This Is What A Top Looks Like

There are some such clues in some markets this week.

But they follow a common logic; there are clues that prices have got too high and buyers are rejecting them.

I've been cautiously looking for a top on this market ever since the S&P500 (SPY) broke 2500. That doesn't mean I've been short (actually I was long quite a few stocks over earnings season), but I've been looking closely for signs of a reversal or a top. Yet nothing so far has looked remotely close. As readers of my weekend articles will know (and no doubt be fed up hearing), when the S&P500 closes the week near the highs, new highs are very likely the following week and there is little point expecting a reversal.

This means when the weekly chart looks like below, it's best to keep the bear suit in the closet.

The reason behind this is simple; if the week closes near the highs on Friday, any signs of selling throughout the week have been undone and there are no rejected prices. Also if participants are willing to hold over the weekend, there is an expectation of higher prices to come.

Of course a market can top in any number of ways - we can only deal in probabilities - but it helps to define what exactly a top may look like.

Candlesticks

There are a host of candlestick patterns which aim to identify a reversal, by simply identifying rejected prices, or a stalling in price. They are incredibly powerful when used in the right context, but in this kind of market they fail the majority of the time. This is particularly true on a daily chart, but they are equally unreliable on the weekly chart. As an example, I will highlight the (potentially) bearish reversal candles on the same weekly chart as shown above.

Actually the only decent candle is the second engulfing pattern in August. Obviously it didn't lead to much of a fall, but If you look back at say, the 2007 top, there is a very similar candle; a new high is made, prices are rejected and then trade below the range of the previous candle.

The 2007 pattern was more reliable due to the context. Price broke the July highs, and closed back below both the breakout level and the previous day's low. These little additional clues can make or break the pattern. And don't forget the higher timeframe view; the rejected prices were not only above the July highs, but the 2000 highs too.

But it's easy to say what a top looks like with hindsight. In real time it is much harder, but we can at least use previous examples like the above to give us an edge.

The Current Market

The pattern of breaking above previous highs and reversing back down happened earlier this week on USDJPY (FXE).

This portends a decline for the currency pair, and as USDJPY is correlated with risk and equity strength, may warn of a coming reversal in related markets.

Indeed, a few sessions later, the Nikkei (NYSEARCA:EWJ) followed suit with an extremely volatile reversal.

Bizarrely this was the most volatile session since the US election, which happened to be exactly a year ago.

This is what a top looks like. Of course we won't know if it really was the top until much later, but this has a good chance.

Note we have not yet had anything like this is any US indices. One final, volatile session, which starts out looking incredibly bullish and fails spectacularly should be a good signal. Alternatively a move below last week's low of 2865 to 'engulf' the bar and close at the lows could also work. With key reversals in related markets, the odds of a similar reversal are quite high.

Conclusions

Tops come in all shapes and forms. Sometimes they are fairly clear, sometimes much more drawn out and subtle.

Candlestick patterns help us identify a top. The patterns may have bizarre names, but they are logical representations of how participants either accept of reject prices. When used in conjunction with other signals and analysis they can be very reliable.

This week there have been good reversal patterns on USDJPY and the Nikkei, and if the S&P500 were to continue lower below 2565 it will have a good weekly pattern. Actually, as I am writing this the Nasdaq (QQQ) also has an engulfing pattern on the daily chart and is near the lows of the week.

Maybe - just maybe - this is what a top looks like.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in QQQ over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I plan to sell Nasdaq futures if they rally to a lower high in today's session.