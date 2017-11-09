Credit Market Momentum

Investors should understand the inherent momentum of credit markets and the business cycle when considering their tactical bent towards risky assets.

In Sunday's article, I depicted the fact that investment grade corporate credit spreads traded recently at new post-crisis lows. I suggested that corporate credit spreads exhibit momentum, and while corporate credit spreads are tightening we should not expect a major market correction. When credit spreads are widening, they also continue to widen in the short-run, a feature of, and contributor to, weak financial market conditions.

The momentum of corporate credit spreads is both an important capital market and economic attribute for Seeking Alpha readers to understand; it is also remarkably bankable investment strategy as this article will depict. It is very important to understand that the business cycle is not a random walk, but a multi-year process. Like I illustrated in my recent article on the record low level of the VIX Index, or "fear gauge", the economy typically does not lurch from expansion to contraction to expansion absent some exogenous shock.

We are now eight years into an economic expansion, albeit one characterized by relatively low growth. We did not see a sharp, V-shaped recovery like previous economic recoveries. However, over this time period, we have seen credit spreads tighten dramatically, culminating in the new record decade-low spread level. Eventually, the business cycle will turn and we will see the economy head back into recession and credit spreads widen.

Credit spreads then exhibit momentum, and this is something that not all asset managers understand well enough. Momentum is also hard for practitioners to exercise because it means that you are necessarily buying bonds whose yield is falling faster than the market over short intervals, which seems counter-intuitive to many investors.

What do I mean by momentum? Let's look at the data (appended at the end of this article). This is the quarterly total return of the Barclays HY index (HYG, JNK), a proxy for the "junk bond" market, and the Barclays Treasury Index (TLT). I have shaded in grey the index which outperformed in a given quarter. You will notice that when a given leg is outperforming, it typically continues to outperform. In the current economic expansion, high yield bonds outperformed Treasuries for 16 of the first 20 quarters from the beginning of 2009. Being long credit risk paid off handsomely.

The episodes of HY underperformance are notable. Prior to that run of strong credit market gains, Treasuries had outperformed high yield for 5 of the previous 6 quarters, and the momentum switching strategy allowed investors to miss the bad 4Q08 returns in high yield and capture the huge run in long Treasuries.



Understanding this momentum effect over the last three-plus decades would have made you a top fund manager. If you had the trailing 30+ year performance of this momentum strategy, you would be very wealthy and maybe even a household name in fund management.

Looking at the chart above shows that the momentum strategy outperformed a "buy-and-hold" approach to HY investing by nearly 200bp per annum. That is a lot. It is more than the average difference between BB and single-B rated bonds. Other HY investors would have needed to take a lot more credit risk to equal your performance, and the momentum strategy actually beat the HY market by taking less risk as measured by the variability of returns.

The momentum strategy had less variable returns than the HY index as it owned Treasuries during some of the periods where credit spreads were widening dramatically, including the very dark periods of late 2008 amidst the Lehman collapse. Excess returns for a unit of risk is called "alpha", the holy grail for investment managers and what we are collectively seeking on this site. This strategy had both higher returns and lower risk.

High yield credit has outperformed for four of the last five quarters, including the most recent quarterly period. This suggests that high yield bonds should continue to outperform Treasuries even as we remain near local lows in spreads. It is tempting for investors to pare risk in a market environment characterized by high equity market multiples and tight credit spreads, but credit momentum can persist.

