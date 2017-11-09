EQT-RICE Merger Arbitrage - Contrarians Harvesting A Handsome Return

This idea was discussed in more depth with members of our private investing community, Zeits OIL ANALYTICS. Become a member today >>

A Rewarding Trade

This morning, EQT Corp. (EQT) and Rice Energy (RICE) shareholders will vote on the proposed merger between the two companies. Following the news last week that JANA Partners was withdrawing its proxy filing and no longer soliciting votes "against," even the most risk-averse arbitrageurs should have little doubt that the proposed transaction will receive the needed shareholder approvals and close as planned within days.

The peculiarity of the RICE-EQT situation has been in its predictable outcome, despite the ostensibly fearsome attack by an activist fund JANA Partners. As we have explained all the way along, the probability that JANA's activism could derail the merger was very, very slim from the beginning.

The near-panic reaction among arbitrageurs to JANA's original announcement back in June - the fund indicated it would wage an activist campaign against the transaction - was quite surprising and created an excellent risk/reward opportunity for "new money" that we discussed continuously with our subscribers and Seeking Alpha readers as the situation evolved. Indeed, those contrarians who put on a merger arbitrage trade in early July, have generated $1.5-$2.00 per RICE-EQT pair in just four months.

By the standards of the merger arbitrage profession, this is an extraordinary return, considering the low risk of the transaction not closing. To put this gain in perspective, immediately prior to the announcement by JANA, arbitrageurs were happy to carry the same spread for as little as $0.35 per pair.



A Happy Ending - For Almost Every One

In the aftermath of the merger, the vast majority of the two companies' constituents will probably receive more than what they initially hoped for. The almost perfect outcome for almost everyone involved will occur despite - and in some instances, thanks to - the fierce criticism of the transaction and a mean proxy fight against it by JANA.

Rice Energy shareholders are receiving an enviable premium. RICE stock has posted the best year-to-date performance among U.S. mid-capitalization and large-capitalization natural gas producers. As a large portion of the consideration comes in the form of EQT common stock, Rice shareholders will have the choice of participating in any further upside via the shares of the combined company or realizing the gain by selling the stock.

EQT will solidify its position in the Marcellus and Utica sweet spots. With a strong balance sheet, large core-of-the-core drilling inventory, multi-decade resource potential and an impressive midstream portfolio, EQT becomes one of the relatively few institutional "must own" equities in the U.S. natural gas sector, even though the acquisition comes at a price. The expected positive vote on the merger will be effectively a vote of confidence in EQT's management and its strategy. While EQT has been forced to give many promises with regard to future value maximization, management will have significant flexibility to execute its strategic plan as it sees fit. Obviously, management will also enjoy the benefits of running a much bigger company.

JANA Partners can celebrate a solid paper gain on its massive 5.8% position in EQT that was generated in a short period of time. Arguably, via its activism campaign, JANA has succeeded in creating a perception that additional value catalysts are on the horizon for EQT (regardless of whether the fund's claims had operational or financial merit). JANA has also enjoyed its moment in the spotlight, which can help on the assets under management front.

Other shareholders in EQT are enjoying a triple benefit. The merger - which the market endorsed from the beginning - is going ahead. At the same time, shareholders have received many commitments from the company's management - including the promise to accelerate strategic initiatives, a change in the compensation structure and two new independent board members - that they would not have received without the activist campaign. Most importantly, the stock has outperformed peers since the announcement by a wide margin.

The one losing party in this situation are those risk arbitrageurs who miscalculated (or did not spend much time calculating) the outcome and exited their position at the moment of fear at a big loss.

The Outlook

Some readers might be wondering, how will the activism situation around EQT evolve going forward?

In our view, JANA and other activists have very little leverage post the merger. The merger will dilute activists' ownership positions to nearly irrelevant levels. EQT's management team will have its mandate reaffirmed and, with the shareholder vote no longer on the agenda, will be a lot less concerned about activism.

Most importantly, activist funds must understand the risk that investors' excitement over the inflated promises made during the "create your own catalyst" campaigns can deflate. Therefore, it would not be surprising to see some of the activists moving on to their next targets.

Are such potential position exists a concern from a stock price perspective? In our view, hardly. We anticipate the appetite from institutional investors with longer investment horizons for new positions in EQT to increase post the meger, which should provide ample liquidity for any position reductions by activists.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed by the author in materials included in Zeits OIL ANALYTICS subscription service or posted on Seeking Alpha's public site are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment, tax, legal or any other advisory capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned or commodities and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment advisor. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice. The author explicitly disclaims any liability that may arise from the use of this material.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.