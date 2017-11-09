Applied Genetic Technologies Corp.: A Forgotten Net-Net With Clear Upside Catalysts

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. (AGTC) is a clinical stage biotech company developing therapies for patients with inherited diseases. AGTC has developed a proprietary gene therapy platform that the company has initially used to focus on ophthalmology. AGTC has initially targeted orphan diseases that have an unmet medical need, clinical feasibility, and commercial potential.

Source: Company Presentation

The company has supported the proprietary nature of its platform with over 100 patents and applications covering, but not limited to, genes, capsids, process and delivery. The company has identified several areas to develop drugs using this platform, all of which are in the very early stages of development, either in Phase 1/2 or Proof of Concept.

With a regular biotech company, Phase 1 is very early stage. Companies gather somewhere between 20 and 100 patients and take several months to determine the safety and dosage levels for use in the next phases of testing. Orphan diseases by their nature have smaller populations that are affected which can make it more difficult to put together trials as large as more common diseases. To combat this, drug developers apply to the FDA to have their drugs designated as Orphan drugs. This does not alter the safety requirements but does permit a smaller population to be tested in order to advance through the phases of development. This advantage is meant to offset the difficulty a company can have in finding suitable candidates to submit to its trials. The FDA has recognized that they need to help expedite this category of drugs, as it noted in this recent September 2017 blog post.

The affected populations for AGTC’s main candidate areas are quite small, which is why they applied for orphan designations:

XLRS - 35,000 in the US and EU

AHCM - 28,000 in the US and EU

XLRP - 20,000 in the US and EU

AGTC’s targets all have missing or altered elements that cause the affliction they are conducting trials on:

XLRS has a missing structural protein that eyeglasses cannot compensate

AHCM occurs 70% due to mutations in the A3 and B3 genes with the remainder due to a missing cone photoreceptor

XLRP has a missing protein that causes a deterioration in the eye’s rods and cones

Source: Company Presentation

The Bionic Sight treatment is far wider ranging in its application:

Source: Company Presentation

AGTC is also considering diseases that impact the ear but these are further down the scale.

For most biotechs in the early stages of phase 1 drug development, it can be a difficult row to hoe. It is much harder to raise financing at this stage in the development cycle as there is significantly greater risk of failure. For orphan drugs, there is also the added risk that the sample size is so small that a treatment that is not materially better than current treatments will not gain acceptance. All this can significantly hamper a biotech investment as there will be continued dilution over time in order to fund the continued development without another funding source. AGTC is fortunate that its funding is in the place currently and in to the future.

In August of 2015, AGTC announced a comprehensive collaboration with Biogen (BIIB). AGTC was advanced $124m upfront, including a $30m equity investment in AGTC by Biogen at $20.63 per share. This stake of 1.45m shares represents an 8% stake out of the current 18.1m float. AGTC has the ability to reach over $1B in milestone payments, $472.5m tied to the XLRS/XLRP developments and a further $592.5m from three more development programs. AGTC is also entitled to receive a royalty rate of the high single digit to low teen’s on annual net sales from both sides of the collaboration deal should it reach commercial viability.

This deal was a fairly significant sign of support for the company though it has not proven to be a support for the stock price:

AGTC data by YCharts

This end result of this share price decline is that AGTC is now well-funded biotech with a big-time partner trading at just 50% of its cash value. The questions for investors are:

What has caused this massive discounting?

What is the way forward for the company?

Share Price Decline

There are several potential drivers for the drop in AGTC’s share price:

Investor Fatigue. It has been over two years since AGTC signed its deal with Biogen. The company has not been stagnant during this time as it has increased the number of drug candidates including signing the deal with Bionic Sight, as well as continuing to advance its drug trials. Unfortunately, none of these efforts has triggered additional milestone payments or sales from its Biogen deal. The sales that are being reflected on its income statement are the realization of the prepaid amounts from Biogen that were to fund its development, not from new sales. After two years, investors have clearly tired of the story.

Slow Developing Pipeline. The company has been advancing its key candidates. XLRS has enrolled 12 patients in its phase 1/2 dosage trials, with early results being safe and well tolerated. This treatment was originally designated as an orphan drug on May 21, 2007, per the FDA’s orphan drug database. It is now over 10 years that XLRS has been in development, though AGTC has been making some strides.

The XLRP candidate was only designated an orphan drug in July of 2017, but this occurred over two years after the Biogen deal. The phase 1/2 trial has not yet started but is scheduled to in 2018. The lead ACHM CNGB3 Phase 1/2 trial has enrolled 4 patients. AGTC recently made the decision to reduce its dosing level as it has been achieving decent activity with reduced dosing.

There has been some progress in all their candidates but at this stage it is quite early to determine efficacy.

Management Turnover. In the last year, AGTC has turned over both its Chief Financial Officer and the Chief Medical Officer positions. The CFO change was due to a retirement, which is a normal course of business type move. The CMO position also appeared this way as Michael Goldstein was hired in to replace Jeff Chulay who was moving to a new role with AGTC. Less than a year later, Goldstein resigned to take on a position with Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL), and was replaced by Matthew Feinsod. OCUL seems to be closer to an FDA approval than AGTC is, which may have been a more attractive role for Goldstein, but his short stay with AGTC may have sown some doubt with investors. It remains to be seen if the new CMO will be able to accelerate the drug development process.

The Takeaway

Any time an investor can get a negative enterprise valuation for a company’s business, it is at a minimum worth an extra look. In AGTC’s case, they have some well-defined potential upside from its Biogen agreement. In its latest 10-Q, AGTC has some specific milestones outlined for success on both the XLRS and XLRP programs that are related to safety and dosing, not just for gaining commercial acceptance. For XLRS, $40m in milestone payments are tied specifically to clinical milestones relating to dosing in trials. A further $155m is tied to achieving clinical approvals and first commercial sales with more commercial milestones beyond that.

XLRP has $42.5m in milestones tied to successful dosing trials, with a further $102.5m tied similarly to clinical approvals and first commercial sales. This candidate is not yet at trial so these payments are further away. With most of AGTC’s other “shots on goal” further off, the near term value to AGTC shareholder’s lies in the current cash balance and the XLRP milestone payments, which may not be that far off based on their progress so far:

Source: Company Presentation

The company has enrolled the Group 1a/b, 2 and 3, and is gathering patients in Group 4 so the end point of this study is at least visible, especially combined with good early results on the safety front that management has communicated. Any announcements on this front will likely lead to a re-rating for the company, especially given its discount to cash value. This re-rating would likely give some benefit to the eventual commercialization of XLRS, should it pass the phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Biogen’s role with AGTC going forward is an interesting one. The only drug listed on their website pipeline for ophthalmology is its XLRS program with AGTC:

Source: Biogen website

This large collaboration to enter an early stage treatment area would on the surface seem to be an odd entry for a company with a $66.3B market cap without any other drug candidates in the area. I suspect Biogen is more interested in AGTC’s gene therapy program which could be scaled out to other areas where Biogen has a stronger presence. I don’t believe Biogen would want to take over AGTC for its XLRS candidate alone but if AGTC continues to prove out its gene therapy it could be something that Biogen would be able to scale. At AGTC’s depressed share price, if there proves to be efficacy in XLRS, whether it is commercially viable or not, it may be enough to have Biogen take the technology in-house to apply on a much greater scope. With so much of AGTC’s future value tied to Biogen, it makes it very difficult for any other biotech or private equity group to take a financial stake in AGTC.

XLRS is the nearest candidate for AGTC to achieve Biogen milestone payments. The current expectation of a drug that hits clinical trials, based on the FDA guidance, is 70% success in Phase 1 x 33% in Phase 2 x 25% in Phase 3 = 5.8% chance of success. Based on how far along AGTC is, we could assume probabilistically they have a 25% of success if we assume the Phase 1/2 trial goes as well as early results show and becomes a 100% chance of advancing. This would yield a probabilistic value of 25% x $42.5m = $10.6m, excluding the more lucrative commercialization and royalty options.

If we add this to the current cash balance of $129.6m, we get a prospective EV of $140.2m or $7.74 per share, 115% higher than the current share price. This excludes any latent value from its remaining pipeline, both in milestone payments and royalties. Unlike a lot of net-net companies, AGTC has the backing of a big partner and several clear catalysts in its pipeline that can serve to drive its value up. Management is projecting a cash balance of between $85m and $100m by June 30, 2018 which is still well above the current market cap, providing a real margin of safety at these levels.

If you see something in this article that you agree with, or even better disagree with, please take the time to comment below. This makes all of us better investors. I predominantly focus my investing in the small- and micro-cap company space but reserve the right to deviate from time to time. If you like what I'm doing, you can follow me by hitting the "Follow" button at the top of this article. Plus, you can follow me in real time by selecting that option.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGTC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.