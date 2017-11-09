STADA Arzneimittel's (STDAF) CEO Claudio Albrecht on Q3 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

STADA Arzneimittel AG (OTCPK:STDAF) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2017 7:00 AM ET

Leslie Iltgen

Welcome to our conference call on the third quarter and first nine months of 2017. My name is Leslie Iltgen, Head of Investor Relations at STADA. With us today is our new CEO, Dr. Claudio Albrecht and our new CFO, Mark Keatley. Mr. Albrecht will give a short update on the business and point you to the key highlights of our Q3 and first nine months results. Mr. Keatley will then cover the financials in depth. As always, both will be happy to answer any questions you may have in our Q&A session at the end of this call.

Also, let me remind you that this call will be recorded. A replay and transcript will be available on our Investor Relations website after this call. Before I hand over, please also pay attention to our usual disclaimers that you will find in the presentation.

It is now my pleasure to hand over to Claudio Albrecht. Please go ahead.

Claudio Albrecht

Good morning and also good afternoon to all of you on the telephone. This is Claudio Albrecht speaking let me give you the headlines of our Q3, 2017 results. We achieved substantial growth in sales as well as EBITDA in the third quarter. Both our segments Generics and the Branded business contributed significantly to this good performance. In the Generics business overall Belgium, Serbia and Italy clearly stood out. In the Branded product segments, we saw a very strong sales in Russia, Germany and Italy.

Talking about this, as you might be aware we are in the middle of the transformation process as I'm very pleased to say that I find this process well on track. We're very confident that all the initiatives we have been decided [technical difficulty] significant improvement potentials as we speak. This transformation process includes process optimization, portfolio pruning, pipeline additional and many more activities will lead to a stronger profitability.

Now let me speak a bit more in detail about the two segments. Generic sales as you can see we have been depending a little bit on how we look at it currency adjusted, portfolio adjusted. We've shown growth rate of about 3% otherwise [ph] 5%. We achieved very dynamic sales growth in Generics mainly driven by Belgium. This has to do with the change in our front end organization. We split from our previous partner Omega Pharma which has been acquired by Perrigo. So, we do now sales directly - our sales which leads to a significant improvement of our rebate structure, so this has the impact on sales but also even more specific impact I would say on EBITDA.

We also see as a second growth drivers in revenues Serbia it has to do with the full consolidation of the wholesaler Velexfarm, so that we also here are aiming to approach our end customers the pharmacies directly. Well most important I guess we have very good and potentially promising launches in our Generics pipeline, we launched product in the area of HIV, which is a new segment for us, so we have two big launches here Emtricitabine-Tenofovir and Tenofovir mono. But we also launched a very potentially big COX-2 inhibitor, this is Etoricobix and we also launched Dutasterid just to mention a few of the important ones. But of course, we have many more launches in all the different countries.

Overall the Generics business continues to be our strong and reliably growing base business. We see in the Generics business not only increased sales but clearly also increased profitability you will hear about this a bit more from Mark in a minute. Clearly [indiscernible] drivers in profitability in countries like Belgium and Germany. Let me talk a bit about the brand segment also here the sales are developing very dynamically. We see main drivers for growth here in Russia and again Serbia. In Russia this is from volume growth. In Serbia obviously, this has to do with our sales company Velexfarm. Also, Germany our biggest market performed very nicely. This has to do that in the third quarter we have been delivering all our cough-and-cold products to pharmacies it has to do with the upcoming flu season. Mark will go into more detail just in a minute.

What is also a big contributor of growth is the strategy to internationalize our brands. So here we're quite on track with our product launches. A few examples for products which has been launched in other countries, so Hedrin which is a leading anti-lice product in the UK has been launched in Germany and really could grab a big share of the market. At the first month of launch. ViruProtect in Germany, Austria and Belgium. Grippostad line, Lactoflora in France just to mention a few of the product drive to build international brands.

Overall this is our Branded products are increasingly contributing to the group sales but more so to group's profitability. Now with this, let me hand over to Mark Keatley, our new CFO. Who will lead you through all the financials in more detail? Mark, please go ahead.

Mark Keatley

Good morning and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, it's my pleasure to meet you today and also to present the financial overview. So, as we see on Slide 6, STADA has we call it very pleasing results in quarter three and indeed for the year-to-date. Our sales for quarter three has increased by 9% compared with the same quarter of the previous year. On an adjusted basis that adjusting for currency changes and M&A activity its' an 8% increase, very good performance relative to our peer group in the industry, that is corresponding to 7% nine months to nine months.

Our evolution of EBITDA has been in fact more favorable than that and on adjusted basis our EBITDA in quarter three was increased by 12% compared with the same quarter last year, which quotes the nine months result 16% up on adjusted EBITDA compared with the same period for last year. In terms of our income tax that has slightly increased in quarter three, here I would comment that we caught up with some tax accruals and therefore the tax rates you would see just in this quarter is not reflective of our ongoing level, in terms of our outlook for the tax rate in general, we expect to be paying a tax rate of between 27% and 28% going forward.

So, our net income taking everything into consideration has been good in the last nine months. In quarter three purely because of the catch up of the tax accruals, it was slightly reduced compared with the previous third quarter, but on a year-to-date basis our net income on an adjusted basis has increased by 4% year-on-year.

Now as Claudio mentioned I will share with some additional details both for the Generics segment and Branded segment. So, on the next slide, Slide 7 you have the headline of figures for Generics. Again, I'll comment mainly on the adjusted figures because they're adjusted for currency changes and portfolio changes. So, in quarter three our sales are up by 3% and our EBITDA by 8% which gives us EBITDA margin of 21.7% very consistent with our outlook for the year. Some strong contributors to this were Belgium and also very respectable performance in Germany.

I want to go into those details so turning to Slide 8 here we have the breakdown of the Generics segment country-by-country in quarter three, so some things to comment. Taking the countries more or less in order of size. Germany has had a strong quarter. ALIUD has continued its success as the company has commented earlier, a more selective approach to tenders meaning the profit margin is also higher with these tenders. And STADAPHARM has had a very good quarter; it only suffers in relation to the comparison with the same quarter of last year which was also strong due to the expiration of some discounts, but generally selling well. And what's pleasing is, the business we sell outside the tenders has also performed well.

In Italy, there we've had generally continue good sales growth and particularly with new product launches we've launched for example [indiscernible] Dutasterid some of our strong products already showing a good effect and we benefit from a reduced level of discounts in the market. So good performance in Italy with 10% increase in sales quarter-to-quarter. Belgium stands out, here we see the benefit of the changes the company has made in the business model at the end of last year following the termination of the sales contract with the former distribution partner Omega Pharma that has led to stronger sales and also lower discounts and a more efficient distribution cost. Overall sales in Belgium have increased by 93% quarter-to-quarter.

Another country with a very pleasing sales evolution is Russia. Russia of course benefits partly from the improved exchange rate, but also from positive volume, with the adjusted sales growth in Russia. Adjusted the currency effects is 6%, which is very good. So other good performing countries would include Spain, where again we've had some good product launches. In Serbia, the main reason for the high increase in sales is because we've consolidated the acquisition made earlier this year by STADA that is the wholesaler Velexfarm, but on an adjusted sales basis the sales growth is still 2%.

In terms of countries that have not performed so well France is one. France is a very challenging market with extremely strong price competition. Here we've done well maintain market share, but the French market is very talented and very competitive. Another country I want to comment is Vietnam and as you may be aware STADA has two subsidiaries in Vietnam, Pymepharco and STADA Vietnam both are which actually are joint ventures. The numbers presented here are for Pymepharco. Pymepharco in general has performed well for the nine months of the year although in the third quarter it was negative due to the comparison with a very strong third quarter last year.

We have not reported in this slide the results of the other joint venture. The reason being is, we're in negotiations with our joint venture partner regarding the future of that joint venture. These are in process, we expect to have a resolution in the future. Due to that, we do not have the full financial information for that subsidiary in a way that we can consolidate in the financial accounts and therefore, we're reporting in quarter three only the sales from the Pymepharco joint venture. This was on the Generics segment.

Moving onto the branded segment. Slide 9, gives you the headline numbers again taking the adjusted numbers sales have increased by 15% in quarter three versus quarter three last year, posing the segment up by 12% on a year-to-date basis, very good growth. This particularly has been led by Russia with very strong performance also in Germany and Italy. On an EBITDA basis and even higher evolution 33% growth quarter-to-quarter, 19% growth year-to-year. So, we show for the current quarter an EBITDA margin of 29.8%, which is equivalent to 27% on a year-to-date basis.

In terms of the drivers of that, I think it's helpful to look at Slide 10 which has the key numbers. So here you can see the key countries and again I'll take them more or less in order of size. So, Russia stands out. Russia has rebounded thanks to the fact that our supply chain has performed well, we were able to meet the demand for wholesalers in the previous year there were some out of stock issues with some of the key brands like Vitaprost which held us back, this is now come [ph]. We also have strong sales performance of Aqualor so overall 45% increase in Russia, in the third quarter.

Germany has also performed well and here we have to say there has been a timing element. The winter season for that, is the cough-and-cold products which normally are delivered in the course of September, October. These actually were delivered mainly in September owing to strong demand from the wholesalers that put the quarter of performance for Germany, a little bit above our expectation. In addition, Germany makes good progress at product launches including Hedrin the product originally launched in the UK now selling in Germany and also ViruProtect.

In Italy where we see a 27% sales growth we see the benefits of re-organization the company made at the end of last year. And the other company that stands out here is the US, where our product for Parkinson's, apomorphine, the APO-go product have sold very well with 15% growth quarter-to-quarter so very good performance overall for the Branded segment.

So, looking at cash flow the details are on Slide 11, our operating cash flow in general has been very strong in quarter. It was €43 million that's about 50% up on the corresponding cash flow of quarter three, 2016. Within this there has been a benefit in terms of the evolution of the working capital, as we did not have to make such high out payments in connection with the discount agreements in Germany. In terms of our investments, our CapEx including R&D for the quarter has been €20 million. This is on track and with acquisitions some small payments in connection with the consolidation of our local portfolio in Serbia. So overall a free cash flow of €95.3 million in the quarter which is about 50% up on the same quarter of 2016.

On Slide 12, you see the evolution of our debt. With the strong cash flow, we have repaid more financial liabilities. So, our net debt reduced by about €52 million that puts us at a stable level in terms of our net debt to adjusted EBITDA of roughly 2.3 times. Coming to our outlook, so let's - mentioned on Slide 13, some notes about our guidance for the year. Important to underline we're confirming our guidance for the year, but the numbers are mentioned on the slide. This is the same guidance the company has done as made earlier in the year. With sales of approximately €2.2 billion to €2.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA in the range of €430 million to €450 million.

With the results of quarter three and after checking our outlook for quarter four, we see no reason to change this guidance. Now if you were looking only at quarter three and/or at the nine months and extrapolating that performance you might think we will be looking at a higher guidance, but that would not be correct. There's a couple of reasons why we expect quarter four will be good, but quarter four will not be as good as quarter three.

Specifically, a couple of the key currencies of our foreign subsidiaries have weakened in the last few months. The Russia rouble which was close to 60 in the month of March now is around 68 or 69 to the Euro. And the British Pound has also weakened a bit compared with the earlier part of the year. So, this obviously effects a little bit our, the value of our earnings in Euros in quarter four.

In addition, I mentioned our branded subsidiary in Germany, STADA GmBH had a better than expected performance in quarter for trending reasons because we have delivered earlier than expected the cough-and-cold products therefore the sales of those products in quarter four will not be at the same level, but nevertheless we need to continue our marketing expenses to sustain the sales for the rest of the winter and also because we continue the effort to internationalize our Branded product and this requires significant marketing spend particularly when we're taking products into new markets. So, for those reasons we would expect quarter four will be good, but not as good as quarter three and this is reflected in our guidance and specifically in the EBITDA range of €430 million to €450 million for adjusted EBITDA.

Another factor that we've taken into account is the evolution of the situation in Spain which in the short-term had a depressing effect on some of the sales into the difficult relations currently between Catalonia and the rest of Spain. This issue is also taken into account in our guidance. So, ladies and gentlemen that concludes the financial presentation. And we are of course at your disposal for any questions.

[Operator Instructions] your first question comes from the line of Thomas Maul of DZ Bank. Please go ahead.

Thomas Maul

Thanks for taking my questions, I've three. The first one you just highlighted that Spain should become negative side [ph] in Q4 due to the Catalonia issue. With regard to profitability how important is Spain for you. Is it above or below the STADA average? Second question, can you please shed some more light on the situation in Russia? [Indiscernible] jumped 38% like-for-like in Q3. What are you expecting for the month to come and what are the drivers of that jump in sales? And the last one, can you please elaborate a bit on the situation in France. You just mentioned that it is very challenging do you expect gain a substantial improvement in the months to come. Thank you.

Mark Keatley

Many thanks to your questions. First of all, regarding Spain, we should not exaggerate this effect because in general our products sell well in Spain, but we've seen some softening of sales in the last weeks associated with this. What is our profitability? It is in line with the average for STADA, so it is in line for the overall corporation. In terms of Russia with the strong performance of our Branded products. We are making the comparison here with 2016. In 2016, we did experience some congestion with the wholesalers and we also experienced some stock outs with some key products particularly Vitaprost. The supply chain is now performing well in Russia we've met the deliveries for Vitaprost and in addition Aqualor, one of our top selling brands in Russia performs very well with good and user demand. So, the 38% is reflecting a weak performance in 2016.

Finally, in terms of France. France is for all generic markers a very challenging market. There is extreme pressure from the regulatory authorities on price, there is pressure from the customers looking for discounts. So, in the short-term we don't expect any change in the situation in France.

Thomas Maul

Okay, thanks fine.

The next question comes from the line of Ulrich Huwald of Warburg Research GmbH. Please go ahead.

Ulrich Huwald

Good operating developments some of its relations. You mentioned the international relations of brands could you elaborate a little bit on this what do you expect in regard of sales, can you give us sales figures? And the discussion that you might to achieve next year, first. Secondly, this year is clearly still highly influenced by special items, what should be we expect for Q4 and last but not least. You mentioned your successfully deleveraging there's some portfolios in the [indiscernible] sectors out for sale, could that be of interest for you? Are you currently still more in the phase of let's saying doing housekeeping items and not looking for acquisitions? Perhaps you can elaborate a little bit on this. Thank you.

Mark Keatley

Thank you very much, Ulrich. So, with your first question about internationalization. This is a core part of the company strategy for the growth of the branded segment, to water [ph] some details for example I mentioned Hedrin. Hedrin is now selling well in Germany. It's also been introduced into Italy and France. Ladival has been successfully introduced into Spain. This forms part of the reasons why the company is projecting sales of branded product to continue in strong single-digit numbers. We cannot give specific numbers in terms of 2018, as I'm sure you understand and also, we could not give specific projections to products for competitive reasons, but I can tell you this forms part of confidence why we continue this good performance in the Branded business in general.

Secondly in terms of special items. The main items that has been reported this year was associated with the sale process of the company and its possible there might be some more minor licenses relating to that, that will be finally reported in quarter four. Obviously that process has reached a closing point and therefore we would not expect any significant items associated with that. Of course, it can happen in our business in general, but special items occur. But as it stands now we don't see any fundamental reasons for such items.

As for your last question about M&A, we are of course aware that there are various companies and products for sale. The general policy of the new management is to look carefully at all targets, we don't need to make any acquisitions to continue the growth of the company. The company has strong organic growth both in Generics segment and the Branded segment and in almost all countries things are performing well. So of course, we look carefully at any targets offered. There is no running process at the moment that would lead to an acquisition, but we would of course evaluate anything proposed to us.

Ulrich Huwald

Great. Thank you.

The next question comes from the line of Ronald Chong of Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Ronald Chong

I was just curious about the guidance. I guess for Q4 you still left a quite a wide range open sort of I think 82 to 102. So, are you still thinking given the cautious statements around Q4, do you still think the bottom end of that range is possible or where are you actually [ph] thinking?

Mark Keatley

Elina [ph] thank you for the question. Yes, we're confident in this number. We have of course in the humble course reviewed the forecast for all markets and the performance of the product and taking full account of the factors I mentioned. Yes, we expect to be within that range.

Ronald Chong

But you're not pointing this particularly one or other end at the moment, no?

Mark Keatley

Well we don't think it will appropriate to go into such details, but it will be within that range.

Ronald Chong

Okay, super. Thank you very much.

[Operator Instructions] we have a follow-up question from Thomas Maul of DZ Bank. Please go ahead.

Thomas Maul

Yes, thank you. I just got a question on the guidance as well. With regard to the fourth quarter you're highlighting that you expect negative currency effects to depress earnings. I mean when I compare the average exchange rates to Q4, 2016 versus Q4, 2017 both the ruble and the pound has actually not changed all too much. So can you please clarify this? And are we talking about transaction or translational effect here? Thank you.

Mark Keatley

Okay, Thomas I'm happy to answer. The comparison I was making actually was quarter four of the current year compared with quarter three of the current year. And also with the year-to-date, so for the year-to-date 2017 the average rate we've experienced is around 64. The current value of the rouble is around 69. Therefore, if it would be the same as today, we will be 9% lower from a translation point of view. In terms of transactional effects this is always of course quite technically difficult to forecast, but there could also be a reduction in income owing to the fact that some of the products we sell in Russia are manufactured in the Euros. So, this is why I commented the quarter four, 2017 will not be quite as strong as quarter three or the average of the year-to-date. If you were making the comparison but you said quarter-to-quarter, quarter four this year versus quarter four last year. Then of course it would be a different dimension.

Thomas Maul

Okay, that was clear. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] and the next question comes from the line of Naveed Mukhtar of PGIM. Please go ahead.

Naveed Mukhtar

Just wanted to just touch base on the takeover process. Mind if you can remind of the key dates and EGMs that are coming up for finalizing that. Thank you.

Mark Keatley

Naveed, thank you for the question. Of course, in general this is not a topic, but we can comment on as management. But we can say we expect that there will be EGM in the course of the first quarter to deal with that.

Naveed Mukhtar

Thank you.

There are no further questions.

Leslie Iltgen

Thank you everybody for joining the call today. Should there be any follow-up questions following this call don't hesitate to contact the Investor Relations department. Happy to answer any questions you may still have and other than that. I wish you would go a remainder of the day and as to whole week. Cheers and bye, bye.

