Progenic's Azedra SPA: 2 Dose Monte

A the crux of their argument is that the Special Protocol Assessment in place with the FDA is limited to patients who received two doses.

In response to my recent article several contributors and commentators have alleged that my analysis is flawed.

Analyzing and interpreting the results of Progenics's Azedra trial has become a hotly debated topic on Seeking Alpha.

How did we get here?

I recently penned an article Progenics's Azedra: A Tale of 2 Trials that highlighted several potential discrepancies in the data that was generated by two separate portions of Azedra's pivotal trial. Fellow SA contributor John Engle wrote a counter article Progenics Pharmaceuticals: Prospects Look Bright which was also endorsed in another article SA article by Avisol Capital Partners.

To summarize the thesis of the counterargument is that patients who receive two doses vs. one have better outcomes and that evaluation of the primary endpoint is limited to only patients who receive two dose of Azedra. Below is an excerpt from Mr. Engle's article:

Molecular Insight's Phase IIa study included 41 patients. Seven of these were treated with one dose of Azedra, while 34 received two doses. Among the one-dose cohort, only one patient (14.3% of cohort) responded sufficiently to meet the requirements of the primary endpoint, namely a 50% reduction in hypertensive medication for six months. Of the two-dose cohort, 12 of the 34 patients responded (35.3% of cohort). This means that, among all patients in the Phase IIa trial, 31.7% responded to Azedra. The Phase IIb trial included 27 patients, with 11 receiving one dose of Azedra and 16 receiving two. No one in the one-dose cohort responded (0% of cohort), while four responded (25% of cohort). Thus, among all patients in the Phase IIb trial, 14.8% responded to Azedra. The imbalance in overall response is what has caused particular consternation. Yet it should be expected that, for a drug that is expected to require two doses (as is stated in the SPA) to be effective, a trial arm with a smaller proportion of patients receiving two doses would almost of necessity show worse blended results. Still, the two-dose cohort's 25% response rate in the second trial arm is significantly worse than the 35.3% response rate of the same cohort in the first…the Phase IIb trial's two-dose cohort, despite under-performing by comparison to the first trial arm, still saw a 25% response rate, meeting the requirement laid out by the SPA.

This article will evaluate the validity of claims that evaluation of the Azedra primary endpoint in the SPA is limited to patients who receive two doses or not.

What is Azdra (In case you didn't know)?

For those not familiar, Azedra (Ultratrace Iobenguane I 131) is radiopharmaceutical that was initially being developed by Molecular Insight Pharmaceuticals to treat metastatic or relapsed/refractory or unresectable pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma.

In June 2009, Molecular Insight initiated a pivotal Phase 2 trial under a Special Protocol Agreement or SPA with the FDA to support a filing for FDA approval. Molecular Insight initiated the trial but then stopped the trial after 44 evaluable patients had been enrolled. Eventually, Molecular Insight was acquired by Progenics (PGNX), which restarted and completed the trial reporting initial top line results below in March 2017 for 68 evaluable patients.

Responders (%) Lower bound of

Confidence Interval Upper bound of

Confidence Interval Overall

(n=68) 17 (25%) 16.15% 36.52% Two Doses

(n=50) 16 (32%) 20.70% 45.87% One Dose

(n=18) 1 (5.6%) 0.0% 27.65%

Source: March 30 Progenics Press Release

As illustrated above and highlighted by others, patients who received two doses appear to have clearly done better than those receiving only one dose. At issue and the core of the counterargument by Mr. Engle and Advisol Capital is if evaluating the primary endpoint in the SPA is limited to the 50 patients who received only two doses.

According Progenics currently available investor presentation the SPA met the primary endpoint as follows:

Met the primary endpoint evaluating the proportion of patients who achieved a ≥50% reduction of all antihypertensive medication for at least six months. Under the study protocol, the primary endpoint is achieved if the lower limit of the two-sided 95% confidence interval is >10% 12 patients required to achieve endpoint

What evidence exists to support that the SPA is limited to just patients who have received two doses?

Commenters have pointed out if you look at the abstracts and posters for academic conferences available online that they all reference 2 doses as being "per protocol".

For example in the abstract for Oral Presentation 5th International Symposium on Phaeochromocytoma and Paraganglioma 2017 states:

Results: 68 patients received at least one therapeutic dose (full analysis; FA). 50 patients received two therapeutic doses (per protocol; PP). The primary endpoint was met by 25% (95% CI 16%-37%) of FA patients, and 32% (95% CI 21%-46%) of PP patients, achieving pre-specified success criteria of the primary endpoint.

The use of 2 doses being referred to as being "per protocol" has been interpreted by many readers to mean that the SPA also limits the evaluation of the trial's primary endpoint to patients who only receive two doses. While this is certainly a plausible interpretation, it is also possible that there two separate protocols. One protocol is the clinical protocol for patient entry criteria, evaluation and number of doses, etc. The other is the SPA that is a separate protocol that outlines the study design and evaluation criteria.

So what is Progenics saying?

I would assume that anything the company puts in writing and releases to the public must be accurate and therefore a reasonable place to start.

According to Progenics press release of initial top line results on March 30:

Under the study protocol, the primary endpoint is achieved if the lower limit of the two-sided 95% confidence interval was above 10%. In order to achieve this primary endpoint, a minimum of 12 of the total 68 evaluable patients must have a 50% or greater reduction of all antihypertensive medication for at least 6 months. As shown in the table below, 17 patients responded, giving a lower limit of the 95% confidence interval of 16.15%, thus meeting the primary endpoint.

Source: March 30 Progenics Press Release

As can be seen clearly in the table above only 50 evaluable patients received two doses while 68 evaluable patients received either one or two doses. Further, it clearly states that to achieve this primary endpoint requires a minimum of 12 of the total 68 evaluable patients. It seems pretty evident that the company believes the primary endpoint will be evaluated on the full 68 patients who received either one or two doses and not just the 50 who received two doses.

Ok let's double check that...

Just to be certain, we can also look at the currently available Progenics investor presentation:

This states

• Under the study protocol, the primary endpoint is achieved if the lower limit of the two-sided 95% confidence interval is >10% • 12 patients required to achieve endpoint

The company clearly states that 12 patients are required to reach the primary endpoint of a lower limit of the two-sided 95% confidence interval >10%. To be sure I've double checked the math as summarized in the table below.

Number of Responders to Achieve lower limit of the two-sided 95% confidence interval >10%

Source: Calculated using third party software

As illustrated above, if the total number of patients is 68 (those that receive either 1 or 2 doses) then 12 responders results in a lower limit of the two-sided 95% confidence interval of 10.39%. It appears that the company's math is correct.

Now if you assume that the SPA is limited to just the 50 patients who received two doses then only 10 responders results in a lower limit of the two-sided 95% confidence interval of 11.24%. Therefore, the primary endpoint could be reached with just 10 patients and not the 12 that Progenics clearly reports.

It seems fairly obvious that the company believes that the primary endpoint will be evaluated on the full 68 patients and not the just subset of 50 who received two doses.

Okay, you're still not convinced?

Ok maybe you don't believe (or want to believe) what the company has put in writing and publicly disseminated.

Well let's look at the Molecular Insight's 2010 10-K SEC filing:

In March 2009 we received a Special Protocol Assessment ("SPA") letter from the FDA regarding the design of a pivotal Phase 2 trial for registration of Azedra. In the summer of 2009, we began enrolling patients in this trial. Currently, patients are being enrolled. The study (IB-12b) will be a single-arm clinical trial to enroll 58 evaluable patients with pheochromocytoma.

This clearly states that the SPA in place with the FDA is for 58 evaluable patients.

Now let's look again at Progenics press release of initial top line results from March 30:

Source: March 30 Progenics Press Release

This clearly states that only 50 patients received two doses and were evaluable for the primary endpoint.

Therefore, if the SPA is really for only for patients who've received two doses then it would appear that Progenics is submitting a marketing application to the FDA that is 8 patients short of what is outlined the SPA. This seems again highly unlikely.

What are the lessons to learn from this?

First, despite all the rhetoric it seems that when you evaluate the data it appears highly unlikely that Progenics's Azedra SPA is limited to only those patients who receive two doses.

Second, those pundits who attempted to debunk my work based on a "two dose SPA" theory have been proven wrong.

Third, I am astounded that an idea like could be so widely propagated when the counter evidence is widely available in the information the company makes available to investors. The lesson here Investors and SA contributors need to do their homework and a better job in their due diligence. You can't take anything at face value. I read, critically evaluate and pick apart every press release, investor presentation, transcript, SEC filing, journal article, conference abstract and poster that I can get my hands on. If you want to be a successful biotech investor then I suggest that you should, too.

