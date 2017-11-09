We also take a ride back to early August, where we uncover a potential long term threat to the outlet industry (not Amazon).

We take it back to mid-August, when Tanger failed our two screens, while another REIT, CoreSite, passed both and scored well.

After reading Brad Thomas's wonderful "Tanger Time Machine" article, we were inspired to take ride in the time machine ourselves.



Don't let her tempt you with her dividends (image via Tanger's website)

Another Trip In The Tanger Time Machine

Seeking Alpha contributor Brad Thomas, operator of the Intelligent REIT Investor Marketplace service, is an expert on REITs as well as a compelling writer. Below, we're going to borrow his "Tanger Time Machine" to play devil's advocate on his strong buy recommendation on Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT).

Our First Stop: August 17th, 2017

A blast of balmy air greets us through an open window as we exit our time machine in mid-August. Someone left the television on, and there's a football analyst talking about the exciting prospects ahead for the New York Giants this season. We shut it off in disgust, fire up our laptop, and check the latest articles on Seeking Alpha. And there we see our article: Tanger: Falling Knife.

In that article, we pointed out that the first of our 2 screens to avoid bad investments would have kept you out of Tanger as early as January:

[L]et's go back to January 15th, when the first of several bullish SKT articles this year was published: Tanger: Undervalued, Recession Resistant. Recall that average 6-month return for SKT over the last 10 years as of now is about 3.1%. On January 15th, it was even better, as you can work from SKT's 10-year total return up to that point. That 152% total return over 10 years is very good -- it works out to an average annual return of about 9.7%, and an average 6-month return of about 4.8%. But the most recent 6-month return as of January 15th was -13.4%. So the mean of the two was negative, meaning SKT would have failed our first screen on January 15th. So, if you were using our two screens, you wouldn't have bought it then. And you wouldn't be down 29% since.

In that article, we also applied our two screens to Tanger as of mid-August. It again failed the first one again:

In the screen capture below, from Portfolio Armor's admin panel, "Long Term Return" refers to SKT's average 6-month return over the last 10 years, and "Short Term Return" refers to its most recent 6-month return. Because the mean of the Long Term Return (3.1%) and the short term return (-26.7%) is negative (-11.7%), Tanger fails our first screen. The way our system works, if a security fails the first screen, it doesn't apply the second screen; failing the first is sufficient to eliminate the security from our consideration. For illustrative purposes, we applied our second screen as well, a gauge of option sentiment: Our second screen is our gauge of option market sentiment. We attempt to find an optimal, or least-expensive collar to hedge the security against a greater-than-9% decline over the next several months, using the mean of the Short Term and Long Term returns from our admin panel as an upside cap. This screen requires a positive number to use as a cap though and the mean figure from our admin panel is negative. So, we'll derive a 6-month positive potential return from Wall Street's 12-month price target for SKT (via Nasdaq, below). That 12-month price target of $28 implies a potential return of about 7% over the next 6 months. So we start by using 7% as a cap when scanning for an optimal collar. For there to be an optimal collar at these parameters, the net cost of the hedge -- the cost of the put options, minus the credit generated from selling the call options -- must be less than 9%. It wouldn't make sense, in our view, to pay more than 9% of your position value to hedge, if you are unwilling to risk a decline of more than 9%, since you would have incurred a >9% decline by paying to hedge. As you can see below, we were unable to find an optimal collar for SKT against a greater-than-9% decline over the next several months while capping our possible upside at 7%. When this happens, our system lowers the cap by 1% increments until it finds an optimal collar, or hits 1% without finding one. If it finds an optimal collar at or before it hits 1%, the security has passed our second screen. SKT passed it with a cap of 2%, as you can see below. So even if SKT had passed our first screen, its potential return after our 2nd screen would have been so low (2%) that it wouldn't have been included in one of our portfolios.

When we get back to the present, we'll apply our two screens to Tanger again. But first, we have a couple more stops in our Tanger Time Machine.

Our Second Stop: August 18th, 2017

The same balmy air greets us, and we fire up our laptop again to see the latest Seeking Alpha articles, where we find another one of ours, where we contrast Tanger with a REIT our Portfolio Armor system was bullish on at the time: CoreSite (COR).

The point of this time machine stop is twofold: to show that our system isn't anti-REIT, and to show that we were bullish on COR in mid-August while were were bearish on SKT. Got it? Okay, let's get back in the machine for a quick trip backwards before we head back to the present.

Our Third Stop: August 6th, 2017

It's a Saturday, and we head to our local Wawa to pick up the weekend edition of the Financial Times. As usual, we start with the first section, which is where the news and finance is, saving the Life & Arts section for dessert. There, surprisingly, we find an article that ought to be of interest to far-sighted outlet mall REIT investors.

That article is an interview with Guram Gvasalia, the CEO of fashion label Vetements (paywalled here). The first question below refers to the image in the tweet above, piles of junk clothes in an art installation at Sak's Fifth Avenue in New York City:



Could you explain what you’re doing with Saks?

Vetements partnered with Saks Fifth Avenue to underline one of the biggest problems of our generation — garbage. Garbage is what most brands produce today. Mountains of stock are buried in outlet stores and stockrooms and have little chance of finding anyone who will want to pay for them. Overproduction is a huge problem that the industry tries to hide as it chases after fake numbers and reports of constant growth. Saks was brave enough to support us to start a conversation about it by offering its main windows. We need to realize that sometimes less means more.

"Mountains of stock are buried in outlet stores"? That doesn't sound too promising for Tanger investors, does it? The second question asks for elaboration:

Why is dead stock an issue? Fashion is a very dirty industry. Dead stock in the US amounts to $50 billion every year. After the oil industry, fashion is the second-biggest polluting industry in the world. Fashion chief executives scream about sustainability, and how they plan to cut carbon emissions by 40 per cent and reduce environmental impact by 50 per cent in every interview. But none of those brands seem to understand that a much easier solution is just in front of them. Preventing overproduction in the first place would have an immediate effect on reaching those sustainability goals. The industry talks about conspicuous consumption — buying for the sake of buying — as the reason behind the growth in the luxury segment. But brands are producing more product than there is demand for. I call it conspicuous production, producing for the sake of producing and artificially inflating the numbers.

We should note at this point that Vetements is privately-held (and, per the article, rumored to do $100 million in annual sales), so its CEO isn't under pressure to make quarterly numbers. But his claim about the interest in "artificially inflating the numbers" would make us wary if we were Tanger investors.

More generally, this interview makes us question the sustainability of the outlet mall business, for a couple of reasons. The first is the part about fashion being the second-largest polluting industry -- that was news to us. How long do you think until that becomes more widely known, and puts pressure on outlet mall tenants?

The second reason it makes us question the sustainability of the outlet mall business is that, as the Vetements CEO illustrates later in the interview, scarcity and exclusivity are keys to demand. When shoppers find out that 30% of the clothes produced by their favorite brands eventually end up in landfills, after even outlet malls can't sell them, how will their views of those brands change?

The logical approach for the fashion industry would seem to be to follow the Vetements approach, and produce only enough product for it to be fully sold by full-price retailers, with none going to outlets, which cheapen the brand.

Whether the fashion industry will eventually move to that seemingly logical approach -- and, if so, when -- is something we don't pretend to know. It's also not the sort of thing we'd be concerned with in our investment system, where no position is held for more than 6 months. But if you're a long term REIT investor, maybe it's something you should be thinking about. Maybe it helps explain the poor performance of Tanger shares this year, despite the nice looking F.A.S.T. Graphs Brad Thomas will share with us in his article in November. Speaking of which, let's hop back in our time machine and return to November to wrap this up.

Our Final Stop: The Present

One last spin of the gears and the Tanger Time Machine takes us back to November 8th. The air is nippy, and we are reminded that the New York Giants have finished the first half of their season with 1 win and 7 losses. We promised to reapply our two screens to Tanger as of today, so here we go. The screen capture below, from Portfolio Armor's admin panel again, shows that Tanger again fails our first screen, as the mean of its short- and long-term returns is negative.

Again we'll apply our second screen for illustrative purposes, even though Tanger's failure in our first screen eliminates it from consideration in our system. Here, we find something of a silver lining for Tanger longs: Tanger passes this screen with a higher cap (9%) than it did in August.

Though, as you can see above, the net cost of this hedge was considerably higher than the one in August.

Wrapping Up

If you're a long term investor, you have a more difficult job than our system does: we're just concerned with the next 6 months, so longer term factors that might impact an industry (such as a move away from overproduction in fashion) don't concern us. But they should concern you.

We'll leave you with a look at how Tanger has fared so far versus our system's top REIT from August, CoreSite:

