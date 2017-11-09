Foot Locker: Having My Cake And Eating It Too

When that happens, it portends a very profitable stock.

Foot Locker, Inc. passes my income screen and my value screen.

Occasionally, if one has several screens they use, they will find a company that passes multiple screens.

(From: Dulles Town Center)

Introduction

I have three screens that pretty much dominate my searches when I am hunting for undervalued stocks. Depending on what I need, I might use:

A growth screen based on discounted cash flow

An income screen based on a discounted dividend models

A deep value screen based on the writings from Ken Fisher

Periodically, but not often, there will be companies that will pass two or all three of these screens. One example was when Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) passed both the Growth Screen and the Income Screen. I bought it as $20.15/share in late September. So far, it has done well, currently sitting at $21.50/share for an initial 6.7% profit.

Now, we have I have another dual-purpose stock that is worth a look. It is Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). It passes my Income Screen and my Fisher Screen. That means it will meet the needs for the income investor and the value investor.

The Income Screen

For those who did not read my piece on Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), they did not see how I pick income stocks. Here is my algorithm:

Figure 1 (Personal Screen on Portfolio123.com)

Does Foot Locker have a following of analysts?

Foot Locker as an average analyst rating of “HOLD”, and earnings are projected to growth 6.9% over the near term. This quite a bit lower than the 20.7% it has averaged over the last five years.

Is Foot Locker financially safe?

Foot Locker has an Altman-Z score of 6.4, which makes it financially safe. Additionally, its debt-to-equity ratio is almost nothing at 0.04. In the last 12 months, the company generated in $258 million in free cash flow, so it continues to be a cash machine.

Does Foot Locker have reliable dividend yield greater than 2%?

With a yield of 4.15%, Foot Locker has a yield greater than 2%, and these dividends have been growing 9.5% for the last five years. Given that it has only been paying around 25% of its earnings to shareholders, it still retains a sizable amount of its earnings to grow the business.

Does Foot Locker have a track record of positive earnings?

Foot Locker’s average return on equity for the past five years is 20.56%.

Foot Locker’s average return on investment for the past five years is 19.79%.

Foot Locker is an income stock worth further evaluation, especially if one wants to see charts such as this:

Figure 2 (Data from Portfolio123 and Morningstar)

Given that the regressed dividend growth rate (9.50%) is slightly higher than the required rate of return (9.25%), it is necessary to use the super-normal growth analysis. Here is the data:

Period Dividend Calculation Amount Present Value 1 D1 Regression Model 1.2773 $1.17 2 D2 Regression Model 1.3986 $1.17 3 D3 Regression Model 1.5314 $1.17 4 D4 Regression Model 1.6768 $1.18 5 D5 … $1.6768 x 1.05 1.7606 $1.7606 / (0.0925 - 0.05) 41.4266 $29.08 NPV $33.77

Table 1 (Personal Spreadsheet Algorithm)

This puts the current value of Foot Locker at $33.77/share is more than enough margin of safety to justify buying it at its current level.

The Fisher Screen

When Ken Fisher wrote “Super Stocks,” not only did he introduce us to the concept of the price-to-sales ratio but he also gave us an elegant screen that works wonderfully. It is essentially this:

Figure 3 (Personal Screen from Portfolio123)

I will add that I like to make sure that the company has an adequate trading volume, so it is not thinly traded.

Does Foot Locker Pass the Fisher Screen?

Foot Locker’s Price-to-Sales ratio is 0.64

We’ve already highlighted that its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04

We’ve already outlined that its Free Cash Flow for the last 12 months is $258 million

Foot Locker’s average Net Profit Margin is 7.29% for the last five years

Foot Locker’s average Earnings Growth is 22.23% for the last five years

As one can see, Foot Locker meets all the criteria for the Fisher Screen.

What About the Future?

The biggest challenge to using screens that look back is that they are not predictive of what can happen in the future. They simply look at what has occurred, not at what will happen. Of course, anyone who knows me knows that I have little or no use for forecasting of earnings. First, they are usually wrong, and second, the analysts don’t want to admit when they are wrong.

Nevertheless, it is worth understanding what current business environment exists for Foot Locker.

During the second quarter, Foot Locker added a net five stores, and it remodeled an additional 38 stores. It is at least optimistic, though tepid, that there is future growth in store.

Having said that, Foot Locker sells athletic gear, it doesn’t create it. According to its second quarter press release , “we were affected by the limited availability of innovative new products in the market. We believe these industry dynamics will persist through 2017, and we expect comparable sales to be down three to four percent over the remainder of the year.” That explains why earnings forecasts are so divergent from past performance.

So, what do we do about it? For the income investor, Foot Locker’s dividend is secure for the foreseeable future. For the value investor, the current P/S ratio is far below its five-year average of 1.1, so any bad news is pretty much baked into the price. If one wants, they could wait for the earnings announcement on November 17 and decide then if the company is worth the investment. Pay attention to its forecasts about the upcoming holiday season and beyond.

For me, it is worth the buy. A dividend yield over 4% that is selling cheap is too tempting to avoid.

Disclosures

Here are a few mandatory disclosures to keep things clean and above board:

Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.

This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific offer of products or services.

Information on this blog is not an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned herein.

Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed.

All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the authors as of the date of publication and are subject to change.

Investments in individual sectors or companies may be more volatile than investments that diversify across many industry sectors and companies.

Certain sectors of the market may expose an investor to more risk than others.

Thrive and prosper.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.