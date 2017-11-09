Alon USA Partners' (ALDW) CEO Frederec Green on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alon USA Partners (NYSE:ALDW)

Thank you, Kristy. Good morning everyone and welcome to Alon USA Partners third quarter 2017 earnings conference call. Joining me on today's call will be Fred Green, CEO; Kevin Kremke, CFO; as well as other members of our management team.

Thank you, Keith. We are pleased with our results in the third quarter of 2017, as an improvement in our benchmark Gulf Coast 3/2/1 crack spread, increased performance on a year-over-year basis. In the third quarter of 2017 the partnership reported net income of $29.2 million or $0.47 per unit compared to $2.1 million or $0.03 per unit in the prior year period. Included in the third quarter of 2017 results was a noncash charge of approximately $22 million or $0.35 per unit for an inventory fair value adjustment entry at Delek US Holdings Inc. related to its acquisition of Alon USA Energy on July 01, 2017. This charge was recorded at Alon Partners to push down accounting.

The partnership announced a cash distribution for the third quarter of 2017 of $0.43 per unit payable on November 22 to unitholders of record as of November 13 based on cash available for distribution of approximately $26.9 million. On a year-over-year basis the significant improvement in performance was driven by wider discount for WTI Midland compared to Brent and a higher crack spread. We focused on supplying our customers during late August and September as hurricane Harvey [ph] finding industry utilization rates on the Gulf Coast which limited product supply in the region.

During the second quarter of 2017 the US EPA and the Department of Justice lodged a global consent decree with the court covering the resolution of historic alleged violations at the Big Spring refinery. As a result of this consent decree, the Board of Directors of our general partner has elected to reserve $6.3 million from cash available for distribution each quarter through the third quarter of 2019 to cover the amount in excess of our previously projected regulatory capital requirement for mission invested projects.

Also during the quarter we spent approximately $9.2 million to buyout an operating lease which reduced cash available for distribution and was part of the increase in capital expenditures. As discussed in the earnings press release effective July 1, 2017 with the completion of the merger between Delek US and Alon USA Energy, Delek US indirectly owns 100% of our general partner and 81.6% of our limited partner interest. As a result of this transaction Alon partners became a consolidated subsidiary of Delek US Holdings Inc. and Delek US elected to apply pushdown accounting. Because of the change the current year and prior year periods are not directly comparable.

Thanks Kevin. Total refinery throughput were approximately 69,723 barrels per day compared to 70,063 barrels per day in the third quarter of 2016. Refinery operating margin was $12.49 per barrel for the third quarter 2017 which included approximately $22 million or $3.43 per barrel non-cash charge for the previously mentioned inventory fair value adjustment entry.

Excluding this amount the operating margin in the third quarter of 2017 would have been $15.92 per barrel compared to $9.22 per barrel for the same period in 2016. This reflects an improvement in our benchmark Gulf Coast 3/2/1 crack spreads at $20.16 per barrel for the third quarter of 2017 compared to $13.31 per barrel for the same period last year. Also the prior year period operating margin was unfavorably impacted by reformer regeneration.

RINs cost negatively impacted the refinery operating margin by $1.14 per barrel or $7.3 million in the third quarter of 2017. The refinery's direct operating expenses of $4.14 per barrel in the third quarter of 2017 compared to $3.90 per barrel in the prior year period. On November 8, 2017 Delek US and Alon Partners announced the execution of a definitive merger agreement under which Delek US will acquire all of the outstanding Alon Partners common units representing limited partner interest which Delek US or its affiliates do not already own and all stock for common units merger transaction.

Delek US and its affiliates currently own approximately 51 million common units of Alon Partners or approximately 81.6% of the outstanding units. Under the terms of the merger agreement the owners of the outstanding common units and Alon Partners that Delek US and its affiliates do not currently own will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.49 Delek US shares for each common unit of Alon Partners. This implies a 5% premium to the 30 trading day volume weighted average ratio through and including November 7, 2017 of 0.4666 and it represents a 2.9% premium to the ratio on November 7, 2017 which was the day before the parties announced this transaction.

The transaction was approved by all voting members of the Board of Directors of the General Partner of Alon Partners upon the recommendation from its Conflicts Committee and by the Board of Directors of Delek US. This transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018.

The approval and adoption of the merger agreement and the merger by Alon Partners requires the approval by a majority of the outstanding Alon Partners common units. A subsidiary of Delek US which owns a sufficient number of Alon Partners common units to approve the merger on behalf of all Alon Partner unitholders has executed a support agreement in which it has irrevocably agreed to consent to the merger. The closing of the merger is subject to customary closing conditions including effectiveness or registration statement on Form-S4 related to the issuance of new Delek US shares to Alon Partners public unitholders. No vote of the Delek US stockholders is required.

The combination with Delek US and an all equity transaction will provide our public unitholders with the opportunity to be part of a larger, more diverse and growing company. The variable distribution MLP model has not been rewarded by the equity markets and most have already been combined into or merged with [indiscernible]. With a simplified restructure and a diverse geographic base the new Delek US will be well positioned to unlock additional value for shareholders.

Before I open the call for questions, I'd like to remind everyone that we are not able to comment on the pending transaction with Delek US. As a result we will only be taking questions about ALDW operations.

