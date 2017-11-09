McKesson Agrees To Acquire RxCrossroads For Specialty Pharma Push

Quick Take

McKesson (MCK) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire RxCrossroads from parent company CVS (CVS) for $635 million net of the present value of incremental cash tax benefits.

RxCrossroads provides a range of specialty support, dispensing and logistics services to biopharma manufacturers.

McKesson is acquiring RxCrossroads because it believes the U.S. specialty pharma market is going to grow substantially over the next several years.

Target Company

Louisville, Kentucky,-based RxCrossroads was founded in 1986 as Medical Distribution to provide "specialty distribution, pharmacy and patient support" to biopharmaceutical firms.

Management is headed by Vice President and General Manager Rob Brown, who has been with the firm since March 2016 and was previously Vice President Business Development at Omnicare.

RxCrossroads provides five offerings to life science firms and the patients they serve:

Brand Support - Access to reimbursement professionals

Custom Pharmacy - Quick dispensing of consigned or commercial specialty product

Field Force - Team of healthcare personnel for deployment

Third-Party Logistics - Warehousing and distribution service for specialty pharma products

Strategic Partnerships - Custom designed versions of the four capabilities above

The firm was acquired in 2005 by Omnicare and then acquired by CVS Health in 2015. In the context of an expected offer of CVS for Aetna, the firm appears to be exiting non-core holdings perhaps to minimize transaction review risk as well as raise cash for a potential bid for Aetna.

Market Dynamics

According to a 2014 report by UnitedHealth Center for Health Reform and Modernization, the specialty pharmacy market size regarding drug spending alone in 2012 was $87 billion and was forecasted to rise to $400 billion by 2020.

The main drivers for this expected growth include unit price growth and utilization growth for the primary conditions of cancer, rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis.

As biopharma firms develop "orphan" drugs in greater numbers due to the rise of new technologies such as gene editing, the number of drugs delivered in a specialty environment could increase dramatically.

McKesson believes that by 2018, "50% of all drugs sold in the United States are expected to be specialty pharmaceuticals, compared with 30% today." It projects the specialty market will grow over 25% per year and ‘that five of the largest specialty drug manufacturers will control 75% of the market.

With that kind of concentrated market power, it isn’t difficult to see why McKesson needs to be a big player on the other side of it.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

McKesson intends to pay $635 million net of the present value of incremental cash tax benefits and says it will fund the deal with cash on hand.

As of September 30, 2017, MCK had $2.56 billion in cash and $51 billion in total liabilities. So while the firm has significant liabilities, it can do the deal with cash on hand without undue financial hardship.

The deal will be "approximately 20 cents accretive to adjusted earnings per diluted share by the third year following the close of the transaction." That is Non-GAAP guidance, which is usually more favorable to management, and it says the firm won’t benefit financially for more than two years after transaction close.

MCK appears to be acquiring RxCrossroads as an opportunistic deal due to CVS having bigger issues on its corporate horizon.

As McKesson stated in the deal announcement,

This acquisition will enhance McKesson’s existing commercialization solutions for manufacturers of branded, specialty, generic and biosimilar drugs, including comprehensive patient support (“hub”) services, custom pharmacy solutions and third-party logistics, allowing McKesson to grow its end-to-end offerings for manufacturers. In addition, the acquisition will add plasma logistics to McKesson’s manufacturer services, complementing the company’s established customer-facing plasma offerings.

In a report on TheStreet, Leerink Partners analyst David Larsen stated of the deal, "We view (it) as a smart strategic move to help position the company for the continued importance and growth of specialty pharma products."

Investors seem to agree, as MCK stock rose on the news which was announced November 6"

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

So, although it will take some time for MCK to close the deal and absorb RxCrossroads into its operations, the deal appears to be perceived as a positive development and assuming smooth integration should be accretive to MCK in the medium term.

I write about IPOs, M&A deals, and public company investments in technology startups. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.