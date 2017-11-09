Herbalife: The Fundamental Future

At certain Rodgers v Herbalife settlement totals, Herbalife may not be able to pay damages out of a single year's cash flow, substantially increasing insolvency risks.

Herbalife is in imminent danger of a corporate family, probability of default, and speculative grade liquidity rating downgrade, according to factors Moody's highlighted in January of 2017.

Introduction

"In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine." - Benjamin Graham.

The price of a stock in the short-term can be manipulated to temporality appease a subset of investors. This can be accomplished by the implementation of one or more tactics; the most successful manipulators are those who can strategically implement these tactics to produce on-demand, orchestrated capital flows into, and sometimes even out of, the targeted securities. The capital many come from within the company and/or third-parties. The success of the manipulators depends upon the sophistication of their campaign and the conductors' ability to generate the aforementioned flows. Think of an orchestra, the conductor being the manipulator; if all the instruments are played individually to perfection, and the conductor can synchronize the musicians according to a preexisting formula, the overall experience of the listener is brilliant.

The ultimate goal of the manipulator is to inflate or depress the value of the stock for as long as possible, or until a certain threshold is hit, at which point the market grows immune to the effects of the aforementioned tactics and the security reverts back to rational values. At its essence, the stock price management exercise is a process of managing the flow of capital for as long as possible. With respect to the upward manipulation of a security, if there are more buyers than sellers, and those buyers are purchasing the security without regard for the underlying value of the business, you effectively have a temporary, non-fundamentally driven influencing force. This influencing force, which may cause confusion and pain in the short-term, may actually create greater opportunities for those who understand the fundamentals in the long-term because the manipulator is only driving the security further and further away from its intrinsic value. Price setting works until it doesn't. Ultimately, fundamentals drive the price of securities in the long-term.

Using Moody's Global Credit Research Report, released on January 20th, 2017, as a roadmap for fundamental credit analysis of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF), we will see the sophistication of the price manipulation that has taken place during the explicit structural decline of the business. We are interested in the price of the security in the context of the credit fundamentals; accordingly, we will explore the decline in the fundamentals since the release of Moody's report while keeping the price of the stock in mind. From there, it will be up to the reader to determine what the appropriate value for the business is and to judge the extent of the manipulation that has occurred.

Our opinion is that, since the release of the report in January, the company's credit fundamentals have declined materially and that as a result multiple downgrades are imminent.

Moody's Downgrade

The goal of this portion of the article is to empirically assess the major factors referenced in Moody's Global Credit Research Report, which could potentially lead to multiple credit downgrades in various ratings. By looking at how these factors have changed since the press release in January, we can form our own independent assessment of likelihood of such a downgrade(s) occurring in the future.

Before we dive in, it should be noted that in August, Moody's provides us with an update of its view of the modified Dutch auction that Herbalife announced. It's clear that Moody's tried to warn the market when it stated that Herbalife's $600 million modified Dutch auction is credit negative, taking the surprise downgrade scenario off the table. The plans to buy back up to $600 million worth of stock did not affect Herbalife's rating at that time.

Here is the list of Herbalife Credit Ratings that we anticipate will be downgraded:

Corporate Family Rating

Probability of Default Rating

Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating

Now, on to the relevant segments of Moody's January credit report:

Incorrect Debt And Leverage Projections And Warning Of Debt/EBITDA Levels Being Breached

This section of the Moody's opinion provides the most insight as to why I believe the downgrades are coming. Moody's does not leave any room for subjectivity, as it actually references a specific debt/EBITDA figure. While the time frame surrounding how long that figure must represent Herbalife's leverage status is not clear (it says "sustained" but does not say for how long), I think an overall trend formation over one or two quarters would be sufficient for Moody's to make the change.

After assigning the company a Ba3 CFR, SGL-2, and Probability of Default Rating of Ba3-PD, Moody's stated (all BOLD emphasis is mine):

Ratings could also be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 4.0x, or if liquidity deteriorates.

In our revised internal models, we assume that Herbalife actually retires debt over the coming years, either from cash flow from operating activities, and/or the conversion of the notes. The problem here is that we see it spending more to buy back stock over the same period with the cash it received from the Credit Facility. The net effect of this is that, while it may actually be able to reduce its long-term debt levels, in its attempt to manage the stock price through buybacks, it will deplete its cash position too quickly, thereby actually increasing net debt, despite the reduction in long-term debt. Based on our models, the increase in net debt levels in conjunction with declining EBITDA levels would produce a net debt/EBITDA multiple materially in excess of 4x.

I would anticipate the management creatively rationalizing any behavior that may lead the company into a series of credit downgrades if it meant it could continue to manage the price of the stock, perhaps just in time to unload its stock and options. Herbalife does not provide guidance on its share buyback rate or amount on a quarterly basis, or even annual basis, so it's all but impossible to precisely predict how aggressively it will buy back stock to manage the stock price. That said, after its Q3 10-Q was released, I'd guess it will be a heavy buyer over the next couple months. The vast majority of the scenarios in our models have it sustaining over 4x in perpetuity.

It is only logical to assume that Herbalife will continue to use its $700+ million credit line to buy back shares. Herbalife has two major refinancing hurdles that need to happen over the coming years. First are its convertible bonds, then it's the Credit Facility:

(In millions) September 30, 2017 December 31, 2016 Borrowings under prior senior secured credit facility, carrying value $- $410.00 Borrowings under new senior secured credit facility, carrying value

$1,212.60 $- Convertible senior notes, carrying value of liability component 1,058.40 1,024.80 Other 9.70 13.10 Total 2,280.70 1,447.90 Less: current portion 104.10 9.50 Long-term portion $2,176.60 $1,438.40

Senior Convertible Notes Maturity issued in February of 2014:

On and after May 15, 2019, holders may convert their Convertible Notes at any time, regardless of the foregoing circumstances. Upon conversion, the Convertible Notes will be settled in cash and, if applicable, the Company’s common shares, based on the applicable conversion rate at such time. The Convertible Notes had an initial conversion rate of 11.5908 common shares per $1,000 principal amount of the Convertible Notes (which is equal to an initial conversion price of approximately $86.28 per common share).

Senior Secured Credit Facility entered into on February 15th, 2017:

The Company entered into a new $1,450.0 million senior secured credit facility, or the Credit Facility, consisting of a $1,300.0 million term loan B, or the Term Loan, and a $150 million revolving credit facility, or the Revolving Credit Facility, with a syndicate of financial institutions as lenders, or Lenders. The Revolving Credit Facility matures on February 15, 2022 and the Term Loan matures on February 15, 2023.

The company levered up and deployed the capital to buy back stock to manage the stock price, but simultaneously put itself in a more precarious position as it relates to the net debt/EBITDA ratio, a key leverage ratio that lenders take into account when assessing the viability of refinancing debt.

If history is any indication of what the future may hold, it's safe to say it will do whatever it takes to cobble together what little confidence the market still has through aggressive stock price management schemes. I believe if the company does not continue to participate in the market as a meaningful buyer of its own stock, the stock price will plummet to a more natural, unassisted level, thus making the probability of the aforementioned asymmetric depletion of cash highly likely. This all would likely result in credit downgrades.

Diversification Does Not Provide Safety From The Pop-And-Drop

Generally speaking, geographic diversification is a meaningful risk-reducing characteristic in a company's business model if the products or services being sold actually have true global retail demand. For example, if the product is sold in five major markets all around the world, and one of those major markets experiences a deterioration of buying power, but the other major markets do not, then the declining sales should not be felt everywhere else, assuming that the products actually have the purported global demand.

If, however, there is negligible true retail demand, after a company blows through the inventory loading phase of its multi-market geographic expansion (pop), it wouldn't be surprising to see an overall decline in the sales figures across the board (drop), even in the face of what one would consider extremely positive mega-trends that would normally lead to growing demand and sales.

For a "global nutrition company" like Herbalife, such factors that would justify growing demand may be factors like GDP per capita and obesity rates in each market. A quick examination of the statistics in North America and China suggest the mega-trends would imply meaningful growth opportunities:

Growing obesity crisis in its North American market

Increases in GDP per capital growth in China

Perhaps those mega-trends played into the PR narrative that Herbalife pushed, which implied that the company is expanding according to true retail demand? Or maybe, in reality, Herbalife found the ultimate mega-trends to run the inventory loading model under? It appears Herbalife has just used these macro statistics as cover during the "pop" stage by cryptically representing the inventory loading as actual retail demand.

The question then becomes "IF THE MEGA-TRENDS CONTINUE TO SUPPORT AN EXPANSION NARRATIVE, BUT HERBALIFE'S SALES CONTINUE TO DECLINE, HOW CAN THEY EXPLAIN AWAY THE SHIFT?" Will the same mega-trends that have provided it with cover for all of these years be the spotlight the market needs to see past the narrative the company is pushing? Will Moody's still hang on to the narrative the company is pushing?

Moody's praise of its "significant geographic diversification" suggests that Herbalife is protected from substantial across-the-board sales declines, right? What other benefits could geographic diversification provide? It's certainly not a plus from a currency risk perspective. Herbalife's cost of goods sold is in US dollars because the goods are manufactured in the United States, but a material portion of the revenues are in foreign currencies that are not performing well relative to the dollar. But that negative element to its geographically diverse business structure should be offset by the benefits, right?

Well, the third-quarter results were not confirmatory of that thesis. Here's what Moody's had to say about Herbalife's rating in the context of geographic diversification...

The rating is supported by the company's good profitability, healthy liquidity, and significant geographic diversification.

...and here are the volume points figures taken from the Q3 10-Q:

(Volume Points in millions) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 2016 % Change 2017 2016 % Change North America 261.50 311.60 (16.1)% 848.20 978.10 (13.3)% Mexico 213.30 234.50 (9.0)% 667.70 693.10 (3.7)% South & Central America 150.20 161.10 (6.8)% 440.90 499.20 (11.7)% EMEA 258.90 252.00 2.70% 816.70 789.60 3.40% Asia Pacific (excluding China) 278.70 275.90 1.00% 815.40 803.20 1.50% China 147.80 153.20 (3.5)% 483.70 488.10 (0.9)% Worldwide 1,310.40 1,388.30 (5.6)% 4,072.60 4,251.30 (4.2)%

The across-the-board declines suggest that Herbalife is in the "drop" stage of the company's overall pop-and-drop business cycle and that global mega-trends will ultimately provide an indication that the correlation between fundamentally positive macro statistics and sales do not exist. The conclusion that can be drawn here is that Herbalife's expansion was due to inventory loading, not true retail demand. I think Moody's will take note and downgrade accordingly.

Operating Performance and Regulatory Environment

Since factors like operating performance and legal/regulatory issues could lead to a downgrade, perhaps we should take a closer look at Herbalife's dismal 2017 financial performance and the repercussions of outstanding legal/regulatory catalysts. Here's what Moody's had to say about Herbalife's operating performance and regulatory risks in the context of a potential downgrade:

The rating could be downgraded if Herbalife's operating performance deteriorates, or if there is an adverse shift in the industry's regulatory environment.

What we find is that Herbalife's volume points, net sales, diluted EPS, adjusted diluted EPS, and currency-adjusted diluted EPS have declined substantially in Q1, Q2, and Q3 of 2017 when compared to the same 2016 reporting period. During this same period of time, interest expenses have gone up, new lawsuits have surfaced, and the Chinese government is cracking down on MLMs. It also appears that Moody's projection of earnings growth as one of the potential catalysts to bring the leverage ratios down was incorrect as well. How about Herbalife's "debt repayment" efforts that Moody's was projecting? Well, that was incorrect, too.

I anticipate Moody's to find these factors to be materially relevant when assessing the operating performance and regulatory environment as it considers the proper credit ratings for the company.

Here's the most recent financial statement:

(In millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Product sales $1,029.70 $1,063.20 $3,162.80 $3,253.10 Shipping & handling revenues 55.70 58.80 171.60 190.30 Net sales 1,085.40 1,122.00 3,334.40 3,443.40 Cost of sales 215.40 209.10 638.80 658.50 Gross profit 870.00 912.90 2,695.60 2,784.90 Royalty overrides 310.10 320.30 944.10 968.90 Selling, general & administrative expenses 445.20 441.30 1,327.00 1,545.20 Other operating income -4.60 -0.20 -43.50 -29.10 Operating income 119.30 151.50 468.00 299.90 Interest expense, net 38.40 22.10 106.50 70.10

Even though we are factoring debt repayment into our models moving forward, it has not occurred since the Moody's report, and may not occur in the future. Obviously, the ramifications of this are that interest levels increase as EBITDA levels continue to decline, causing interest coverage and debt/EBITDA ratios to become less favorable.

And for the regulatory issues, well, I wonder if Moody's anticipated that the Chinese government (China is ostensibly one of Herbalife's largest "growth" markets) was going to launch a three-month campaign (starting in or around August), according to a CNBC article, "to carry out special rectification activities: resolutely eradicate all kinds of MLM organizations," according to a Google translation.

But wait, Moody's! There's more!

In September of 2017, the class-action complaint, Rodgers et al. v. Herbalife Ltd. et al., case number 1:17-cv-23429, was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

According to an article written by Nathan Hale of Law360:

Law360, Miami (September 21, 2017, 10:48 PM EDT) - Global nutrition supplement company Herbalife Ltd. and 44 of its top distributors have been hit with a putative class action in Florida federal court that plaintiffs say has the potential to result in up to $1 billion in damages on allegations the company is using a pyramid scheme to bait consumers with the "promise of riches." The suit, filed Monday in Miami by eight former Herbalife distributors, focuses on the company's “Circle of Success” event cycle — a series of costly seminars held around the country at which the company's representatives and inner circle of top distributors work to build up enthusiasm among the network's hundreds of thousands of members and to drum into them the message that success depends on attending as many of these events as possible.

Now, let's take a look at a schedule of potential fines to see how that will impact the EBITDA projections we have for the company. You'll notice that the models don't even price in any monetary scenarios whereby the total fines would exceed $500 million. This is because we assume that any intelligent plaintiff lawyer will see that it's better to settle for a fraction of the potential damages rather than drawing the process out to go for the maximum amount damages that may be ordered by a court. After all, every dollar that Herbalife uses to buy back stock, and every secured loan the company procures, will only diminish the likelihood of there being any recoverable assets for the plaintiffs if the company blows up.

Please note, the main factors we are taking into account when we created our projections are: (1) The ramifications of the FTC injunctive relief pertaining to North American revenues; (2) the impact the Chinese regulatory forces will have on the business model and, by extension, Chinese revenues; (3) the ongoing negative public sentiment from various films and media sources pertaining to Herbalife's business model globally, which will continue to make recruiting new distributors more difficult.

(in millions) Dec-31-2017 (projected) Dec-31-2018 (projected) Dec- 31-2019 (projected) EBITDA $507.94 $209.01 $117.55 Fine/Settlement Total Adjusted 2017 EBITDA Adjusted 2018 EBITDA Adjusted 2019 EBITDA $500.00 $7.94 -$290.99 -$382.45 $450.00 $57.94 -$240.99 -$332.45 $400.00 $107.94 -$190.99 -$282.45 $350.00 $157.94 -$140.99 -$232.45 $300.00 $207.94 -$90.99 -$182.45 $250.00 $257.94 -$40.99 -$132.45 $200.00 $307.94 $9.01 -$82.45 $150.00 $357.94 $59.01 -$32.45 $100.00 $407.94 $109.01 $17.55 $50.00 $457.94 $159.01 $67.55 $- $507.94 $209.01 $117.55

Relevant Precedent

For contextualization purposes, we will highlight how Herbalife financed the most recent major settlement with the Federal Trade Commission, where on Page 23 of THE FTC'S STIPULATION TO ENTRY OF ORDER FOR PERMANENT INJUNCTION AND MONETARY JUDGMENT, the company:

B. Defendant Herbalife International of America, Inc. is ordered to pay to the Commission Two Hundred Million Dollars ($200,000,000), within 7 days of entry of this Order by electronic fund transfer in accordance with instructions previously provided by a representative of the Commission.

According to Herbalife's 2016 Q2 10-Q, Herbalife was ordered to pay the FTC $200 million and recognized it in SG&A:

Pursuant to the Consent Order, under which the Company neither admitted nor denied the FTC’s allegations (except as to the Court having jurisdiction over the matter), the Company agreed to make, through its wholly owned subsidiary Herbalife International of America, Inc., a $200 million payment to the FTC within seven days of entry of the Consent Order. The $200 million settlement amount is recognized in selling, general and administrative expenses within the Company’s condensed consolidated statements of income (loss) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2016 and was paid in July 2016. Additionally, pursuant to the Consent Order, the Company has agreed to implement certain new procedures and enhance certain existing procedures in the U.S, most of which the Company will have 10 months to implement. (Emphasis in bold is mine)

Here is how that affected its bottom line for that quarter:

(In millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2016 June 30, 2015 June 30, 2016 June 30, 2015 Product sales $1,137.90 $1,090.00 $2,189.90 $2,118.30 Shipping & handling revenues 63.90 72.30 131.50 149.40 Net sales 1,201.80 1,162.30 2,321.40 2,267.70 Cost of sales 236.30 229.30 449.40 444.70 Gross profit 965.50 933.00 1,872.00 1,823.00 Royalty overrides 336.70 318.70 648.60 641.70 Selling, general & administrative expenses 676.80 470.50 1,103.90 901.90 Other operating income -28.10 - -28.90 - Operating (loss) income -19.90 143.80 148.40 279.40 Interest expense, net 23.10 23.70 48.00 45.20 Other expense, net - - - 2.30 (Loss) income before income taxes -43.00 120.10 100.40 231.90 Income taxes -20.10 37.30 27.50 70.90 NET (LOSS) INCOME $(22.90) $82.80 $72.90 $161.00 (Loss) Earnings per share: Basic $(0.28) $1.00 $0.88 $1.95 Diluted $(0.28) $0.97 $0.85 $1.90 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 83.00 82.60 82.90 82.50 Diluted 83.00 85.20 85.90 84.80

And there you have it; utter decimation of earning power from regulatory/legal issues. The potential damages from Rodgers v Herbalife should be taken into account by Moody's, as the potential liquidity shock would be extreme.

As a result of this and the additional factors considered in this article, I believe credit downgrades are imminent. So, what would a credit downgrade actually mean for Herbalife?

The result of a credit downgrade could:

1) Make accessing many forms of debt financing more expensive or implausible - this may be a particularly pertinent topic as Herbalife's long-term debt maturities begin to inch closer and leverage continues to increase.

2) Make refinancing existing debt more expensive or implausible.

3) Cause a massive selloff of the company's common stock.

4) Drop the company's credit profile to a level that is in violation of certain credit covenants.

Unless Herbalife's operating performance materially improves in the coming quarters, and regulatory concerns subside, the company appears to be moving closer and closer to the dreaded Moody's downgrade.

Notes/Suggested Reads:

- All Moody's Investors Service Rating Symbol Definitions are sourced from Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions, which was published in July of 2017.

- All EBITDA assumptions are based on our internal models which generated projections in a previously published article: Herbalife: The Feasibility Of Privatization

- All pro forma share buyback, cash and cash equivalents, and net debt assumptions are based on internal models which generated projections in a previously published article: Herbalife: Credit Facility Covenant Violation Is A Real Threat

Disclosure: I am/we are short HLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.