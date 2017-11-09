Macy's: Mixed Results, Snail-Paced Turnaround, Dirt-Cheap Stock

I believe M's strong performance in the first few hours of trading on Thursday is more likely to be short-lived than enduring.

Had the gain on sale of real estate been excluded, Macy's would have delivered only $0.09 in non-GAAP EPS, lower than year-ago levels.

The challenges in the retail space continue to weigh on Macy's (M). Ahead of the 2017 holiday season, the department store failed to impress me on its 3Q17 financials, even if the Street's immediate reaction was to welcome the results of the quarter with modest intraday share price appreciation. This was the company's 13th top-line miss in the past 16 quarters, and the third worst YOY sales decrease over the same period.

Revenues of $5.28 billion fell below expectations by a modest $30 million as comps of -3.6% on an owned plus licensed basis trailed the anticipated -2.6% by quite a bit. The YOY revenue decline of -6.1% represented a significant $0.26 of headwind to EPS, by my estimates and holding other variables (e.g. margins, tax rate) constant. Management, however, did not seem concerned about the top-line struggles, claiming to be "on track to meet full-year sales and earnings guidance for 2017".

Despite unimpressive revenues, the company performed very well on cost management. Gross margins of 39.9% increased YOY by a razor-thin 6 bps, which I find impressive given the competitive pressures on pricing and loss of scale. The improvement contradicted management's own expectations for a "decline for the year as a whole and in each quarter" in gross margins. The upside seems to have come from an improved inventory position, which I believe speaks very well of management's ability to play defense effectively.

Adjusted opex, by my estimates the largest driver of EPS upside compared to year-ago levels (see my table below), deserves a bit extra scrubbing. To arrive at non-GAAP operating costs of $1.93 billion, Macy's excluded restructuring and settlement charges, which I find reasonable and in line with standard practice. But the company chose not to exclude a relatively large, non-cash $65 million gain from sale of real estate in 3Q17. Had the adjustment been made (there were also $41 million booked in the year-ago quarter) to better reflect the results of the company's core operations, Macy's would have delivered only $0.09 in non-GAAP EPS this time assuming same effective tax rate, a dip from last year's $0.10. Using Macy's "official" numbers, however, non-GAAP EPS of $0.23 beat consensus by four pennies.

Free cash flow stayed in the black this year, but barely so: $30 million for the past three quarters combined. The feat has only been accomplished because of aggressive payables management, responsible for freeing up $1.6 billion in cash this year. Considering (1) the large dividend payments that Macy's has been making to sustain its overly rich 8% yield, (2) the large net debt balance of $5.8 billion that is higher than the company's own market value, and (3) the downcycle that has no end in sight, I find myself increasingly concerned about the company's cash flow and balance sheet position.

Where do I stand on Macy's stock?

Despite the mixed results, M managed to start the trading day up +4%. However, I have little confidence that the uplift can be sustained for very long. Macy's has shown a good bit of stewardship by managing supply chain and overhead costs, thus keeping margins healthy. But I believe the Street will stand behind the stock more decisively only once the company can show some top-line momentum and more resilient comps. This is particularly true as we enter the high-stakes holiday season.

Playing in favor of the stock is the dirt-cheap valuation (see graph below). M currently trades at an astonishing 5.4x forward 2017 earnings that looks slightly less appealing at 6.8x on a forward 2018 basis, as EPS is expected to take a dive in the short term.

Company/Ticker Forward P/E LT EPS Growth Forward PEG TTM FCF Yield Macy's - M 5.4x 6.5% 0.8x 16.8% Kohl's (KSS) 10.2x 7.2% 1.4x 12.7% Dillard's (DDS) 14.9x -6.2% Neg. 19.2%

I believe Macy's struggles in the face of changing shopping behavior continues to be a dominant force. With comps soft and store closures helping to push sales down, I remain no more bullish than I was prior to 3Q17 results. For this reason, I believe M's strong stock price performance in the first few hours of trading on Thursday is more likely to be short-lived than enduring.

