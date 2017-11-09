Arotech's (ARTX) CEO Dean Krutty on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 9, 2017 09:00 ET

Executives

Yaakov Har-Oz - Investor Relations

Dean Krutty - Executive Vice President and Acting Chief Executive Officer

Tom Paup - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Mike Crawford - B. Riley/FBR

Alex Gates - Clayton Partners

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Arotech Corporation Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Results Call. All lines have been placed on a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the floor over to Yaakov Har-Oz. Sir, the floor is yours.

Yaakov Har-Oz

Thank you, Jen. I would like to welcome everyone to Arotech’s third quarter 2017 earnings call. Hosting the call today are Dean Krutty, our Executive Vice President and Acting CEO; and Tom Paup, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before I turn the call over to Dean and Tom, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of the company. These statements are only predictions and there can be no assurance that they will in fact occur. Arotech does not assume any obligation to update that information. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected, including as a result of changing market trends, reduced demand and the competitive nature of Arotech’ industry, as well as other risks identified in the documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition, certain non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed during this call. These non-GAAP measures are used by management to make strategic decisions, forecast future results and evaluate the company’s current performance. Management believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors’ understanding and assessment of the company’s ongoing core operations and prospects for the future. Unless it is otherwise stated, it should be assumed that any financials discussed in this conference call will be provided on a non-GAAP basis. Full reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures are included in the earnings release.

And with that, I would like to now introduce Arotech’s Acting CEO, Dean Krutty. Dean, the call is yours.

Dean Krutty

Thank you, Yaakov. Good morning, everyone. For the third quarter of 2017, Arotech reported $25.9 million in revenues and $2.3 million in adjusted EBITDA. These results reflect an improvement over each of the first two quarters of 2017 as our revenues and earnings increased in the third quarter as expected. Our Training and Simulation Division achieved $14.6 million in third quarter revenue, while our Power Systems division delivered $11.3 million in revenue in the third quarter.

As highlighted in our press release, our backlog is improving as we continue to win important new contracts in both of our divisions. Our Power Systems division continues to execute on its Distributed Power Control and Monitoring System efforts with SAIC is now on contract for Low Rate Initial Production efforts for the next ‘18 Amphibious Assault Vehicle electrical system upgrades for the U.S. Marine Corps. We expect the LRIP effort to add 30 more vehicle upgrades and continue through calendar year 2018 leading to full rate production beginning in the summer of 2019.

Our Power Systems division in the U.S. continues to make progress on the MEHPS hybrid power development for the U.S. Marine Corps. We delivered 4 units to the Marine Corps in the third quarter and plan to complete the remaining 4 systems in the fourth quarter. This development is taking more time and effort than previously anticipated and has required additional investment, which continues to weigh on earnings. We continue to believe, however, that the market for these hybrid power systems will justify the effort and the investment we are making. Our goal in this effort is to be able to serve the hybrid power needs of deployed military personnel over a wide range of power load levels. The smaller expeditionary hydropower solution we developed for the Marine Corps prior to MEHPS, our GREENS system brought new orders in the third quarter totaling $3.7 million. These systems will be used for surveillance equipment for the U.S. Army and represents a new customer broad range product.

Aerotech’s Power Systems division in Israel continues to hold the dominant market position for water-activated life-vest lights, is now receiving orders for its newly certified LED based product. We are quickly scaling production at our electric fuel subsidiary to sell orders for the new design. Also in Israel, we have ramped up production of the MR-2790 battery that gained customer certification in Q2 have now delivered nearly 17,000 batteries against a 60,000 piece order.

Turning to our Training and Simulation Division, the third quarter provided expected revenue gains as we increased our activity on Phase 1 of our virtual clearance training system follow-on and a recently awarded Army National Guard operator driving simulator contracts. The Guard program continues our long-term support of the National Guard Bureau’s light, medium and heavy truck and unwrapped vehicle driver training programs. Our MILO Range group continues to improve on what is our record sales year in 2017 having already surpassed the previous high watermark set last year.

Third quarter bookings were very strong and represented broad-based support for our use-of-force and judgment skills products from 132 third quarter customers. Third quarter awards are highlighted by $1.7 million in new orders from the Department of State ID/IQ contract back-hauls. In addition that same contract vehicle was used to procure police pursuit driving simulators resulting in $2.7 million in new orders for our commercial vehicle simulation group. Our Air Warfare Simulation Group continued to see very strong demand for our weapon simulation-based products in Q3 and added a $5.8 million contract for its onboard weapon software. This adds to a strong backlog for these products that will continue to support our growth efforts.

We believe that our third quarter revenue improvement will continue into the fourth quarter to bring 2017 annual revenue results to within our previously provided guidance and now narrow our guidance to $95 million to $100 million in revenue. Due to the disappointing earnings from our U.S. Power division, we have narrowed and lowered our earnings forecast to an EBITDA range of $7 million to $7.5 million.

Before I turn the call over to Tom for a detailed review of our financial results, I would like to remind listeners that our guidance is provided as of today and we undertake no obligation to update our estimates in the future.

With that, I’d like now to turn the call over to Tom. Tom, please go ahead.

Tom Paup

Thank you, Dean. As you stated, revenues for the third quarter of 2017 were $25.9 million compared to $24.3 million for the corresponding period in 2016, an increase of 7%. The year-over-year increase was due primarily to higher revenue of the use-of-force MILO in our Air Warfare Simulation product areas. Gross profit for the third quarter of 2017 was $7.3 million or 28% of revenues compared to $7.9 million or 32.4% of revenues for the corresponding period in 2016.

Operating expenses from continuing operations were $6.0 million or 23.1% of revenues in the third quarter of 2017 compared to $6 million or 24.8% of revenues for the corresponding period in 2016. Operating income for the third quarter was $1.3 million compared to an income of $1.8 million for the corresponding period in 2016. Aerotech’s net income from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2017 was $788,000 or $0.03 per basic and diluted share compared to a net income of $1.5 million or $0.06 per basic and diluted share for the corresponding period in 2016.

Adjusted earnings per share or adjusted EPS for the third quarter of 2017 was $0.06 compared to $0.10 for the corresponding period in 2016. Adjusted earnings before interest taxes, depreciation and amortization or adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2017 was $2.3 million compared to $3.1 million for the corresponding period of 2016. We believe that information concerning adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS enhances the overall understanding of our current financial performance. Aerotech computes adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS which are non-GAAP financial measures as disclosed in yesterday’s press release.

For the year-to-date through 9 months, revenues were $69.7 million compared to $71.5 million for the corresponding period in 2016, a decrease of 2%. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to timing of contract awards in our vehicle simulation product area. Gross profit for the 9 months of 2017 was $19.7 million or 28.3% of revenues compared to $22.6 million or 31.5% of revenues for the prior year. Operating expenses from continuing operations for the first 9 months of 2017 were $18.8 million or 26.9% of revenues compared to expenses of $20.6 million or 28.8% of revenues for the corresponding period in 2016. Operating income for the first 9 months of 2017 was $934,000 compared to operating income of $2 million for the corresponding period in 2016.

Aerotech’s net loss from continuing operations for the first 9 months of 2017 was $575,000 or $0.02 per basic and diluted share compared to a net income of $554,000 or $0.02 per basic and diluted share for the corresponding period in 2016. Adjusted earnings per share for the first 9 months of 2017 was $0.09 compared to $0.16 for the corresponding period in 2016. Adjusted earnings before interest taxes, depreciation and amortization or adjusted EBITDA for the first 9 months of 2017 was $4.4 million compared to $6.3 million for the corresponding period in 2016.

Turning to the balance sheet, as of September 30, 2017, Arotech had $4.7 million in cash and cash equivalents as compared to the end of the year December 31, 2016 when Arotech had $7.4 million in cash and cash equivalents. As of September 30, 2017, Arotech had a total debt of $14.5 million consisting of $3.1 million in short-term bank debt under our credit facility and $11.4 million in long-term loans. This is compared to December 31, 2016 when Arotech had a total debt of $13.5 million consisting of $3 million in short-term bank debt under our credit facility and $10.5 million in long-term loans. The increase in long-term loans was due to the purchase of land and building previously leased by our Training and Simulation Division.

Arotech also had $8.5 million in available unused bank lines of credit with our primary bank as of September 30, 2017 under a $15 million revolving credit facility and a $10 million term loan and $3.1 million in mortgages that are secured by the assets of Arotech and Arotech U.S. subsidiaries. Arotech had a current ratio, current assets divided by current liabilities of 2.2 compared with as of December 31, 2016 when that ratio was 2.0.

As of December 31, 2016, Arotech had a net operating loss carry-forward for U.S. favorable federal income tax purposes of $46.9 million, which are available to offset future taxable income, if any, expiring in 2021 to 2032. Utilization of U.S. net operating losses is subject to annual limitations due to provisions of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and similar state provisions.

Arotech accrued $263,000 in non-cash tax expenses in the third quarter of 2017 reflecting the uncertainty of a deductibility of intangible expenses for federal income tax purposes. Arotech had a backlog as of September 30, 2017 of $69.5 million. This compares to a backlog of $55 million for the same period last year and a backlog of $55.4 million as of December 31, 2016. The backlog in the Training and Simulation division as of 9/30/2017 was $41.5 million versus $22 million as of 9/30/2016. In the Power Supply division, the backlog was $28 million as of 9/30/2017 versus $33 million for the same time last year.

That concludes our prepared remarks. Before we open up the call for Q&A, I would like to remind all participants that Dean and I are regularly available to the investment community and throughout the year, we look to participate in relevant conferences and investor index. Operator, you may now open up the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. The floor is now open for questions. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Mike Crawford with B. Riley/FBR. Mike, state your question.

Mike Crawford

Thank you. Dean, could you go into a little more detail on the distributed power control and management system opportunity and what I can mean for your business over the next few years?

DeanKrutty

Sure. What is the acronym DPCMS is hard that is to say it’s little easier, but as I highlighted in Q3, we got as expected the continuing low rate initial production order for 18 more systems to follow that without interruption will be 30 more systems, again, coming through SAIC in the Marine Corps. We expect to work those 48 systems through all of ‘18 and into the beginning of ‘19 and then have pretty much without interruption the beginning of full rate production on those kits. We had talked previously about the kits being about $100,000 a piece. Fortunately, as features have been added, we are actually expecting the low rate initial production kits come in above 140,000, which will help our revenues over the 18 months of that program and the Marine Corps just put out sources sought for the full rate production and they advertised the full rate production quantity at 357, which is a little higher than we had originally thought. One we hit full rate production our current expectation is to be putting out about 8 kits per month for a period of 3.5 or 4 years.

Mike Crawford

Okay. And is there a competitor or is this yours just pro forma?

DeanKrutty

I think the following form for DoD contracting and putting other sources saw before they can go sole-sourced to SAIC.

Mike Crawford

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Alex Gates. Alex with Clayton Partners, state your question.

Alex Gates

Hey, good morning guys. Dean, I wonder if you could quantify that additional spend on the MEHPS program that you guys have had this year and maybe comments on, is that responsible for any of the dip in gross margin that you saw in the quarter?

DeanKrutty

Yes, thank you, Alex. Indeed, the additional spend on MEHPS as well as our product mix as a whole in our U.S. Power division is almost wholly responsible for dip in margins for the quarter and for the year. As you know, coming out of last year, we had spent about $0.5 million more than our contract value on MEHPS. And through the course of ‘17 including the third quarter, we now spent about $1 million additional in 2017 on that program, I think a little bit of history, if you look back to our GREENS program, which proceeded this program, we at that time, did spend almost $1 million of our own money alongside the GREENS course money to get that product fielded. I am not trying to hide the fact that it’s taking longer than expected, it absolutely is, but we have delivered now half the systems working on the final technical bugs, on the final 4 systems, which are fully built and assembled in our South Carolina plant.

Alex Gates

Okay, got it. And maybe could you just expand a little bit on why spending that $1 million is a good investment for the company?

DeanKrutty

Sure. The Marine Corps has a clear need and has been continually expressing its intent to purchase a large volume of hybrid power solutions to go with they already feel the generator purchase they did over the last 5 years. The current understanding for the Marine Corps is that they are budgeting for the end of ‘18 $83 million to purchase MEHPS systems. And if you go back, I know Alex, you have been following us for a while we expected that contract to be coming out at end of this year and had been put on time at the beginning of the year, I think the Marine Corps would have been there with that production contract. So, it’s basically – and we are late – the schedule was the number one risk in our very first meeting with Marine Corps was known to be very aggressive, because that’s really unexpected, certainly taking more time than we wish it would have, but we are working very closely with the Marine and they have not in any way wavered from their commitment to these systems.

Alex Gates

Good. And then are you still – is there still some competition for that award from another party?

DeanKrutty

Correct. And when they awarded the development contract, they awarded two of them. The competitor has not delivered assistant yet and to our knowledge that scheduled to Marine Corps any expectation for delivery.

Alex Gates

Got it. And just in terms if we look at your sort of adjusted EBITDA for the quarter and maybe look at what the spend has been on MEHPS and look at your backlog. Does this gave you comfort that sort of the back half of ‘17 can be repeatable for you guys in ‘18 and maybe you can grow on that or there are just too many moving pieces?

DeanKrutty

No, I think certainly we have grown as expected into the back half. I think you asked me on the last quarter earnings call what is going to drive the back half of ‘17 and it’s primarily our military vehicle work, which in our history has been responsible for revenue rises fairly often. And I think when you look at the two drivers for us we have got the BCTS contracts that continues to accelerate in ‘18 and then into ‘19 and ‘20 and then we have our – for sure I think Amphibious Assault Vehicle, DPCMS program, is going to be growing in ‘18 and then it’s already further into ‘19. So I think those are the two things that will keep us growing. And then the moving parts around that, I think are less important.

Alex Gates

Got it. It’s good to hear. Alright, that does it for me and looking forward to see more of the growth in EBITDA and earnings. Thanks much, guys.

DeanKrutty

Thank you, Alex.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And there appears to be no further questions.

Dean Krutty

Thank you. That concludes our call for today. And I would like to again express my appreciation for your interest in Arotech.

Operator

Thank you. This does conclude today’s conference. We thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time and have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.