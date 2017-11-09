SunPower: Bad Times Are Still Ahead

The recent blissful increase in the stock price of SunPower (SPWR) did not come as a result of third quarter's operational improvement. Instead, the market decided to pick a more attractive metric to present the company, non-GAAP, as its focus. The positive reception would not be possible without impressive statements about profitability extending to the fourth quarter and future of the business in 2018 made during a conference call and published in a news release, quoted below:

"Operationally, we achieved our cost reduction targets for the quarter, and our Fabs remain 100 percent utilized. Also, we further invested in our next generation cell and module technology with the goal of volume production of these products in the second half of 2018. We remain committed to improving our competitive position, strengthening our balance sheet and returning to long-term sustained profitability starting in the second half of 2018."

Regrettably, results based on generally accepted accounting principles or GAAP paint a picture of the organization that continues to operate with financial losses and deteriorating gross margins. Also, the backbone of SunPower business, the US, is destined to shrink as a market, in case of tariffs.

Through analysis of some of the company’s statements, I will offer a different perspective than one taken by the market. I believe that cruel reality reflected by GAAP will divulge all weaknesses sooner than later and it is too risky to own the stock. I expect shares of the company to trade in 2018 at $5 or less if potential dilution occurs. My recommendation is to avoid shares by rating the company as a “sell.”

Based on a 10-Q report published after Q3 (table 1), during nine months of 2017, SunPower ran zero gross margins and lost $366M, before passing some of the loss to non-controlling interests. Solar plant segment had a negative 16.4% margin. In comparison to last year (table 2), gross margins are dramatically worse, despite restructuring adjustments made in Q4 2016. Gross margins for the nine months of 2016 (table below) were higher in every sector and both metrics, GAAP and non-GAAP. The solar plant business has been so bad in 2017 that its gross margin dropped 27%. Such a drop indicates that the company lost own money originally invested in projects.

During a conference call, Thomas H. Werner, CEO of the company, commented on the company’s global presence:

“Year-to-date, our solutions group has provided equipment to customers in more than 30 countries, and we are well positioned to continue to expand our international footprint in 2018. Looking forward in power plants, we expect to sell our El Pelicano project by the end of the year and to continue the ramp of our global solar solutions business.”

While the claim represents an actual number of locations, the volume of revenue offers a different perspective. Based on 10-Q, during the nine months of 2017, 80% of revenue came from the US, proof that the company depends on this market. The condition is not a matter of a choice. SunPower does not have qualities to become a global force, having small capacity and expensive products/services.

In the third quarter presentation and the news release, the company guided $80M GAAP loss for the fourth quarter. However, during the call the CEO has described the quarter as one to have a profit:

“We remain committed to profitability in the fourth quarter of this year and being sustainably profitable in the second half of next year.”

At this stage, I can only assume the comment is a non-GAAP result. The 10-Q paragraph addressing liquidity does not offer the same confidence in 2018 profitability:

“The Company continues to face challenging industry conditions and a competitive environment. While the company continues to focus on improving overall operating performance and liquidity, including managing cash flow and working capital, notably with cash savings resulting from restructuring actions and cost reduction initiatives put in place in the third and fourth quarters of 2016, the Company's net losses continued through the third quarter of 2017 and are expected to continue through 2018”

I also would ask how big those losses get when the 80% of revenues extracted from the US will face the potential of 30% tariffs under section 201 safeguards? SunPower pleaded for the exemption but got overlooked by the majority when the remedial measures were announced. Only one of four commissioners suggested a tariff-free quota from Mexico, a location of one of the fab. All others will fall under tariffs.

In my recent article, I suggested following Total’s (TOT) actions toward the convertible debt issued by SPWR. In my opinion, TOT buys the convertible debt to drive the dilution, and through it, will increase the ownership of the company.

Until Q2, Total owned $200M out of $300M debenture due in July 2018. An update in 10-Q shows it has also $250M from $400M due in 2021 and $100M of $450M due in 2023. In my opinion, TOT will convert bonds into shares, having the conversion price adjusted to the market price. Such dilution would take place during high pressure on shares. My target of $5 per share would cause an issuance of 40M shares and 30% dilution.

SunPower could sell interest in 8Point3 Energy (CAFD) to pay the first bond off. The transaction to sell CAFD is seen by some not only to cover $300M but in some estimates, to produce more cash. The problem with those calculations is CAFD’s valuation, which I consider as overvalued at the current price.

I draw this conclusion based on a $608M transaction announced on November 1 by Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) buying 25% interest in Atlantica Yield (ABY).

ABY is a yieldco which has a 2017 running rate of $210M for its cash available for distribution, an amount which is calculated after amortization of debt. The company also holds $614M in cash and cash equivalents. Reducing the purchase price by the 25% of bought cash, AQN will spend $453M to receive $52M of cafd per year for next 20 years, rationalized as investing $8.65 for $1 of yearly return. An IRR for this transaction is about 10%.

8Point3 has a $110M cafd, and it is worth $1.2B with $10M of cash. The ratio here already is higher, at $10.90 cost per $1, without debt amortization. Amortization would reduce cafd down to $80M per year and offer only 2.9% IRR. In my opinion, it would be hard to find a buyer at this price, and delays make SunPower a motivated seller.

2018 will bring harsh market conditions for the company. The US market, until now, a business backbone, will potentially carry 30% of the added cost due to tariffs. The situation is equally bad abroad. The company faces competition which is just too big to allow a 1.5GW capacity business with limited cash resources to elbow more market share.

500MW of projects in France was a big win, but a similar number of projects in Mexico remains only on paper because solar plant margins can support development. There is no clear operational indicator to ensure French projects will produce profit, but at least with the help of Total, they will likely be built.

Since 2015, the company showed signs of losing a competitive position. A 2015 gross margin was 15.5%. In 2016 it was 7.4% and for the nine months of 2017 is below 0%. It is unsound to expect a better result in 2018.

Despite the artificial excitement created by non-GAAP results, the reality for SunPower looks gloomy. The most critical event, the sale of the yieldco will likely delay liquidity concerns, but will not stop the operational bleeding and further deterioration. Total will protect its investment, but retail investors will probably get diluted.

The best place to contemplate unfolding events is from the comfort of not having a stock. I questioned the SunPower model already in 2015 and started a recommendation to avoid the company in February of this year. For SunPower, bad times are still ahead, and the stock is a “sell” at current pricing or rated to “avoid” for those who would like to consider it.