying inflationary metrics we see that our average rate for inflation is roughly 2.9%, quite a bit higher than the average 2% rate investors receive on key note investments. Therefore, it appears gold is a resilient place to park some capital in these days.



Source: frbatlanta.org



Additional Inflationary Triggers



Moreover, GDP has been trending higher, with back to back quarters of 3% or higher growth. This clearly indicates that the economy is expanding at a faster pace than previously expected and a typical byproduct of robust economic growth just happens to be inflation.





Finally, the GOP tax cuts are extremely likely to be passed into law, possibly before the end of the year. It is widely understood that the massive tax cuts will significantly cut government revenues, and thus will open the door to trillion plus deficits. With increased money supply in the system from deficit spending, tax breaks, and debt servicing requirements, inflation is very likely to rise even higher going forward.



FED Rate Hike Expectations



The FED plays an extremely important role when it comes to gold prices, because of its enormous impact on interest rates. However, the odds of a FED rate increase in December are now at 100%, therefore the hike’s impact on gold prices should be fully priced in and should not have a negative impact on gold prices as some prior more surprising hikes have had in the past. In addition, the market is not expecting another rate increase until June 2018, giving gold an increase free interest rate environment going all the way out to mid 2018.



Dollar Impact



The dollar is another instrumental factor when it comes to gold prices. Since gold is priced in dollars, a higher USD makes gold more expensive to buy in other currencies and vice versa. The dollar has been in a downtrend for the greater part of this year, and although the buck has mustered an impressive counter rally of nearly 5% over the last two months, it is unlikely that this upward momentum will be sustainable over the long term. Inflationary pressures are likely to be overpowering for the fragile currency, and are likely to push the buck back down going forward. This will undoubtedly serve as an additional favorable tail wind for the yellow metal.



Geopolitical Tensions



In addition to being the ultimate inflation hedge, gold is also a very powerful investment tool to use in times of economic and geopolitical uncertainties, including tensions and crises of many sorts.



There are plenty of tense geopolitical hotspots around the world right now, not least of which are North Korea, Saudi Arabia, Syria, and Iran. Fears of a military conflict with N.K. have subsided in recent months, however, they can’t be ruled out altogether, as the rogue regime continues its nuclear ambitions in the face of international outrage and condemnation.



Source:nbcnews.com



The Middle East is another explosive area in the world. President Trump recently threatened to scrap the Iran nuclear deal, due to it not being in America’s interests, the President claimed. If this executive action were to materialize, it could create enormous uncertainty and tensions in the Middle East, a particularly important economic region due to its oil producing capacities. Furthermore, the recent political purge in Saudi Arabia serves an additional potential catalyst that can destabilize the oil rich nation and possibly the entire region.



Stock Market Correction Implications



The stock market has been setting some extraordinary records this year. The S&P 500’s average daily change of just 0.3% is the lowest on record since 1965, the market has closed lower by 1% or more only 4 times this year, the fewest for a full year since 1964, and the index has now gone over a year without a 3% correction, the longest such streak going back at least to 1995.



These are remarkable records of complacency, some going back more than 5 decades. This phenomenon, coupled with the record low VIX readings we’ve been seeing in 2017, makes me wonder if a correction may surprise the stock market sooner than later.



In the event of a significant 3% or higher correction, gold is very likely to surge because of its safe haven properties. However, due to the various fundamental and inflationary elements present in the economy, the increase in gold prices is not likely to be just another transitory event. Instead, this will likely propel gold prices to a new trading range above $1,350 an ounce.



Technical Viewpoint



GLD is illustrating some very constructive technical patterns. We see a clear uptrend that materialized in late 2016, there is a series of higher highs and higher lows, and recently we can see that GLD appears to have made a double bottom at the $120 level. The ETF hit $120 in early October, bounced, came back, retested it, consolidated, and now appears poised to move higher. In addition, the RSI, CCI, and full stochastic are all showing improving momentum which is trending to the upside.



1 Year GLD Chart

Source: stockcharts.com



1 Year Gold Chart



The Bottom Line



GLD/Gold appears to have several fundamental elements that have turned decisively in its favor, increasing inflation, a weak dollar, relatively low interest rates, economic growth, future tax cuts, and the possibility of geopolitical and economic instability all favor higher gold prices going forward. Moreover, these instrumental underlying factors seem to be aligning beautifully with an extremely favorable technical image as well, leading me to the conclusion that GLD/gold prices are significantly undervalued and are likely to retest this year’s highs before ultimately proceeding higher into year end. The new trading range for GLD which I anticipate will be reached early in 2018 is expected to be between $128 and $137, which coincides with roughly $1,350 and $1,450 in gold.



This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Albright Investment Group. To get access to exclusive articles, receive trade triggers, obtain price targets, and discuss specific trade strategies Become a member today >>



Also, I am offering a promotional Black Friday 2 week free trial period, which is available from November 6th to November 30th. Don’t miss this opportunity to lock in your subscription at this low price of just $25 a month or $200 a year. Furthermore, if you sign up before November 30th you will automatically be grandfathered in at these low prices for the entire lifetime of your subscription. This promotional offer expires at midnight November 30th, new prices for my service will be $34.99 per month and $280 per year starting on December 1st. Don’t let this great value pass you by! Become a member today >>













Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GLD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own options in select gold mining stocks and ETFs