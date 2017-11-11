PRO Weekly Digest: Running A Best Ideas Fund With Gullane Capital

The influence of Buffett, determining a margin of safety and the importance of having skin in the game are topics discussed, and Gullane Capital shares a bullish thesis on Dollar General.

Welcome to the latest issue of the PRO Weekly Digest. Every Saturday for Seeking Alpha PRO subscribers and Sunday for all other Seeking Alpha users, we publish highlights from our PRO coverage, as well as feature interviews and other notable goings-on with SA PRO. Comment below or email us at pro-editors at seekingalpha.com to let us know what you think. Find past editions here.

Feature interview

Richard A. "Trip" Miller, III is the founder and managing partner of Gullane Capital LLC and the investment partnership, which utilizes a concentrated, disciplined value investing philosophy. Gullane focuses exclusively on bottom-up proprietary research of publicly traded securities across the capital structure with no market cap, industry, or geographic restrictions, and defines risk as permanent capital loss, not short-term market volatility. We emailed with Gullane Capital about how to mitigate risk in a concentrated portfolio, buying what you know and the importance of having a minimum - not just maximum - position size.

Seeking Alpha: What is the investment strategy of your fund?

Gullane Capital: We started the fund over 15 years ago and model it after the Buffett partnership. We are different in that we can go long and short. We run a very concentrated portfolio and limit it to the best 25 ideas, although we are willing to own fewer than 25 companies if there is a lack of opportunity.

For long ideas, we look at great businesses from a qualitative and quantitative standpoint that are run by honorable, talented people with skin in the game. We like when companies are trading at 60 cents on the dollar of our appraisal estimate, though the 60 cents is not a hard and fast rule. So, we essentially look for cheap stocks where the business is growing. We look for the opposite for short ideas. Although we do invest globally, we have found it is difficult to find great ideas globally and spend about two-thirds of our time on domestic stocks.

We try to focus on our circle of competence and not go outside of what we know and do well. Buying and selling securities is somewhat arrogant, as you are acting against the market and the person on the other side of the trade. For every idea, we want to know the bull and bear thesis equally well.

SA: How do you determine a margin of safety from a qualitative and quantitative standpoint?

GC: We look for stocks trading at a single-digit free cash flow (FCF) multiple with a "moat," that are not capital-intensive, and with a conservative balance sheet. We ask ourselves, "Could we kill this business if we had $5 billion"? For instance, could we kill Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) or Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)? Probably not. Stocks with FCF have optionality for long-term investors, and our shorts don't have it, which leads to time arbitrage. We take a private equity-type approach to public markets, though if we are right or wrong, we can sell when we want.

SA: In a concentrated portfolio, how do you measure and mitigate risk?

GC: Our quantitative and qualitative analyses come together and give us comfort to allocate a large amount of capital to our bigger ideas and help us sleep well. We have diversification across industries and seek to understand the management, the competitive environment and other factors that can impact the stock. We mitigate timing risk, as we are willing to be early - this could be for a year or longer. Also, being long and short provides downside protection, especially being long and short in the same industry. We can be long the great industry performer and short the company that will be harmed. We have had about 25 percent in cash on average over time, which provides more downside protection, especially in a rising market. We like to ensure that if an "A student stock" becomes a "C student stock" we can recover. We are always willing to be patient and go to cash if our businesses become fully valued and we are not finding qualifying opportunities.

SA: Can you talk about the importance of properly aligned incentives - not just for management of companies, but for the people doing the investing? How do you express this belief at your fund?

GC: It is very important for management to have skin in the game and reasonable incentive packages, as they are essentially our capital allocation partner. We look for the type of businesses and managements found in the book "The Outsiders." It is critical we approach our fund with a partnership mentality. We choose our investment partners carefully, just as our partners do. Second, the majority of our long-term compensation as managers is based on outperformance over a 6% annual hurdle rate. Third, we limit our investments in public securities to those in our fund.

SA: You made a great call on Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) during the depths of the financial crisis. Can you walk us through how you applied your value investing strategy here, from how you identified it, how the trade played out and any lessons learned? Are there currently any similar opportunities in the retail space?

GC: We were very familiar with the company, as we spent a lot of time in the stores - Buffett says to buy what you know and understand. DDS was going through a transition and cratered during the financial crisis. It had something like $32 of book value and a lot of hidden assets. We think the Dillard's family was more willing to listen to outside perspectives, as we think they lost a lot of money with the stock price down in a very short period of time. They brought in someone to their board with a great reputation and experience from Saks, which went through a similar transition.

We purchased DDS in the mid-teens, though it dropped after we bought it. We had confidence that the company could always liquidate for multiples of where the stock was trading, although that didn't need to happen for us to be successful. We felt there could be value realized through improving operations and streamlining non-core assets. We were willing to be contrarian. We had followed the business for 20 years and had an informational edge. We had done as much work as anyone else and were willing to look stupid in the short run, while others weren't.

The retail environment has changed so much, as Amazon has had a huge impact on the industry. Today, retailers need to have a differentiated product with a high level of customer service to survive.

SA: Can you talk about the importance of not just having a maximum position size but a minimum one? How is your position sizing different for shorts versus longs?

GC: Our minimum position size for a long idea is three percent, a core position is between seven and eight percent, and the max is in the mid-teens on rare occasions. For shorts, we have a 50 basis point position, and the max is four percent. If we are wrong on the short side, we don't want it to take us under. Obviously, on the short side, the max gain is 100 percent less the cost to borrow, while on the long side, we can make multi-bagger returns.

These minimum position sizes are an important conviction check. If you are not willing to put 3 percent into the idea, it is either not compelling enough or you didn't do enough homework. In that case, it's better to put the money into your best idea or just do nothing and sit in cash. We are trying to avoid over-diversification. We don't have 50, 75 or 100 ideas that dilute our research and returns. The biggest driver of our portfolio will be from our biggest ideas. One percent in a long idea is not going to move the needle. Our short book is a complement to our long book, and we believe our shorts will outperform the market on the downside, which reduces risk from a portfolio standpoint. We have already seen our research process work, as our shorts are actually down in absolute terms, even with the market up about 20 percent over the past year. We have found we make more money shorting small caps than large caps.

SA: How can investors get the most out of attending shareholder meetings?

GC: It's amazing how few people go or even care about corporate governance. Individual investors can use these meetings as a learning tool to learn about investing or business in general. The meetings are a good opportunity to hear from and get to know management, as well as ask questions. It helps to be able to shake someone's hand and look them in the eye, especially since we are effectively looking for a partner in a company we invest in. Everyone is familiar with the Berkshire (BRK.A, BRK.B) annual meeting, but FedEx's (NYSE:FDX) meeting is similar. It's run by an owner-operator who has skin in the game. Another interesting shareholder meeting is Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH), though this is more controversial, and I'm not certain Buffett would agree with him on the issue of compensation.

SA: What are two of your highest-conviction ideas now?

GC: We are long Dollar General (NYSE:DG). We have owned this before, so we are familiar with the company and have followed it for over 20 years. We look for retailers that will not only survive but thrive in the Amazon world. DG is interesting, as it is in a unique space (dollar stores, low price value). They compete against Family Dollar (NYSE:FDO), Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), Fred's (NASDAQ:FRED) and other regional players. It is basically a duopoly or oligopoly with rational pricing, as there is enough market share to go around.

DG has roughly 14,000 stores and plans to grow that to around 20,000 over the next six to seven years. This past year, they added 300 stores from an acquisition and 1,000 organically. This compares to the general retail space that is closing stores - something like 6,000-7,000 stores have closed this year. There is no other retailer who is adding 1,300 stores and growing profitably. DG will not be hurt by Amazon, as 70 percent of their stores are in areas with 20,000 people or less. These markets will not be served by the Amazon drone or Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) blimp. DG's customer visits the store on average two times a week and comes from within a five-mile radius. DG sells a diverse portfolio of goods at a discount to peers - typically 30-40 percent cheaper than Walgreen's (NASDAQ:WBA) and CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 20 percent cheaper than Kroger (NYSE:KR), and is about on par with Wal-Mart.

DG even does a good job in larger markets such as Memphis and Nashville and in inner city communities the larger players don't want to compete in. It has bought back stock over the past five years and practices zero-based budgeting. We are paying a mid-teens earnings multiple for a company with a conservative balance sheet that is paying a dividend. We actually wish they would cut the dividend and either spend the money on capital expenditure (capex) or repurchase shares. Their FCF coupon generates optionality. We trust management to make the right decisions.

On the short side, Delta Apparel (NYSEMKT:DLA) has little to no cash flow, high debt and limited optionality, and we don't trust management to get out of the situation they are in. Their predecessor company went bankrupt for many of the same reasons. DLA is trying to use the same strategy of cutting costs, moving manufacturing overseas and rolling up brands. History doesn't repeat itself, but it often does rhyme. This is the same business with many of the same management team members. We see 50 percent downside or even bankruptcy. Its t-shirt design business competes against much larger players with more resources, such as Hanes (NYSE:HBI), Gildan (NYSE:GIL) and Fruit of the Loom. Also, its brand portfolio is weak and competes against 10-15 others. It has no differentiated concept to generate repeat business. It is a commodity space where the only difference is branding. Its Art Gun business is supposed to be a growth driver, but we get no clear picture how much revenue it generates or even what the website is, despite management saying they raised capacity and expect a strong 2017. DLA is selling off brands to fund operations. It recently sold a business for $25M, and the cash never made it to the balance sheet as an asset, since it was used to pay off debt.

***

Thanks to Gullane Capital for the interview. If you'd like to check out or follow their work, you can find the profile here.

PRO idea playing out

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) is down ~35% since Vince Martin shared his bearish thesis in September 2017 that it was a short even at the lows, as OMI was a leveraged, declining business trading at a premium to peers. In an update article, Vince said despite the continued decline in the stock, it is still a short, as there was nothing in the Q3 numbers or management commentary to suggest a turnaround, cost savings have been more than offset by margin pressure and competitive activity appears to be ramping up (including a possible entry by AMZN into the market).

PRO Weekly Digest idea playing out

Two weeks ago in the PRO Weekly Digest, we said the bullish call by Ivan K. Wu on Alterra Power (OTCPK:MGMXF) was worth revisiting. Two days later, Innergex (OTCPK:INGXF) agreed to acquire Alterra Power, and the stock is up ~55%.

Call from the archive - CNNX

CONE Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNNX) is down ~10% since Michael Boyd shared his bullish thesis in June 2017, however, as the distribution has been raised twice since the article was published (and reported distribution coverage was 1.43x in the mrq), and with ~45% upside to the author's price target, this thesis may be worth revisiting.

Noteworthy PRO articles

We wanted to highlight one of our PRO editors' favorite PRO ideas this week.

SA Editor John Leonard, CFA: Jonathan Cooper makes the bullish case for Wizz Air (OTCPK:WZZAF), an under-the-radar, ultra-low cost European airline with 40% upside due to its strong competitive position, long growth runway and high margins.

New Seeking Alpha contributors to watch

Maglan Capital shares their bullish thesis on Madalena Energy (OTCQX:MDLNF), an under-the-radar junior E&P company. There is significant upside potential, as FCF continues to increase following a successful restructuring by new management, the balance sheet is strong, it is fully financed and production is expected to increase from 2,000 boe/d to >20,000 in a few years.

Eric Chung, Esq. shares his bearish thesis on Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN), as the huge run-up in the stock creates a short opportunity because the business model is unsustainable, it is overleveraged and aggressive changes to credit policies will worsen the problem of rising delinquencies.

Buyside updates

Jim Roumell provides updates on his long thesis for Sandstorm Gold (NYSEMKT:SAND), long thesis for SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) and long thesis for Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX), including an interview with management. For current or prospective investors, these extremely high-value added interviews are a “must-see.”

Idea screen of the week

Each week, we use the PRO Idea Filter to find potential ideas based on a recent news event. This week, PRO Editor John Leonard, CFA looks at long ideas in Mexican equities.

Fading the extreme negative sentiment towards Mexican equities following the U.S. election a year ago proved to be a very profitable contrarian trade. A year later, and after a significant run-up, is there still value to be found? I ran a screen of PRO Long ideas with Mexico as the Country tag.



2 ideas turned up in this screen that might be of interest (prices as of November 9 close):

Herdez (OTCPK:GUZBY) by Ian Bezek: Published on August 8, 2017, ~unchanged since publication, the author's price target offers ~20% upside. Even with political/economic clouds lifted, Herdez remains an under-the-radar, emerging markets consumer growth story trading at a discount to U.S. consumer staples companies with significant hidden assets and growth opportunities.

FEMSA (NYSE:FMX) by Stephen Simpson, CFA: Published on August 1, 2017, down ~15% since publication, the author's price target offers 25% upside. The recent pullback over the past three months may be an attractive entry point given the long-term growth potential and strong management team.

About the PRO Weekly Digest

PRO members automatically receive the Weekly Digest and other PRO content in their inbox. If you are not a PRO member and would like to be notified of this, click "Follow" at the top of this article to follow the SA PRO Editors account, or click to subscribe to the free newsletter below to receive these in your inbox. You can view all past PRO Weekly Digests here. And if you're interested in SA PRO, check out the details here to sign up or learn more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Check with individual articles or authors mentioned for their positions. Gullane Capital is long DG and short DLA.