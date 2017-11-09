Mallinckrodt: Where Does It Go From Here?

By Parke Shall with Thom Lachenmann

This will be our last article on Mallinckrodt (MNK), but we felt it necessary to examine yesterday's slide in the stock and the company's corresponding earnings report. Was the earnings report bad enough to warrant a 30% slide in stock? The market seemed to think so, but why? On the surface level the report only barely seemed amiss. What was it that sent the market into a selling frenzy yesterday that only seem to accelerate as the day progressed? In one word: Acthar.

On the surface level, one could make the argument that the report wasn't too bad for the prior quarter. Although Acthar sales missed, and revenue missed, they were not misses by huge margins and the company's stock was already priced very conservatively. But it was the tone on the conference call and the associated worries about the company's flagship drug in Acthar that spooked the market enough to move the stock down to under 3X next year's adjusted estimated earnings.

This is a valuation that implies catastrophe, and the road that MNK may be going down could certainly be a difficult one. Throughout the last 18 months or so, we have written about MNK extensively, raising issues such as the company's debt, but mostly pointing out the fact that the company's success in its entirety, especially when it comes to cash flow, seemed to rely around one drug that has remained the center of controversies for years. Now, with the overall climate changing in the pharmaceutical industry and significant criticism now being levied onto companies that the public or the government feels are overcharging people, the landscape has changed for MNK and the outlook may not look as rosy as it once did.

These factors were of concern to us over the last 18 months or so and we consistently outlined them in this series of articles. Now, it looks as though some of our fears associated with Acthar may be becoming a reality. One thing we had always questioned is what would happen if insurers started to catch on and believed that they are overpaying for a drug with questionable efficacy versus cheaper peers for many indications. In past articles, we also talked about why we thought it was dangerous that Express Scripts (ESRX) publicly criticized the company and the possible coming impact from JAMA questioning the efficacy of MNK's flagship drug. In September we concluded that article by saying the following,

Put simply, the company has never been more reliant on its major cash generating drug and, at the same time, criticism of its use and potential abuse of the system has reached new peaks. Anytime a potential disruption in the company's cash flow stream presents itself as a possibility, analysts and investors usually turn to the balance sheet for reassurance. In MNK's case, there is no reassurance from the balance sheet and we believe that has put the company between a rock and a hard place that it may not be able to wiggle itself out of without the equity falling in price, either from stock offerings or a loss of confidence in the company's ability to pay off its debt.

This seems to be exactly the market's fear based on Tuesday's earnings call.

Now, it appears as if some of these issues may be causing a little bit of a disruption in Acthar prescriptions. On a conference call yesterday, when asked about why the drug was underperforming, MNK executives provided a response stating that prescriptions were being written, but were not being filled,

Although underlying prescribing behavior, demand, remained solid, we are now experiencing what appears to be an issue more widely impacting some companies in the branded pharmaceutical industry, where an increasing number of written prescriptions are going unfilled. As we've said before, the payer environment has become increasingly complex for specialty drugs. Acthar has never been immune to these pressures, but as the third quarter progressed, we saw an increasing number of prescriptions going unfilled beyond the level we had seen previously.

This is not so much a problem with the doctor or the patient, but the process that the drug goes through to be reimbursed in between. Who are the players involved in that part of the process? That would be the pharmacy benefit managers and the insurers, the two "weak links" in the chain that we thought could lead to disruption for MNK.

So there was some disruption, but the company still sold over $700 million worth of Acthar in the quarter, so what is the problem? Is it really necessary for the company to be valued at just 3X its adjusted earnings estimates because of a little hiccup in the prescription flow for Acthar? When it comes down to it, Acthar is not only about 60% of the company's total sales, but it also likely makes up a significant portion of the company's cash flow, as we have estimated in the past. While we don't have the exact numbers, we once estimated that due to the 94% margin that Acthar had while being sold at QCOR, it was likely that it was a major contributor, and still is, to MNK's cash flow. Without the consistent cash being spouted off by Acthar, the focus then turns to MNK's balance sheet. The nearly $6 billion in debt that the company is carrying begins to look a little bit more precarious if cash from operations experiences a hiccup.

In other words, it seems as though the market is fearing another Valeant (VRX) or Concordia (CXRX) type of situation. Certainly, if one believes that Acthar sales will pick up again and that there is no hiccup over the course of the long term with getting the drug prescribed, this level seems like a bargain. But it all depends on what the company's ability to handle its debt load will be going forward. Today will be our last article about MNK, as we feel we have done a good job of laying out many of our concerns that have caused the drop in the stock that you can see in the chart below.

While the prospect of investing in a company that is trading at only 3X adjusted earnings may be appealing, investors must not forget that the leverage adds a second dimension of risk to the MNK thesis. We continue to believe that there are better places to deploy capital than companies with leverage whose cash flow stream may be at risk. Going forward, the scenarios are clear. Either the company will not experience a long-term interruption in Acthar and will continue to successfully pay down its debt or continued hiccups in the company's cash flow stream will lead to a dangerous situation where the debt is going to be much tougher to manage. We'll leave it up to you to decide what the more likely outcome is at this stage in the game, and we will continue to watch the rest of the saga unfold from the sidelines.

