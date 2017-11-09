Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Redhill's Bungled Secondary

All the other notable news and events from across the sector are detailed below. We also revisit Redhill Biopharma and Invitae after recent announcements.

The biotech sector continues to head down this week as sentiment on the high beta areas of the market weaken.

"Obstacles are things a person sees when he takes his eyes off his goal." - E. Joseph Cossman

It has been a tough start to the week for many small biotech concerns. Large cap concerns are also weak. Other high beta parts of the market like The Russell 2000 have drifted down as well this week. After consistently hitting all-time highs throughout most of 2017, the market sort of feels tired right now. Iffy prospects for the tax reform package moving through Congress is not helping investor sentiment on the riskier areas of equities right now either.

One stock bucking the downward tilt of the sector today is Sage Therapeutics (SAGE). The stock is up some 40% in early trading today after the company's compound brexanolone was successful in two Phase III studies for a treatment for women with postpartum depression. The stock had plunged in September when the same compound failed in a mid-stage study for the treatment super-refractory status epilepticus. This is one reason we always stress "multiple shots on goal" when we analyze these sorts of possible investments in the small cap space. We profiled several of those shots when we gave a thumbs up to this name last December.

Shareholders of beaten down Otonomy (OTIC) also got some long overdue good news this morning. A key Phase 3 clinical trial called AVERTS-2, which was assessing the company's compound OTIVIDEX in patients with Ménière's disease achieved its primary endpoint of the number of vertigo days compared to a placebo. The stock is doubling in early trading.

The drug industry won a big victory in statewide elections on Tuesday. Voters rejected the Ohio Drug Price Relief Act by an approximate four to one margin. One of the goals of the act was to limit drug prices for state agencies to those paid by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The pharma industry spent some $60 million to defeat the measure in the state. A similar effort had failed recently in California, albeit in a much, much closer vote.

In today's Analyst Insight section we review a small cap concern I talk about often on these pages after third quarter earnings. Genetic testing concern Invitae (NVTA) reported quarterly numbers Monday. The results missed the consensus on top- and bottom-line estimates. The stock was down over five percent in pre-market but as investors dug deeper, the shares rebounded and actually ended up 10% in trading to open the week. Another great lesson to never to trade headline numbers or trade in the non-liquid pre-market or after-hours space.

Chart: Trading action in the first four hours of trading action Monday.

Let's take a quick look at some important parts of Invitae's third quarter earnings report.

Earnings Highlights:

The company posted a loss of 57 cents a share, a nickel a share or so below consensus.

Revenue was $18.1 which missed significantly the consensus expectation. However, sales growth was over 185% above the same period a year ago.

That growth was helped by some small acquisitions. However, organic growth was up some 154% y/y and up 12% from the last quarter as well. This was the 18th straight quarter the company has delivered at 10% sequential quarterly sales growth.

Other Items of Interest

As volume soars, the cost per test continues to drop. Cost per test declined from $450 in 3Q2016 to $330 in the third quarter of this year.

The company confirmed it still sees achieving cash flow break-even status by year-end 2018.

Invitae ended the quarter with just over $105 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet.

One of the recent overhangs on the stock recently has been some false positives in some of Invitae's tests. The company's CEO did a solid job providing color on that during the conference call:

Now one of the biggest challenges that I mentioned in the quarter and certainly the one that we were not expecting, the Boland Inversion issue was brought to our attention. We immediately jumped on it, got in touch with all of clients, communicated completely openly transparently, proactively engaged on understanding more, finding out what the issue was, maintained constant communication as we investigated ourselves and started to clarify what the statement form of the remediation would look like. Good news -- well, I'd say good news, it was about as we expected. And I think also as we stand today we're essentially done with the follow-up on that issue. We began notifying clients with changed results last week and R&D to finish with that. We identified over 50,000 negatives that we did confirm. There were eight patients that had received the false negative results from us, so eight positives that we identified. Again those clients have been followed up with and there were handful of new samples that we're reaching out to collect just to double check. This was in line with our initial expectations including the rest causes impact. We mentioned it would be non-material and indeed causes impact for the quarter came in at less than a $100,000. Overall, the reaction from the clients is positive and any volume headwind that we could try to calculate was pretty much in the noise of both Q3 seasonality and everything else I mentioned -- everything else going on the quarter, that much of which I covered.

I think this clarification was one the reasons the stock reversed and moved higher after declining in early trading on Monday.

Verdict

My view on Invitae remains the same and positive on this "Busted IPO" after these results. The company continues to see impressive growth in a market (genetic testing) that should be a $10 billion annual market five to six years out. The firm see on track to be cash flow breakeven around this time next year and delivering earnings two years hence. I think patient shareholders that stay with this name while it continues this journey will be rewarded.

It has not been a pleasant week so far for holders of Redhill Biopharma (RDHL). We take a look at this name today in our Spotlight feature. The stock is down by a third from where it began trading Tuesday morning. The culprit was what I would consider a bungled announcement of an approximate $40 million secondary offering.

This is an obvious disappointment on several fronts. First, the stock fell almost 10% in regular trading Monday before news of secondary hit the wires. This means something was lightly leaked which is hardly encouraging.

The offering will be priced at $5.50 a share. Obviously, the market did not like this either as the stock some 30% in trading on Tuesday and the stock is now trading under the proposed offering price.

Third, the company did a lousy job telegraphing need for this type of raise.

Finally, between this name and the performance of Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) lately, Israeli based biopharmas are having a rough go of it lately although VBL Therapeutics (VBLT) is fortunately bucking that trend.

I plan to monitor the longer-term stock market reaction over the next week or so before deciding what I do with my RDHL shares. I do not add to Tier 4 stocks in this space in general once I have a full position as they tend to be binary plays.

Redhill continues to have a diverse and intriguing pipeline and one that is substantially undervalued if they get a few of these compounds to market, but I am on the sidelines for the moment. I am not adding or selling but waiting to see how all shakes out.

Ending on a brighter note, with the capital raise Redhill should have just under $80 million in cash on the books. At its current burn rate, that should fund operations to this point in 2019. If a few of the company's multiple 'shots on goal' hit, the stock should recover over time.

"If you were born without wings, do nothing to prevent them from growing." - Coco Chanel

