A True Assessment Of AT&T's Dividend Risks

These are hectic times in U.S. telecom land. What used to be a boring sector, woken up by the occasional spectrum sale or net add surprise, has now turned into a daily "deal or no deal" spectacle. Share prices behave accordingly: The normally stable AT&T (T) is trading near its 52-week low. I follow the news stories with much interest, and have read many T articles on Seeking Alpha. While often interesting, I noticed they mainly focus on two major topics: the Time Warner deal (TWX) and the high dividend yield.

Publications on the first topic are naturally more news-heavy. However, analysis of the dividend yield has various angles. Unfortunately, the discussion lacks a fundamental view on many of these, and instead seems to drift away in a cloud of cliches. I get that a catchy quote will likely bring in more clicks, but a responsible assessment should at least mention some of the risks that often go along with a 6% dividend yield. While certainly I cannot claim total completeness, this article aims to outline some of the main levers that determine T's dividend sustainability.

A few lines on TWX

The TWX deal can be considered sort of a necessary evil. With TWX, T buys a growing provider of high quality content. While financial synergies are not spectacular, the companies form a great operational match. Historically, T has always lured its customers with a differentiated offering, whereas Verizon (NYSE:VZ) has had the higher-quality network. With the TWX content, T will once again have an edge, combining (especially) HBO content with its other offerings. Because the content is in house, it even has one up on T-mobile U.S. (TMUS), which has to pay for its Netflix (NFLX) promotions.

Increased Debt Burden

The bad news is that T acquires a high-quality name, but pays a more than high quality price. In addition, the deal follows "shortly" after the also sizable ($50 billion) DirecTV transaction. This has caused leverage to spike. In fact, T is now the largest (non-financial) company in terms of debt outstanding. Despite investment grade ratings and low interest rates, this means a cash interest expense quarterly run rate of around $2 billion.

I've read several arguments on the risk of increasing interest rates and its relation to refinancing risks (for example, from George Schneider and Dividend Appreciator). I also support the notion that refinancing costs might increase. However, its impact should be assessed in the right context. First, T's stable credit history, high weight in benchmarks and corresponding bond liquidity make it a core holding for most institutional investors. As such, it will likely be able to place its bonds with relative ease. Second, the average maturity of its debt is a little over 14 years. This gives the company ample flexibility to alter its leverage profile, should conditions worsen. On a related note, leverage for the TWX deal has already been taken on at the current favorable rates.

Overall, it seems the rising interest rate risks are somewhat overstated -- from a refinancing perspective, that is. The impact of higher rates on high-yielding dividend stocks is a different story.

The Free Cash Flow Context

Free cash flows were cheered among T fans on this platform, as the $18 billion for the coming year is more than enough to cover dividend payments. This is factually true, but lacks a few important "buts." First, capex was low this quarter, but full-year capex guidance remained in the $22 billion area. This suggests an uptick in Q4. Second, a closer look at the breakdown of Q3 FCF shows that around $1.2 billion comes from a deferred income tax expense. This does not mean T will fail to reach its FCF target, but seems to suggest that T's higher Q3 FCF is no measure of operational improvement. Consequently, it deserves no cash flow abundance cheers either.

Payout Ratio

Next is the almighty payout ratio. Several articles (such as this one and this one) mention it well covered or being close to 50%. Again, these numbers require some perspective. If the TWX deal closes, T will issue a little over $42 billion in stock, to be received by TWX shareholders. This fact is often neglected, but it's significant nonetheless as it increases the dividend burden by over $2 billion a year. This adds to a total of $14 billion ($14.3b if T increases by another cent per quarter).

Standalone, this would still be reasonably affordable, albeit quite far from 50%. However, management communicated it intends to reduce leverage significantly after the deal, from over 3x EBITDA to less than 2x in the coming years. This will require substantial debt repayments. The exact amounts largely depend on the future growth trajectory: If T is able to grow EBITDA substantially, its debt repayment needs will be lower. An entire overview of the current business is beyond the scope of this discussion, but one can raise valid doubts on the achievability of high EBITDA growth in the current market environment. I therefore think T will need large amounts of FCF to reduce the total debt outstanding. This further weakens the payout cushion. Overall, I believe payout ratio risks are heavily understated.

Conclusion

After reading many of the latest articles on T, I find the discussion to evolve mainly around the height of its stock price, its current dividend yield, and the potential income at certain investment levels. While many of these statements are not factually wrong, they seem to lack both context and a thorough comprehension off the underlying risks. In this article, I focused mainly on the financial mechanics to show that T's dividend payout does in fact come with substantial risks. These include future debt repayments, an increased dividend burden through the issue of stock and a difficult market environment. Investors are compensated for these risks by obtaining an almost 6% dividend yield.

I think T's dividend streak has a good chance to continue, but its small margin of safety makes it dependent on future business conditions, more so than many appear to acknowledge. In order to make a calculated investment, investors should take notice of these risks before entering a position.

