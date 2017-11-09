Assessing The Iconix News And Stock Drop

Iconix is also considering the option of selling the whole company. This would result in a huge gain from current prices, but maybe not as high as some long-time investors would like.

While it's causing some short-term pain, moving out of Wal-Mart will benefit the company in the longer run.

The stock is priced as if the company is going to go bankrupt, yet the chance of that is miniscule.

Last week the stock of Iconix Brand Group (ICON) dropped by about 65% in one day. The stock deserved to drop somewhat on the release of news that Wal-Mart (WMT) would not be renewing its Danskin Now license past January 2019, and that the near-term decline in revenue from that plus other developments made it unlikely that it would be in compliance with its 2018 debt covenants. The size of the drop, however, was an overreaction.

Popping the bankruptcy illusion

A central part of the overreaction was the fear that the company was going to go bankrupt in the next few months. As Seeking Alpha contributors noted in articles here and here, the company is currently priced as if it’s going to go bankrupt. They both correctly note that bankruptcy is very unlikely.

Iconix was hit with a similar fear of bankruptcy in early 2016. A supposed expert in predicting defaults said there was a high probability the company would default. At the time, I said the chance of bankruptcy was miniscule. I estimated the probability that it would not default at higher than 99.9%. Within 10 months, the stock had doubled in price.

The chance of bankruptcy this time is even lower for these reasons:

1) In early 2016, the company had over $650 million more in debt than it does now. Its amount of debt has gone down by about 48%. In early 2016, its amount of debt was very high for its industry. Now, its amount of debt is within range of average.

2) In early 2016, it had $300 million in debt coming due in a few months. Now, it needs to only improve its debt situation by $100 million.

3) It has more options available than in 2016 when its only option was to refinance. Debt covenants can be somewhat complex, and can take a number of different forms including certain financial ratios and figures that need to be maintained.

As contributor Sound Investment explains in this comment, Iconix has the option to meet the $100 million improvement by reducing its principal via retiring $100 million in debt. I estimate that many of its bonds are trading at a discount of 20% to 25% under par, so Iconix could potentially achieve the needed $100 million debt reduction with about $85 million in cash. That’s $77.5 million for the bonds plus about 10% in fees.

That could be done with the sale of a mid-sized brand, or two of its small brands. It definitely does not have to sell one of its large brands such as Umbro, Danskin or Lee Cooper.

In the same comment, Sound Investment reported:

“At investor's day, someone mentioned to Haugh: ‘how about retiring the bonds now that they are at such significant discount?’ Haugh said that they have done that in the past, and will do it again if they can find enough cash to do so.”

4) My understanding is that Iconix cannot use existing cash to retire the $100 million in debt, but that it can use free cash flow it generates in 4 1/2 months between November 1st, 2017, and mid-March 2018 when the $100 million must be achieved. Excluding one-time charges, free cash flow for 2017 is projected to be about $105 million.

A third of that is $35 million. If it uses $20 million of that towards retiring debt, then it might only need to generate about $65 million from asset sales to reach the goal of retiring $100 million in debt.

5) Iconix Chairman Peter Cuneo has turned around seven companies, and dealing with creditors is often part of turnarounds, so he's skilled at it. He is known as a master turnaround expert. He successfully turned around all seven companies, some with gains of over 1,000%. Iconix has hired Guggenheim Securities to assist with this, so it has high quality and experienced assistance in the process.

6) It’s in the interest of creditors to work with Iconix to avoid default. If a company defaults and files for bankruptcy, creditors can lose significantly. Bankruptcy courts rarely order a company that is making profits to be liquidated. Instead, a core function of the court usually is to help the company to restructure its debt on improved terms with its creditors.

Early on in the process, the company and its creditors attempt to agree on revised terms. But to simplify bankruptcy court in a nutshell, if creditors refuse reasonable offers, the court can often require them to accept a restructuring of debt that includes a “haircut,” a reduction of as much as 50% in the amount of debt the company owes. In essence, it's a forced restructuring of debt. It's often worse for the creditors than doing a regular restructuring because:

a) The court can force their hand into accepting worse restructuring terms than they could have negotiated directly with the company,

b) because the legal fees of bankruptcy for all sides are costly (meaning money that could be used to pay off loans is used for legal fees, which is ultimately less money for creditors), and

c) it can hurt the business somewhat, for example, making existing and potential new clients and partners less likely to enter into contracts with the company, which in turn reduces its ability to pay off the loans, which hurts creditors.

So, it's normally in the creditors’ interest to be reasonable in making things work to avoid a default. Some creditors would have more incentive to be reasonable than others depending on the terms of their debt. Thus, if Iconix needs to negotiate, it might focus on negotiating with those creditors first. In this instance, the chance that will be needed is small given Iconix can sell 1 or 2 brands.

The company is very prepared to sell a brand

An important thing most investors don’t realize is that Iconix is already very prepared to sell a brand. Earlier this year on the May earnings call, an analyst asked: “what inning do you think you are in regarding portfolio divestitures?” CFO David Jones replied: “I think we are short of the seventh inning stretch. We're probably in the third or fourth inning.”

He also said: “I think there's still a handful - as we are really looking at the portfolio - we're not entirely sure can be meaningfully important to us…. So I would tell you we're half-way through at this point.”

At the recent annual meeting, Haugh noted that one of the brands Iconix could consider selling is Buffalo. Iconix bought its majority stake in Buffalo for $76 million in 2013. Normally, if a brand at any time becomes worth less than what it paid for it, Iconix would take an impairment charge on it. This is done in part for accounting requirements and also because it often benefits Iconix in saving on taxes. Iconix hasn’t taken any impairment on Buffalo, so it’s worth at least $76 million.

In July when they announced their acquisition of all of Iconix Canada, Haugh said: "We have also made the strategic decision to retain our 51% interest in the Buffalo brand, which we had previously contemplated selling. Buffalo has been a strong performing brand in both Canada and the U.S.”

On the August earnings call, Haugh said: "Buffalo has been a strong performing brand in both Canada and the U.S., and we believe there is additional growth potential.... And frankly, it’s accelerating now.

Given that Iconix has worked on getting it into additional stores and it’s been a strong performing brand that has accelerated and has additional growth potential, it’s likely worth about $95 million. So, selling Buffalo alone would probably take care of the requirement (without using any of its upcoming free cash flow), and leave Iconix with 27 other brands.

There are many other options. An interesting possibility would be selling Rocawear to hip-hop mogul Jay-Z, who founded the company and sold it to Iconix in 2007 for $204 million. Jay-Z was very involved with the brand for several years after the sale. He appeared in a commercial for Rocawear as recently as 2012 to promote the brand. Rocawear is one of his larger accomplishments and is kind of his baby, and much of the public still identifies Jay-Z with the brand.

In the past few years, Iconix and Jay-Z had a falling out, and last May Iconix filed a lawsuit against his enormous music company (Roc Nation) and other parties seeking at least $10 million for infringement of intellectual property for using the Roc Nation logo without its approval.

The 2007 sale of Rocawear included the rights to the Roc Nation logo for apparel, headwear, footwear and other products. Roc Nation has filed a countersuit claiming that it didn’t become a company until a year after the sale, and thus Rocawear couldn’t have bought the rights to the name. However, if you view page 8 of the suit here, it notes that Iconix bought the rights to the trademark ROC “and all derivatives and extensions thereof, and associated names bearing the name and mark ROC including ROC NATION.” So, I think Iconix has a strong case and would win.

A purchase of Rocawear would settle the lawsuit and also give Roc Nation the rights to its logo for apparel and a range of other products. This includes the apparel it would like to sell online, in stores and at its large concert tours, as well as MLB apparel and other deals it wants to do. If you view the size of the company here, you can see why having the rights to its logo would be valuable.

It would also give Jay-Z ownership of Rocawear again. Jay-Z likes buying brands that can be revitalized via his celebrity and promotion, as you can read in this Forbes article. He could probably triple Rocawear’s sales through his level of fame and his penchant for promotion - including wearing the line in his music videos and some of the major Roc Nation musicians doing the same.

Iconix won’t get anywhere near the $204 million it paid Jay-Z for it. But Rocawear is worth much more to Jay-Z than it is to Iconix, so a sale would benefit everyone involved.

Another option is selling two or three small brands. On the August earnings call, Haugh said: "We also talked about some of the incubate brands and said: "Are they the right business for us long term? Either make them big or, potentially, they make sense to have a better home.'"

Another possibility is a retailer buying one of the Iconix brands it currently has as a DTR (Direct to Retail). In essence, they'd pay some up front but would save money every year and would have a long-term asset.

The benefits of reducing debt

Even if the debt covenant wasn’t requiring it, I think selling two small brands or one mid-sized brand to retire more debt is fine because its interest rates are still somewhat high. So it will have a double benefit of saving on interest costs and also improving the overall debt levels.

On the August earnings call, Haugh said that part-way through the third quarter, “the Company's total face value of debt was $814 million and the Company had approximately $137 million of cash on its balance sheet.” That nets to $677 million. Their balance sheet as of June 30 showed almost the same net figure. If they reduce it by another $100 million, it would be only $577 million. That is 56% lower than it was 20 months ago.

One benefit is that the lower the debt goes, the easier it will be to value the company. I will examine the total value of the 28 brands in the next article. The lower the debt is, the easier it is to determine how much the company is worth by subtracting its total debt from the value of its brands. Based on the likely sale value of the brands minus debt, the company is worth between 2 1/2 and 4 times the current price. The lower the debt goes, the easier it will be for investors to see that.

There is a potential risk that Iconix can’t sell one of its brands. But with 28 brands, the risk is tiny. In the last two years, it has successfully sold Billionaire Boys Club, Peanuts, Strawberry Shortcake, Complex Media, Badgely Mischka and the Sharper Image. Iconix made profits on all six of the sales. But if it can't sell a brand, it has several other options.

Getting a fair price

There is a potential risk that Iconix might not be able to get fair market value for a brand if buyers know that it needs to sell a brand. This risk is minimal for three reasons:

A) It has 28 brands available. If it only had 4 brands, the risk of not getting a fair price would be significant. 28 brands is a very large number. Companies will know that Iconix is going to get offers for many of the brands, so it will be competing not just for the brand it's interested in, but will be competing against all the other companies making offers for various brands.

B) Even when a bank forecloses on a home and needs to sell it, the fact that people know it needs to sell it usually doesn't affect the price much. The same is true when a sports team that's not in contention for the playoffs needs to trade a player late in the season to save some money. They almost always get a reasonable deal from a team who needs to beef up their roster late in the season.

When it was selling Strawberry Shortcake, Peanuts and the Sharper Image, Iconix's debt situation was more dire, and its need to sell assets was far greater. Yet it still got very good prices for them. On the August earnings call, Haugh said that Iconix sold those brands at "very attractive multiples" of about 13 times EBITDA. Now, all Iconix needs is one company willing to pay a fair price for one mid-sized brand or for 2-3 small brands.

In my next article, I'm going to dispel a few incorrect claims that have been made in recent days such as the claim that most or all of Iconix's brands are in decline. Even in the weak first two quarters, Iconix said the majority of its brands had sales gains. Most of the overall sales decline has come from the three apparel brands that Walmart handled. The company is tackling that head on by pulling two of the brands from Wal-Mart and moving them to new homes.

C) If it isn't getting a reasonable offer for a brand, an option could be to get a $100 million loan that is securitized with the Buffalo brand and/or with the other four unsecuritized brands. That would get the company enough cash to meet the $100 million requirement, and give it plenty of time to sell a brand at a fair price.

Selling the whole company

In its press release, Iconix said, “the Company continues to actively evaluate various capital raising options to repay debt as well as strategic alternatives, which could include the sale of certain assets or of the entire Company.

Iconix also said it has hired Guggenheim Securities, LLC as its financial advisor “in connection with these efforts.” At the annual meeting last week, Haugh also said the company will entertain offers for the whole company. So a sale of the whole company is clearly something the board is seriously considering. This is the first time I’ve heard the company say it is considering a sale.

If it does sell, it will probably be in the $5 to $6 range. While some shareholders would prefer a higher price than $6, the transition out of Wal-Mart will hurt earnings enough in the near-term to most likely prevent a higher sale price than that in the next few months.

At the same time, I don’t think the company would agree to sell for less than $4, and probably not for less than $4.5. I think selling the whole company is the second most likely option out of the six that are currently on the table.

These are the probabilities I assign to each option:

* Sell 1-2 brands and retire $100 million in debt: 80%

* Sell the whole company: 18%

* Use unsecuritized brands to get a $100 million loan: 1%

* Declare bankruptcy: less than 1%

* Retire debt through giving bondholders equity: less than 1%

* Raise capital through issuing shares: less than 1%

The chances of the latter two options are slim because the stock price is far too low. At the current price, raising $100 million through issuing shares would be a dilution of about 50%. Iconix could raise the same amount through selling 1-2 brands, so it would make no sense to do a large dilution.

The same applies to giving bondholders equity in exchange for retiring debt. Bondholders might be willing to do this at somewhat above the current stock price, but not far enough above it to be a viable approach.

While Iconix did do a deal with creditors in 2016 to retire some debt in exchange for shares, that was done at over $8 per share, roughly 400% to 550% times higher than the stock price the last few days.

The chances are tiny that bondholders would pay even 200% more than the current price, when they could just sell their bonds and buy shares. And Iconix probably wouldn’t go lower than $3.5 per share. Not when they have 28 brands and only need to sell 1-2 of them to achieve the short-term goal, or if they're able to sell the whole company for more than $4 per share.

I will examine the topic of a sale in-depth in the next article including the companies most likely to be interested in Iconix and reasons why companies could be interested in acquiring it.

Other factors

Many institutions are required to sell companies that announce that they're on track to default or are unlikely to be in compliance with debt covenants. They can't assess the situation and make a decision. They have to sell.

Some do this from their own internal requirements, and some are required to by the Dodd-Frank legislation. I think this required selling contributed significantly to the big drop in the stock because about 82% of shares were owned by institutions. They will be able to come back in when that risk is taken care of.

Also, many institutional investors have rules against owning stocks below certain levels such as $5, $3 and $2. That also contributed to the large decline. They will be able to re-enter as the price increases.

Add to that many investors receiving margin calls. When all those things kick in, momentum traders and short sellers jump on board to ride the momentum down.

Related, many brokerages increase the margin requirements for stocks if they are below $5 or $3. Currently Iconix is either not marginable or has special requirements at most brokerages. That limits many buyers who would otherwise buy larger amounts on a major drop like this.

To handle two of the problems above, it’s possible Iconix will do a 5-to-1 reverse stock split so its share price will be at levels that allow all institutions to own the stock, and make the stock marginable at most brokerages.

Phrasing of the press release

Many investors are worried that Iconix's press release used this sentence: "Due to certain developments, including the transition of the Danskin brand, the Company forecasted that it would unlikely be in compliance with certain of its financial debt covenants in 2018."

I think the phrase "certain developments" was used to summarize the developments it described in its 8-K filing that was released at about the same time as the press release, and on the last earnings call. On the call, the company said it recently paid a one-time fee of $23 million to exit two licenses in order to move them to new partners, and a one-time payment of $10 million in state taxes.

It also said it was buying the remaining 50% stake of Iconix Canada for about $18 million. The total of those three items is $51 million. That combined with the near-term impact of the Danskin transition of $15.5 million is already $66.5 million.

On the August earnings call, Haugh emphasized that the company was starting to work on the 2018 budget, and would have that process completed within two months. The company's new initiatives with new partners have taken longer than expected to launch. As the 8-K notes, three of the brands are transitioning to new homes and are expected to have modest declines in the transition year of 2018.

The company has to do separate analysis of all 28 brands, multiple continents and all of its expected expenses. I think when the company ran all of its analysis of all the things for 2018 combined with the Danskin development, they realized they were unlikely to meet a couple of their debt covenants in 2018. Instead of waiting and being in non-compliance, they met with the creditor to make an agreement that would work for both parties.

In a nutshell, the company needs to improve the debt situation by $100 million. In exchange for that, the creditor agreed to revise some of the debt covenants to be less demanding, and also made an arrangement that will save Iconix some interest expense in the short-term. They also removed a fee for Iconix paying off the 2018 notes early. I think that will make it easier and less expensive for Iconix to retire $100 million in 2018 debt at discounted levels.

Many people are worried that the phrase "certain developments" means there are a couple of very large negative developments that the company hasn't announced yet. But I think that the company would have announced them as part of the 8-K filing because I think they're supposed to describe all material developments in it.

I also think they would have wanted to get all the bad news out in one announcement rather than make multiple negative announcements. Also, if you do a keyword search of "certain" in the press release, you'll see they use it nine times: whenever they want to summarily refer to information that is elsewhere without having to re-state all of it.

Buying fear

Legendary value investor Warren Buffet says one of his best pieces of advice is to buy fear: to buy stocks that have fallen heavily due to fear. When a stock drops as drastically as ICON has, it’s natural to feel fear and to assume the market is being rational. A year ago, a stock I had a partial position in, Novocure (NVCR), had fallen from $28 to $5.95, a drop of 79%. I entered at $18, so my drop wasn’t as big, but still over 65%.

I initially assumed that if so many people had sold and the stock had fallen that much, I must have been completely wrong about the company. I felt fear that it would drop much further. Before selling, I decided to step back and examine the company closely.

My research showed that the market was being irrational, and a year later the stock is now up 350%. The gains from my original position were only 20%, but my gains from the shares I bought at $6 to $7 were between 300% and 350%. When the stock was at $10.8 last April, I was able to find time to write this article about it, and forecast the price would reach $25 in one year, a gain of 130%. 6 months later, it’s already up roughly 90%, and should easily surpass my target of 130%.

FBR & Co on Friday set a price target for Iconix of $4 based on the updates from the company. That is a reasonable price target for the short-term. I think it will likely reach that level within a couple of months as investors realize that the company is not going to default.

I expect management on the upcoming earnings call will emphasize that it is confident that it won’t default. That alone will probably boost the stock.

The current stock price seems to also be assuming Iconix has had a disastrous quarter with a sales decline well into the double digits. If it’s better than the very low expectations, the stock will probably rebound significantly. Also, retail experts are forecasting a strong holiday season, which could help Iconix’s fourth quarter sales.

Announcement of a sale of a brand will probably cause a big jump in the price. If a person buys Iconix at $2, it’s a double-bagger if it goes to $4 and a triple-bagger if it goes to $6, where it was a month ago. If a person buys it at $1.65, going to $5 is a triple-bagger.

I think the stock price will reach between $5 and $5.5 within 12 months. If the transition away from Wal-Mart did not accelerate via the Danskin move, the near-term price target would be much higher. In fact, the FBR & Co target a few days ago was $8.5 and the consensus analyst target was over $9.

The company was aiming to transition two of its three apparel brands out of Wal-Mart in 2018, and partially transition the third, Danskin. Its expectation was for some amount of near-term pain in 2018 related to the two brands in exchange for longer-term gain, as I will describe in greater detail in the next article. Now, it's transitioning three of them.

So, the amount of near-term pain goes up somewhat, and the longer-term gain potential also goes up. But that means the price probably won't go above $5.5 in the next 12 months, even after the fear of default is gone and even after its upcoming several positive announcements are made. Those announcements include Umbro and Ocean Pacific being carried by new major retail chains.

Starter is also going to be launched in physical stores to complement the collection that Amazon is carrying. Iconix has emphasized that Starter is not going to be exclusive anymore, and is going to have multiple product lines. Also, Target is going to announce a multi-year deal for an Iconix brand it’s not yet carrying.

At the annual meeting last week, Haugh said that the deals are still on, and the announcements are going to be made some time in the future. These are important announcements because they will increase both revenues and earnings. But they probably won't bring the stock over $5.5.

If there is a current news story about a company being in talks to buy Iconix, that would also be a catalyst. The stock rose 25% in just three hours last Wednesday from a very old news article about a potential buyer being posted in a couple of investment forums that was quickly debunked as being old. A current article will generate much more movement and it will impact the price positively for a number of days or weeks.

Ways to play it

If you don't currently have a position, I recommend establishing one. That can be hard when there is so much fear in the air. But as billionaire investment expert Howard Marks wrote, "A hugely profitable investment that doesn’t begin with discomfort is usually an oxymoron."

At the very low recent prices, existing investors might want to consider dollar cost averaging. If you bought $1,000 worth of shares at $8, and then $1,000 worth of shares at $1.75, and you exit at $4, that’s a gain of $1,286 on the second lot and a loss of $500 on the first.

Your total gain on the trades is $786, which is a 39% gain on the $2,000 invested. If you don’t do the second lot and exit at $4, you have a loss of 50%.

If you run the same scenario with an exit of $5, your loss if you don’t do the second lot is 37.5% and your gain if you do the second lot is 74%.

Of course, everyone should decide what they think is best. I think Iconix is a steal at the recent prices. The fear of bankruptcy is irrational and will be dispelled fairly soon. The exit from Wal-Mart is a necessary step that will likely help the company in the longer-term. Several large positive announcements are going to be made.

When the price rises, many institutions will be able to buy, and momentum traders will ride the wave up like they rode it down. A sale of the company would also result in huge gains from current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ICON.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.