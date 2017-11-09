Apple: The 2018 iPhone Problem?

Let me start off by saying this is not meant to be a negative article regarding Apple (AAPL), despite what some may read the title as such. We are not even a week into consumer availability of the iPhone X and I can already imagine what the bear camp is thinking. Sure, this holiday quarter and the March period are going to be blockbuster ones for the technology giant as this highly anticipated smartphone and its premium price are going to drive revenues and profits to amazing levels. While that is great for the short-term story, how soon will it be before the bears start telling us that this is peak Apple and the company can't duplicate this success next year?

Earlier this week, one Apple watcher detailed how his firm's analysis suggested that the iPhone X was tracking 10%-15% of the iPhone 6/6-Plus, Apple's most successful product launch to date. Management guided to record quarterly revenues for fiscal Q1, the December period, despite last year's period containing an extra week. While iPhone average selling prices in the September quarter were a little light, that did not include any sales of the X, so the $999 and up phone is likely to send ASPs jumping as we move forward, even as sales of older iPhones remain strong.

I'm sure that the bears will quickly come out and talk about how this monster quarter is going to create a tough comparison for next year's period. They will tell you to look at what happened when the iPhone 6s/6s Plus were launched, not showing a dramatic upgrade and causing the stock to drop. I'm sure some will even complain about gross margins only being flat over last year's period given the high price of the X, despite Apple management talking about a 110 basis point year-over-year headwind due to DRAM prices.

So how will Apple improve the X to make next year's potential version a must have? Well, how many consumers hold back on purchasing a car until the second model year version comes out? As great as the X is, another year from now are likely to see an updated version that has a much better chipset, with a larger focus on augmented reality, improvements to FaceID, as well as a much better camera, just to name a few things. Thursday morning's announcement of Apple buying a small image sensor start up is likely one example of how Apple is looking to improve the iPhone for next year.

Where I think Apple will make the biggest improvement, however, is its offering of the next entry level and Plus devices. Let's call them 8s and 8s Plus for now. While the A11 Bionic chip was a nice part of the current 8 line, a lot of consumers were waiting for the X and weren't impressed by this year's offering. Next year as supplies likely increase, I would think the 8s Plus also would have an OLED screen, as well as a higher screen to body ratio. I think we'll see more resources devoted to the 8s line to target consumers not interested in the extremely high end, making critical improvements like more memory, longer battery life, etc. It wouldn't surprise me if this 8s Plus device with its new screen also got another price hike, so maybe next year Apple has a new three phone lineup that goes for $699/$849/$999 starting prices.

While everyone is focused on the X this year, I was certainly intrigued by Apple's decision to offer an extra legacy phone instead of discontinuing it (the 6s line). This has resulted in the company having five iPhone lines going across a huge price range, from $349 at the bottom with the SE to $1,149 at the top with the 256GB storage version of the X. By doing this, Apple not only provides more choices to consumers, but it can gain valuable insights on what sells the best and in what markets. Information can be very valuable, especially in high growth markets like India where Apple is looking to make big inroads. Apple needs to make a decision on the SE, for example, a phone that I think should be continued in the future lineup for those like myself that prefer smaller screens and less bulky devices.

By doing what it is this year, Apple also can look to bring more consumers into the ecosystem so that it doesn't need dramatic unit sales increases next year. Adding to the existing user base of the iPhone will help continue the strong growth of the services segment, Apple's second largest revenue bucket, as well as hopefully convincing more consumers to buy other products like the Watch, Mac and iPad. Apple can still show solid revenue numbers without major iPhone growth if you see double-digit increases from the iPad, services, and others. Just look at the recently reported Q4, for example, where total revenue growth was nearly 11% (even after the services adjustment) despite iPhone revenues only being up 2%.

Perhaps the biggest risk for Apple and its next set of iPhones may come from the ongoing legal dispute with Qualcomm (QCOM). If Apple were to dump this key supplier from future generations of the phone, it will be interesting to see if the company can get enough supply of key components. It was certainly a good move to diversify last year by bringing in Intel (INTC), but can non-Qualcomm suppliers produce enough? That remains to be seen, and could certainly impact margins and pricing if it becomes an issue.

So while most consumers don't even have their hands on the iPhone X yet, I'm sure the Apple bear camp is starting to piece together how it will spin this year's record results into a negative. We saw that happen a few years ago after the iPhone 6 success, and while shares did see some temporary weakness, look where they are now. While it may be hard for Apple to top iPhone X sales with next year's high-end device, I think we'll see a more improved offering with the "8s" line that will drive more consumers to mid-range devices. Additionally, fiscal Q4 showed us how the company can still show great revenue growth even without tremendous iPhone sales, a testament to the strong ecosystem the company has built. Should these bears come out and send the stock lower, use that weakness to your advantage, because the future remains bright for Apple, and it seems just a matter of time before we see more new highs.