Altria Is About To Rise Again

While the stock appeared to be overvalued earlier in the year, it looks more like a bargain today.

It is time to move on after the shock following the FDA's surprising announcement in July.

It seemed that nothing could stop Altria (MO) shares. Except for two minor corrections in 2015 and 2016 when concerns that rising interest rates would reduce the stock's attractiveness for income investors, Altria rallied for more than three years.

Shares marked a new all-time high of $77.79 a few months ago, but then suddenly and surprisingly the FDA announced a comprehensive regulatory plan to fight tobacco-related disease and death on July 28. The FDA said it intends to begin a public dialogue about lowering nicotine levels in cigarettes to non-addictive levels which is obviously a threat to Altria.

MO data by YCharts

On the very same day Altria shares lost 10% and have not recovered since. Altria is one of the most vulnerable stocks in the sector, because its Smokeable Products segment entirely depends on the U.S. Market.

In addition to the FDA's announcement, I believe that there are two more factors which help to explain why Altria shares have not started to recover from the July drop.

The first are interest rates, and the Fed has raised them already twice this year. In addition a third hike in December seems almost certain. Strong economic growth, low inflation and the unemployment rate make further increases next year likely, and the Fed itself has projected three rate hikes for 2018.

Secondly, many of the stocks in the consumer staples sector which were among the performance drivers in 2015 and 2016, have lost attractiveness on high valuations.

To me both concerns are less valid after the correction. Altria's dividend yield has risen again, and the valuation appears to be quite attractive today, particularly when compared to the broader market.

Altria is more attractive than it was half a year ago

My conclusion is that Altria is far more attractive than it was six months ago. The company's businesses continue run smoothly, and the best prove are the Q3 results which were recently published. The company beat the Street's expectations by two cents with adjusted EPS of $0.90, 9.8% more than last year. The full-year guidance was reaffirmed, and diluted adjusted EPS will grow by 7.5% to 9.5% to $3.26 to $3.32 - as usual despite falling cigarette volumes one might add. The increase will be in line with last year's 8.2% growth and 8.9% in the year before.

As expected, Altria announced another dividend raise which lifted the quarterly dividend by 8.2% to $0.66 per share, starting with the third payment that was made in October. The current annual dividend of $2.64 corresponds to a yield of 4.1%, and Altria's yield which had been falling with the share price appreciating, is approaching an attractive level once more.

MO Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Similarly, Altria's PE ratio has come down from the more ambitious levels earlier in the year. Based on the midpoint of the 2017 guidance range, Altria's PE has dropped below 20 again, and I would be surprised if we could not look forward to another earnings growth of at least 7% in 2018. Compared to the S&P 500's PE of 26, the stock looks actually cheap to me.

Waiting for the Rediscovery

In my view, the first positive sign for Altria shares is the formation of a bottom after the drop in summer. The question now is when will investors rediscover the value that the stock offers?

A potential catalyst that may finally come to fruition is the U.S. tax reform. A reduction of the corporate tax rate to 20% would be a huge benefit for Altria with an estimated 2017 full-year effective tax rate on operations of 35.5%.

A sector rotation which may favor the more defensive income stocks would be another great catalyst for Altria. The recent rally in the S&P 500 is first of all fueled by the technology sector, and consumer staples belong to the three worst performing categories year-to-date. I think that the chances for a correction in the technology sector are quite high, and if it happens, the more defensive stocks are likely to attract investor's interest again.

In addition, the market has to finally digest the potential concerns which are rising interest rates and the FDA's new approach, but there are good reasons why they may be seen as less relevant today.

As expected, the Fed held interest rates steady after the recent meeting, but leaves the path clear for another hike in December. Despite the two earlier raises in 2017, bond yields are still low, and the ten-year treasuries yield 2.33%, virtually unchanged when compared with the level at the beginning of the year.

In other words Altria shares currently have a yield advantage 1.77% over the treasuries which is quite a premium. I doubt that the interest rate hikes that are expected for next year will be significant and have a dramatic impact on bond yields. Furthermore, Altria's growing dividend helps to compensate for this effect. Assuming a constant share price, an 8% dividend increase on a 4.1% yield corresponds to an absolute yield increase of 33 basis points in year one and 35 basis points in year two, increasing the yield to 4.78%

Ultimately, the biggest threat which still is the FDA's goal to tackle combustible cigarettes, has lost some of its initial scare. The FDA's plan is seen to serve as a multi-year roadmap which means it will most likely take a long time before some concrete measures are defined. Furthermore, it will encourage the development of new and less harmful tobacco products which is also an opportunity for Altria in the long run.

Conclusion

Altria looks like a neglected gem to me. The correction following the FDA's announcement in summer when shares lost up to 20% from their earlier high was probably to some extend a healthy development, because it has reduced the stock's valuation to a more attractive level. It was also a gift for investors looking for defensive investments, because with a 2018 PE well below twenty and a dividend yield of 4.1%, Altria is a clear buy for me again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.