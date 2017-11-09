Dissecting The Term Structure Of Interest Rates: The Fed Can Do No Wrong

The calm reflected in the reasons behind this flattening of the yield curve points to the tremendous confidence that the financial markets have in the Federal Reserve's ability to perform.

This flattening reflects a belief that the economy will not grow faster or that inflation will accelerate combined with the Fed's gentle nudging short-term rates to achieve more "normal" levels.

In recent months the term structure of interest rates has flattened out to a level not seen for ten years.

There has been a lot of talk recently about the flattening of the yield curve in the United States.

The most noteworthy item about the yield curve today is that it has not been this flat in around 10 years…in 2007, to be more exact.

On Wednesday, November 8, 2017, the spread between the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note and the yield on the 2-year US Treasury note is 68 basis points or 0.68 percent.

Just before the presidential election, one year ago, this spread was 100 basis points or one percent. The last time the spread was this low was in late 2015.

The yield spread has risen since the election. Around the first of February this year the spread was between 125 basis points and 130 basis points.

Since then it has dropped to the current level. What is going on here?

As analysts, such as John Authers in the Financial Times, point out, the yield curve usually becomes steeper as the economy expands. Market expectations of short-term interest rates in a growing economy are expected to rise as the economic expansion matures.

However, as the economic expansion peaks or begins to turn down, the term structure tends to flatten out or even become negative as short-term interest rates are expected to fall in the future.

If the yield curve is flattening out, the concern is, that carries with it the implication that economic growth is nearing a peak and may start to turn down very soon.

The question therefore becomes, as Mr. Authers asks, what is going on here?

In terms of the actual level of interest rates, the yield on the 10-year Treasury reached a near term peak in March. From March 9 through March 14, the security traded to yield around 2.60 percent.

Many analysts thought that we were reaching a tipping point and that the 10-year yield was poised to move onto higher levels. Boy, were we wrong.

Right before the election, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note was about 1.80 percent, give or take a few basis points.

As mentioned above, this yield reached 2.60 percent in the middle of March. Then, the yield fell to around 2.35 percent in early April and then fell again to reach around 2.20 in early June only to bounce back up in October to 2.30 percent to 2.35 percent.

How can on explain this “bouncing around”?

Well, when Mr. Trump was elected president, there was a lot of enthusiasm about his proposals to cut taxes, follow up on regulatory reform, and to engage in an extensive program of infrastructure spending.

In other words, expectations rose that Mr. Trump and his administration would get the economy growing faster and this would also result in more inflation.

Right before the election, the yield on the 10-year Treasury could be deconstructed into a yield on the 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected securities of about 0.10 percent and inflationary expectations of about 1.70 percent.

By the first of December 2016, the yield on the 10-year TIPs was in the 0.40 percent to 45 percent range and inflationary expectations had risen to the 2.00 percent level.

By mid-March the yield on TIPs almost reached 0.60 percent, reflecting a market belief that President Trump would really get the economy growing faster, but inflation was still expected to remain around 2.00 percent - which by-the-way, is the Fed’s target for the rate of inflation.

Since, mid-March, the euphoria about the tax cuts, regulatory reform, and infrastructure spending cooled as it became apparent that Mr. Trump was not going to get things through the US Congress as rapidly as he originally thought. As a consequence, the expectations for faster economic growth cooled as well.

The yield on the 10-year TIPs fell back to just under 0.40 percent in early April while inflationary expectations remained pretty close to the Fed’s target rate of 2.00 percent.

That is the way that things have pretty well remained up through October. The yield on the 10-year TIPs varied between 0.40 percent and 0.45 percent and inflationary expectations dropped a bit to around 1.90 percent.

One should note that the expectations built into the yield on US Treasury securities pretty well reflected the forecasts of Federal Reserve officials during this time period. The latest Federal Reserve projections released have changed very little from the beginning of the year.

The Fed is now projecting the US economy to grow by 2.4 percent this year, but then will grow by 2.1 percent, 2.0 percent, and 1.8 percent in 2018, 2019,and 2020. Inflation is projected to be 1.6 percent this year, 1.9 percent in 2018 and then level off at 2.0 percent thereafter.

This pattern is not significantly different from the market forecast built into the US Treasury bond market.

What has changed since the Trump election in November 2016?

The Federal Reserve raised its policy rate, the Federal funds rate on December 17, 2016, on March 18, 2017, and on June 17, 2017.

The Federal Reserve rate increases have, according to Fed officials been “data driven.” That is, the Fed has been careful in raising its policy rate and has moved up the rate as the economy has continued to stay on track with unemployment at a ten year low, and inflation below the Fed’s target rate.

That is, the economy is doing OK and short-term rates can be raised to more “normal” levels. And, the Fed plans to continue to raise rates in the future, one more time this year in December, and three times next year - as the data allow.

Thus, the term structure of interest rates has flattened. The market expects little or no pickup in the rate of growth of the economy and little or no change in inflation for the foreseeable future. But, the market is also accepting a return of short-term interest rates to more normal levels.

In other words, investors, right now, seem to hold out little hope for the Trump stimulus plans to be enacted and, hence, little reason to believe that the economy or inflation will pick up steam. But, this environment, they believe that this environment will allow the Fed to continue to raise short-term rates with little or no consequences on the overall picture of economic expansion.

Note, however, that this forecast expects that the efforts by the Fed to reduce the size of its balance sheet will have little or no impact on the future level of interest rates. That is, investors are betting that the Fed can continue to perform in a way that will not cause disturbances to the financial markets. This, I believe, reflects the incredible confidence that the market has built up over the past eight years or so, in the Fed’s ability to do some very remarkable things without disrupting financial markets.

