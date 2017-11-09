Buy Neurocrine, But At Cheaper Prices

Nearly doubling from January's prices, Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) has rewarded biotech investors. Given Ingrezza hitting the market and a rich pipeline, I expect the trend to continue into next year. However, a recent quarter beat and, perhaps, market misunderstanding sent shares flying a little higher than they should. With all things considered, Neurocrine is a buy, just not at these prices at this time.

Ingrezza Addresses An Important, Untreated Market

Source: Products - Neurocrine Biosciences

In April 2017, the FDA approved Ingrezza (valbenazine) for treatment of adults with tardive dyskinesia, the first drug with such an indication.

"Tardive dyskinesia can be disabling and can further stigmatize patients with mental illness," said Mitchell Mathis, M.D., director of the Division of Psychiatry Products in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. "Approving the first drug for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia is an important advance for patients suffering with this condition." Source: FDA News Release

Tardive dyskinesia (TF) is a common, unbecoming adverse effect of many antipsychotic medications (the majority of which treat schizophrenia and bipolar disorder). Prior to Ingrezza, treatment of TD consisted of simply stopping or replacing the responsible agent. This isn't necessarily the best path forward for the patient depending on severity of condition and efficiency of medication (National Organization for Rare Diseases). Even after discontinuing the medication, TD may continue or worsen over time (NORD).

It is estimated that 500,000 people in the U.S. suffer from TD.

A Phase 3 study of valbenazine (Ingrezza) demonstrated efficiency and tolerability. Using a subjective scale to assess for involuntary movements, Ingrezza's mean change from baseline was -3.2 for 80 mg daily doses (vs. -0.1 for placebo).

Ingrezza Is Now Without Competition

Shortly after Ingrezza hit the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) received FDA approval for treatment of TD with Austedo, which is also indicated for treatment of chorea in patients with Huntington's disease (a much smaller market). Using the same scale as Ingrezza's study (AIMS), Austedo achieved -3.3 points from baseline for the 36 mg dose group.

Similar Efficiency, But What Of Tolerability?

Ingrezza includes some bothersome side effects, but no contraindications or black box warnings.

Ingrezza's most common adverse reaction is somnolence (10.9% vs. 4.2% for placebo). Other less common reactions include, but are not limited to anticholinergic effects (5.4% vs. 4.9%), balance disorders (4.1% vs. 2.2%), akathisia, and vomiting (2.6% vs. 0.6%).

Ingrezza has no contraindications or black box warnings.

Ingrezza can be taken with our without meals.

Ingrezza is a 40 or 80 mg tablet taken once per day.

Austedo's side effects are minimal; however, it has a few contraindications and a black box warning.

Austedo's reactions include nasopharyngitis (4% vs. 2% for placebo) and insomnia (4% vs. 1%).

Austedo carries many contraindications including, but not limited to: hepatic impairment and taking MAOIs in combination with Austedo. It also carries a black box warning for suicidal and inadequately treated depression patients, which is significant considering the comorbidity of depression with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder (Buckley, Miller, Lehrer, & Castle, 2009).

Austedo should be administered with food only.

Austedo requires complex dose titration and twice daily dosing.

Promising And Diversified Pipeline

Source: NBIX Company Presentation, September 17, 2017

Elagolix

In June 2010, Neurocrine partnered with AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV), entering a worldwide collaboration to develop and commercialize elagolix. Neurocrine received an upfront payment of $75M. As of now, there remains $485M in future event-based payments, as expressed in Neurocrine's most recent 10-Q. AbbVie is also responsible for all development and marketing costs associated with elagolix.

AbbVie reported great Phase 3 data results in October 2016 for elagolix in treatment of endometriosis and, subsequently, filed for FDA approval in September 2017.

Top line Phase 3 data for elagolix in treatment of uterine fibroids is expected in 4Q 2017/1Q 2018.

Ingrezza In Japan

In 2015, Neurocrine entered into a license agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe for the development and marketing of Ingrezza in Japan and other Asian markets. Agreements include an upfront fee of $30M with up to $85M in milestone payments, excluding royalty rights (10-Q).

Other Pipeline Developments

In February, Neurocrine got a piece of opicapone by entering into a license agreement with BIAL for the development and marketing of opicapone for the treatment of Parkinson's disease in the U.S. and Canada. Neurocrine paid BIAL an upfront payment of $30M and may owe an additional $115M in milestone payments, excluding future royalties. Opicapone is approved in Europe and marketed by BIAL. Because several studies (including Phase 3 studies) have been performed on opicapone across the ocean, Neurocrine will meet with the FDA to find a path forward (10-Q).

In October, Neurocrine was granted FDA Orphan Drug Designation for valbenazine for treatment of pediatric patients with Tourette syndrome and initiated a Phase IIb clinical study. Its first Phase 2 clinical study did not meet its primary endpoint, mainly due to doses being too low (10-Q).

Proof of concept for NBI-74788 for Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia should come out early 1H 2018.

Management Cautions Investors

Neurocrine's recent third quarter results shocked investors, sending shares up 19% premarket on November 2. It's held much of those gains days after. Ingrezza, just in its second quarter on the market, netted $45.8 Million in sales, compared with $6.3 Million in sales the previous quarter (of note: with only 2 months of commercialization).

However, thereafter, Neurocrine's management very deliberately cautioned investors:

"Don't draw a straight line now that you have two data sets. There are a number of moving parts." "Each script going forward is worth half as much" as they transition from 2, 40 mg tablets to 1, 80 mg tablet (the recommended dose). TEVA's Austedo will enter the market this quarter. Neurocrine's sales force will be out a "week" for a business meeting.

Source: Neurocrine Biosciences, November 1, 2017 Conference Call

Fundamentals

Neurocrine has $267M in cash on hand. Assets total $772.5M while liabilities total $425M.

Despite $60.77M in revenue for the quarter, they reported a net loss of $11.1M, equating a cash burn of over $70M for one quarter. They burned a similar amount in the second quarter.

Also of note, like most stocks, sudden, great gains are met with regression to the mean. Investors are likely to have opportunities to buy at much better prices than currently posed.

Risks/Short-Term Obstacles

Neurocrine burns a massive amount of money per quarter, understandably, given all the progress. With little cash remaining and little quarterly revenue, they will need to get cash from somewhere, soon.

Neurocrine has accumulated a deficit of $1.1B as of December 31, 2016 and does not expect to be cash flow positive for years (10-Q).

Ingrezza will now face competition and may not catch on fast or at all in the market. It's also a drug used to treat side effects of other drugs - some of which are outdated.

Clinical trials from the pipeline may fail.

Neurocrine depends on third-party companies like AbbVie to develop and market their own products.

It appears Neurocrine's market valuation of $6.6B is priced for perfection. Any deviance from "great" may cause the share price to tumble.

General risks posed to biotech stocks, such as discussions of healthcare reform and pressures on pharmaceutical companies to lower drug prices.

In Conclusion

The market has priced its shares for perfection, which is troubling given its speculative nature and poor cash position/debt at the moment. The recent 20% spike in share price is arguably unjustified given what really happened and management's words of advice to investors.

Investors hell-bent on drawing that "straight line" may be disappointed next quarter as Ingrezza becomes less profitable and begins to share market space with Austedo. In addition, statistically speaking, regression to the mean is to be expected and Neurocrine's share prices will hardly be an exception, as they haven't been in the past.

All in all, Neurocrine seems ripe for substantial growth in the future. Investors are wise to throw money at this and hold. Wiser investors, though, will throw money at lower prices in the near future.

References:

Buckley, P., Miller, B., Lehrer, D., & Castle, D. (2009). Psychiatric comorbidities and schizophrenia. Schizophrenia Bulletin, 35(2), pp 383-402. doi: 10.1093/schbul/sbn135

National Organization for Rare Diseases. (2012). Tardive dyskinesia. Retrieved from: Tardive Dyskinesia - NORD (National Organization for Rare Disorders