EV Energy's (EVEP) CEO Mike Mercer on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

EV Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:EVEP)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 9, 2017, 9:00 AM ET

Executives

John Walker - Executive Chairman

Mike Mercer - President and CEO

Nick Bobrowski - Vice President and CFO

Analysts

Jonathan Weber - Quad Financial

Operator

Please standby, we are about to begin. Good day. And welcome to the EV Energy Partners Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, November 9, 2017.

Throughout today’s presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity for analysts to ask questions.

This morning, EV Energy Partners issued a press release announcing quarterly results. That release along with additional financial and operational information and reconciliations for non-GAAP financial measures is available on EVEP’s website at www.evenergypartners.com.

Please refer to the forward-looking statements in the earnings press release, which states that statements made during this call that refer to management expectations and/or future predictions are forward-looking statements intended to be covered by the Safe Harbor provision of the Securities Act, as there are many factors, which could cause results to differ from management’s expectations.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. John Walker, Executive Chairman; Mr. Mike Mercer, President and CEO; and Mr. Nick Bobrowski, Vice President and CFO. Please go ahead.

John Walker

Thank you, Brian. This is John Walker. Good morning, everyone. I would like to start this morning with some introductory comments on results for the quarter, capital spending and capital structure. I will then hand the call over to Mike Mercer and Nick Bobrowski for more detail operations and financial updates.

Let me begin by talking about our assets, which were built to be low decline and highly predictable, a part of the basin concentration strategy that EnerVest started in 2003 to become the most efficient low cost operator in selected basins. During the three-year depression that we have suffered in the oil field, strategy has lived up through its objectives. We have been able to drive down cost lower than others because of the concentrations.

Of the 20,000 EVEP wells, 14,000 are operated for us by EnerVest, which represents 82% of our asset value. In the third quarter we fell short on production in large part because we lost about a week of production in our two best assets, the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk, which bore the brunt of Hurricane Harvey.

There were also damages to our facilities that are reflected in our least operating expenses for the quarter. While Harvey devastated a large area, I want to briefly talk about the exciting progress that we are making in the Eagle Ford in the new prolific play that is developing in the Austin Chalk.

EVEP’s Eagle Ford position is in Karnes County, the largest oil producing county in Texas. Of our 16 wells drilled and turned in line today, the vast majority will play out in less than 12 months with sub $50 per barrel prices. Initial production rates are exceeding AFA with average rates of approximately 2,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Total expenses there are 19% better than budget and recently completed all gathering system by EnerVest and Partner in the area will allow us to reduce our transportation expenses by about $0.80 per barrel. EVEP’s working interest in the leases we acquired is approximately 6%, but we’re working with EnerVest to increase our exposure to this great rock in Karnes County.

Since 2007, EVEP and EnerVest have had the dominant acreage position in excess of 7,000 gross acres in the Austin Chalk in Central Texas. In the 1990s and early 2000 Union Pacific Resources develop many of the technical breakthroughs to drill hot, deep and long laterals to intercept oil-bearing fractures in the Chalk.

Beginning six years ago we moved away from the fracture systems to drill six wells in the less fractured areas of the Chalk and run casing into the wells. And as a side note, all of the historic Chalk wells were open now to completions, because you couldn’t run casing and cemented in as a result of the fracture.

When we install the casing in the six wells, we perform what I would term generation 1 or 2 completions, but they had very good results. In the last three months so, with current completion procedures, GeoSouthern fellow well are feet at 12 million cubic feet today and 400 barrels of oil per day. Close by Wildhorse’s Winkelmann well was 11 million cubic feet today and 600 barrels of oil per day and then in the same area our Neva #2 well hit a peak rate of 12 million a day and 900 barrels of oil per day with over 4,000 psi of flowing casing pressure.

We have drilled three additional wells in this area with one beginning to test this week. EVEP has a 13% to 19% interest in wells in this area, but about three months ago, we bought 10,032 additional acres near these wells and EVEP has a 40% working interests. The first well will spud here in two weeks and up to 20 wells could be drilled on the block.

Why am I spending time on this? We believe that this play is expandable beyond Washington County into our large acreage holdings and could be a new and large resource play. The early wells are extremely encouraging.

Our capital spending for the year has been backend loaded, with most of the wells coming online in the last four months of this year in the first quarter of 2018. The focus of our drilling is the Chalk, the Barnett Shale and in Karnes County, which we acquired on January 31st of this year. We’re extremely pleased with the results we see so far in all those areas, which Mike will discuss in more detail.

In October, we finished our semiannual borrowing base redetermination. It resulted in our borrowing base being reduced to $325 million. This was in part due to our two lower bank price decks. We still have over 65 million of liquidity and we continue to work on ways to reduce leverage.

To reiterate my statements from last quarter regarding our leverage levels, we are currently in compliance with all of our covenants given forward pricing and using the midpoint of our guidance. We expect to remain in compliance through 2017.

However, at the end of the first quarter of 2019, the leverage covenant in our credit agreement changes from senior debt to EBITDAX ratio to total debt to EBITDAX ratio, based upon current forward commodity prices we project that we would likely exceed this ratio at the end of the first quarter.

We have been and are clearly focused on addressing this issue and are evaluating a number of options to proactively solve this issue as we have discussed in the past. When we decided on the path of past to move forward we will make an announcement.

Now I am going to turn the call over to Mike.

Mike Mercer

Thank you. As John mentioned, our drilling program ramped up during the second half of this year. We had good results from the wells we drilled so far and are currently bringing a lot of that anticipated production online.

In the Austin Chalk, we participated in the Neva #2 well, which used an enhanced completion design, including longer laterals, more stages and tighter spacing. The initial results were impressive, as John had mentioned, with a 24 hour IP testing up to 2,530 barrels of oil equivalent per day with the production split 45% NGLs, 29% oil and 26% gas.

This well was choked back due to pipeline constraints, but still the initial 30-day production rate was 1,556 barrels of oil equivalent per day with that choked back production, with 27% NGLs, 19% oil and 54% gas.

Due to its high pressure the well is expected to continue at this rate for the next three months to five months. Economic Ultimate Recovery or EUR is expected to be 1 million barrels of oil equivalent. This well is located in Washington County and we have an approximate 15% working interest in the well.

There are three additional Austin Chalk wells, included in our 2017 capital program. One well has been drilled and completed and is scheduled to begin flowback this week, another well has been drilled and is waiting completion and the final well is currently being drilled. We expect one well to begin producing soon and the other two to come online during the first quarter of 2018.

For all four of these Austin Chalk area wells, lateral links average approximately 4,800 feet with stage spacing of approximately 180 feet and 26 stages for well. We project the total cost of these wells to range from $6.5 million to $8.3 million and our working interest in these wells ranges between 13% and 19%.

In Karnes County, our team had success in turning in line 12 wells in September, with an average 30-day initial production rate of 1,950 barrels per day per well, with the production split approximately 84% crude oil, 9% NGLs and 7% gas. The lateral links in these wells range from 2,500 feet to 4,500 feet and the total cost for well ranges between $3.5 million and $5.5 million. EVEP’s average working interest in these wells is approximately 4.5%.

There are 13 more wells that are expected to be in producing by the end of December. We continue to be impressed with our results in Karnes County and look forward to continuing this drilling program in the 2018.

In the Barnett we mentioned earlier this year that we would have nine wells completed and turned in line by year end. Five of those wells came on recently with a 10-day IP rate of 3.1 Bcf. The remaining four wells have also been completed and are currently coming online.

We expect the average EUR for these wells to be between 5 Bcfe and 6 Bcfe and production to be split approximately 50% oil, 17% gas and 68% NGLs. Total cost of each of these wells ranges from approximately $4 million to $4.5 million and EVEP has an approximate 31% interest -- working interest in these wells.

In addition, we had three wells to our program in the Barnett, which is spudding this month and should begin producing in the first quarter of next year. We had originally intended to begin drilling these wells in 2018, but opted instead to accelerate the drilling due to rig availability.

Finally, we have small interest in four Mid-Continent non-op wells that are being drilled and completed near the end of 2017.

I’d also like to note that for 2017 we expect capital spending to come in between $30 million and $35 million, which is within the lower range -- lower end of the guidance range we’ve provided earlier this year.

In summary, we are very pleased with our results that we are seeing on our capital program from this year and going forward into the future.

Now I would like to turn it over to Nick.

Nick Bobrowski

Thank you, Mike. For the third quarter production was 10.3 Bcf of natural gas, 310,000 barrels of crude oil and 541,000 barrels of NGLs, a 167.1 Mmcfe per day. This represents a 14% decrease from the third quarter of 2016 and a 3% decrease from the second quarter of 2017.

The decrease in production from the third quarter of 2016 was primarily due to significantly lower drilling activity in 2016 and a divestiture of producing properties completed on December 1, 2016, partially offset by the addition of Karnes County, Texas producing properties, acquired on January 31, 2017.

The decrease in production from the second quarter of 2017 was primarily due to the timing on completion of wells of the 2017 drilling program, and as John mentioned, flooding from Hurricane Harvey that shut in some of our wells in Karnes County and the Austin Chalk. Those wells are all back online now, but the impact of production for the quarter was approximately 1.5 Mmcfe per day. With new wells currently being turned in line, we expect production to average around 173 Mmcfe per day or 174 Mmcfe per day for the fourth quarter.

Our third quarter net loss was $17.9 million or negative $0.36 per basic and diluted weighted average limited partner unit outstanding, compared to a net loss of $25.2 million or negative $0.50 per basic and diluted weighted average limited partner unit outstanding for the second quarter of 2017. For the third quarter of 2016, we reported a net loss of $19.2 million or negative $0.38 per basic and diluted weighted average limited partner unit outstanding.

Several items to note that were included in the third quarter loss are $1.1 million of non-cash compensation-related cost containment G&A expense, a $900,000 gain on the sale of oil and gas properties and a $900,000 -- and 900,000 of non-cash gains on commodity and interest rate derivatives.

Adjusted EBITDAX was $17 million for the third quarter 2017, a 35% decrease from the third quarter 2016 and a 22% decrease from the second quarter of 2017. Distributable cash flow for the quarter was negative $1.1 million. The decreases in adjusted EBITDAX and distributable cash flow for the third quarter of 2016 were primarily attributable to decreased realized hedge gains, decreased natural gas and natural gas liquids production and higher operating expenses, partially offset by higher realized oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids prices.

The decreases in adjusted EBITDAX and distributable cash flow from the second quarter of 2017 were primarily attributable to lower realized natural gas prices, higher lease operating and cash G&A expenses and decreased oil production, partially offset by realized hedge gains. Adjusted EBITDAX and distributable cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures that are described in our press release.

Since our last call, we layered in an additional 600 barrels a day of propane hedges for the fourth quarter of 2017 and 1,300 barrels of propane hedges for the first quarter of 2018. This represents 90% of our propane production through March of 2018.

Additionally, we added 1,300 barrels a day of WTI hedges for December ‘17 through March of 2018. This represents approximately one-third of our crude production. The details of all of our hedge positions are provided in the press release.

Finally, we currently have total debt -- a total debt amount of $606 million, which includes $263 million drawn on credit facility and $343 million of senior notes outstanding. Our borrowing base is $325 million, which leaves us with over $65 million liquidity between cash on hand and borrowing base capacity. We believe that amount of liquidity is sufficient to meet all of our near-term capital needs.

I will now turn it back over to the operator to open line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we will now take our first question from Jonathan Weber with Quad Financial.

Jonathan Weber

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my question. Using standard…

Nick Bobrowski

Good morning, Jonathan.

Jonathan Weber

Good morning. Good morning, Nick. Using standard SEC pricing starting January 2017 through November 2017, what do you estimate the partnership’s SEC PV 10 value as of November 7, 2017?

Mike Mercer

Jon, that’s not a number that we typically give out. We will give out a reserve number in our fourth quarter earnings in March. But that’s not a number we typically update throughout the year.

Jonathan Weber

Okay.

Mike Mercer

Okay.

Jonathan Weber

That was my question. Thanks guys.

Mike Mercer

All right, Jonathan. Have a good day.

Jonathan Weber

You too.

Operator

And it appears there are no further questions at this time. I’d like to turn the conference back over to Executive Chairman, John Walker, for any additional or closing remarks.

John Walker

Well, thank all of you for joining our third quarter call. Again, we feel like we have got some terrific results occurring in the Barnett, particularly in Karnes, where the kind of wells that we are getting, and of course, with $57 oil that’s even helping us more. And this play that’s happening in the Austin Chalk, right now only in Washington County, but I think it will spread, create some great opportunities for us particularly in the area where we have the additional 10,000 acres. So thank you for joining us today.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen, that concludes today’s conference. We thank you for your participation.

