Gener8 Maritime's (GNRT) CEO Peter Georgiopoulos on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gener8 Maritime (NYSE:GNRT)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

November 09, 2017, 08:00 AM ET

Executives

Peter Doscas - Financial Analyst

Peter Georgiopoulos - Chairman & CEO

Leo Vrondissis - CFO

Sean Bradley - Manager Commercial Director, GMM

Analysts

Doug Mavrinac - Jefferies

Jon Chappell - Evercore

Magnus Fyhr - Seaport Global

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Gener8 Maritime Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I’d now like to turn the call over to Mr. Peter Doscas of Gener8 Maritime. Please go ahead, sir.

Peter Doscas

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate your participation in our third quarter 2017 earnings call. With me today are Peter Georgiopoulos, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Leo Vrondissis, Chief Financial Officer. The slide presentation containing information relating to our discussion, as well as additional materials relating to our earnings announcement is available on our website at ir.gener8maritime.com.

You should be aware that in today’s conference call, we will be making certain forward-looking statements that discuss future events and performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of factors that could cause results to differ, please see the company’s press release that was issued today and the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and its subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and Form 8-K.

Now I’ll turn the call over to Peter.

Peter Georgiopoulos

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Today, I would like to review our highlights and results for the third quarter of 2017, as well as our performance against our strategic plan. Leo will then walk you through our financial results in more detail and discuss market conditions and the industry outlook. And we will then open the call to questions.

Starting with Slide 5. We continue to take steps to strengthen our financial profile in the third quarter and following the end of the quarter. We lowered the final instalment payment on the large ECO VLCC on our newbuilding program by $19.3 million and took delivery of the vessel on October. This delivery marked the completion of our $2 billion CapEx program we commenced in 2014. We also continued our strategy of selling older vessels to improve the profile of our fleet [indiscernible] balance sheet.

Through the first of three quarters of this year we have sold a total of 8 vessels receiving excess cash at $82.6 million and made unscheduled debt prepayments one of $163.2 million.

Turning to Slide 6, we have entered into several liquidity enhancing transactions since the end of the third quarter that have already closed or expect to close in the fourth quarter. These transactions are expected at an incremental $33.2 million of cash to the balance sheet.

We also expect to prepay $63.8 million of long-term debt, as a result of these vessels sales. These transactions were done with the goal of enhancing our fleet profile and also optimizing our balance sheet, as Leo we will discuss later in the call.

Our fleet is become more focused with high quality tonnage that commenced premium rate and we are well-positioned with one of the youngest fleets in the industry, a nominal amount of schedule drydockings over next couple of years.

Pro forma for the transactions I described, the debt weight - weighted average of our fleet will be approximately 3.2 years on debt weight weighted average of our VLCC fleet will be just 1.9 years. We believe that generate - has the youngest most modern fleet in the world.

Turn to Slide 7. We highlight our financial results. The third quarter which includes adjusted net loss of $32.1 million or $0.39 cents basic and dilute adjusted loss per share.

Net loss of $67.5 million or $0.81 basic and diluted loss per share. Adjusted EBITDA of $15.9 million and net voyage revenues of $47.9 million. Needless to say, our operating results reflect the market has been waiting for majority of this year, primarily as a result of the growth in global tanker fleet over the last two years.

The daily tanker equivalent or TCE rates earned by our VLCC is in the spot market, including our vessels that were in the Navig8 daily pool were $19,063 per day, grew to approximately 68% of the rates earned in the third quarter of 2016.

Daily TCE rates earned by our ECO VLCC were $20,256 per day compared to $12, 947 [ph] per day for our non-ECO VLCCs. This difference of approximately $70,300 per day or 56% is the largest premium we have reported and is an incremental data point in supporting our [indiscernible] VLCCs.

I would now like to pass the call over to Leo to walk you through our financials in more detail and discuss the market.

Leo Vrondissis

Thank you, Peter. Turning to our financial results on slide 9. Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2017 was $67.5 million or $0.81 per basic and fully diluted loss per share compared to a net loss of $37.4 million or $0.45 per basic and fully diluted share for the same period in the prior year.

Net loss for the quarter included a non-cash loss of $36.9 million due to a loss on disposal of vessels. Adjusted net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2017 was $32.1 million or $0.39 per basic and fully diluted share compared to an adjusted net loss of $700,000 or $0.01 per basic and fully diluted share for the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2017 was $15.9 million compared to $34.9 million for the same period in the prior year. Net interest expense increased by $8.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017 compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the decrease in capitalized interest of $5.8 million compared to the prior year period.

We do not capitalize interest associated with the funding of our VLCC newbuildings after vessel delivery. Also contributing to the increase in the interest expense was an increase of $2.6 million in amortization of deferred financing costs, primarily related to the write-off of deferred financing costs associated with the recent sales of the Gener8 Noble and the Gener8 Theseus. Other income increased by $1.5 million, primarily related to the impact of our interest rates swap agreement's.

Slide 10 provides an overview of our fleets performance in the third quarter of 2017. The average daily TCE rate across the fleet was $15,757 during the quarter ended September 30, 2017, a decrease of $6,130 from $21,887 per day in the same period a year ago.

The average daily spot TCE rate obtained by the company’s VLCC fleet was $19,063 per day for the three months ended September 30, 2017 compared to $27,493 per day for the same period in the prior year. The average daily spot TCE rate earned by our Suezmax fleet was $10,615 per day for the three months ended September 30, 2017 compared to $18,281 per day for the same period in the prior year.

The average daily spot TCE rate earned by our Aframax fleet was $5,713 per day for the three months ended September 30, 2017, compared to $12,549 per day for the same period in the prior year.

In each case the spot TCEs include all spot voyages for the company's vessels including those that were in the Navig8 pools. Based on information provided by Navig8 group, as of October 31, 2017 the Navig8 pools in which our vessels operate have achieved the following contracted rates for the fourth quarter 2017.

50% of available spot VLCC days booked at approximately $25,000 per day, 29% of available spot Suezmax days booked at approximately $16,700 per day and 100% of available spot Aframax days booked at approximately $14,400 per day.

On Slide 11, we review the balance sheet. As of September 30, 2017, our cash balance was $184.7 million compared to $94.7 million as of December 31, 2016. As of September 30, 2017, our net debt which we defined as our total long-term debt, including any discount and deferred financing costs minus cash was $1,228 billion compared to $1,487 billion as of December 31, 2016.

As Peter mentioned earlier, we have taken significant steps throughout the year to improve our balance sheet. It is important to note that almost all of the vessels we have sold this year were financed under the company’s more expensive debt facility.

This was done strategically to optimize our balance sheet. In 2017 through the end of the third quarter Gener8has made unscheduled debt repayments of nearly $164 million and we expect to prepay approximately $64 million falling vessel sales that have closed or expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Also following an approximate 2 year period in which we will have lowered the debt outstanding in our Refi Facility from $581 million, down to $188 million. Quarterly scheduled principal repayments of this facility will decrease by approximately $11 million per quarter-over-quarter beginning in Q1 2018.

The effect is expected to result in a decrease in our quarterly schedule debt amortization payments of approximately 33% from June 30, 2017 to the beginning of 2018. This together with substantially reduced schedule drydocking over the next few years is expected to have a significant positive impact on our daily cash breakeven.

We share our views on the market outlook in slides 13 to 15. Our discussions reflect market information and analysis from the EIA the IEA, Clarksons Navig8, Braemar and our internal analysis.

Rates remain weak throughout the third quarter as the market continue to suffer primarily as a result of growth in the global tanker fleet. Production cuts by OPEC and other non-OPEC countries that went into effect on January 1st of this year were expected to negatively impact the tanker market.

However any such impact has not shown up in ton one mile demand which continues to be robust. In fact tone miles have been boosted by exports from the Atlantic basin, following increased U.S. production and decreased supply disruptions in West Africa.

According to the EIA unplanned global oil supply disruptions in September fell to 1.6 million barrels per day, a level not seen since January 2012 as outages in Libya, Iraq and Nigeria evaded. From a low of 1.3 million barrels per day in March, Nigerian crude oil production has improved in each subsequent month to reach an estimated 1.8 million barrels per day in September.

Also disrupted Canadian production which peaked in April at 425 thousand barrels per day returned to production in August. Most notably, U.S. production has continued reaching 9.3 million barrels per day in September. EIA forecasts a total of U.S. crude oil production to average 9.2 million barrels per day in 2017 and 9.9 million barrels per day in 2018, which would mark the highest annual average production ever.

The result has been high U.S. inventory levels and increases in exports. The EIA said last week that the latest U.S. crude oil export figures had hit a record 2.1 million barrels per day.

As we have previously discussed there have been increases in U.S. crude oil heading to Asia which benefits tone mile demand. This has also been driven by Asian governments seeking to diversify supply sources and reduce trade surpluses with the world's top economy.

Notably, the Middle East's share of China imports fell to 43% in September down from 49% year-over-year. India recently joined China, Japan and South Korea when it imported its first U.S. crude in October.

While the increases are not dramatic, more is expected to come over time. We continue to believe the trade routes will evolve as the supply side responds to changing crude oil market dynamics.

It appears thus far that crude oil demand has remained robust and is forecast to increase between 1.2 million and 1.5 million barrels per day in both 2017 and 2018. Incremental demand growth has come from India, Indonesia and China where refinery capacity continues to increase as domestic production continues to fall.

An important factor affecting the crude oil tanker market, like many other shipping segments is the order book. Thus far in 2017 45 newbuilding VLCC were added to the global fleet of VLCCs. This follows 45 VLCC deliveries last year. There are an additional 8 VLCCs that are scheduled to be delivered in 2017. Although we wouldn't be surprised to see those deliveries pushed into the next year, 47 VLCCs are scheduled to be delivered in 2018 and an additional 38 VLCCs are scheduled for 2019 or later.

After a period of limited ordering in 2016, 41 VLCCs have been ordered at shipyards this far in 2017. The majority of these have scheduled delivery dates in 2019 or later. While new ordering is never a positive development and certainly disappointing given the current market environment, we note that the majority of the VLCC is on order had been contracted by large well-established industrial players not prone to speculation and we believe many of these vessels were likely ordered for fleet renewal rather than expansion.

The VLCC order book currently stands at 12.7% of the global fleet, a slight decrease from our last conference call. This compares to an average of approximately 25% over the past 10 years and 20% as of the start of 2016.

Since the start of 2017, 10 VLCCs have been scrapped compared to just 2 in 2016. We expect the pace of scrapping to increase, both as a result of a natural replacement cycle by large owners and due to the low return profile of older VLCCs in the current market environment

Next year 48 vessels will undergo either their fourth or fifth special surveys. They are among the oldest and likely least profitable vessels in the global VLCC fleet. We can't assume that these vessels will all end up in the breakers, but many probably will, as good deal of conviction on near-term market recovery will be required to incur the associated drydocking costs.

A decision by the IMO to push back the implementation of the Ballast Water Treatment Convention by two years may have provided relief to some owners. But crude oil tankers are still assets with finite life spans and become less economically viable as they age.

We have spoken in the past about this two tiered market where vessels older than 15 years of age are more difficult to charter. Since our last conference call there have been reports of large charters formalising policy that would preclude chartering of these older vessels. This may also affect the owner's evaluations of the useful lives of their vessels.

While the market still has a good deal of newbuilding supply to absorb, we expect to see charters continue to favor newer, more efficient vessels and older tonnage to be forced out of the market. We expect fleet growth to decelerate towards the middle of next year, as the order book thins out and older vessels are taken out of the market.

I would now like to turn the presentation back over to Peter for closing remarks.

Peter Georgiopoulos

Thanks, Leo. Despite our measured near term outlook for the tanker market, I am concerned about new vessel order to maintain our positive longer term market outlook. We continue to take strategic actions to bolster our balance sheet and ensure that our fleet of ECO VLCC is among the most competitive in the market.

As a tanker market recalibrates over the next 18 months, we believe that we will be well positioned to participate in the recovery. We look forward to continuing - updating you on our progress on our next earnings call.

With that operator, would you please open the lines of questions?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Yes, thank you. [Operator Instructions] And the first question comes from Doug Mavrinac with Jefferies.

Doug Mavrinac

Great. Thank you, operator. Good morning, guys.

Leo Vrondissis

Morning.

Doug Mavrinac

Good morning, Leo, Peter, I just had a few follow ups for you all this morning. You know, clearly you all have been very busy in terms of selling assets, boosting your equity [ph] et cetera. But the thing that jumped out to me, as it relates to your earnings release was really the outperformance of your ECO vessels.

During 3Q it was massive. I think Peter you mentioned the strongest or the biggest that you got that ever seen. And Leo in your guidance for 4Q in terms of day secured, relative to the book reports it is massive again.

So my question is while this may be the biggest outperformance we've seen thus far, over the last few years we've also seen a pretty weak crude oil price environment. So now that crude has strengthened maybe back to more normal levels. Is this the type of outperformance you guys envisioned whenever you were you know, making or push into the ECO market or you know for the last quarter and then thus far on this, has there been something else that would or could explain just outperformance of those vessels?

Sean Bradley

Hi, Doug. This is Sean. Yeah I mean, the third quarter the ECOs did very well versus non-ECOs, large part of that obviously is the consumption, but also in a weaker market the conventional tankers or the older tankers tend to have the less waiting days. That's what as Leo mentioned in his comments, that's what we've seen.

So part of that is the consumption difference and the another part is the less waiting days for the ECO ships because those are the ones that – you know, everyone is reading about and talking about that are bouncing from the East to the West and it could take advantage, lesser consumptions…

Leo Vrondissis

Yeah, Doug, to put a finer point on that. You know, we were - all of these newbuildings were re-sales for us. We still haven't placed a newbuilding order ourselves. But when you look at the re-sales and what we were doing, you know, doing the math in the DCF, it was overwhelming, the fact that it was 30% less consumption on these vessels versus the conventional vessels.

And so you know, when we were just doing a math at different bunker prices you know, it was hard - it was hard not to go with these vessels and that’s proving out that.

Doug Mavrinac

It looks like it for sure. And then just as follow up, Sean you mentioned you know, of our time waiting time et cetera. Within the context of - you know we know the market is pretty poor right now. I mean, know some of the reasons why, but also it's not going to stay that forever. And Leo you mentioned how the fleet growth is going start slow mid next year, right from start increasing production levels at some point again.

So once that happens some of the existing trends that you're seeing, such as increasing U.S. exports you know, have we seen that translating into maybe less waiting time, less or hard time, more [indiscernible] opportunities, such that whenever some of these other fundamental factors is been driving the market lower over the last year or so once they reversed themselves you know, will those types of trends that we maybe been seeing this provide an additional boost to where we could be going?

Sean Bradley

Yeah. I think that’s exactly true Doug. I mean, I think what we've seen for years and one of the reasons why we gear the company more to the VLCC as Leo mentioned years ago, especially ECOs that saw this trend developing.

Then we send crude into China and Indonesia is right on half of their slate. Historically that's fallen down below 40% mark. And we don't see that changing and now the U.S. exports is definitely a boost now because about half - about 2 million - 2 million barrels a day of U.S. exports are coming out now and half of that is going to China, rest going to Canada and Europe.

So again it's still the VLCC story and the long hauls, you know, the ECO's have advantage over any other, whether it be 15 years older or just conventional ships that are 5, 10 years old.

Doug Mavrinac

Got you. Very helpful, Sean. Thank you. And then just two final questions for me. And these are both points that you made Leo during some of your commentary. First, as it relates to newbuilding orders, we've seen a few. And you mentioned that you know, some could be being squeezed into 2019 I think.

My question is you know, the average ship if you order today you know, are we looking at more like 2020 or the ability to squeeze it into maybe late ’19, how widespread or prevalent is that. I mean if you - if the average guys place in order now, what would they expect to see?

Leo Vrondissis

I think if the average guy went to place an order now and I'm not talking for any quantity of ships, but you know I think you can get a lot in mid to late ‘190, right now.

Doug Mavrinac

Okay. Got you. That's helpful. And then final question, as it relates a lot of the moves that you guys have made in terms of selling assets, paying down debt, pre-paying down debt, et cetera. I thought the point that you made Leo as it relates to which type of debt has been prepaid was very important and the guidance that you provided in terms of the quarterly debt amortization being reduced is very helpful.

My question is can you provide a little bit of color in terms of what these interest cost reduction may be, because clearly you know, the debt portion we know you've provided on, but it's kind of hard to know the breakdown of you know, what proportion of that debt is the higher debt versus maybe some more attractively price debt. So is it nominal…

Leo Vrondissis

I can give guidance right now that, on an ongoing basis after Q1 when we have kind of the step down – the step down in our amortization payment you have around $12 million of interest quarterly. So that’s starting from Q1 2018 cash interest. So basically you're going to have a total debt service stepping down from around to 210 to call it 100 in just under $170 million.

Doug Mavrinac

Okay. That is perfect. All right. Thank you for that. And thank you guys for the time.

Leo Vrondissis

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from Jon Chappell with Evercore.

Leo Vrondissis

Good morning, John.

Jon Chappell

Good morning. Thanks. Just two from me today. First on the asset disposals, seems like you're down to about - as much as you can get. But just as you take a look at the fleet it seems like there's maybe three, maybe four outliers still, have you guys done with the divesting process or are you still looking to a little bit more?

Leo Vrondissis

I think we are basically done with the debt – with asset sales. We feel that we're comfortable with our balance sheet. Right now we feel that we're comfortable with our fleet opportunistically on the older vessel that we have. If there's a deal that makes sense for us you know, we may transact on those older ones. But you know, like you said, there's three or four outliers, the core fleet is intact right now.

Jon Chappell

All right. And then the second one is, obviously you had a lot of liquidity, you’ve paid down a lot of debt. So understanding that you're a little bit more measured on the market outlook, which I think is prudent and wanted to have a kind of flexibility to play defense. How do you think about uses of cash going forward?

Obviously asset value is relatively weak, but the market environment that you're talking about now may not be the time. And also we look at things like maybe share price valuation relative to estimate NAV.

Now that you've really added a ton of liquidity over the last six months or so is now the time when you start thinking about after shrinking the fleet, maybe shrinking the float as well to really position yourself for the next upturn?

Leo Vrondissis

I think our priorities remain as we've said on the last couple of conference calls, which is first of all to have enough liquidity on the balance sheet to withstand any down - downturn which we feel that we do. And then you know, as we are getting bullish toward the mid 2018 and as we start to build cash again, I think the objective is to deliver and then look exactly where we're trading at that point and make a decision on how we want to either grow the fleet that the asset prices are still attractive or as you say you know, take advantage of the huge ARB [ph] in our stock versus NAV.

So I think those are decisions probably a couple of quarters away, not right now. But I think we've made huge strides over the last 3, 4 quarters IN deleveraging, selling non-core assets and putting a huge liquidity buffer on the balance sheet.

Jon Chappell

So to sum up, it's basically continue to delever you know, maybe for the next quarter or two and then when it comes time again that you’re near in the inflection point then you will make the decision between “return cash to shareholders versus growth”?

Leo Vrondissis

I think that's correct. Yes.

Jon Chappell

Okay, great. Thanks a lot Leo.

Leo Vrondissis

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from Chris Wetherbee with Citigroup.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Its [indiscernible] for Chris. I just want to talk a little bit more about the economics of your ECO VLCCs. So you mentioned that they obviously have incremental earnings potential versus the older non-ECO vessels.

And I know a lot of that is driven by the rates, but I'm also wondering how much of that is driven by the expenses, as you mentioned 30% lower consumption for those vessels. But I'm just trying to get a sense of potentially the lower percentage level of expenses relative to those non-ECO?

Leo Vrondissis

The guidance that we've been putting since IPO is that the ECO vessels earn about – burn – and burn about 18 tons less per day of fuel then the conventional VLCC. And so you know, you multiply the 18 ton times, the prevailing bunker price and that should be - that should be your daily expense saving that drops to your bottom line.

Unidentified Analyst

All right, great. That's very helpful. Thank you. And also just following up on your discussion of drydocking days and how they will be low in the future. I'm just wondering if you could kind of quantify that for us relative to potentially the last couple quarters and what you're expecting for those down days in 4Q ’17, in the first half of ’18?

Leo Vrondissis

Yeah. This year was the heavy drydocking year for us. And in 2018 we have one vessel, we have a Suezmax, I believe its St. Nicholas [ph]. And in 2019 we have two vessels that they are still in our fleet, which is LR1s, the Companion and the Compatriot. So it's a much reduced drydocking schedule. This year was very happy for us.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. That's very helpful. Thank you very much.

Leo Vrondissis

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from Magnus Fyhr with Seaport Global.

Magnus Fyhr

Hey, good morning.

Leo Vrondissis

Good morning, Magnus.

Magnus Fyhr

Maybe a question for you Peter. I mean, you guys done all the right things in short of the balance sheet continue to sell assets and looking at our valuation the asset sales tend to come in above you know, our NAVs and still stock is trading at a pretty big discount to NAV versus the rest of the group.

I mean why don’t you - why you think you don't get more respect than what can you do more as a company to close that gap. I mean, you continue to do the right things, but is there anything more you can do?

Peter Georgiopoulos

Look, I think as you said, we continue to do the right things, when you look at the prices we've sold the ships for they are you know, either at year end or maybe even in some cases slightly above the NAV. I think you know it's a matter of having - we've got a turnkey shareholder base. I think that doesn't help. But I don't think it has anything to do with not the company not getting respect.

I mean, I think that you know, I just think that you know there's turnkey institutional shareholder base and I think that's part of it and it's not about liquidating the stock. I don’t know, Leo, do you have anything else to add there?

Leo Vrondissis

No, I agree Peter. I think Magnus, you know, concerns coming out of the box, we always viewed the newbuilding program as a real benefit to this company and it's proven that these vessels are a huge asset. The street was concerned that we wouldn't be able to get through without raising dilutive equity, we actually did get through that.

And I think if you were going to the downturn in the last 12 months, the street was probably confused. They were concerned about liquidity through the next 12 months and I think we showed up our balance sheet and I think we paid down debt.

And I think we have a solid company that's ready to rip as we reached this inflection point over the next - what we believe to be the next six months. So from that perspective, I think it's a matter of patience. And you know, as you say and as Peter said, we're doing the right things and making the right move. So I think that ARB should close because there's no reason for it not to.

Magnus Fyhr

Right. I mean, you got about 250 of cash on the - $250 [ph] cash on your balance sheet. I guess you could continue sell more assets, you have $8 of cash on the balance sheet, maybe that will narrow the gap?

Leo Vrondissis

Sure. One would thing.

Magnus Fyhr

Thank you.

Leo Vrondissis

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes [indiscernible] with Morgan Stanley.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning and thank you. Peter, I saw in your presentation you are talking about the compliance of the OPEC world in the caps. And I'm wondering if you have seen any differences in the last two weeks regarding this compliance given the fact that charter rates have improved considerably since the beginning of the quarter?

Sean Bradley

This is Sean. No, I mean, we've seen compliance remain fairly steady, especially out of the Middle Eastern export members. But we don't expect that to change and it seems like the Saudis [ph] are committed to meeting the quota and or exceeding it. So we don't expect that to change.

But the good thing is you know, for the VLCCs is that the fact that they are adhering to it, has promoted this on line and that's why we've seen imports from into China on a percentage basis to go down, as far as the Middle Eastern slate and increase from the Atlantic, namely the U.S. being about a million barrels a day of that.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Sean, can you also describe what kind of differences you see in the trade between VLCCs and Suezmax’s, given the U.S. exports and the increase of West Africa production?

Sean Bradley

Yeah, I mean its all customer driven, you know, where the end user is and largely we know the buyers and we've seen, especially at the U.S and West Africa increased buying into China, Malaysia, Indonesia and South Korea. So that promotes - that's all longer haul and its tougher Suezmax to beat on a prolonged basis with VLCCs. The unit cost just isn't there.

So Suezmax tends to do very well. So on some few ARB's and condensate you know, Mediterranean, East, so Black Sea East where VLCCs can't really get into the ports or transit with the full cargo through the Suez Canal. But on the crude side you know, the U.S. exports and West Africa, Venezuela, Brazil, as long as the customers remain to be China, South Korea, Indonesia and India, VLCC are going to be the flavor of the day and Suezmax’s will be able to get into that market on a larger percentage when these run to a higher rate that charters look for other options. And right now with rates are at its tougher for Suezmax to break in to the market on any kind of large scale.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much, Sean. One last moral question. Leo, we saw a significant decrease in G&A expenses in the third quarter. Is this one-off or this is new run rate?

Leo Vrondissis

Yes. Last quarter was high and I think that was some bad debt expense that was running through G&A that we had mentioned last quarter that we wrote off. So this is more of the run rate with this quarters.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much Leo.

Leo Vrondissis

You’re welcome.

Operator

Thank you. As one last question, this concludes the question-and-answer session as well as this conference call. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.