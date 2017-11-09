Kroger: Is It A Must-Buy?

Kroger (NYSE: KR), along with other retailers, has come under pressure in the past year. The company is attempting to make strategic moves and investments to stay relevant and improve its core grocery business. Recently, the company announced its "Restock Kroger" initiative which places a strong emphasis on improving customer experience with the use of technology and e-commerce. The company also announced that it may be looking to potentially sell its convenience stores, and indicated that it will be releasing its own apparel brand. In this article, I look to revisit and evaluate the investor concerns, provide my perspective on the company's recent announcements, and provide my outlook on the company moving forward.

Snapshot of Kroger Stock Price Year-to-Date

The company's stock has suffered severely in the past year due to intensifying competition from Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) acquisition of Whole Foods and other grocery retailers such as Aldi and Lidl, along with concerns involving Kroger's margins, same-store sales, and financial health. Kroger's stock price has shed close to 40% year-to-date.

(Source: FreeStockCharts.com)

To recap, notable events are listed below and correspond to the recent downward price movements labeled above.

More recently, the stock has traded within the range of $20 to just under $22. The stock has attempted to break above $22 twice, and just yesterday the stock surged, closing at $21.85. While there are some recent bullish technical indicators, I take a fundamental approach to evaluating the stock.

(Source: FreeStockCharts.com)

Investor Concerns Revisited

There are several investor concerns surrounding the company, including intensifying competition, margins, same-store sales, and financial health as it relates to the company's balance sheet.

Intensifying Competition

I believe most investors have been briefed on Kroger's current competitive environment, but as a quick recap, intensifying competition, as perceived by the market, has had the greatest impact on stock price. The announcement of Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods created a 26% plunge in stock price as noted in the charts provided above, but there are also perceptions of increasing competition from discount retailers such as Aldi and Lidl, as well as other stores which sell groceries such as Wal-Mart (NYSE: WMT) and Target (NYSE: TGT). In this highly competitive environment, investors are looking at the company for any small signs of weakness, and quick to push the "sell" button and ask questions later. We saw this when Kroger met revenue and earnings expectations, but suspended its long-term guidance, which was the perceived cause for another pullback of 10-12%.

Shrinking Margins

Being a grocery retailer, low margins are a part of the business. However, in recent periods, Kroger's gross profit and operating margins have both declined. For a quick comparison, we can look at margins for the two recent quarters, for the six-month period, as well as prior years for a historical perspective.

(Source: Company's 10-Q and 10-K Filings with further calculations by Author)

Overall, both gross and operating margins have declined year-over-year, based on quarter-over-quarter, the six-month period, and based on margins seen in prior years. Noticeably, there was a significant decline in operating margin to 1.71% for the 4-month ended May 20, 2017 (Q1). Management cited the deflationary operating environment, along with an increase in labor hours, higher wages, and investment into its digital strategy as the cause for the decline in operating margin.

If we look at just the current six-month period ended August 12, 2017, we see a decline in gross margin by 67 basis points, and a decline in operating margin of 101 basis points over the same six-month period in prior year. The impact on margins is significant. Obviously, the decline in operating margin was larger; however, the decline in gross margins should be more of a concern for investors. Operating margins moving forward should be expected to remain lower as operating expenses increase while Kroger invests in its digital strategy. Gross margin is my main concern moving forward.

Same-store Sales

In addition, as previously reported by Bloomberg per the chart below, same-store sales growth has slowed. Same-store sales were affected by the recent U.S. food deflation in late 2016 to early 2017. U.S food inflation recovered around May-June 2017; however, as reported in the latest quarter, Kroger same-store sales have been slow to recover.

(Source: Bloomberg.com)

(Source: TradingEconomics.com)

Financial Health and Performance

Lastly, there have been investor concerns regarding the company's financial health. In reviewing the company's balance sheet, long-term debt has increased significantly from prior years 2016 and 2015. The debt paid in Q1, was subsequently offset by additional debt issued in Q2, bringing the total back up to $14 billion. Although, the recent 10-Q did not provide a detailed debt maturity schedule, per the company's 10-K, about 53% of its debt was set to mature after 2021, giving the company a good amount of time before a majority of its debt principal is due.

(Source: Company's 10-Q and 10-K Filings with further calculations by Author)

The main concern I have is the company's interest expense. For the current 3-month ended quarter, interest expense reduced operating income by $138 million (20.4%), and for the 6-month ended period, interest expense reduced operating income by $315 million (24.2%). Interest expense has increase from prior year and is a substantial expense before net income. In essence, the company is seeing both higher operating and non-operating expenses.

(Source: Company's 10-Q Filings with further calculations by Author)

Kroger's Strategy and Recent Developments

Kroger is placing greater emphasis on e-commerce and digital technology in order to remain relevant in the grocery retail market. Its new initiative "Restock Kroger" indicates that the company is focused on redefining and solidifying its core business of grocery retail. Among some of the points discussed in the "Restock Kroger" initiative, the company plans to focus on customer data and personalization, smart pricing and selection of products, and implementing new ways for customers to shop through online pickup or delivery and the "Scan, Bag, Go" where customers can scan items while shopping and pay at the checkout. As recently reported on CNBC, Kroger is working with Microsoft and Google to make these improvements happen.

Potential Sale of Convenience Stores

In addition, the news of Kroger exploring the option of selling its convenience stores further indicates that the company is focused on improving its core business. As reported on Reuters, "Kroger has 784 KwikShop, Tom Thumb, QuickStop, and other convenience stores that generate $4 billion in annual sales." This is a small percentage of overall sales when compared to the $115 billion in annual sales in prior fiscal year. The margins may be greater for its convenience stores, but it remains a small part of the company's overall business. It may be a good idea to sell their convenience stores in order to generate positive cash flow that can be used to reinvest in the "Restock Kroger" initiative. As the company is planning to spend $9 billion over the next three years, a sale of its convenience stores would allow the company to have cash in hand without issuing new debt and increasing its leverage.

As reported by Reuters, CFRA analyst Joseph Agnese said in a client note "with an increased focus on its core retail food business, (Kroger) is likely to explore options for its other non-core assets." Per the company's recent 10-K, "other sales" related to convenience stores excluding fuel, jewelry stores, pharmacy clinics, etc. account for 3.9% of total sales. Thus, the company could explore additional options to either sell other non-core businesses to generate cash flow to reinvest in its core business or pay off its debt.

(Source: Company's 10-K Filing)

Kroger Apparel Brand

Following news of a potential sale of its convenience stores, CNBC also reported that Kroger plans to launch its own apparel brand, and will begin selling its clothes as soon as fall of next year. This leaves me a bit puzzled. This is following speculation that Kroger may be interested in selling its convenience stores and possibly other non-core businesses. Now, the company plans to expand into offering its own clothing line outside of grocery retail.

This is an idea that follows other notable retailers such as Wal-Mart and Target which offer both groceries and clothing to its customers. This may improve Kroger's margins; however, I remain skeptical as to how much of a positive impact this would have on Kroger sales, and whether the investment and costs of pursuing this endeavor is what the company needs right now. From personally shopping at Fred Meyers, some of its stores already offer brand name clothes. The Kroger clothing line may offer a cheaper alternative, but the company would still be competing against retailers such as Wal-Mart and discounter Lidl on clothing pricing.

In addition, the apparel retail industry, as a whole, is facing significant headwinds as more and more customers are making transactions online. Many customers have clothing brand preferences, and are able to shop around for prices online at their convenience. Logically then, in my perspective, clothing purchases at a grocery retailer are more of an afterthought. It's not more convenient than shopping online, and would mostly appeal to customers who have no brand preferences. This may appeal to parents shopping for their young children and toddlers who will outgrow their clothing relatively quickly, but it seems less likely to appeal to teenagers or adults who are purchasing clothing for themselves. Even then, I'm not sure if the Kroger apparel can compete on low prices found at Wal-Mart or Lidl, or even sale prices of brand name clothing online. My concern is not that Kroger will generate sales from their apparel brand, as I'm sure they will, but I question whether it is worth the time and money for the company at this current time.

Concluding Thoughts

In conclusion, the recent news surrounding Kroger and its initiatives shows an effort by management to turn the business around. That being said, the investor concerns related to margins, same-store sales, leverage, and profitability are valid. In the short-term, the "Restock Kroger" initiative will continue to put pressure on operating margins as the company heavily invests in its digital strategy and customer experience. Thus, as an investor, I would look specifically for improvement in gross margins in the upcoming earnings report. In the near-term, also look for any growth in total supermarket sales and same-store sales. Increases in these metrics would be confirmation that the company efforts are working and that the company is starting to get back on track. Other line items to be wary of are the company's long-term debt and interest expense, should these continue to rise.

That being said, the question remains: how attractive is the current stock price? The company is currently trading around $21, has a low P/E ratio of 13, with a 2.3% dividend yield. As Seeking Alpha reported, some analysts have revised upward their expectations, and the current average price target according to the Wall Street Journal is $23.60. The company certainly has its problems - more so than some other retail stocks which have taken hits from Amazon. The company is now operating in a new competitive environment, where its narrow "moat" is being threatened by not only Amazon, but other retailers like Aldi, Lidl, Wal-Mart, and Target.

If the price breaks above $22, it may "open the door" to a higher level of support, but it is hard for me to see any major catalysts or tailwinds to drive the stock price up in the short-term. In my opinion, the news of the company's initiatives and recent developments will not convince investors to buy its stock, only proof of results and improvement in gross margins and sales will drive the price up further. The market is set in having a pessimistic view and "prove me wrong" mentality towards retail in general. After evaluating the concerns and reviewing the recent news for myself, I can't say that Kroger stock is a must-buy stock for me, but it could be a reasonable buy for others. To be fair though, I have exposure to other retail stocks and would have some concern with increasing my risk to the sector.

I don't expect the company to go bankrupt. I believe things will shake out for investors with a long-term horizon, but I don't see the stock reaching the same highs as before. There is potential upside from here, but the question is how long will the recovery take, and will the stock drop further based on upcoming results? The stock price is certainly quite low, but I'm not expecting a quick recovery for the company. Investors are becoming impatient, but time is what the company really needs. In deciding for yourself, you should consider how much of your portfolio is allocated to retail or the grocery space as well as weigh the risks of being invested at the current time. In the current bull market, headlines circulating about interest rates, tax reform, and geopolitical risks are constantly in the backdrop. As always, you should perform your own due diligence, and determine for yourself if the stock may be a potential buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.