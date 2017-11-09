Windstream Holdings (WIN) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIN)

Q3 2017 Earnings Call

November 09, 2017 8:30 am ET

Christie Grumbos - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Thank you, Bridget. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Windstream's third quarter 2017 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today are Tony Thomas, our CEO; and Bob Gunderman, our CFO.

To accompany today's call, we have posted the presentation slides, earnings release and supplemental schedule on our Investor Relations website. Today's discussion includes statements about expected future events and financial results that are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in Windstream's filings with the SEC, which are available on our website.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Tony Thomas.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Thanks, Christie. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Starting on slide 4, as I'm sure most of you are aware, in late September, we were engaged by a hedge fund that recently acquired a position in our debt for the sole purpose of declaring a default related to the Uniti spin-off transaction that occurred over two and a half years ago.

In response to the alleged default, which we vigorously deny, we initiated a consent process for our bond issues and announced earlier this week that we have successfully obtained consent for our 6.375% issue of 2023 notes, which we believe resolve the allegation of default. More than 50% of the holders of that tranche have now agreed to waive any alleged default claim related to any aspect of the Uniti spin-off transaction.

We will be filing to dismiss the pending lawsuit with respect to the hedge funds claim, given the consent that was received on the tranche and dispute. Because we have an open litigation process, we are precluded from commenting any further due to the pending litigation.

In addition to the consent, we also completed a debt exchange, which extended our maturity profile and improved our liquidity position. I wanted to take this opportunity to personally thank our bondholders for their support throughout this process.

On to the business, turning to slide 5, Windstream's focused operational strategy and targeted network investments continue to drive improvements in the business. During the quarter, we completed the acquisition of Broadview Networks in late July. We launched our proprietary SD-WAN Concierge and OfficeSuite products across our entire footprint.

We expanded Enterprise contribution margins, which are now up 170 basis points in the last two quarters. We improved our broadband customer trend sequentially. We achieved our 11th consecutive quarter of Consumer ARPU growth, and we achieved synergies in line with our stated plans. Our overall strategy continues to deliver solid results.

Our unique network assets and cloud-based applications have us well positioned for the future. Additionally, we continue to improve our cost structure and have significant opportunities to further drive down costs through reductions in network interconnection expense, upcoming synergies from the EarthLink and Broadview transactions and initiatives to advance our organizational effectiveness.

Moving to slide 6, we continue to focus on bringing faster broadband speed to more customers as quickly as possible. We increased our penetration speeds of 25 megs or greater by another 300 basis points sequentially to 21%. Since the beginning of the year, we have increased our penetration level of those higher speed tiers by almost 100%.

Growing demand for SD-WAN service continued and represented 19% of total Enterprise sales during the quarter, up from 11% in the second quarter. Our strategic Enterprise sales, which include Unified Communications as a Service, SD-WAN and on-net sales, accounted for 36% of total Enterprise sales in the quarter. We signed several new business customers to large contracts during the quarter. Our sales force is generating strong traction with our new product sets and our sales pipeline continues to expand. We could not be more excited about the future of our SD-WAN and UCaaS products.

Before I turn the call over to Bob, I'd like to take a minute to discuss our new business unit structure on slide 7, which combines our operations into two distinct units, Cloud & Connectivity and Consumer & SMB. We have consolidated the Enterprise, CLEC/SMB and Wholesale segments into a new business unit into Cloud & Connectivity.

This change will enable us to accelerate our path to revenue growth, improve the customer experience and simplify our company. These changes are based on the basic tenet that organizational structure should be nimble and follow the vision and strategy. The anchor of our vision is based on the customer experience that is not changing.

What has changed is our ability to leverage disruptive technologies in our product solutions, such as SD-WAN and OfficeSuite, as well as broader SDN-based products to differentiate ourselves in the marketplace. We are focused on leveraging these products across all of our customer segments to accelerate our path to revenue growth, while providing an end-to-end experience that delights our customers and is both repeatable and cost effective.

Having three different organizations doing that was no longer optimal. We'll still have our customer segmentation focus and the appropriate support structure behind it to provide an intentional, consistent and proactive customer experience for each segment of our customers.

These solutions, combined with a best-in-class customer experience will accelerate our transformation from a telecom reseller to a cloud application and connectivity provider. In the meantime, our second business unit, the Consumer & SMB segment continues to make strong progress, following the completion of Project Excel. We now have 54% of our ILEC footprint capable of speeds 25 meg or greater.

As a direct result of these investments during the quarter, during the quarter, we launched Kinetic by Windstream, a suite of our Internet access business solutions and high-quality entertainment features across our ILEC footprint. We also introduced OfficeSuite and SD-WAN Concierge for our SMB segment and DIRECTV NOW for our Consumer segment during the quarter. This is consistent with our ILEC's transformation from a phone and Internet provider to a premium broadband and entertainment provider. Our Consumer & SMB business unit is led by Jeff Small, while our Cloud & Connectivity business unit is led by Layne Levine.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Bob to discuss our financial results.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Thank you, Tony, and good morning, everyone. Turning to slide 8, we show our third quarter results, some of which were pre-announced early last week in our 8-K filing. During the quarter, Windstream generated service revenues of approximately $1.5 billion and adjusted OIBDAR of $490 million, which represents a consolidated margin of 32.7%, an increase of 20 basis points year-over-year driven by our strong expense management initiatives.

The ILEC Consumer & SMB segment delivered solid results. For the quarter, service revenue was $381 million, down modestly sequentially. Contribution margin was $201 million or approximately 53%. Margins were impacted by our typical seasonal increase of operating expenses during the third quarter, which was approximately $10 million. However, our margins did increase by 90 basis points year-over-year.

Consumer broadband units decreased by approximately 8,400 during the quarter, a strong improvement from our loss of approximately 22,000 customers during the second quarter and an improvement year-over-year. We began matching some promotional pricing offerings from a cable competitor in several key markets late in the second quarter, while also ramping up our marketing and advertising spend. These actions helped combat the increase in competition we have seen since the beginning of the year. Additionally, we recorded our 11th consecutive quarter of Consumer ARPU growth.

The Wholesale business unit generated revenue of $173 million and a contribution margin of $140 million or approximately 66% for the quarter. The segment continues to experience revenue pressure from declines in legacy services, which we are offsetting in part with growth products such as Ethernet and Wave sales, as well as with sales into new customer verticals.

In the Enterprise business units, service revenue was $554 million and contribution margin was $106 million or approximately 19%, an increase of 80 basis points sequentially and 170 basis points over the past two quarters.

Our focus on reducing network access costs and migrating more of our sales to on-net is driving tangible margin improvements as a majority of these costs reside in our Enterprise unit. Interconnection expenses have fallen by 11.2% year-to-date. Additionally, we continue to have a strong pipeline in our SD-WAN product offering, which we expect to monetize in the coming quarters.

In the CLEC Consumer & SMB segment, service revenue was $225 million and contribution margin was $77 million or approximately 34%. The segment was impacted positively with the addition of Broadview at the end of July.

We experienced an approximate $11 million reduction in regulatory and other revenues, including a $4 million decline resulting from a regulatory true-up item. Our integration and synergy achievement plans remain on track for both Broadview and Earthlink.

As shown on slide 9, we have improved our balance sheet and maturity profile following the completion earlier this week of our exchange process. The highlights include reducing our 2020 maturities by approximately $160 million, reducing our 2021 maturities by approximately $180 million, and reducing our 2022 maturities by approximately $170 million.

Along with the exchange, we also] issued an incremental $400 million in a secured note due in 2025, with $250 million of the proceeds going to pay down our revolver balance and approximately $140 million going to pay down our Term Loan B-6. I'd like to join Tony in thanking our bondholders for their support throughout these transactions.

During the third quarter, we were able to repurchase both debt and equity in the open markets. We repurchased approximately $49 million of face value of our 2020 notes for approximately $45 million, as well as 9.1 million shares of our common stock for approximately $19 million, which represents 4.8% of shares outstanding as of June 30.

Turning to slide 10, we are reaffirming our full year guidance as follows. We expect service revenue trends to be similar to 2016 trends. We expect adjusted OIBDAR to be in the range of $2.02 billion to $2.04 billion, and we expect adjusted CapEx to be between $790 million and $840 million.

We acknowledge that our reaffirmation of our guidance imply significant growth in adjusted OIBDAR sequentially in the fourth quarter. However, we are confident that both seasonal and proactive approaches to expense management will drive higher adjusted OIBDAR results in the fourth quarter.

We expect that seasonal revenue pressures experienced during the fourth quarter will be more than offset by an incremental increase in interconnection savings, cost savings from legacy IT systems integrations and improved operational processes that are heavily weighted in the fourth quarter, as discussed in our second quarter call, increased synergy achievement related to our two recent acquisitions, a reduction in the seasonally high third quarter operating expenses in our ILEC, and an additional month of Broadview adjusted OIBDAR compared to the two months generated in 3Q.

Now, I'll turn the call back over to Tony for a few closing comments.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Thanks, Bob. We are pleased with our current SD-WAN and strategic sales trends throughout our company in addition to our expense management initiatives. And we remain confident that Windstream is on the right track to deliver strong results.

Before I take any questions, I wanted to take a moment to thank all of our employees whose tireless efforts before and during the recent storm enabled our customers and first responders to maintain service or experience minimal downtime. Their efforts are very much appreciated.

We'll now take your questions. Bridget, please review the instructions and open the call to questions.

Frank Garreth Louthan - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Great. Thank you. I appreciate you can't comment on the case, so maybe just some – a couple of factual clarifications for those of us that aren't as involved with the legal process in general. Can you walk us through what sort of the timeline we should expect from here? What is sort of the date of the next hearing? And then, based on the outcome of that, what would you expect to happen after that? Could you give us some idea of how this is resolved, is moving forward, so we can think about that?

And then secondly, I wanted to touch base on the Broadview acquisition and the products that they have there. How integrated are those products and when can we see expect to see some traction with maybe converting some T-1 customers to that product set and start to see some traction there? And how is that how that product set integrated with your sales force right now? Thanks.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Thanks, Frank. On your first question, there was a status meeting with the court earlier this week and we're still waiting for the attorneys to actually finalize the schedule. And the scheduling of the courts can be somewhat difficult to predict, but we'll be able to provide an update hopefully here in the next few weeks. But no information today, but we expect to be able to provide an update here shortly to you once we have that confirmation from the judge.

Your second question is the one related to Broadview, and really, it's related to the Unified Communications as a Service solution that Broadview has OfficeSuite. We launched that across our entire footprint on 8/1 (14:51). And we do believe the biggest opportunity we have inside the company is to migrate customers from legacy technologies on to our next-gen technologies of SD-WAN and OfficeSuite. And ideally, both of those products, what we think, that is a fantastic solution for many of our customers.

And we're still making progress. We are now actively selling it across all of our businesses. It's just taking time for our teams to get comfortable with that technology transition. We have a strong leader in place driving the management of our base. Brian Crotty joined us from Broadview where he was the Chief Operating Officer. And his primary role inside the company is to enable that – and his team's role is to enable that technology transition to these next-gen products, which is the clear path, I believe, to revenue stability within our Enterprise business.

Frank Garreth Louthan - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

So, is that transition more of a technology issue on your end to be able to move the customers over or is it a marketing issue getting customer understand what's really going on? How did Broadview bridge that gap?

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. The beautiful thing about our solutions is the technologies and their ability to be converted inside the company has been vastly simplified through the way in which we're rolling this out within Windstream. So, it's not a technology issue. It really is a customer education issue and a sales force training issue. The product itself is ready to go and we have a clear path in terms of migration from legacy technologies to OfficeSuite as well as SD-WAN.

So, it's really about getting that momentum inside the company. And we actually have a lot of great case studies and promoters of our new technology. And I'm confident we'll be ramping here very aggressively. We already had significant momentum in the third quarter, but we just need to accumulate many of those wins to be able to make a dent on the overall business.

Frank Garreth Louthan - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

All right. Great. Thank you very much.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Thanks for the questions, Frank.

Scott Goldman - Jefferies LLC

Hey. Good morning, guys. One follow-up and one other question. Just to follow-up on SD-WAN Unified Communications. Tony, might be helpful if you could talk through what the economic impact on the model is? And specifically thinking about, you seem to have a lot of traction on sales, what is the deal size that you're seeing on those deals? How do we think about the contribution margins of those deals versus, say, your legacy Enterprise sales that you were doing? And how much of those sales may be cannibalizing what you might have been getting in other products?

And then secondly, just wondering if you could talk a little about the new structure that you outlined a bit. How does this better position you going forward? Are there efficiencies either in the back office or in the sales force alignment or things that could come along with that new structure as well? Thanks.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Yeah, great question, Scott, around our SD-WAN and UCaaS solutions, which now, as we talked about today along with our on-net sales, are contributing 36% of our sales in the third quarter. I would tell you, the overall deal size, and we've been pleased by this, has been fairly consistent with what we would see with MPLS deals. And that's happening because customers are actually procuring more solutions from us. Increasingly, security or professional services are being kind of put together for a more fulsome solution for our customers.

So, right now, the deal size, and admittedly, it's just a couple of quarters here of deal volume, indicate that the size of the transactions in terms of total solution dollar values relatively looks very good. And in terms of profitability for Windstream, the solutions have been more profitable. And that's because Windstream is using a combination of access methods when it comes to SD-WAN versus historically when we sold an MPLS deal, we had to use another carrier's Ethernet service, which is typically quite expensive.

So, the combination of being able to use more cost-effective access methods like IP broadband, coupled with the fact that we're leveraging OfficeSuite as part of our UCaaS solution where we own the underlying software, we get a better contribution margin on those deals.

And in terms of cannibalizing existing revenues, that is going to happen. We will probably see some cannibalization of our MPLS revenues. But, importantly, as I just alluded to, from a margin perspective, in terms of total margin dollars, we'll end up equal to or greater as we go through that technology transition.

So, Windstream is 100% open for business. We're moving customers from full MPLS to SD-WAN or from full MPLS to hybrid SD-WAN, which gets the best of elements of MPLS with SD-WAN. But we're going to be a leader, and we are a leader in SD-WAN, we're a leader in Unified Communications as a Service. Following the closing of Broadview, we're now the third largest UCaaS provider in the country.

And now, we've expanded our security options that kind of wrap around those solutions. And at the same time, we've tremendous connectivity solutions leveraging software defined network. The good news for Windstream at this point, our products has never been better. We have an industry leading product set across multiple elements of our solutions. And Scott – Bob, do you want to take the second question?

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. Certainly, the business unit structure, really, the approach on our business unit structure here is, obviously, as we've seen some more conformity in how we go to market, looking (20:30) Enterprise sales force, and now small business with the introduction and emphasis around SD-WAN and OfficeSuite products. Obviously, we see the opportunity to have a more clearly defined go-to-market strategy that's more similar across those business units. And so, I think that is a reason for bringing this new structure into place.

In addition to that, we do expect to see some back office efficiencies mainly through the operational management efficiencies that come with combining some of these business units together. And so, as we go forward, you should expect us to see some efficiencies from that, Scott, but we would expect to obviously continue to have a great focus on the customer experience, and that will still be differentiated in some way between large business customers and small business.

Scott Goldman - Jefferies LLC

Great. Thanks for entertaining the multi-part questions there, guys.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

You're welcome.

David Barden - Bank of America - Merrill Lynch

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking the questions. I guess just two. Following up on the SD-WAN question, Tony, I think you said it was 19% of Enterprise sales in the quarter. I mean, I guess, could you kind of more put a number on that? I guess, Enterprise revenues have been dropping about $5 million to $10 million a quarter. How big is 19% as an offset to kind of what we're watching on the revenue line? If you could put some numbers around it would be great?

And then second, just on kind of the Consumer ILEC business, I guess we've been hearing about the impact of Charter/Spectrum rebranding and kind of bringing their new product price proposals (22:09) into the market. Could you talk a little about kind of Charter overlap and/or any kind of incremental developments on the kind of cable competition front for Consumer ILEC? Thanks.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Certainly, David. We haven't given the specific sales numbers, but suffice to say, we're talking about several hundreds of thousands of dollars a month in SD-WAN sales. So, these are significant numbers, but the reality is that's the sales numbers and it takes us time to install those and get those embedded in our base. And that's really what we call new sales.

A lot of these conversions are taking customers from legacy technologies to the new SD-WAN solution and there's really no incremental sale. And sometimes, we can do that for the same amount of revenue or slightly more. So, SD-WAN is a larger proportion of our base, but in terms of sales, it's contributing and we expect it to contribute substantially more as we move into the fourth quarter.

In regard to your second question on the Consumer broadband, we do have significant overlap with Charter, roughly 40% as I recall, but I think we responded very effectively in June. We went to market with a crisper advertising, more competitive pricing and on the backs of an improved network that we had just completed with Project Excel. And I think that was demonstrated in our third quarter broadband results.

David Barden - Bank of America - Merrill Lynch

Great. Okay. Thanks, Tony.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Thanks, David.

Gregory Williams - Cowen & Co. LLC

Great. Thanks for taking my questions. At various conferences over the past few months, you've talked about outright owning 730,000 dark fiber strands. And as we think about possibly monetizing those dark fiber strands and showing up your balance sheet, is there an active process for you guys selling that dark fiber? Should we expect a book at or proprietary deals in 2018? Just where are we in that stage, if any at all?

And second question on that fiber. We all know not all fibers are created equal. So can you just maybe help us describe and maybe look under the hood of what kind of fiber do you have that you can potentially sell? Is it middle miles connecting central offices, is it metro rings, laterals to buildings, long haul? Any help would be greatly appreciated. Thanks.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Hey, Greg. It's Bob here. Yeah, we remain optimistic about our possibilities of monetizing the fiber assets. Just as a reminder, we talked about the portfolio that we now own or still own, obviously. We manage 150,000 route miles of fiber. Roughly 85,000 route miles of that are outright owned by Windstream and not part of the Uniti lease. And so a lot of fiber that we still maintain ownership on.

Within that fiber portfolio, we've said publicly that we think several hundred million dollars of value is related to fiber assets that have very little EBITDA (25:08) and revenue attached to it. And then, you have other, obviously, owned fiber that has more of a concentration of EBITDA (25:14) attached to it. Obviously, the former can be more significant in terms of deleveraging, but the latter is something we're open to for interesting types of structures as well.

I don't want to comment specifically on our process or discussions that we might be having around this. Obviously, we've been public about our intentions to entertain opportunities here. And so, we remain optimistic about some possibilities of monetizing and driving some real benefits into the business.

And in terms of the composition here and how we've thought about the valuations, again, I'm not going to be specific about detailed assumptions here. But, obviously, you would expect that we have a combination of both metro, long-haul fiber assets, both lit and unlit. And as we think about valuations, we certainly apply the appropriate metrics to each of those buckets.

Gregory Williams - Cowen & Co. LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Matthew Niknam - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Hey, guys. Thank you for taking the questions. Just two, if I could. One on the OIBDAR guidance for 4Q, so big step-up implied sequentially, lots of cost items coming out. Can you help us think through maybe some of the revenue assumptions you're making? And if revenue continues to lag, is there any sort of downside risk to that forecast?

And then, secondly, on Consumer, you mentioned DIRECTV NOW being launched for Consumer during the quarter. Can you help us maybe think through how that may have helped or is helping in terms of both retention and gross additions versus cable on the Consumer front? Thanks.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Hey, Matt. It's Bob. I'll start with the OIBDAR bridge from 3Q to 4Q, as it implies to our guidance. And, yeah, we agree that it requires us to step up 3Q to 4Q. And let me kind of unpack that number for you a bit. As we said in our prepared comments, seasonally, we do have around $10 million of ILEC expenses in third quarter. If you look back over the last so many years, you always see that in the range of $10 million to $15 million within our ILEC business. And this simply relates to the summer months are better working months for our technicians and engineers, and so you generate a good bit more over time in compensation expenses. And as you move into the winter months, obviously, those opportunities to be productive in the field go down. And similarly, you see the compensation costs go down as well. So, that will actually occur. It's almost like clockwork every year we see that.

In addition to that, this quarter, we did unfortunately have an access recovery USF charged true-up of about $4 million. That related to really several quarters of prior receipts that got trued up. And so that was about $4 million. That won't recur.

And then, as a reminder, on our last earnings call, we've talked about the significant cost opportunity that we had within 2017 and beyond of about $25 million of in-year impact of – 2017 in-year impact of IT system integration savings. The vast majority of that will be realized in fourth quarter. And so obviously, you don't see much of that happening in 3Q and so that's a nice sequential uptick as well.

And then, finally, the Broadview results, just given that we closed the transaction in late July, you'll pick up another $4 million to $5 million of additional OIBDAR benefit in fourth quarter versus 3Q.

And then, when you look across revenues, we don't expect a material change in revenue trends in 4Q versus what we've experienced in 3Q. However, I would say that we do expect to see some significant savings within interconnection. And obviously, the beginnings of the ramps around our synergies will offset some of those revenue pressures. And so, that's sort of the roll forward from 3Q to 4Q.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

And your second question, Matt, I'll take it. When you think about DIRECTV NOW and how it helps Windstream or really over-the-top more generally, it's really in our ability to be an entertainment provider. Windstream has a great broadband network on the back of the hard work we did upgrading our infrastructure, but getting a really cost effective entertainment option into all of our markets, we can obviously provide linear TV to a subset of our customers. This enables us to be an entertainment provider across our entire footprint. And it helps us, as you alluded to, on both retention of existing customers as well as in terms of acquiring new customers.

So, we think it's a great solution, it's a good partnership, it's a great product that AT&T has put out there, and that's frankly going to only get better with time. We think it's a key way in which we can differentiate Windstream against the cable companies who have significant linear – a significant portion of their customers' bills relate to the TV services, and being able to go over the top is going to be a lot more cost effective for Windstream's broadband customers.

Matthew Niknam - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Thank you very much. Much appreciate it.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Thank you, Matt.

Michael I. Rollins - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (Broker)

Hi. Thanks for taking the question. Two, actually, if I could. The first one, I was wondering, if – Tony, since you were so involved on both sides of the spin-off transaction to Uniti, can you discuss how much of Windstream's revenue touches the assets now leased through Uniti in dollars or a percentage of your current revenue? And then, secondly, can you help us understand how much free cash flow you expect the business to cumulatively generate through about 2020 when the first maturity start coming due, and maybe just frame for us the quantum of cash flow that you're expecting the portfolio of assets to throw off? Thanks.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Certainly, Mike. In regards to your first question in terms of the spin-off of Uniti, and I think it's important to remember what Uniti – we spun off a portion of our fiber and copper infrastructure to Uniti. But to enable that to work, you still need all of the existing electronics, which are owned by Windstream. So, to have a truly functional service, I think you have to look at it holistically. So, I think when you try to basically split it out like that, that's more challenging.

When we go to our new financial segmentation approach in the future, you'll be able to see our Consumer & SMB business, which is predominantly our ILEC markets. And as a reminder, there were just a few states that were not included in the Uniti transaction: Nebraska, Minnesota and South Carolina. And that's roughly is, maybe call it, 20%, 25% of our ILEC infrastructure. And then, we'll be able to show you kind of the equivalent in our Cloud & Connectivity business, which is mostly our non-ILEC business. So, that's kind of at a high level.

And, Bob, I'll let you kind of talked about free cash flow and the levers we have to generate free cash flow pay down the 2020s.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. Hey, Mike. This is Bob. In terms of – just as a reminder, this year, we continue to believe we'll generate free cash flow on an adjusted basis in the range of the $200 million. Obviously, right now, we're still generating integration costs. And so, that'll come to an end, of course, and as we make our way into 2018 and beyond and so we'll be back to more of a – adjusted, we'll more similar to our real free cash flow generation. And so, you can see that in and of itself will drive some significant benefits and cash flow available to pay down debt.

In addition to that, I mean, as you look out to 2020 now, the maturity profile has obviously much improved, as we present in our prepared materials. Our 2020 bond maturity is now below $0.5 billion and the balance of the 2020 maturity is our revolver balance today. And so we feel very good about our abilities to both make progress on paying down debt organically with free cash flow.

And at the same time, I would just highlight our continued focus around asset sales and our confidence levels and being able to generate some benefits to cash flows there to actually use asset sales to pay down debt as well. So we're comfortable with our maturity profile and obviously, some portion of that, we think, will ultimately include some refinancing of towers. And that's something we've been successful in doing. And I think we've proven again in this quarter some material progress in our ability to move out our maturities.

Michael I. Rollins - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (Broker)

Thank you.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

You're welcome.

Unknown Speaker

Hey. It's Spencer (34:20) in for Simon. Thanks for taking the question. Just two quick ones. I think you had a small adjustment to adjusted CapEx this quarter. I think you guys are done with Project Excel. Was that related to the storms or was that something else? And then, can you just provide us any color on the synergy roadmap and where you expect to be exiting this year and exiting next year? Thanks.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Hey. This is Bob. Yeah. The adjustments that we're showing this quarter in CapEx are really integration CapEx related. Project Excel really ended into 2Q and so you're not seeing any flow through of that coming through the numbers.

And then, in terms of synergies, we still expect to see – by the end of this year, we expect to exit 2017 on an annualized run rate of OpEx synergies of approximately $75 million. And that's across both EarthLink and Broadview, the lion's share being EarthLink at this point.

In addition to that, we would expect to be at around $25 million of CapEx synergies across both of those deals for $100 million of free cash flow synergies in total. We will ramp, of course, in 2018 and 2019 as well. Those same sort of exit numbers for 2018, all-in free cash flow, will be around $145 million. And then we'll exit 2019 at about $180 million.

Unknown Speaker

Great. Thanks so much.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

You're welcome.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Thanks, Bridget. Thanks for the questions, everyone, today. Thank you for joining us and we look forward to talking to you over the next few days, and then on the conference circuit over the next couple of months. Thanks and have a great day.

