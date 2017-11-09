Barrick Gold: Buy On The Dip

Due to the continued successful execution of Barrick Gold's (ABX) debt paydown, modernization, and free cash flow boosting strategies as well as gold's numerous long-term price catalysts, I am taking advantage of the recent dip in share prices to add to my position in the company.

Barrick Gold suffered a disappointing third quarter, posting significant year-over-year declines in revenue, earnings, and free cash flow, reflecting lower overall production and the disruption caused by the dispute in Tanzania over the Acacia mining operations. Analysts helped turn investor sentiment negative over the company's future prospects as downgrades from Credit Suisse and RBC fed a narrative that the focus of investors is now shifting from ABX's debt paydown to its lackluster 2017 operational results. While they have a point that Barrick has successfully rebuilt its balance sheet (ahead of schedule) and its results year-to-date have been less than stellar, I disagree with their bearish outlook on the company. Its present challenges have largely been due to external factors (e.g., the Tanzanian government) and, despite them, the company continues to improve its efficiencies and generate strong cash flow which it is effectively allocating to drive further efficiencies long term. Financially, operationally, and fundamentally, Barrick Gold is poised to provide strong shareholder returns at present prices.

Financially, ABX's strength is evidenced by the fact that it has already exceeded its $1.45B debt reduction target for 2017, with total debt currently standing at $6.45B. The company plans to reduce this to $5B by the end of 2018. Considering that at year end 2014, the debt stood at over $13B, the company has remarkable more than halved their debt in less than 3 years. On top of this, the company has ~$2B in cash and $4B in undrawn credit, meaning that they could pay off nearly all of their current debt with existing financial resources. Furthermore, the company's existing debt has an average maturity of 18 years and 75% of it is not due until after 2032 with under $100M due before 2020. With interest payments greatly reduced over the past several years and this level of liquidity, the company will now be able to ramp up its investments in digitization and development/growth projects to even greater levels along with potential joint ventures and acquisitions which should drive its return to sustainable and healthy growth along with increasing free cash flow per share.

Operationally, the two most encouraging developments from this past quarter with long-term implications were its progress in the development of its low-risk core projects and its digitization program. Management reported in its earnings press release:

We allocated more capital to our pipeline of low risk, organic projects, located at or near Barrick's core operations. These projects have the potential to contribute more than one million ounces of annual production to Barrick, beginning in 2020. In addition to organic growth and exploration, the impact of our ongoing investments in digital transformation and innovation, including improvements in safety, productivity, efficiency, and transparency, are expected to accelerate as we broaden the implementation of these projects across our operations.

Work on its Turquoise Ridge third shaft made good progress as surface preparation works have begun and the company has secured electrical distribution, water handling and sewage treatment contracts. Extending the life of the Lagunas Norte mine has also achieved good progress with the key environmental permit for grinding and Carbon-in-Leach in hand (which could easily have been confronted with significant delays) and the drilling campaign and metallurgical testing on sulphide ore complete. The work in the Cortez Hills Lower Zone remains on track with twin declines 44% complete by quarter end and necessary contracts and initial mass excavations have begun, while the feasibility study remains on schedule. Initial work at the Pascua-Lama and Goldrush sites also remain on track. Each of these projects, as organic growth initiatives at core operating sites, are low risk, high reward undertakings that have been executed with excellence thus far, revealing the operational strength and stability of the core of Barrick's mining business.

Meanwhile in Nevada, the successes of the pilot digital program have enabled the company to begin moving it towards full implementation which they then plan to implement at scale across the entire mining portfolio. These modernization efforts will drive new efficiencies by increasing effective shift durations and reducing delays by enabling more equipment to operate autonomously and providing more real time data updates to decision makers through the Digital Work Management and Forge applications.

Finally, the fundamentals for long-term gold price appreciation remain strong. As long as gold prices stay low, the geopolitical unrest and challenges in dealing with governments in gold-rich locations such as Africa and South America may continue to drive companies to allocate more of their resources to improve efficiencies at existing mines instead of seeking to drive growth through expansion into new, higher risk projects. This could lead to a long-term supply crunch, eventually boosting prices significantly.

Asian giants India and China are also catalysts for the yellow metal by driving up global demand. Indian households traditionally invest a large portion of their savings in the precious metal and also love gold jewelry. As their nation's wealth increases, so does their aggregate demand for gold. Geopolitical and economic uncertainty in China is driving their heavy demand for the metal.

Other strong tailwinds for gold's long-term appreciation include the large government, corporate, and individual debts in the U.S. and abroad (putting pressure on central banks to keep interest rates capped at relatively low levels even if inflation ticks up), geopolitical unrest and the threat of a major war disrupting the international economy, and overvalued investment alternatives (i.e., the stock market, real estate, cryptocurrencies, etc.) which may cause more investors to look to precious metals as a cheaper and safer alternative.

Investor Takeaway:

The events in Tanzania have certainly taken a bite out of Barrick Gold's performance and value and threaten to drag on for a while longer. However, the core of Barrick's world-class mining business remains strong, its operational excellence and balance sheet improvement continue to progress at an encouraging rate, and the case for the long-term bullish thesis on gold remains strong. Given that the company is FCF positive at ~$1,000/oz and its renewed focus on lower-risk core operations, ABX should be able to consistently generate plenty of resources to continue investing in business growth (thereby strengthening its competitive edge as the world's most efficient miner) while also returning a growing dividend to shareholders. The recent dip offers investors an opportunity to initiate/add to a position in a company/asset at a price with a very favorable long-term risk-reward ratio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.