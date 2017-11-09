Barracuda Networks Acquires Sonian For Cloud Archiving

The deal will bolster CUDA's archiving offerings and add 33,000 SMB customers in 43 countries for its existing archiving salesforce to cross-sell to.

Sonian has developed digital archiving, management and analytics technologies for cloud-based applications such as Microsoft 365.

Barracuda Networks (CUDA) has announced the acquisition of Sonian for an undisclosed amount.

Sonian has created cloud-based archiving and analytics technologies in the Microsoft Office 365 space.

Barracuda is gaining deeper archiving, management and analytics technologies, Sonian’s 33,000 SMB customers and the key OEM partners, so the deal should be a medium-term win.

Target Company

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Sonian was founded in 2007 by CTO Greg Arnette to develop a hosted archive program aimed at public cloud installations.

Management is headed by CEO Tim McKinnon, who has been with the firm since April 2015 and was previously President of Ektron which was acquired by Accel-KKR in 2014.

Below is an older video of Sonian’s email archiving service:

Sonian’s primary offerings include the ability to archive, tag and view insights from company data for business operations, legal and compliance purposes.

As the rules around the usage of customer, partner and employee data have tightened and the penalties for loss or mismanagement of data have increased, more cloud-based companies are demanding solutions to preserve and derive insights from data.

Sonian raised over $50 million from a syndicate of investors including venture capital firms and strategic investor Amazon (AMZN).

Market & Competition

According to a 2016 IDC market research report, it expects the global archiving market to reach $2 billion in spending by 2020.

This represents a CAGR of 5.7% from baseline spending of $1.5 billion in 2015. The archiving market was a 9.6% subset of the overall $15.6 billion storage software market in 2015.

As more businesses move their email and other production workloads into the cloud, cloud-centric archiving is expected to grow accordingly.

Another factor driving growth is the desire for firms to you an alternative supplier for archiving, to reduce lock-in and minimize risk.

Major competitive vendors that provide cloud-based archiving services include:

ArcMail

BAE Systems Applied Intelligence

EMC (EMC)

Google (GOOG)

GWAVA

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

IBM (IBM)

Jatheon

Metalogix

Microsoft (MSFT)

Proofpoint (PFPT)

OpenText

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms and Barracuda didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so it appears the deal was for a non-material amount to CUDA’s $1.2 billion market cap financials.

Given that Sonian raised $50 million and will bring over 33,000 SMB-type customers in 43 countries to CUDA, assuming a lifetime customer value [LTV] of $750 and a Price/Sales multiple of 6x, that would imply a price of around $150 million. (My estimate)

CUDA is acquiring Sonian to add to its archiving capabilities and to expand its channel reach with important OEM partners.

As Barracuda CEO BJ Jenkins stated in the deal announcement,

The Sonian platform will enable us to continue to drive differentiation and leadership as customers move to Office 365. Further, we believe there is an opportunity to integrate Sonian's analytics and AI with our data protection portfolio, which combined with our leading security solutions, provides a more complete solution to the market.

So, it appears that CUDA wants to integrate multiple aspects of Sonian’s system, beyond just email archiving.

Assuming CUDA hasn’t overpaid for the deal and the technologies can be promptly integrated, it looks to me like a win, since CUDA’s existing sales organization will be able to cross-sell to Sonian’s customer base and vice-versa.

