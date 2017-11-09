An Annuity In Your Retirement Plan - If It Makes You Happy: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Investors are not generally enamored of annuity products. One reason is that these reverse life-insurance products are seen as expensive. That is indeed often the case, but it need not be the case – you need to shop around.

A second reason is their “smell of death,” as finance professor Meir Statman has put it. That is not to say that their products are for old people (though, relatively speaking, they are); he had in mind not the annuitant’s death but the death of the dream of possessing a lot of money. To purchase that income stream, you need to first hand over a large chunk of money to the insurance company; any “leftovers” after your demise stay with the insurance company rather than your heirs. Relatedly, I’ve heard though never verified that a significant cohort of robbery victims risk their lives rather than give up their money. Perhaps the same psychology explains why people risk running out of money while they’re alive rather than purchase an annuity. It’s like holding firmly onto that wallet that the robber (or insurance company) is reaching for.

In contrast to consumers’ reluctance to purchase annuities, economists generally favor the products, as they are seen as boosting expenditure, which according to rationalist economic models is tantamount to consumer bliss (i.e., consumption = happiness). Score one for behavioral finance.

Today’s SA includes an article on income annuities by Dirk Cotton that may help overcome common objections based on their perceived cost and smell of death. On the first score, Cotton notes the difference between single premium immediate annuities and deferred income annuities – both of which are generally seen as the more consumer-friendly products in the annuity sphere. His point is that the latter provide more bang for the buck than the former. The catch is that, as their names imply, the former pays benefits immediately whereas the latter can produce more income for a smaller investment because you don’t get the money until some late, contractually agreed point in time – say, when you’re 85, and only then until you die.

Which brings us back to the smell of death. Cotton frames a resolution to this concern well:

The point is that you need to consider annuities as an integrated part of a retirement plan and consider the entire plan's terminal wealth instead of focusing on the fact that the annuity has no value at death. If the annuity ultimately becomes worthless but it has preserved other assets, it will have done its job.”

In other words, look at the big picture and see if a product like a deferred income annuity will enhance your peace, knowing you won’t run out of money if you live to a certain age, while at the same time crafting a total plan that meets your other concerns, such as leaving a financial legacy to heirs.

Cotton is nicely neutral about the investor’s ultimate choice:

I believe that retirees should plan retirement in a way that makes them happy. Some people hate annuities; some won't invest in the stock market. If you understand the pros and cons of each and can't be persuaded, buy what lets you sleep at night.”

That last point is not emphasized enough. Investors get into furious fights about the “best” approach to investing – they’re almost like wars of religion. But it’s long past time we lay down our weapons and just plough shares the way that makes us happy. Some people like advisors, some like doing it themselves; some like active, others passive; some like stocks, others bonds, others both; some like mutual funds, others ETFs and others individual stocks; some unlimited gains, others value a cap on losses or a fixed-value “paycheck.”

All of these approaches have their merits; any of them is attainable. Cotton’s article helps us understand what an annuity can do for a portfolio, what the trade-offs are and, in his mellow approach, will hopefully turn a few spears into pruning hooks so investors can enjoy the vineyard of their financial independence in a way that is suited to them.

