Mace Security: A Business Moving Forward While Share Price Stagnates

Mace Security International (OTCQX:MACE) has a multiyear share price chart that is barely more unruly than a patch of freshly mowed grass, despite the fact that over that time the company has done much to improve its business both qualitatively and quantitatively. At some point, possibly soon, this has to change.

Mace's general strategy is to get in more doors, and once they're in those doors to have a wide suite of products available to sell beyond the eponymous pepper spray. Their most effective effort to achieve these goals came through the acquisition of Washington Labs, a company that primarily produces a bear defense spray. Immediately, Mace gained an additional product to distribute in its sporting good locations in the northern part of the country, and even more importantly, the entire country of Canada was opened up for the distribution of existing Mace products.

As discussed on the Q2 conference call, "we had almost no business in Canada, to be honest. Now we have robust businesses." To put more of a finer point on it, during the first half of this year, Mace secured distribution to just short of seventy new accounts and, "almost 30 or so would be attributable to the acquisition and the rest are organic." It is extremely hard to quantify the number of actual locations those seventy accounts represent since an account can have merely one or several hundred locations.

Impressively, management believes that despite the one time bump from Washington Labs they can maintain that rate of growth through the year stating, "We anticipate in the back half of the year, at least maintaining that same growth or even exceeding that as we look at more retailers."

It's possible that this confidence comes via expected acquisition since the company very openly discusses that as an expansion strategy, even going so far as to list something of a hit list in their latest shareholder meeting slide deck:

Part of the reason for this emphasis on acquisition is that the Mace feels the Washington Labs integration went smoothly and management feels confident they can streamline the process similarly in the future. In fact, the company snapped up another personal defense business called Vigilant, maker of personal alarms, just recently. The two businesses had been working together very closely prior to this, so the move isn't a total surprise, and is more of a confirmation of Mace's dedication to making acquisitions and expanding its product line.

Mace management also seems to feel that the Vigilant deal is one that is complementary in terms of distribution. On the Q4 call when the partnership was just beginning, Mace stated, "Vigilant has done a very good job of promoting the Mace brand online. We had several items that were top sellers in Amazon. And now, we're launching the Vigilant alarms at retail with some great success early on."

This online expertise will be especially helpful as Mace attempts to unlock the massive opportunity represented by the country of India. Until recently, India was the largest market where Mace products were legal but not sold.

Now this has changed with the launch of its website and products available on Amazon.in. However, it is unlikely Mace the brand has the pull in India as it does in America, so despite the prominent incidents in the country that would lead men and women to value personal protection products, there's no special reason for them to seek out Mace. And in fact, if they did, Amazon India doesn't anticipate results the same way as Amazon US when using the search term Mace:

The actual Mace product is only a few clicks down, but when a shopper finds it, they see a product with one review while similar pepper defense sprays in the same search results have positive reviews in the hundreds. Mace and their newly integrated Vigilant employees have their work cut out for them there.

Two more promising areas of expansion of the Mace brand remain stateside in both the tactical and home security realm. Currently, Mace sells its pepper products into law enforcement departments throughout the country and recently they expanded their catalog to include some commodity goods like handcuffs and batons. Even if they're lower margin, once the company has its foot in the door somewhere, they might as well maximize their sales.

The opportunity in tactical is in munitions, and the lack of progress here has been a continuing disappointment for shareholders. As of the most recent call, all management could say was, "And we're very positive that, at some point in the near future, that we will be in that business."

This segment is so important because unlike individuals who buy Mace products with the hope that they never have to use them, police departments represent no such conundrum to business. They know they will be using the products and will be repeat buyers.

Home protection on the other hand has recently experienced a major positive development. Mace no longer actually provides home security, instead they allow for the licensing of their brand and receive a royalty. Their partner in this endeavor SecureCheck, acquired Mace's surveillance business a few years back and a few customers to go along with it. During the second quarter call, management categorized SecureCheck's business saying, "they've made some nice pretty headways with the customers that they have gained from us, and they continue to look for more customers." They have since found those customers.

SecureCheck's prior big customer win appears to have been for a high rise in downtown Houston, "a ten-story building which features fifty thousand square feet of space." Then in one monumental deal the company's prospects and Mace's potential royalty stream improved massively. SecureCheck signed a deal with Associa Advantage an entity so big that the author subtitling the press release may have subconsciously undersold it:

Five million residents is such an incredible number that if only a tiny fraction of them decide to have monitoring, in addition to any public space surveillance or entry monitoring, the revenue could immediately change Mace's earnings prospects.

Even without any high margin royalty payments factored in though, earnings look good. At midyear, Mace was estimating a net income of over half a million dollars, a decent number for a company trading around a market cap of twenty four million. Plus, with comps that should be easy to beat for the first half of 2018 since those periods won't have reflected the full integration of the Washington Labs acquisition, earning over a million in profits is certainly on the table for next year.

These earnings will also have the benefit of being covered by net operating loss carry forwards for the foreseeable future. Some of that may end up expiring since "$1.1 million expires in 2018, and $4.5 million expires in 2019, with $3.2 million expiring in 2020," but it's a benefit nonetheless.

On the strength of pepper and bear spray (mostly) alone, Mace is set to earn over half a million dollars a year, a number that it wouldn't be surprising to double in 2018. If SecureCheck royalties or tactical munitions sales start hitting the bottom line things could accelerate rapidly. But the beauty of this as a potential investment is they don't even need to. Even if it's a multiyear slog to two million and beyond, at some point growth in earning will have to break the back of the stagnant share price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MACE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.