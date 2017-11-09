AquaVenture Holdings' (WAAS) CEO Douglas Brown on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AquaVenture Holdings (NYSE:WAAS)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 9, 2017 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Courtney Denihan - Investor Relations

Douglas Brown - Chairman and CEO, AquaVenture Holdings Limited; CEO, Seven Seas Water

Anthony Ibarguen - President, AquaVenture Holdings Limited; CEO, Quench

Lee Muller - SVP and CFO, AquaVenture Holdings Limited and Seven Seas Water

Analysts

Deane Dray - RBC Capital Markets

Andrew Kaplowitz - Citigroup

John Quealy - Canaccord Genuity

Pavel Molchanov - Raymond James

Rachel Sloan - Deutsche Bank

Courtney Denihan

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. We released our earnings press release this morning and posted a slide presentation to the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.aquaventure.com. We will be referencing the slides during this call. Today’s speakers are Doug Brown, Chief Executive Officer; Tony Ibarguen, President; and Lee Muller, Chief Financial Officer.

I would now like to turn the call over to our Chief Executive Officer, Doug Brown.

Douglas Brown

Good morning, and thank you for taking the time to join us on today’s call. Last month, we passed the one-year anniversary of AquaVenture’s IPO. We had a very exciting 12 months, fueled by good financial results and strong operational achievements, including the completion of four acquisitions and a new corporate debt agreement.

We have also successfully withstood some unexpected challenges, most notably, the floods that occurred in Peru in March and the more recent category five hurricanes in the Caribbean. Through these tests, we have learned a tremendous amount about the strength and resilience of our organization and we continue to execute our Water-as-a-Service strategy on behalf of our shareholders.

I’d like to start today’s call by commenting on some highlights from AquaVenture’s third quarter. Tony will then provide an overview of the operations of our Quench and Seven Seas Water segments, we will then walk you through our financial results in more detail. And finally, I will return to provide color on the outlook for the remainder of 2017 before opening the line for your questions.

Starting on Slide 3, I’m pleased to report our consolidated financial results and accomplishments for the third quarter. Consolidated revenues grew to $29.9 million, a 3.6% increase over the prior year period. We reported adjusted EBITDA of $9.7 million for the quarter consistent with the adjusted EBITDA reported in the prior year. The combination of our adjusted EBITDA and the cash collected on the design and construction contract was $11.7 million, compared to $9.7 million in Q3 of 2016, an increase of 20.6%.

As a reminder, that $2 million of cash collected on the Peru design and construction contract is excluded from revenue, gross margin and adjusted EBITDA. If that contract was structured like our other water purchase agreements, the cash collected would flow through revenue and would have a positive and accretive impact on gross margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin.

Our teams continue to execute on our strategy of growing both organically and inorganically. You may recall from our last call that we acquired Pure Water Innovations in June and Quench Canada in August. We have followed these transactions with another in September as Quench acquired Wellsys, which Tony will speak to in greater detail momentarily. We continue to see strong momentum in our M&A pipeline and have high expectations for the upcoming year.

As previously disclosed on our last earnings call, we completed a $150 million corporate credit agreement in August that furthers the optimization of our capital structure and provides incremental liquidity and flexibility as our business continues to grow. We also finalized the amendments to our BVI water purchase agreement and BVI loan agreement.

At this point, I would like to take a minute to talk about the impacts of Hurricanes Irma and Maria that had on our Seven Seas Water operations. As you know, these two massive category five hurricanes went through the Caribbean in September impacting the majority of the islands where Seven Seas Water has plants. Our first priority following the storms was ensuring the safety of our employees.

We are thankful to report that all of our employees and their families were unharmed by the storms. However, much like many others on the islands, many of our employees sustained significant personal property damage. After making sure all employees and their families were accounted for, we immediately began assessing our plants and working to resume operations as quickly as possible.

Relying on years of experience operating in the Caribbean, a strong hurricane preparation plan and sound facility design and construction, all of our plants were ready to resume operation once electricity to them was restored. All of our plants are now operating since late September with most producing water within a few days of the storms passing, except for one small plant in USVI that sells water to truckers, which is still waiting for power from the local utility. But the total revenue from this plant averages only approximately $20,000 a month.

The total economic impact from the storms in Q3 was approximately $600,000 of lost revenue and $200,000 for elevated repairs and maintenance expense and employee support. I want to express my sincere appreciation to our employees who work tirelessly to resume plant operations. They show tremendous dedication and creativity during a very challenging time.

We’re a critical part of the infrastructure on the islands and take our responsibility for restoring water supplies to the communities we serve very seriously. We believe our customers are getting the water they need to return to normal life, while they focus on rebuilding their islands. I’m proud of our employees’ response to the challenge and the results that we have delivered.

I’d now like to turn the call over to Tony, who will provide an update on both segments.

Anthony Ibarguen

Thanks, Doug. As Doug mentioned, we completed two acquisitions during the quarter. As previously discussed on August 2, we completed the acquisition of Quench Canada, a Toronto-based point-of-use or POU operator that expanded our geographic footprint into Canada. And on September 8, we acquired substantially all of the assets and certain liabilities of Wellsys, for a total cash purchase price of $6.9 million.

Wellsys is a supplier of branded and private label POU water coolers and purification systems. Unlike Quench, Wellsys does not sell directly to end users, instead it has a network of over 100 independent dealers across the U.S. and in Canada, Mexico and South Africa, who in turn rent or sell the systems to end users.

Wellsys competes with a variety of other manufacturers, importers and distributors in the highly fragmented POU market. A family of high-quality POU units and purification systems have a reputation for garnering higher average rental rates than its competitors and having lower than average lifetime maintenance costs. This value proposition is attractive to their dealer network and also to the Quench direct rental business, which will now have the opportunity to develop source and distribute Quench exclusive innovative coolers and purification offering.

This strategic acquisition enables us to participate more broadly in the growing POU market through the Wellsys in direct channel, including potential additional international expansion without diminishing our focus on growing the Quench direct business in North America.

In addition, it enables Quench to develop relationships with Wellsys dealers that we believe could ultimately lead to potential acquisitions as they look to exit their business. At the time of acquisition, trailing annual revenues and adjusted EBITDA for Wellsys were approximately $6.4 million and $1.4 million, respectively, which we believe are reasonable proxy for future performance.

Wellsys revenue will be included in other revenue within the Quench reportable segment, consistent with Quench direct customer equipment sales. Gross margins for Wellsys will be lower than the Quench POU rental business, but operating margins and investment returns are on par as the business requires limited capital investment to drive solid growth and cash flow.

Turning to Seven Seas Water, as Doug previously mentioned, during the third quarter, Seven Seas Water revenues were negatively impacted by approximately $600,000 due to the days of lost production related to the hurricane. Notably, $400,000 of this was from our St. Martin operation, where the contract stipulates the days of lost production due to hurricane will not be build, but will instead be added onto the end of the contract.

In addition, we incurred approximately $200,000 of expenses in the third quarter related to the hurricanes, resulting primarily from elevated repairs and maintenance expenses, transportation of supplies to the impacted island and employee assistance for packages.

We currently anticipate additional storm-related repairs and maintenance expenses on our plants of approximately $700,000 to $800,000 over the next two quarters. All in all, this is a relatively small amount of damage and does not impact production, which is a testament to the quality of the design and construction of our plants and the level of preparation by our team.

In regard to insurance on these plants in these locations, given our years of experience operating in the region, we continue to believe self-insuring is the right approach for managing hurricane risk. We do have hurricane coverage for our main plants in the USVI and in the BVI, where it is required by either our customer or lender.

However, the damage to our plants and the down time suffered due to the storms may not meet minimum deductible amounts for damage repair or business interruption. But we don’t know how long it will take the impacted islands to fully recover, water will be needed for rebuilding efforts. And we anticipate tourism to rebound throughout 2018, as it is one of the key economic drivers for the islands in which we operate.

In the meantime, we have contractual mechanisms in place in a number of our facilities, such as minimum take-or-pay provisions that protect us from significant declines in demand. Importantly, from a cash flow perspective, our receivables are being paid. And at this time, we do not believe there will be any issues guarding future collectability.

On the M&A front, we’re engaged in many discussions and we’re in active negotiations and performing due diligence on several of them. As we’ve said previously, we remain optimistic about our inorganic growth prospects, but we intend to remain patient and ensure that any deal we complete meets our investment and risk reward profile.

With that, I’ll turn it over to Lee, who will take you through our financial results. Lee?

Lee Muller

Thanks, Tony. Now turning to Slide 5, we will discuss our third quarter 2017 results. We reported total revenues of $29.9 million, an increase of 3.6% over Q3 2016. Consolidated gross margin of 48.6% during the current quarter compared to the prior year margin of 50.5%.

Total selling, general and administrative expenses increased $2.6 million to $17.7 million for the third quarter of 2017. This increase was primarily related to $2.7 million of higher share-based compensation expense, resulting from equity grants made in connection with our IPO during the fourth quarter of 2016, which is expected to remain at an elevated level through Q3 2018.

Net loss for the third quarter was $7.6 million, or a loss per share of $0.29, as compared to the prior year net loss of $4.7 million. The increase in net loss was primarily due to elevated share-based compensation, as well as a $1.4 million loss on debt extinguishment related to the refinancing.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $9.7 million, which was flat compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 32.5% in the 2017 quarter declined to 120 basis points compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA plus cash collected on the design and construction contract for the quarter was $11.7 million in Q3 2017, a 20.6% increase over Q3 2016. And on a year-to-date basis, it was $33.7 million in 2017, a 24.5% increase over 2016.

Moving to our segment results on Slide 6, Seven Seas Water generated revenues of $14.2 million in the 2017 quarter, a 2.4% increase over Q3 2016. This increase was driven by the inclusion of $1.1 million in inorganic revenues from our Peru operations acquired in October 2016, partially offset by $600,000 of lower revenues related to Hurricanes Irma and Maria, as well as $400,000 of lower revenues at our BVI plant due to the rate adjustments in connection with the August 4, 2017 contract amendment. As a reminder, the impact of this BVI amendment has been reflected in our financials since January 1, 2017.

Seven Seas Water gross margin of 44.4% remain relatively flat, as compared to 44.6% in the prior year period. The decline in gross margin that resulted from the BVI contract amendment was offset by better than expected performance in Peru during the 2017 quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA of $6.9 million in the third quarter of 2017 was 10.4% higher than the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA plus the cash collected on the design and construction contract was $8.9 million in the third quarter, an increase of 42.9% over the prior year period. And on a year-to-date basis, it was $24.7 million in 2017, a 32.5% increase over 2016.

Turning to Quench results on Slide 7, during the third quarter, Quench generated revenues of $15.7 million, an increase of 4.7% over the prior year. Rental revenues increased 8.3% compared to Q3 2016, which included 6.2% organic growth due to additional units placed under new leases in excess of unit attrition and 2.1% inorganic growth driven by the PWI and Quench Canada acquisitions.

In other revenues, the overall $300,000 decline continue to be negatively impacted by a cutback on customer equipment purchases by our single large customer, partially offset by $400,000 of Wellsys dealer equipment sales and $100,000 increase in coffee sales compared to the prior year period.

Gross margin for Quench declined 350 basis points to 52.4% in the third quarter of 2017. The decrease was primarily due to increased cost for service personnel and rental depreciation related to growth in the rental installed base.

In addition, there was a decline in other gross margin related to decreases in higher margin direct customer equipment sales and growth in lower margin businesses including coffee and Wellsys dealer equipment sales.

Quench reported adjusted EBITDA of $3.9 million in the third quarter of 2017, relatively flat compared to the prior year period. One a year-to-date basis adjusted EBITDA was $11.8 million in 2017, a 23.6% increase over 2016.

Turning to Slide 8, I’d like to provide a brief update on select balance sheet items. As of September 30, 2017 cash and cash equivalents were $118.1 million and our total debt was $175 million. The increases in these items were primarily due to the $150 million corporate credit agreement previously mentioned.

As a reminder, net proceeds of the transaction were approximately $47 million net of debt financing and origination fees after the extinguishment of approximately $100 million of existing debt. We are working on fixing a portion of our variable debt and expect to complete this transaction within the next few weeks. Lastly, our working capital as of September 30, 2017 was $127.5 million as compared to $75.9 million at the end of 2016.

Moving to select cash flow items on Slide 9, net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 was $1.2 million compared to $1 million generated in the third quarter of 2016. Principal collected on the note receivable in connection with our Peru acquisition was $1.1 million during the current quarter. As a reminder, this amount is recorded within net cash in investing activities.

Capital expenditures and long-term contract expenditures were $4.2 million in the current quarter compared to $4.9 million for the same period of 2016. On a year-to-date basis, our operating cash flows plus the principal collected on the note receivable is greater than our capital expenditures and long-term contract cost by $3.4 million as compared to a deficit of $4.7 million in 2016.

I will now turn it back over to Doug for closing remarks.

Douglas Brown

Thanks Lee. There’s been considerable speculation about how long it will take the island to recover and what impact a lack of tourism will have on water demand in the affected areas. Certainly the islands have experienced considerable damage from hurricanes in the past, though none as severe as what is that from the Irma, Maria one-two punch. The islands have always rebuilt in the past and I’m confident they will again. We just don’t know how long it will take them to get 80% back to normal.

So, looking forward and predicting water demand over the next 12 months is a bit challenging, but what we’ve seen so far is that most of the residents remain and the tourists that have been replaced – have been replaced with emergency responders, insurance appraisers, and construction personnel. Rebuilding the island will consumer water in and of itself, both by the construction workers and the water used to make concrete and other building supplies.

Slide 10 takes a look at the volume of water produced at each plant location in the hurricane affected region in October of 2017 and compares it to the production volume for October of 2016. You’ll see that some plants were up and some were down. While demand can fluctuate at given plant and in any given month, what is most interesting is the total volume produced at the bottom. In October 2017 we’ve produced almost 23 million gallons more water than we did in October of 2016 from these same plants. While we are still assessing the 2018 consumption outlook, early indications seem to suggest that demand has not declined to the degree that many had speculated.

Turning to Slide 11 for the full year 2017 outlook, we would like to reiterate the guidance we previously gave you of revenues between $119 million and $122 million, adjusted EBITDA between $34 million and $37 million and adjust EBITDA plus cash collected on the design and construction contract between $42 million and $45 million.

While we are not changing this guidance, we fully expect to come in in the top half of the ranges for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA plus cash collected on the design and construction contract. These expectations factor in both the impacts of lower than previously expected Q4 revenue in Seven Seas Water due to the hurricanes and the addition of the Wellsys business and Quench. Similar to last quarter this guidance reflects the performance expectation for our existing businesses and excludes the impact of any unannounced transactions.

Overall, we’re pleased with our performance to date, especially considering some of the unexpected challenges from the flooding and hurricanes we have faced this year. We’ve showed solid EBITDA growth, adjusted EBITDA results both for the quarter and on a year-to-date basis which have been boosted by the inorganic performance of four completed deals since our IPO in October.

We remain excited about the prospects for our existing installed and operating assets and produce solid results for the balance of this year. We remain encouraged by the continued progress in our M&A pipeline, including ongoing due diligence efforts for several opportunities. We have a solid balance sheet with over $100 million in investible cash and a debt facility designed to expand as new acquisitions are completed. This flexible capital structure and dry powder combined with the purchase price multiples we see in the market and we’d expect to pay, leaves us very well-positioned to complete numerous deals that can drive strong adjusted EBITDA growth without requiring additional equity issuance in the near to medium term.

Our thesis around creating AquaVenture remains the same. There is the scarcity of freshwater in the world and people need water to survive. The situation in the Caribbean reinforces the importance of our role to provide potable water even in times of crisis. I’m especially proud of our team’s efforts over the past two months and remain optimistic about our Water-as-a-Service strategy long-term.

I would like to thank our long-term shareholders who continue to believe in our management team and our company for their ongoing support. I’d also like to personally thank our employees for their efforts and commitment to making this company great, especially to those who went above and beyond in helping our Caribbean plants resume operations following the storms. Together, we will drive AquaVenture’s growth and deliver strong returns for our shareholders.

With that, operator, please open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Deane Dray

Thank you, good morning everyone. Just start off saying that it was great execution this quarter, especially given all of the challenges, so a great job to the team. And maybe the first question starts with you Doug. Just that you’ve given lots of good color in terms of the hurricane impact, I was not expecting to see that Slide #10 that showed the volumes, but that’s exactly the kind of questions that people now needed to see that and so that was really helpful.

But if you step back and just say you’ve survived Category 5 severity across the region, are there any particular lessons that in terms of preparedness, how you expect to grow in this region with those types of risk, your mix of municipal versus industrial as you look at some locations of potential Brownfield investments, does this hurricane experience change anything in terms of both operational or strategic growth in the region?

Douglas Brown

So we’re – we obviously still have things to learn. This is the most severe hurricane we’ve ever been or hurricanes that we – a situation that we’ve ever had to deal with. I remind you that, we’ve been in the Caribbean since the mid-90s through our previous company, Ionics, and this was a tough one. But the team has over the last 15 or 20 years developed a preparation procedure – hurricane preparation procedure that starts days before a storm hits, it’s pretty extensive.

We did discover a couple of things that we could do better. And one of the big things was communications. We’ve never been in a situation, where basically all the communications were wiped out. Fortunately, as part of our preparation process, we instruct our employees that if communications are compromised that we meet at a specific place at specific time, typically at the plants. So that we can do the headcount and make sure everybody’s fine.

But one of the first – so a small thing, for instance, is now all the plants are equipped with satellite phones. So that even if the cell towers go out, we still have a way to communicate. But and then there are some other little things we learned. This certainly doesn’t discourage us from doing business in the Caribbean. We provide a vital service. And we – I think the island governments were very happy that we were able to get water restored as quickly as we could. And so, we’re encouraged.

There are opportunities. The situation does identify opportunities, where we can provide additional help. We’re exploring some of those. But overall, I think, what really got driven home for us was hurricane – our hurricane preparing – preparedness plan is really important and it’s really a vital part of what led us to be able to recover as quickly as we get.

Deane Dray

And look, that’s really helpful. And I especially liked when Tony touched on the whole issue about insurance that your approach is self-insure where you can and that looks like that’s exactly the right strategy. A follow-up question is to Tony, and some additional color on Wellsys. And one of the things that struck me is, when you are doing business in Mexico, which notoriously has some of the worst municipal water quality, anything unique about the coolers themselves, the filtration technology, is it RO? But that – the water quality pose any particular challenge for Wellsys?

Anthony Ibarguen

Thanks, Deane. And I’d say, Wellsys, as you’ve heard sell through a network of dealers. So they offer their family of products to dealers that are very familiar with our local water conditions and requirements. Wellsys, one of their offerings is very high-quality reverse osmosis filtration setup. They also do ultra filtration for water that’s slightly less leading with TDS. And so it’s really up to each of the dealers in their local cities and markets to determine, which is the best filtration of the alternatives available to them. But again, Wellsys provides the variety of solutions that work across the U.S. and certainly in Mexico as well.

Deane Dray

That’s exactly what I was looking for. Thanks, Tony.

Anthony Ibarguen

You’re welcome.

Andrew Kaplowitz

Good morning, guys. The – obviously, comments around water volume, I think, very helpful, so thank you for that. You mentioned that you do think Caribbean will come back. But how should we think about the minimum take-or-pay agreements that you have on the various islands in the Caribbean? And ultimately, I know it’s too early really to talk about 2018. But given what you showed us in October, could water volume be up in 2018, what’s the probability of that, or is it just too early to say?

Douglas Brown

It really. Andy, it’s – I think it’s a little bit early to say. I think, we’ll have a lot better view in our Q4 call, because then we’ll have four months of production data post hurricane. Right now, I’ve only got one. But we do see a lot of consumption related to reconstruction and a lot of – there are more and more construction workers coming into the islands, and they’re kind of replacing the tourist population that was there. It’s really kind of early to draw any firm conclusion.

So we’re taking a conservative view of when we give you our Q4 guidance, we’re taking a conservative view that volumes are going to go down even though we have no indication that volumes are going down. But we’re taking that view to drive and be conservative. We’re going to do the same thing probably for 2018, especially once we have four months of data instead of one month of data.

But the probability is, we’re going to back off a little bit. We do have the minimum takes and plays that on several contracts that help give us some financial protection. But right at the moment, that’s not really an issue, the volumes aren’t down. So that – looking at the minimum take-or-pays really isn’t coming into play right now.

Andrew Kaplowitz

Okay. That’s helpful. And then, Tony, how do you think about Quench gross margin going forward? You mentioned the headwinds increase service costs, you’ve got that direct customer equipments are coming down a little bit and you’re adding some lower margin work. So how do you think about Quench gross margin going forward? Could it face still pressures? But it was up last quarter, I think down this quarter, just lumpy. How do we think about it moving forward?

Anthony Ibarguen

Yes, Andy, I think, if you look at it on a year-to-date basis, our trailing four quarter is probably a better way to look at these numbers, because there are variances from quarter-to-quarter, for example, depreciation and other non-cash areas of the hiring of service staff does impact that margin. And that comes and goes depends on growth requirements, projects that we’re rolling out.

So if you look at it on a longer-term basis, it’s been pretty steady The one exception is, as we had mentioned on previous calls, the one bigger customer that’s been cutting back on their spending that was a relatively higher margin contributor. And now we’ll have Wellsys contributing with some reasonable waiting at a slightly lower margin at the gross margin level, but contributing kind of on par from an EBITDA standpoint.

So I think, going forward, we’re pretty stable. I wouldn’t expect much movement here for the foreseeable future beyond kind of where we are right now, given the mix that we have.

Andrew Kaplowitz

Tony, just one follow-up on that. You’ve said before about this higher margin customer burn off a little bit. Is that sort of situation stable, or are they sort of point back a little bit more?

Anthony Ibarguen

I think, we’re pretty stable now. We’ve been – we took – really the first year of the year, it was in the first quarter first time we talked to you about it. And then since then it’s been consistent – consistently down year-over-year, but relatively flat from quarter-to-quarter. We are still there provide – their preferred provider. We expect that to continue into the future just at a lower volume than historically we had been able to achieve there.

Andrew Kaplowitz

All right. Thanks, guys.

Anthony Ibarguen

Thank you, Andy.

Douglas Brown

Thank you, Andy.

John Quealy

Hey, good morning, folks. And again, congratulations on the job well done on keeping the water flowing down there. First question, Tony, back to you, I’m sorry, I’m in transit and I didn’t see the slide. So I don’t know if this detail is in there. But the dealer network from Wellsys, how many coolers does it represent?

Anthony Ibarguen

Yes, good question. They have sold through their history about 80,000 units through this dealer network and ramping about 100 different active dealers. And they range from smaller folks who do other work like vending or office coffee who happen to be increasing their participation in providing point-of-use water to other larger point-of-use competitors.

So it varies quite significantly. And one of the exciting side benefits for us is that, we’re getting to know a whole segment of the U.S. and North American point-of-use highly fragmented competitive base through building relationships with Wellsys, which ultimately, we think is not only broader participation, but also an opportunity is upon exit for those companies to potentially be their preferred participator or participant in working with them on getting them out of the business. So that’s going to help our M&A pipeline as well.

John Quealy

Okay, that’s helpful. And my second question on the AquaVenture M&A pipeline, I know in the past, we talked about a qualified list of, I don’t know 100 something that was more qualified down into the dozens. I know you folks had your hands full in the last several months. But can you talk about the status of that list, any drop offs, any substantive conversations as much as you can give us? Thanks folks.

Douglas Brown

So I would say that, on the Seven Seas side of the business, there are several opportunities that are fairly advanced. Those that were in the Caribbean understandably have been pushed back a bit because of the hurricane and kind of Maria assessment of where we’re at. But interestingly, none of those were actually dropped off, the rest we just had to do a little bit more assessment on them.

The pipeline remains quite robust. We’re in very significant discussions, advanced discussions on a number of different transactions. And so we remain optimistic that we’re going to be able to close some interesting deals in the near-term.

Lee Muller

Yes, I’d say, the same on Quench side robust pipeline. We’re actually adding some help in that area to be able to handle what we think is a great kind of opportunistic timing here in the next 12 to 18 months of consolidation in the industry.

John Quealy

All right. great. Thanks. Good luck, guys.

Douglas Brown

Thank you.

Pavel Molchanov

Thanks for taking the question, guys. As others have said your granularity on October 2017 production is fascinating. But obviously, there are other diesel plants from other operators in the region. And I’m curious, have the other diesel providers recovered to the extent that you guys have? And if not, is that perhaps going to create some opportunities for you to perhaps gain some share?

Douglas Brown

Thanks, Pavel. We don’t necessarily have the level of granularity on other people’s plants, so we have on our own obviously. We’re aware of several situations, where existing diesel plants were pretty extensively damaged, if not, totally destroyed, and that does create opportunity for us. We do have a couple of situations – the numbers situations where we’re offering emergency water service.

We haven’t actually closed any specific projects in that area. Governments have the tendency to move slowly that creates a situation. But we do have several situations that we’re aware of where we’re offering to provide emergency water, because an existing facility is not operational or is operating but at a very reduced volume.

Pavel Molchanov

Okay. And along those same lines if certain assets, again, on third-party assets end up having some long-term complications or structural damage and perhaps going to distress mode. Would those be potential additions to your M&A pipeline if such assets were to come up for sale?

Douglas Brown

Yes, yes. As a matter of fact, we do see some evidence that there are some isolated owners of isolated plants that the hurricane has discouraged them from doing business.

Pavel Molchanov

All right, good to hear. I appreciate it, guys.

Douglas Brown

Yes. Thanks, Pavel.

Rachel Sloan

Hi, this is Rachel on for Vishal. Good morning guys. A lot of our question got been already answered, so I would just have one for Tony. In terms of the potential synergies with Wellsys, I think you mentioned – so can you just give us a little bit more color around potentially leverage the dealers and acquire the more cross selling in some of the products?

Anthony Ibarguen

Thank you, Rachel. Well, first of all, there are no synergies planned in terms of cost savings or anything like that, unlike some of our other deals that we talked about earlier this year that are tuck-ins to the direct business or were able to remove some redundant costs, that’s not the case here, we will be running this as an independent division and we’ll be protecting their brand and their relationship with their dealers to effectively compete with our direct business.

As I mentioned before, those dealers over time as they exit the business could be looking for an acquisition partner and through Wellsys we help to build relationships with them to be that preferred partner. But you do bring up a probably a meaningful, very meaningful opportunity for us which is to take advantage of the relation that the Wellsys has with the Korean manufacturer, very high quality products and purification filters, which we’ve begun to work with to potentially develop a unique set of offerings for our Quench direct business. And so that’s the additional benefit from the transaction that we’re working on and look forward to talking about more in the future.

Rachel Sloan

Great, thank you guys.

Anthony Ibarguen

Thank you.

Douglas Brown

Thank you. I’d like to reiterate my appreciation to our employees who responded so well through a really difficult situation. I think it underscores the culture of our company and the culture of our people and the strength of our people. And so I’m really proud to have you as part of the team and appreciate your dedication and your ingenuity.

I’d also like to express my appreciation again to our long-term shareholders who continue to support AquaVenture and we look forward to continuing to drive growth and value of the company and the shares and we look forward to receiving your continued support, thank you very much.

