Franco Nevada: Another Great Quarter

Free cash flow for FNV is quite impressive. An average of $118 million per quarter since 1Q'16. FCF on a yearly basis is $482.4 million and NO debt.

Revenues were strong and basically the same as a year ago. Oil and Gas represented 7.3% of the revenues this quarter. Revenues were up 4.8% sequentially.

Courtesy: Madison.

Franco-Nevada (FNV).

Investment Thesis:

Franco-Nevada can be considered the poster child for the "streamers" such as Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), Osisko Gold Royalties (OTC:OR), Royal Gold (RGLD) or the junior Sandstorm Gold (SAND).

FNV data by YCharts

The company fundamentals are solid with a potential for long-term growth, has no debt and pays a 1.16% dividend annually supported by free cash flow. The business model is solid with limited risk and the company is diversifying into the oil segment with about 7.2% of its third quarter revenues coming from oil.

This business success has been sanctioned by a whopping 40% increase since January and it is not surprising at all. If we compare to the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) since January, this success story is clear.

GDX data by YCharts

Hence, FNV is a stock that should be considered as a long-term investment with only sparse trading only on an extreme technical situation using the RSI (14).

Franco-Nevada Balance Sheet and Production in 3Q'2017.

Franco-Nevada 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Million 109.4 103.7 121.3 132.0 150.9 172.0 155.3 172.7 163.6 171.5 Net Income in $ Million 21.6 15.2 −31.4 30.0 42.3 54.4 −4.5 45.6 45.6 60.0 EBITDA $ Million 82.2 74.0 30.9 104.9 122.6 140.9 76.9 128.3 124.7 134.2 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 19.7% 14.7% 0 22.7% 28.0% 31.6% 0 26.4% 27.9% 35.0% EPS diluted in $/share 0.14 0.10 −0.20 0.18 0.24 0.30 −0.03 0.25 0.25 0.32 Cash from operations in $ Million 78.0 72.4 88.9 124.0 103.5 121.6 121.9 119.8 126.5 116,0 Capital Expenditure [TTM] in $ Million 2.8 1.7 68.2 0.7 1.3 1.8 2.3 2.0 1.9 1,8 Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Million 75.2 70.7 20.7 123.3 102.9 121.1 121.4 119.4 126.0 115.6 Cash and short term investments $ Million 610.8 605.4 168.0 176.3 225.8 277.6 253.0 283.0 614.3 546.0 Long term Debt in $ Million 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dividend per share in $ 0.21 0.21 0.21 0.21 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.23 0.23 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 156.8 167.8 156.9 166.8 177.8 180.2 176.1 182.4 181.6 178,1 GEO's 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 Production gold equivalent Oz Eq. 83,040 85,637 106,312 106,621 112,787 123,065 121,910 131,578 122,541 123,787 Gold price 1,193 1,124 1,104 1,181 1,259 1,335 1,218 1,219 1,257 1,278

Source: Company filings.

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt And Production details.

1 - Revenues.

Sandip Rana, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Third quarter 2017 was another strong quarter for Franco-Nevada with the portfolio continuing to perform well and the Company benefiting from the diversity of our asset portfolio, both by the number producing assets as well as by commodity

Revenues were strong and basically the same as a year ago. Oil and Gas represented 7.3% of the revenues this quarter. Revenues were up 4.8% sequentially. The Company currently has 47 producing mineral assets generating revenue. We can notice some negative bump in Silver revenues due to Antimina this quarter.

2 - Free Cash Flow.

Free cash flow for FNV is quite impressive. An average of $118 million per quarter since 1Q'16. FCF on a yearly basis is $482.4 million while the dividend payout represents $170 million. This leaves room for more dividend payout down the road, especially with a company showing zero in debt.

3 - Production in Gold equivalent ounce and details.

Gold equivalent production was basically unchanged compared to a year ago. Very strong and steady performance as the chart shows above. The stream costs have increased because the company is delivering more stream ounces, which is a positive. For instance 89K Au Eq. Oz was coming from the stream or approximately 72% of the total production.

For Q3 2017, the cost per ounce was $300/Oz leaving an operating margin per GEO of $978/Oz. This is slightly higher year over year, due mostly to the fact that most of the production came from the stream as explained above.

On the oil and gas segment, Franco-Nevada acquired oil & gas assets for a total of $110 million.

Franco-Nevada agreed to acquire a package of royalties in the Midland Basin for a price of $110 million. The Midland Basin comprises the eastern portion of the broader Permian Basin, which is located in west Texas, and which is known to be one of the most active plays in North America. The acreage is extremely diversified, covering a significant portion of the core of the Midland basin and provides exposure to multiple benches in the Wolfcamp and Spraberry formations. The royalties consist of approximately 97% mineral title rights, along with some GORR interests, which apply to approximately 908 acres (net after royalties) that with pooling provides exposure to an estimated gross acreage of 675,000 acres at an estimated average royalty rate of 0.14%.

Also, FNV recently signed a purchase agreement for $110 million for the acquisition of royalty interest in the Delaware Basin of West Texas. The acquisition has an effective date of October 1st and the company anticipates closing will occur later in February 2018.

Commentary:

This success has an obvious caveat and it is that the stock is not cheap and trades at a high level now. Does it mean it is overvalued? I would not say that but looking at the rising channel pattern below, it makes me wonder about a potential negative breakout on any weakness.

We own a large position in FNV and we decided to take some profit off the table at $84.75 early September when the RSI was flashing an overbought situation. It seems that $85 is now a resistance to the pattern and any negative breakout will push the stock to re-test its long-term strong support around $70 or eventually $78.

I recommend now FNV as a hold due to valuation.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on the streamers and gold in general. Thank you for your support, it is appreciated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I also trade the stock on special occasion based on the RSI.